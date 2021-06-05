Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 24 through May 28 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Eric R. Stephens

Buyer: John Krivec

Price: $360,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: JKW Investments LLC

Buyer: Edward D. Armstrong

Price: $169,900

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Laurie A. Platek

Buyer: Sheri Kay Sanders

Price: $400,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Imoff Properties III LLC

Buyer: Shrine Medical LLC

Price: $400,000

Location: Three Towers Medical Park

Seller: Kathryn Steece Ginn Stegall

Buyer: Winifred L. Swan

Price: $3,695,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Chris Pierce

Buyer: Mark Cebul

Price: $337,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: J. Preston Martin

Buyer: Phillip Wiggins Jr.

Price: $1,200,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: C.L. Greer Enterprise Inc.

Buyer: David Smith

Price: $1,040,200

Location: Kings Terrance

Seller: James W. Adkins

Buyer: Mark Ediss

Price: $220,900

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Buell S. Herzig

Buyer: Kelly Angell Cole

Price: $265,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Adam Parker Herring

Buyer: Charles T. McCann

Price: $179,600

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Tonja B. Bourne

Buyer: Diane T. Quinn

Price: $182,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: April Kelly

Buyer: Steven Quzts

Price: $250,000

Location: Ashley Marsh

Seller: James H. Peterson

Buyer: Douglas Driemeyer

Price: $270,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Sheppard Gerald Atkinson Sr.

Buyer: C.L. Greer Enterprise Inc.

Price: $402,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Maria Teresa Chlette

Buyer: Jefffrey Prow

Price: $500,000

Location: Notting Hill

Seller: 5700 Altama Avenue LLC

Buyer: Cyclones Isles 128 LLC

Price: $13,500,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ocean View Properties Inc.

Buyer: Margarita Smith

Price: $159,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Nathan Robert Webb

Buyer: Patrica Helton

Price: $190,900

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Terrence W. Ashley

Buyer: Dan C. Branan

Price: $222,400

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Abar Properties LLC

Buyer: Coast Land Investments LLC

Price: $79,000

Location: Georgia Trading Co. Property

Seller: Hannah W. Delaney

Buyer: Herbert F. Galloway III

Price: $32,000

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Berk Lynch

Price: $465,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Tony Thaw

Buyer: Clay H. Martin

Price: $107,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Jonathan Luke Rozier

Buyer: Jamie Jackson

Price: $24,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Orion L. Douglass Sr.

Buyer: Seed Corn Enterprise LLC

Price: $25,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Cora L. Amerson

Buyer: Brantley Rental Properties LLC

Price: $20,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Mary Florene

Buyer: James Hampton Skelton

Price: $90,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Constance K. Flexer

Buyer: Abraham Bacon

Price: $40,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: GDCO LLC

Buyer: Charisa G. Cummings

Price: $28,000

Location: Arco

Seller: Anderson Girls LLC

Buyer: Luis A. Ottley

Price: $443,500

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: George M. Willis

Buyer: ISI Coastal Builders LLC

Price: $23,000

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: Patrick A. Ricks

Buyer: April Kelly

Price: $335,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction Inc.

Buyer: Jack William Bennett

Price: $240,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Ernest Padilla

Buyer: Edith C. Axson

Price: $135,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Leg Rentals LLC

Buyer: Dontavious D. Shuman

Price: $155,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: John Jaje

Buyer: Kristin A. Lee

Price: $165,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Michael J. Murphy

Buyer: 50th Street Associates LLC

Price: $2,400,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Mary L. Brown

Price: $219,200

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Randel E. Feichter

Buyer: Idora J. Palmer

Price: $195,000

Location: Buckmeadow Plantation

Seller: Terri Gload

Buyer: Dianna M. Gentile

Price: $75,000

Location: Kings Terrance

Seller: Jon M. Hartman

Buyer: O. Alex Shenderovich

Price: $370,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: James P. Williams Jr.

Buyer: Van Camp Properties LLC

Price: $135,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Michael Bobbey

Buyer: David Rod Collette

Price: $195,00

Location: Northside Estates

Seller: Dorothy W. Gardner, trustee

Buyer: Harry Robert Foster III

Price: $1,675,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Mary Kathryn Wawro

Buyer: Jerry Johnson

Price: $274,900

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Sandra E. Carlson

Buyer: Virginia Bush Taylor

Price: $525,000

Location: Grandview at Sea Palms

Seller: John J. Jennings

Buyer: Sergey Tikhonovsky

Price: $507,000

Location: Sunrise Point

Seller: Kim Tin Yuen Yau

Buyer: Archie Thomas Merritt

Price: $132,500

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Peacock Investment Properties LLC

Buyer: Kenneth Burnsed Sr.

Price: $220,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Kenneth Burnsed

Buyer: Richard Dennis Toth Jr.

Price: $525,000

Location: St. Simons Height

Seller: Com Investment LLC

Buyer: Connor Brice

Price: $185,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Teresa L. Burch

Buyer: Victoria G. Bradshaw

Price: $815,000

Location: Sea Point Lodge

Seller: Archie Thomas Merritt

Buyer: Veta Hill Construction Inc.

Price: $265,000

Location: Kings Terrance

Seller: Cynthia Carol Van Fossan

Buyer: Paradise Parks LLC

Price: $480,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Towneclub Construction LLC

Buyer: Gary Eugene Miller

Price: $412,900

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: William Mosser

Buyer: Michael A. Messina

Price: $325,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Heather Padgett Loper

Buyer: Charles J. Gordy Jr.

Price: $70,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Martin Timberlands LLC

Buyer: Michael H. Butler

Price: $225,000

Location: Laurel View

Seller: C. Paul Johnson, trustee

Buyer: Cord Marlowe

Price: $220.000

Location: Villas By The Sea

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Steven T. Halverson

Price: $310,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Glynn Iron & Metal Inc.

Buyer: M&P Development LLC

Price: $475,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Caitlyn A. Shelton

Buyer: Thomas W. Crabill Jr.

Price: $239,900

Location: Saddle Brook

Seller: William Vollenweider

Buyer: Wendy B. Stephens

Price: $264,500

Location: Barkentine Court

Seller: Rose Ann Silva

Buyer: William Eric Suton

Price: $263,000

Location: Kinstle

Seller: Ngoc Dung Thi Watson

Buyer: Phyong Vu Than Nguyen

Price: $100,000

Location: Town Village

Seller: Katelyn M. Kelly

Buyer: Kevin Weese

Price: $138,900

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Charles Frank Gaziano

Buyer: Patricia Ann Capper

Price: $345,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Edward B. Short

Buyer: Jack B. Shelton

Price: $595,000

Location: Easement Marsh Point

Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.

Buyer: Daniel C. Aldridge

Price: $59,900

Location: New Town

Seller: Kelly R. Woods

Buyer: Eileen B. Deer

Price: $301,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Shawn Ray Howell, trustee

Buyer: Summer Hanson White

Price: $288,000

Location: Blythe Beach

Seller: Pepper Steak LLC

Buyer: Donna M. Angle

Price: $235,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Richard Bullard

Buyer: Howard Emri Comer III

Price: $290,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: William D. Borden

Buyer: Lakeholly LLC

Price: $140,000

Location: South End

Seller: Lea M. White Akers

Buyer: John Pray Ventulett Jr.

Price: $875,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Jose Luis Morales Aguilar

Buyer: Joshua Howell Smith

Price: $125,500

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Susan L. Kaufman

Buyer: Daniel J. Kaufman

Price: $150,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: David P. Lewis

Buyer: David J. Owens

Price: $725,000

Location: Rowantree

More from this section

Bike valet service to be offered during First Friday

Bike valet service to be offered during First Friday

Those who choose to cycle over to today’s First Friday festivities in downtown Brunswick can stop by Silver Bluff Brewery first to take advantage of a free bike valet service, compliments of Bike Walk Golden Isles.

Health department issues advisory for recent Golden Ray leak

Health department issues advisory for recent Golden Ray leak

The Glynn County Health Department has issued a shoreline pollution advisory for Jekyll and St. Simons islands, urging beachgoers to be on the lookout for oil globules in the sand and fuel sheens on the surf from the salvage operation of the shipwrecked Golden Ray.