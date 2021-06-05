Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 24 through May 28 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Eric R. Stephens
Buyer: John Krivec
Price: $360,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: JKW Investments LLC
Buyer: Edward D. Armstrong
Price: $169,900
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Laurie A. Platek
Buyer: Sheri Kay Sanders
Price: $400,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Imoff Properties III LLC
Buyer: Shrine Medical LLC
Price: $400,000
Location: Three Towers Medical Park
Seller: Kathryn Steece Ginn Stegall
Buyer: Winifred L. Swan
Price: $3,695,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Chris Pierce
Buyer: Mark Cebul
Price: $337,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: J. Preston Martin
Buyer: Phillip Wiggins Jr.
Price: $1,200,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: C.L. Greer Enterprise Inc.
Buyer: David Smith
Price: $1,040,200
Location: Kings Terrance
Seller: James W. Adkins
Buyer: Mark Ediss
Price: $220,900
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Buell S. Herzig
Buyer: Kelly Angell Cole
Price: $265,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Adam Parker Herring
Buyer: Charles T. McCann
Price: $179,600
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Tonja B. Bourne
Buyer: Diane T. Quinn
Price: $182,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: April Kelly
Buyer: Steven Quzts
Price: $250,000
Location: Ashley Marsh
Seller: James H. Peterson
Buyer: Douglas Driemeyer
Price: $270,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Sheppard Gerald Atkinson Sr.
Buyer: C.L. Greer Enterprise Inc.
Price: $402,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Maria Teresa Chlette
Buyer: Jefffrey Prow
Price: $500,000
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: 5700 Altama Avenue LLC
Buyer: Cyclones Isles 128 LLC
Price: $13,500,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ocean View Properties Inc.
Buyer: Margarita Smith
Price: $159,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Nathan Robert Webb
Buyer: Patrica Helton
Price: $190,900
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Terrence W. Ashley
Buyer: Dan C. Branan
Price: $222,400
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Abar Properties LLC
Buyer: Coast Land Investments LLC
Price: $79,000
Location: Georgia Trading Co. Property
Seller: Hannah W. Delaney
Buyer: Herbert F. Galloway III
Price: $32,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Regency Innovations LLC
Buyer: Berk Lynch
Price: $465,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Tony Thaw
Buyer: Clay H. Martin
Price: $107,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Jonathan Luke Rozier
Buyer: Jamie Jackson
Price: $24,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Orion L. Douglass Sr.
Buyer: Seed Corn Enterprise LLC
Price: $25,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Cora L. Amerson
Buyer: Brantley Rental Properties LLC
Price: $20,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Mary Florene
Buyer: James Hampton Skelton
Price: $90,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Constance K. Flexer
Buyer: Abraham Bacon
Price: $40,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Charisa G. Cummings
Price: $28,000
Location: Arco
Seller: Anderson Girls LLC
Buyer: Luis A. Ottley
Price: $443,500
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: George M. Willis
Buyer: ISI Coastal Builders LLC
Price: $23,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Patrick A. Ricks
Buyer: April Kelly
Price: $335,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction Inc.
Buyer: Jack William Bennett
Price: $240,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Ernest Padilla
Buyer: Edith C. Axson
Price: $135,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Leg Rentals LLC
Buyer: Dontavious D. Shuman
Price: $155,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: John Jaje
Buyer: Kristin A. Lee
Price: $165,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Michael J. Murphy
Buyer: 50th Street Associates LLC
Price: $2,400,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Mary L. Brown
Price: $219,200
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Randel E. Feichter
Buyer: Idora J. Palmer
Price: $195,000
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: Terri Gload
Buyer: Dianna M. Gentile
Price: $75,000
Location: Kings Terrance
Seller: Jon M. Hartman
Buyer: O. Alex Shenderovich
Price: $370,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: James P. Williams Jr.
Buyer: Van Camp Properties LLC
Price: $135,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Michael Bobbey
Buyer: David Rod Collette
Price: $195,00
Location: Northside Estates
Seller: Dorothy W. Gardner, trustee
Buyer: Harry Robert Foster III
Price: $1,675,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Mary Kathryn Wawro
Buyer: Jerry Johnson
Price: $274,900
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Sandra E. Carlson
Buyer: Virginia Bush Taylor
Price: $525,000
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
Seller: John J. Jennings
Buyer: Sergey Tikhonovsky
Price: $507,000
Location: Sunrise Point
Seller: Kim Tin Yuen Yau
Buyer: Archie Thomas Merritt
Price: $132,500
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Peacock Investment Properties LLC
Buyer: Kenneth Burnsed Sr.
Price: $220,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Kenneth Burnsed
Buyer: Richard Dennis Toth Jr.
Price: $525,000
Location: St. Simons Height
Seller: Com Investment LLC
Buyer: Connor Brice
Price: $185,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Teresa L. Burch
Buyer: Victoria G. Bradshaw
Price: $815,000
Location: Sea Point Lodge
Seller: Archie Thomas Merritt
Buyer: Veta Hill Construction Inc.
Price: $265,000
Location: Kings Terrance
Seller: Cynthia Carol Van Fossan
Buyer: Paradise Parks LLC
Price: $480,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Towneclub Construction LLC
Buyer: Gary Eugene Miller
Price: $412,900
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: William Mosser
Buyer: Michael A. Messina
Price: $325,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Heather Padgett Loper
Buyer: Charles J. Gordy Jr.
Price: $70,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Martin Timberlands LLC
Buyer: Michael H. Butler
Price: $225,000
Location: Laurel View
Seller: C. Paul Johnson, trustee
Buyer: Cord Marlowe
Price: $220.000
Location: Villas By The Sea
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Steven T. Halverson
Price: $310,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Glynn Iron & Metal Inc.
Buyer: M&P Development LLC
Price: $475,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Caitlyn A. Shelton
Buyer: Thomas W. Crabill Jr.
Price: $239,900
Location: Saddle Brook
Seller: William Vollenweider
Buyer: Wendy B. Stephens
Price: $264,500
Location: Barkentine Court
Seller: Rose Ann Silva
Buyer: William Eric Suton
Price: $263,000
Location: Kinstle
Seller: Ngoc Dung Thi Watson
Buyer: Phyong Vu Than Nguyen
Price: $100,000
Location: Town Village
Seller: Katelyn M. Kelly
Buyer: Kevin Weese
Price: $138,900
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Charles Frank Gaziano
Buyer: Patricia Ann Capper
Price: $345,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Edward B. Short
Buyer: Jack B. Shelton
Price: $595,000
Location: Easement Marsh Point
Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.
Buyer: Daniel C. Aldridge
Price: $59,900
Location: New Town
Seller: Kelly R. Woods
Buyer: Eileen B. Deer
Price: $301,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Shawn Ray Howell, trustee
Buyer: Summer Hanson White
Price: $288,000
Location: Blythe Beach
Seller: Pepper Steak LLC
Buyer: Donna M. Angle
Price: $235,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Richard Bullard
Buyer: Howard Emri Comer III
Price: $290,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: William D. Borden
Buyer: Lakeholly LLC
Price: $140,000
Location: South End
Seller: Lea M. White Akers
Buyer: John Pray Ventulett Jr.
Price: $875,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Jose Luis Morales Aguilar
Buyer: Joshua Howell Smith
Price: $125,500
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Susan L. Kaufman
Buyer: Daniel J. Kaufman
Price: $150,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: David P. Lewis
Buyer: David J. Owens
Price: $725,000
Location: Rowantree