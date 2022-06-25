Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 13 through June 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Thomas Stewart

Buyer: David Sherman

Price: $549,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Thomas Arnold

Buyer: Jennifer Mosely

Price: $580,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Walt Kennerly

Buyer: Erica Vazquez

Price: $475,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ruby Leverett

Buyer: Anna Banuelos

Price: $26,000

Location: Chapel Park

Seller: Brian Rainey

Buyer: DAJ Properties

Price: $265,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Michael Berte

Buyer: MJ Elizabeth Lane LLC

Price: $8,125,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Phodcorp Holdings

Buyer: Frank Lynch

Price: $593,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC

Price: $460,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Dixon Dairy Investments

Buyer: Anselmo Moreno

Price: $35,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Dixon Dairy Investments

Buyer: Ruth Medina

Price: $10,000

Location: Thirty Acre

Seller: Dixon Dairy Investments

Buyer: Karla Julissa

Price: $20,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Dixon Dairy Investments

Buyer: Alyson Mejia

Price: $20,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Richard Willis

Buyer: Christopher Price

Price: $6,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Wylie Armstrong

Buyer: William Lampkin

Price: $47,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Mark Tilghman

Buyer: KWS Investment Holdings LLC

Price: $600,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Nicholas Barron

Buyer: Kristopher Shead

Price: $259,900

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Preston Pollard

Buyer: Jonathan Wynn

Price: $449,900

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Mary Ford

Buyer: Andrew Rains

Price: $389,900

Location: Lakes

Seller: Andrew Rains

Buyer: James McIlvaine

Price: $515,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: James Sungur

Buyer: Brittany Wagner

Price: $259,000

Location: Wingefield Commons

Seller: Kay Hollis

Buyer: George Bartley

Price: $1,450,000

Location: Parkway

Seller: Fletcher Allen Properties

Buyer: William Snyder

Price: $300,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jeffrey Butcher

Buyer: Leighann Woods

Price: $193,000

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Hightime LLC

Buyer: Three Seasons SSI LLC

Price: $912,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Preston Martin

Buyer: Ryan Rutherford

Price: $1,225,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Diane Davis

Buyer: Jeffery Lancaster

Price: $710,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Jerria McWilliams

Buyer: New Deal Living LLC

Price: $225,000

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Michael Gregory

Buyer: Gregory Marr

Price: $330,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: John Wilson

Buyer: Royer Property Investments LLC

Price: $95,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Joe Davis

Buyer: David Oaks

Price: $510,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Scott Armbrister

Buyer: Joel Silverman

Price: $592,000

Location: Marsh Landing

Seller: Jamese Coleman

Buyer: Bobby Davenport

Price: $201,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Theresa Wilber

Buyer: Corey Harris

Price: $271,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Susan Jacobs

Buyer: Shenisha Paschal

Price: $131,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Anna Garrison

Buyer: Charles Greene

Price: $812,000

Location: Beach Drive Place

Seller: Nathaniel Armstrong

Buyer: Wylie Armstrong

Price: $80,000

Location: Portion of Town Commons

Seller: Stiles Conrad

Buyer: DM4 SI Properties LLC

Price: $9,300,000

Location: Tract 1/Sea Island No 1

Seller: Christopher Marshall

Buyer: BGRS Relocation Inc

Price: $699,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe L

Seller: Linda Feuss

Buyer: William Gibbs

Price: $980,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residences on Sea Island Unit 19

Seller: Eugene Self

Buyer: Jolie Smith

Price: $305,000

Location: Scarlett Gardens

Seller: Charles Simon Jr.

Buyer: Vicky Sawall

Price: $668,500

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Darby Henson

Buyer: Magnet Holdings LLC

Price: $275,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Wilson Marion

Buyer: Christina Sasso

Price: $25,000

Location: Portion of Town Commons

Seller: Richard Blood

Buyer: Barbara Wetzal

Price: $290,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Glenn Chapman

Buyer: Michael Van Alstine

Price: $150,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Ed Casteen

Buyer: James Goergen

Price: $344,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Benjamin Anderson

Buyer: CRD Properties 2 LLC

Price: $157,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Maria Benezit

Price: $462,300

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Crystal Crosby

Buyer: David Smith

Price: $210,000

Location: Massey Estates

Seller: William Roberts

Buyer: Pallet Menders

Price: $50,000

Location: Pine Haven

Seller: Stwcate LLC

Buyer: Michelle Ojemuyiwa

Price: $775,000

Location: Orchard

Seller: Thomas Morgan

Buyer: Michael Gibblets

Price: $309,900

Location: Carol Woods

Seller: Christina Cooper

Buyer: Spencer King

Price: $335,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: RPM Coastal LLC

Buyer: Atlas Building Systems LLC

Price: $23,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: RPM Coastal LLC

Buyer: Atlas Building Systems

Price: $18,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Carnella Wright

Buyer: 2307 Gloucester LLC

Price: $110,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Karen Schille

Buyer: Charles Morris

Price: $400,000

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: Gail Wendel

Buyer: Lindsey Holcombe

Price: $200,000

Location: Pine Ridge

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Christopher Speaks

Price: $1,000,000

Location: Lincoln Field

Seller: Sara Braid

Buyer: Thomas Garren

Price: $15,400

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Steven Stirling

Buyer: Lindsey Rish

Price: $630,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Jared Barber

Buyer: Sandra Biles

Price: $595,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Margaret Shafer

Buyer: Choctaw American Insurance Inc

Price: $269,000

Location: Shelle Pointe

Seller: Global Property

Buyer: Jacob Andrews

Price: $207,900

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Jamie Herrington

Buyer: Elizabeth Brazauskas

Price: $290,000

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Nancy Sheffield

Buyer: Nikolas Lauzonis

Price: $240,000

Location: Oak Bluff

Seller: Janet Lawson

Buyer: Kimberly Andrews

Price: $289,900

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Daniel Thomas

Buyer: Daniel Hoover

Price: $1,135,00

Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation

Seller: Rejaul Karim

Buyer: SJC Real Estate

Price: $84,500

Location: Brunswick Villa

More from this section

Cops: Man surrenders in toddler shooting case

Cops: Man surrenders in toddler shooting case

The man accused of shooting and critically wounding a toddler June 17 inside a crowded home in Brunswick surrendered to police on Friday, said Angela Smith, assistant chief of administration for the Brunswick Police Department.