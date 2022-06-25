Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 13 through June 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Thomas Stewart
Buyer: David Sherman
Price: $549,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Thomas Arnold
Buyer: Jennifer Mosely
Price: $580,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Walt Kennerly
Buyer: Erica Vazquez
Price: $475,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ruby Leverett
Buyer: Anna Banuelos
Price: $26,000
Location: Chapel Park
Seller: Brian Rainey
Buyer: DAJ Properties
Price: $265,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Michael Berte
Buyer: MJ Elizabeth Lane LLC
Price: $8,125,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Phodcorp Holdings
Buyer: Frank Lynch
Price: $593,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC
Price: $460,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Dixon Dairy Investments
Buyer: Anselmo Moreno
Price: $35,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Dixon Dairy Investments
Buyer: Ruth Medina
Price: $10,000
Location: Thirty Acre
Seller: Dixon Dairy Investments
Buyer: Karla Julissa
Price: $20,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Dixon Dairy Investments
Buyer: Alyson Mejia
Price: $20,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Richard Willis
Buyer: Christopher Price
Price: $6,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Wylie Armstrong
Buyer: William Lampkin
Price: $47,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Mark Tilghman
Buyer: KWS Investment Holdings LLC
Price: $600,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Nicholas Barron
Buyer: Kristopher Shead
Price: $259,900
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Preston Pollard
Buyer: Jonathan Wynn
Price: $449,900
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Mary Ford
Buyer: Andrew Rains
Price: $389,900
Location: Lakes
Seller: Andrew Rains
Buyer: James McIlvaine
Price: $515,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: James Sungur
Buyer: Brittany Wagner
Price: $259,000
Location: Wingefield Commons
Seller: Kay Hollis
Buyer: George Bartley
Price: $1,450,000
Location: Parkway
Seller: Fletcher Allen Properties
Buyer: William Snyder
Price: $300,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jeffrey Butcher
Buyer: Leighann Woods
Price: $193,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Hightime LLC
Buyer: Three Seasons SSI LLC
Price: $912,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Preston Martin
Buyer: Ryan Rutherford
Price: $1,225,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Diane Davis
Buyer: Jeffery Lancaster
Price: $710,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Jerria McWilliams
Buyer: New Deal Living LLC
Price: $225,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Michael Gregory
Buyer: Gregory Marr
Price: $330,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: John Wilson
Buyer: Royer Property Investments LLC
Price: $95,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Joe Davis
Buyer: David Oaks
Price: $510,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Scott Armbrister
Buyer: Joel Silverman
Price: $592,000
Location: Marsh Landing
Seller: Jamese Coleman
Buyer: Bobby Davenport
Price: $201,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Theresa Wilber
Buyer: Corey Harris
Price: $271,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Susan Jacobs
Buyer: Shenisha Paschal
Price: $131,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Anna Garrison
Buyer: Charles Greene
Price: $812,000
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: Nathaniel Armstrong
Buyer: Wylie Armstrong
Price: $80,000
Location: Portion of Town Commons
Seller: Stiles Conrad
Buyer: DM4 SI Properties LLC
Price: $9,300,000
Location: Tract 1/Sea Island No 1
Seller: Christopher Marshall
Buyer: BGRS Relocation Inc
Price: $699,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe L
Seller: Linda Feuss
Buyer: William Gibbs
Price: $980,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residences on Sea Island Unit 19
Seller: Eugene Self
Buyer: Jolie Smith
Price: $305,000
Location: Scarlett Gardens
Seller: Charles Simon Jr.
Buyer: Vicky Sawall
Price: $668,500
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Darby Henson
Buyer: Magnet Holdings LLC
Price: $275,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Wilson Marion
Buyer: Christina Sasso
Price: $25,000
Location: Portion of Town Commons
Seller: Richard Blood
Buyer: Barbara Wetzal
Price: $290,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Glenn Chapman
Buyer: Michael Van Alstine
Price: $150,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Ed Casteen
Buyer: James Goergen
Price: $344,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Benjamin Anderson
Buyer: CRD Properties 2 LLC
Price: $157,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Maria Benezit
Price: $462,300
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Crystal Crosby
Buyer: David Smith
Price: $210,000
Location: Massey Estates
Seller: William Roberts
Buyer: Pallet Menders
Price: $50,000
Location: Pine Haven
Seller: Stwcate LLC
Buyer: Michelle Ojemuyiwa
Price: $775,000
Location: Orchard
Seller: Thomas Morgan
Buyer: Michael Gibblets
Price: $309,900
Location: Carol Woods
Seller: Christina Cooper
Buyer: Spencer King
Price: $335,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: RPM Coastal LLC
Buyer: Atlas Building Systems LLC
Price: $23,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: RPM Coastal LLC
Buyer: Atlas Building Systems
Price: $18,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Carnella Wright
Buyer: 2307 Gloucester LLC
Price: $110,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Karen Schille
Buyer: Charles Morris
Price: $400,000
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Gail Wendel
Buyer: Lindsey Holcombe
Price: $200,000
Location: Pine Ridge
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Christopher Speaks
Price: $1,000,000
Location: Lincoln Field
Seller: Sara Braid
Buyer: Thomas Garren
Price: $15,400
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Steven Stirling
Buyer: Lindsey Rish
Price: $630,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Jared Barber
Buyer: Sandra Biles
Price: $595,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Margaret Shafer
Buyer: Choctaw American Insurance Inc
Price: $269,000
Location: Shelle Pointe
Seller: Global Property
Buyer: Jacob Andrews
Price: $207,900
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Jamie Herrington
Buyer: Elizabeth Brazauskas
Price: $290,000
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Nancy Sheffield
Buyer: Nikolas Lauzonis
Price: $240,000
Location: Oak Bluff
Seller: Janet Lawson
Buyer: Kimberly Andrews
Price: $289,900
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Daniel Thomas
Buyer: Daniel Hoover
Price: $1,135,00
Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation
Seller: Rejaul Karim
Buyer: SJC Real Estate
Price: $84,500
Location: Brunswick Villa