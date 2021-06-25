Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 14 through June 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Michael J. Krouse

Buyer: Malcolm Williamson

Price: $235,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Glenn Keith Chapman

Buyer: Amy Lopez

Price: $150,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: William Gregory Smith

Buyer: Plantinum Properties & Business LLC

Price: $175,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Stephen Murphy

Buyer: Derek Robinson

Price: $145,000

Location: County Club Park

Seller: Edward R. Curl

Buyer: David Gomes

Price: $239,900

Location: Heritage Estates

Seller: Martha Jean Sears

Buyer: Alfonso Smith

Price: $3,500

Location: Glenwood Estates

Seller: David A. Ragsdale

Buyer: James D. Ragsdale

Price: $229,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Gregory M. Howell

Buyer: Matthew V. Donato

Price: $595,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Tommy N. Smith

Buyer: Kenneth R. Carlile Jr.

Price: $264,200

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Sean G. Simmons

Buyer: Donald H. McGregor

Price: $899,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. Trustee

Buyer: Pamela M. Timbes

Price: $510,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Clinton Ilges

Buyer: Susan L. Lloyd

Price: $261,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: James Gary Waters

Buyer: Antionette Gant

Price: $185,000

Location: Winstead

Seller: Bobby Eugene Dyar

Buyer: Hiram A. Moody Sr.

Price: $120,000

Location: Belle Point East

Seller: Randall W. Rust

Buyer: Jonathan W. Miller

Price: $385,000

Location: Sheraton Plaza

Seller: Southern Vending LLC

Buyer: Justin Woodcock

Price: $139,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Audrey Futch Sims

Buyer: Vicente Vasquez

Price: $37,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Allen E. Benner Jr.

Buyer: Avery Elaine Smith

Price: $189,000

Location: Breckenridge

Seller: Ashley D. Bullard

Buyer: Martin A. White

Price: $144,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Janice Elaine Ross

Buyer: Chrsitine Barilla Green

Price: $249,900

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Gary Manning

Buyer: Todd E. Porter

Price: $189,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Shadron Silva Realty Group LLC

Buyer: Gary Manning

Price: $265,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Thomas Kehl

Buyer: Keri Delp

Price: $1,200,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Kimberly D. Desporte

Buyer: Terrance B. Holmes

Price: $160,000

Location: Pine Ridge

Seller: William Patrick Richardson

Buyer: Walter G. Floyd III

Price: $765,000

Location: Laurel View

Seller: Lois Anne Cooper

Buyer: Mark Mellerup

Price: $500,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: TI America LLC

Buyer: EYM Realty of Georgia LLC

Price: $750,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Noreaster LLC

Buyer: Susan L. Johnston

Price: $640,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Robert L. Teisch

Buyer: David Richard Abbott

Price: $680,000

Location: Egress Country Club

Seller: Marvin Singletary

Buyer: Tessentee Capital LLC

Price: $595,300

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Jon Gregory Hill

Price: $305,400

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Edward C. Courtney

Buyer: William L. Thomas

Price: $452,400

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Jason Patton

Buyer: Jordan Henderson

Price: $193,500

Location: Boykin Ridge

Seller: Dean Mitchell

Buyer: Brett J. Newton

Price: $228,800

Location: Belle Point

Seller: JDFS17 LLC

Buyer: Ronald M. Cofield Sr.

Price: $2,800,000

Location: Sea Island River Club

Seller: Latasha J. Williams

Buyer: Charles C. Oconnell

Price: $690,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Stephanie M. Aldrich

Buyer: Candice Cardenas

Price: $185,500

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Timothy M. Sperry

Buyer: Barbara D. McCann

Price: $359,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: 722 Deer Street LLC

Buyer: Jeannie Lynn Kennedy

Price: $108,000

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Mary Judith Phillips

Buyer: Judith Merrick Reynolds

Price: $279,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Ethel Guignard Gaston

Buyer: Nelson Douglas Barnett

Price: $110,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Sergio M. Guzman

Buyer: Michael A. Workman II

Price: $320,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Mark J. Stoklosa

Buyer: David Alan Wardrup

Price: $386,000

Location: Morgans Mill

Seller: DFL Properties LLC

Buyer: John Caruso

Price: $250,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: David M. McGaha

Buyer: Michael L. Middleton

Price: $230,000

Location: Hickory Hill

Seller: Richard Higginbotham

Buyer: Paula E. Watts

Price: $417,600

Location: Bay Tree Cottages

Seller: James O. Baker

Buyer: Sravan Kumar Kavuri

Price: $1,195,000

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: Kimberly Springstead

Buyer: Robert J. Morgan

Price: $178,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: William A. Owens

Buyer: Douglas H. Harris Sr.

Price: $208,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Kyung Sun Lee

Buyer: Sawgrass II LLC

Price: $249,900

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Christina Kennedy Pannell

Buyer: James Patrick Kennedy IV

Price: $360,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Todd R. Visser

Buyer: Anna Marie Migliore

Price: $268,400

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Sarah M. Butler

Buyer: Sarah C. Sanchez

Price: $245,500

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Daniel Mendoza

Buyer: Hayleigh Brooke McCormick

Price: $215,000

Location: Plantation at Golden Isles

Seller: Brumbach Development Inc.

Buyer: Sydney Jade Kriegh

Price: $186,600

Location: Old Town

Seller: John Louis Milazzo

Buyer: Betsy Shults

Price: $542,000

Location: Hartford by the sea

Seller: Royer Property Investments LLC

Buyer: Sandy Sanchez Huerta

Price: $140,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Home LLC

Buyer: Ryan M. Amick

Price: $275,200

Location: N/A

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Anthony Mark Cascio

Price: $359,500

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Joanne L. Langhorne

Buyer: Todd Hoover

Price: $269,900

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Gerald L. Mize

Buyer: Ronald M. Cofield Sr.

Price: $2,800,000

Location: Sea Island River Club

Seller: Calypso Ford

Buyer: Erma L. Gibbs

Price: $358,000

Location: Lakes

