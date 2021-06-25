Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 14 through June 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Michael J. Krouse
Buyer: Malcolm Williamson
Price: $235,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Glenn Keith Chapman
Buyer: Amy Lopez
Price: $150,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: William Gregory Smith
Buyer: Plantinum Properties & Business LLC
Price: $175,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Stephen Murphy
Buyer: Derek Robinson
Price: $145,000
Location: County Club Park
Seller: Edward R. Curl
Buyer: David Gomes
Price: $239,900
Location: Heritage Estates
Seller: Martha Jean Sears
Buyer: Alfonso Smith
Price: $3,500
Location: Glenwood Estates
Seller: David A. Ragsdale
Buyer: James D. Ragsdale
Price: $229,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Gregory M. Howell
Buyer: Matthew V. Donato
Price: $595,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Tommy N. Smith
Buyer: Kenneth R. Carlile Jr.
Price: $264,200
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Sean G. Simmons
Buyer: Donald H. McGregor
Price: $899,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. Trustee
Buyer: Pamela M. Timbes
Price: $510,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Clinton Ilges
Buyer: Susan L. Lloyd
Price: $261,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: James Gary Waters
Buyer: Antionette Gant
Price: $185,000
Location: Winstead
Seller: Bobby Eugene Dyar
Buyer: Hiram A. Moody Sr.
Price: $120,000
Location: Belle Point East
Seller: Randall W. Rust
Buyer: Jonathan W. Miller
Price: $385,000
Location: Sheraton Plaza
Seller: Southern Vending LLC
Buyer: Justin Woodcock
Price: $139,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Audrey Futch Sims
Buyer: Vicente Vasquez
Price: $37,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Allen E. Benner Jr.
Buyer: Avery Elaine Smith
Price: $189,000
Location: Breckenridge
Seller: Ashley D. Bullard
Buyer: Martin A. White
Price: $144,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Janice Elaine Ross
Buyer: Chrsitine Barilla Green
Price: $249,900
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Gary Manning
Buyer: Todd E. Porter
Price: $189,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Shadron Silva Realty Group LLC
Buyer: Gary Manning
Price: $265,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Thomas Kehl
Buyer: Keri Delp
Price: $1,200,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Kimberly D. Desporte
Buyer: Terrance B. Holmes
Price: $160,000
Location: Pine Ridge
Seller: William Patrick Richardson
Buyer: Walter G. Floyd III
Price: $765,000
Location: Laurel View
Seller: Lois Anne Cooper
Buyer: Mark Mellerup
Price: $500,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: TI America LLC
Buyer: EYM Realty of Georgia LLC
Price: $750,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Noreaster LLC
Buyer: Susan L. Johnston
Price: $640,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Robert L. Teisch
Buyer: David Richard Abbott
Price: $680,000
Location: Egress Country Club
Seller: Marvin Singletary
Buyer: Tessentee Capital LLC
Price: $595,300
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Jon Gregory Hill
Price: $305,400
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Edward C. Courtney
Buyer: William L. Thomas
Price: $452,400
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Jason Patton
Buyer: Jordan Henderson
Price: $193,500
Location: Boykin Ridge
Seller: Dean Mitchell
Buyer: Brett J. Newton
Price: $228,800
Location: Belle Point
Seller: JDFS17 LLC
Buyer: Ronald M. Cofield Sr.
Price: $2,800,000
Location: Sea Island River Club
Seller: Latasha J. Williams
Buyer: Charles C. Oconnell
Price: $690,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Stephanie M. Aldrich
Buyer: Candice Cardenas
Price: $185,500
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Timothy M. Sperry
Buyer: Barbara D. McCann
Price: $359,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: 722 Deer Street LLC
Buyer: Jeannie Lynn Kennedy
Price: $108,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Mary Judith Phillips
Buyer: Judith Merrick Reynolds
Price: $279,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Ethel Guignard Gaston
Buyer: Nelson Douglas Barnett
Price: $110,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Sergio M. Guzman
Buyer: Michael A. Workman II
Price: $320,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Mark J. Stoklosa
Buyer: David Alan Wardrup
Price: $386,000
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: DFL Properties LLC
Buyer: John Caruso
Price: $250,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: David M. McGaha
Buyer: Michael L. Middleton
Price: $230,000
Location: Hickory Hill
Seller: Richard Higginbotham
Buyer: Paula E. Watts
Price: $417,600
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: James O. Baker
Buyer: Sravan Kumar Kavuri
Price: $1,195,000
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Kimberly Springstead
Buyer: Robert J. Morgan
Price: $178,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: William A. Owens
Buyer: Douglas H. Harris Sr.
Price: $208,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Kyung Sun Lee
Buyer: Sawgrass II LLC
Price: $249,900
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Christina Kennedy Pannell
Buyer: James Patrick Kennedy IV
Price: $360,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Todd R. Visser
Buyer: Anna Marie Migliore
Price: $268,400
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Sarah M. Butler
Buyer: Sarah C. Sanchez
Price: $245,500
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Daniel Mendoza
Buyer: Hayleigh Brooke McCormick
Price: $215,000
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: Brumbach Development Inc.
Buyer: Sydney Jade Kriegh
Price: $186,600
Location: Old Town
Seller: John Louis Milazzo
Buyer: Betsy Shults
Price: $542,000
Location: Hartford by the sea
Seller: Royer Property Investments LLC
Buyer: Sandy Sanchez Huerta
Price: $140,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Home LLC
Buyer: Ryan M. Amick
Price: $275,200
Location: N/A
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Anthony Mark Cascio
Price: $359,500
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Joanne L. Langhorne
Buyer: Todd Hoover
Price: $269,900
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Gerald L. Mize
Buyer: Ronald M. Cofield Sr.
Price: $2,800,000
Location: Sea Island River Club
Seller: Calypso Ford
Buyer: Erma L. Gibbs
Price: $358,000
Location: Lakes