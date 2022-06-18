Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 4 through June 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Executive Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Richard Gruenemeier

Price: $356,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: TWP Brunswick Retail LLC

Buyer: KKSK

Price: $2,914,300

Location: N/A

Seller: Joseph Williams

Buyer: Nancy Marin

Price: $695,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Jennifer Harkey

Price: $653,500

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Ryan Buffkin

Buyer: LJB Investment CO LLC

Price: $650,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Daniel Kurniawan

Price: $348,800

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Ambe 7 LLC

Buyer: Linh Dang

Price: $160,000

Location: Town Village

Seller: Aza Holdings LLC

Buyer: Jane Moore

Price: $390,000

Location: Hidden Harbor

Seller: Daniel Schaefer

Buyer: Richard Edgy

Price: $42,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Leg Rentals LLC

Buyer: Rebecca Johnson

Price: $160,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: John Goodrich

Buyer: Sanders Bazemore

Price: $176,800

Location:Country Club Heights

Seller: Robert Pye

Buyer: P Nut Properties

Price: $102,000

Location: Bel Air Estates

Seller: Richard Hoyt

Buyer: Queen Capital Investments

Price: $104,500

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC

Buyer: Ryan Crosby

Price: $260,000

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Thomas Timbes

Buyer: Rodney Branham

Price: $75,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: William Swan

Buyer: James Cafferty

Price: $525,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: James Cafferty

Buyer: Christopher Bramlett

Price: $474,900

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Keith Small

Buyer: Dixon Dairy Investments

Price: $150,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Torras Investments LLC

Buyer: Neri Molina

Price: $30,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Donna Dukes

Buyer: Jane Oneal

Price: $129,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Charlene Lane

Buyer: Narain Properties LLC

Price: $80,000

Location: Carver Heights

Seller: Gail Cowan

Buyer: Chris Simpson

Price: $30,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Samuel Brantley

Buyer: Christopher Reed

Price: $99,900

Location: Bonnie Day

Seller: Hinnants Condo LLC

Buyer: Teresa Ford

Price: $304,200

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: John Herman

Buyer: Robin Goodman

Price: $340,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Amy Bradley

Buyer: Jaden Barnes

Price: $675,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Stephene Mooney

Buyer: Karen Matthews

Price: $650,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Brandon Hewett

Buyer: John Helms

Price: $670,000

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: Connection Partners LLC

Buyer: Sofa King Tired LLC

Price: $1,071,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Downtown SSI LLC

Buyer: Sofa King Tired LLC

Price: $214,500

Location: East Beach

Seller: 3 Season SSI KKC

Buyer: Sofa King Tired LLC

Price: $214,500

Location: East Beach

Seller: Angela Shropshire

Buyer: Elizabeth Brown

Price: $1,850,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: David Leahy

Buyer: JM Allen Construction

Price: $45,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: David Leahy

Buyer: JM Allen Construction

Price: $35,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Joshua Adams

Buyer: Robert Bryan

Price: $685,000

Location: Southern Oaks Plantation

Seller: Thomas Nichols

Buyer: Elise Gorrell

Price: $236,000

Location: Bel Air

Seller: Michael Middleton

Buyer: Michael Stephens

Price: $61,500

Location: N/A

Seller: 1427 Newcastle Street

Buyer: Pluff Mud Properties

Price: $240,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: TNB Financial Services

Buyer: John Kapitzke

Price: $325,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC

Buyer: Gerral Cutright

Price: $615,400

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Thomas Guercio

Price: $355,000

Location: North End

Seller: Sherri Moore

Buyer: National Residential Nominee Services

Price: $380,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: National Residential Nominee Services Buyer: Brian Hyde

Price: $380,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Sue Davis

Buyer: Carol Heffernan

Price: $10,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Phoddcorp Holdings

Buyer: Geldig LLC

Price: $215,000

Location: Frederica

Seller: James Shipley

Buyer: Moshe Laskin

Price: $125,000

Location: Culligans Landing

Seller: Phillip Goldstine

Buyer: Tavia Harrison

Price: $169,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Keane Joseph

Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes INC

Price: $550,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Richard Cupper

Buyer: Alejandro Mendoza

Price: $290,000

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Lisa Carolyn Courson

Buyer: William Bacon

Price: $335,000

Location: Building 18 Mallery Villas

Seller: Seth Carroll

Buyer: James McCormick

Price: $730,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Footy Properties LLC

Buyer: Dune Breeze 4 LLC

Price: $890,000

Location: Dune Breeze unit 4

Seller: SP Interest LLC

Buyer: Suzanne Krpata

Price: $450,000

Location: King City

Seller: Ben Grantham

Buyer: Travis Dustin Williams

Price: $1,200,000

Location: Parcel C & C1

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: James Kilbride

Price: $379,400

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: P Nut Properties INC

Buyer: Justin Garrett

Price: $245,000

Location: New Town

Seller: James Ralls

Buyer: Brandon Hewett

Price: $435,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Gary Corey

Buyer: Melinda Lager Sep IRA

Price: $32,000

Location: Portion of Habersham Park

Seller: Margaret Waters

Buyer: Pearl Wilson

Price: $389,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: John Weaver

Buyer: Stephanie Grissom King

Price: $774,500

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: David Schille

Price: $688,500

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Jason Williams

Buyer: Brendan Minogue

Price: $560,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Paul Brown

Buyer: Karen Matthews

Price: $440,000

Location: Central Park

Seller: Ryan Rutherford

Buyer: Hiroki Kimoto

Price: $850,000

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Laura Loughlin

Buyer: William Lacy

Price: $810,400

Location: Frederica Oaks

Seller: Phillip Chapman

Buyer: Christopher Leiphart

Price: $500,000

Location: Morgans Mill

Seller: Lakeside 72 & 95 LLC

Buyer: Christ Carson

Price: $575,000

Location: Lakeside at Longwood

Seller: James Creech

Buyer: Eleanor Rawls

Price: $610,000

Location: Mariners Landing

