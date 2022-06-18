Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 4 through June 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Executive Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Richard Gruenemeier
Price: $356,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: TWP Brunswick Retail LLC
Buyer: KKSK
Price: $2,914,300
Location: N/A
Seller: Joseph Williams
Buyer: Nancy Marin
Price: $695,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Jennifer Harkey
Price: $653,500
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Ryan Buffkin
Buyer: LJB Investment CO LLC
Price: $650,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Daniel Kurniawan
Price: $348,800
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Ambe 7 LLC
Buyer: Linh Dang
Price: $160,000
Location: Town Village
Seller: Aza Holdings LLC
Buyer: Jane Moore
Price: $390,000
Location: Hidden Harbor
Seller: Daniel Schaefer
Buyer: Richard Edgy
Price: $42,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Leg Rentals LLC
Buyer: Rebecca Johnson
Price: $160,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: John Goodrich
Buyer: Sanders Bazemore
Price: $176,800
Location:Country Club Heights
Seller: Robert Pye
Buyer: P Nut Properties
Price: $102,000
Location: Bel Air Estates
Seller: Richard Hoyt
Buyer: Queen Capital Investments
Price: $104,500
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC
Buyer: Ryan Crosby
Price: $260,000
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Thomas Timbes
Buyer: Rodney Branham
Price: $75,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: William Swan
Buyer: James Cafferty
Price: $525,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: James Cafferty
Buyer: Christopher Bramlett
Price: $474,900
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Keith Small
Buyer: Dixon Dairy Investments
Price: $150,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Torras Investments LLC
Buyer: Neri Molina
Price: $30,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Donna Dukes
Buyer: Jane Oneal
Price: $129,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Charlene Lane
Buyer: Narain Properties LLC
Price: $80,000
Location: Carver Heights
Seller: Gail Cowan
Buyer: Chris Simpson
Price: $30,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Samuel Brantley
Buyer: Christopher Reed
Price: $99,900
Location: Bonnie Day
Seller: Hinnants Condo LLC
Buyer: Teresa Ford
Price: $304,200
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: John Herman
Buyer: Robin Goodman
Price: $340,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Amy Bradley
Buyer: Jaden Barnes
Price: $675,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Stephene Mooney
Buyer: Karen Matthews
Price: $650,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Brandon Hewett
Buyer: John Helms
Price: $670,000
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Connection Partners LLC
Buyer: Sofa King Tired LLC
Price: $1,071,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Downtown SSI LLC
Buyer: Sofa King Tired LLC
Price: $214,500
Location: East Beach
Seller: 3 Season SSI KKC
Buyer: Sofa King Tired LLC
Price: $214,500
Location: East Beach
Seller: Angela Shropshire
Buyer: Elizabeth Brown
Price: $1,850,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: David Leahy
Buyer: JM Allen Construction
Price: $45,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: David Leahy
Buyer: JM Allen Construction
Price: $35,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Joshua Adams
Buyer: Robert Bryan
Price: $685,000
Location: Southern Oaks Plantation
Seller: Thomas Nichols
Buyer: Elise Gorrell
Price: $236,000
Location: Bel Air
Seller: Michael Middleton
Buyer: Michael Stephens
Price: $61,500
Location: N/A
Seller: 1427 Newcastle Street
Buyer: Pluff Mud Properties
Price: $240,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: TNB Financial Services
Buyer: John Kapitzke
Price: $325,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC
Buyer: Gerral Cutright
Price: $615,400
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Thomas Guercio
Price: $355,000
Location: North End
Seller: Sherri Moore
Buyer: National Residential Nominee Services
Price: $380,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: National Residential Nominee Services Buyer: Brian Hyde
Price: $380,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Sue Davis
Buyer: Carol Heffernan
Price: $10,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Phoddcorp Holdings
Buyer: Geldig LLC
Price: $215,000
Location: Frederica
Seller: James Shipley
Buyer: Moshe Laskin
Price: $125,000
Location: Culligans Landing
Seller: Phillip Goldstine
Buyer: Tavia Harrison
Price: $169,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Keane Joseph
Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes INC
Price: $550,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Richard Cupper
Buyer: Alejandro Mendoza
Price: $290,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Lisa Carolyn Courson
Buyer: William Bacon
Price: $335,000
Location: Building 18 Mallery Villas
Seller: Seth Carroll
Buyer: James McCormick
Price: $730,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Footy Properties LLC
Buyer: Dune Breeze 4 LLC
Price: $890,000
Location: Dune Breeze unit 4
Seller: SP Interest LLC
Buyer: Suzanne Krpata
Price: $450,000
Location: King City
Seller: Ben Grantham
Buyer: Travis Dustin Williams
Price: $1,200,000
Location: Parcel C & C1
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: James Kilbride
Price: $379,400
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: P Nut Properties INC
Buyer: Justin Garrett
Price: $245,000
Location: New Town
Seller: James Ralls
Buyer: Brandon Hewett
Price: $435,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Gary Corey
Buyer: Melinda Lager Sep IRA
Price: $32,000
Location: Portion of Habersham Park
Seller: Margaret Waters
Buyer: Pearl Wilson
Price: $389,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: John Weaver
Buyer: Stephanie Grissom King
Price: $774,500
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: David Schille
Price: $688,500
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Jason Williams
Buyer: Brendan Minogue
Price: $560,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Paul Brown
Buyer: Karen Matthews
Price: $440,000
Location: Central Park
Seller: Ryan Rutherford
Buyer: Hiroki Kimoto
Price: $850,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Laura Loughlin
Buyer: William Lacy
Price: $810,400
Location: Frederica Oaks
Seller: Phillip Chapman
Buyer: Christopher Leiphart
Price: $500,000
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: Lakeside 72 & 95 LLC
Buyer: Christ Carson
Price: $575,000
Location: Lakeside at Longwood
Seller: James Creech
Buyer: Eleanor Rawls
Price: $610,000
Location: Mariners Landing