Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 30 through June 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: FMC Investment Holdings

Buyer: Jeff Morehouse

Price: $750,000

Location: Beachclub at St. Simons

Seller: Sandee Guadagnoli

Buyer: Gwendolyn Chappelle

Price: $200,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Gianvinceno Marsili

Buyer: 228 Unit A LLC

Price: $622,700

Location: Redfern Village

Seller: Moon Jellies LLC

Buyer: Sofa King Tired LLC

Price: $1,000,000

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: John Irby

Buyer: Douglas Kreysar

Price: $575,000

Location: North End

Seller: Richard Dulaney

Buyer: Thomas Hatfield

Price: $362,600

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Jason Blair Shipman

Buyer: Juan Gomez-Pena

Price: $290,000

Location: Notting Hill

Seller: Doris Hurley

Buyer: Paul Jeffords

Price: $1,800,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country

Seller: Driggers Construction

Buyer: Stephen Duffell

Price: $30,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Thomas Eason

Buyer: Nancy Vinal

Price: $535,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Deborah Puckett

Buyer: Todd Barker

Price: $285,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Dalton Tate

Buyer: Theresa McClung

Price: $1,275,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Klaus Schonfeld

Buyer: Eller Development

Price: $1,250,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: James Kay

Buyer: Diana Morazan

Price: $417,500

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Sapelo Development

Buyer: Atrac Kay

Price: $1,275,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: ET YS1 Owner LLC

Price: $2,174.000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Jeffrey Goff

Buyer: DHA Ga Rentals

Price: $65,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Macey Gibbs

Buyer: Brandie Herrell

Price: $330,000

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Tok Ha

Price: $257,900

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Sharon Lynn

Buyer: Brett Remiler

Price: $355,000

Location: Newcastle

Seller: Karen Matthews

Buyer: Christopher Anstey

Price: $675,000

Location: Central Park

Seller: Richard Graham

Buyer: George Hulsey

Price: $578,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: St. Simons Best Inn

Buyer: Oisss LLC

Price: $7100,000

Location: St. Simons Beach

Seller: Atlantus

Buyer: Janine Yatko

Price: $1,650,000

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: Kent Goering

Buyer: Kashif Chowhan

Price: $524,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Robert Katoski

Buyer: Ruth Quiroz

Price: $99,000

Location: Kensington Park

Seller: Driggers Construction

Buyer: Christopher Zachry

Price: $105,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Joyce Williams

Buyer: Jacqueline Sipe

Price: $980,700

Location: St. Simons Beach

Seller: Joyce Williams

Buyer: Jacqueline Sipe

Price: $1,231,900

Location: East Beach

Seller: Joyce Williams

Buyer: Jacqueline Sipe

Price: $1,400,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Joyce Williams

Buyer: Jacqueline Sipe

Price: $1,330,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Edward Prokop

Buyer: Edward Wilson

Price: $575,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Emby Properties LLC

Buyer: Carlos Aguiar

Price: $82,000

Location: Peninsular Park

Seller: Stwcate LLC

Buyer: Roland Recreation LLC

Price: $849,900

Location: Orchard

Seller: Edwin Padgett

Buyer: Thomas Finn

Price: $480,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Christopher Wesolowski

Buyer: Leanna Hollander

Price: $529,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Ronald Mizer

Buyer: NKJ Property LLC

Price: $315,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Randall Hadcock

Buyer: Gregory Kelley

Price: $674,500

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Billy Baker

Buyer: LTO Investments

Price: $20,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Dean Auten

Buyer: Burnem Real Estate

Price: $350,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Stwcate LLC

Buyer: Rogier Kamerling

Price: $826,100

Location: Orchard

Seller: Gerald Herndon

Buyer: Linda Karanutsos

Price: $200,000

Location: Mark Car Square

Seller: SLF Ga Altama LLC

Buyer: Coastal Business Storage

Price: $3,500,000

Location: Altama Plantation

Seller: Christopher Speaks

Buyer: Cassie Hodges

Price: $687,500

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Sea Island Co LLC

Buyer: Charlotte McChesney

Price: $3,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Shelia Carroll

Buyer: John Simpson

Price: $88,300

Location: Glendale Gardens

Seller: Kevin Daniel

Buyer: Alfred Munoz

Price: $83,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Chad Lawnichak

Buyer: Veronica Franklin

Price: $374,000

Location: South Oak Ridge

Seller: Frederick Joyner

Buyer: Lindsay Greene

Price: $685,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: JD3PC Property LLC

Buyer: Bella Development

Price: $102,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Hortensie Sanders

Buyer: Marek Balinski

Price: $121,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: Tom Radzio

Buyer: Sean Casey

Price: $289,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Solomon Patrick

Buyer: James Cummings

Price: $380,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Scott Riggs

Buyer: Linda Hambright

Price: $299,900

Location: Oglethorpe Manor

Seller: Ronald Penkava

Buyer: Thomas Rice

Price: $440,500

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Patrick Smith

Buyer: Adam Coleman

Price: $400,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Thomas Stewart

Buyer: Jordan Dorn

Price: $799,000

Location: Petersons

Seller: James Hendry Homebuilders

Buyer: Lindsey Jordan

Price: $367,000

Location: Landings at Golden Isles

Seller: William Zupko

Buyer: Carol Buffington

Price: $399,900

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Jacob Jordan

Buyer: Candace Jones

Price: $265,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Roy Turner

Buyer: Frederick Joyner

Price: $545,000

Location: Courtside Villas

More from this section