Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 30 through June 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: FMC Investment Holdings
Buyer: Jeff Morehouse
Price: $750,000
Location: Beachclub at St. Simons
Seller: Sandee Guadagnoli
Buyer: Gwendolyn Chappelle
Price: $200,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Gianvinceno Marsili
Buyer: 228 Unit A LLC
Price: $622,700
Location: Redfern Village
Seller: Moon Jellies LLC
Buyer: Sofa King Tired LLC
Price: $1,000,000
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: John Irby
Buyer: Douglas Kreysar
Price: $575,000
Location: North End
Seller: Richard Dulaney
Buyer: Thomas Hatfield
Price: $362,600
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Jason Blair Shipman
Buyer: Juan Gomez-Pena
Price: $290,000
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: Doris Hurley
Buyer: Paul Jeffords
Price: $1,800,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country
Seller: Driggers Construction
Buyer: Stephen Duffell
Price: $30,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Thomas Eason
Buyer: Nancy Vinal
Price: $535,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Deborah Puckett
Buyer: Todd Barker
Price: $285,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Dalton Tate
Buyer: Theresa McClung
Price: $1,275,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Klaus Schonfeld
Buyer: Eller Development
Price: $1,250,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: James Kay
Buyer: Diana Morazan
Price: $417,500
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Sapelo Development
Buyer: Atrac Kay
Price: $1,275,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: ET YS1 Owner LLC
Price: $2,174.000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Jeffrey Goff
Buyer: DHA Ga Rentals
Price: $65,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Macey Gibbs
Buyer: Brandie Herrell
Price: $330,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Regency Innovations LLC
Buyer: Tok Ha
Price: $257,900
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Sharon Lynn
Buyer: Brett Remiler
Price: $355,000
Location: Newcastle
Seller: Karen Matthews
Buyer: Christopher Anstey
Price: $675,000
Location: Central Park
Seller: Richard Graham
Buyer: George Hulsey
Price: $578,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: St. Simons Best Inn
Buyer: Oisss LLC
Price: $7100,000
Location: St. Simons Beach
Seller: Atlantus
Buyer: Janine Yatko
Price: $1,650,000
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Kent Goering
Buyer: Kashif Chowhan
Price: $524,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Robert Katoski
Buyer: Ruth Quiroz
Price: $99,000
Location: Kensington Park
Seller: Driggers Construction
Buyer: Christopher Zachry
Price: $105,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Joyce Williams
Buyer: Jacqueline Sipe
Price: $980,700
Location: St. Simons Beach
Seller: Joyce Williams
Buyer: Jacqueline Sipe
Price: $1,231,900
Location: East Beach
Seller: Joyce Williams
Buyer: Jacqueline Sipe
Price: $1,400,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Joyce Williams
Buyer: Jacqueline Sipe
Price: $1,330,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Edward Prokop
Buyer: Edward Wilson
Price: $575,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Emby Properties LLC
Buyer: Carlos Aguiar
Price: $82,000
Location: Peninsular Park
Seller: Stwcate LLC
Buyer: Roland Recreation LLC
Price: $849,900
Location: Orchard
Seller: Edwin Padgett
Buyer: Thomas Finn
Price: $480,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Christopher Wesolowski
Buyer: Leanna Hollander
Price: $529,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Ronald Mizer
Buyer: NKJ Property LLC
Price: $315,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Randall Hadcock
Buyer: Gregory Kelley
Price: $674,500
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Billy Baker
Buyer: LTO Investments
Price: $20,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Dean Auten
Buyer: Burnem Real Estate
Price: $350,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Stwcate LLC
Buyer: Rogier Kamerling
Price: $826,100
Location: Orchard
Seller: Gerald Herndon
Buyer: Linda Karanutsos
Price: $200,000
Location: Mark Car Square
Seller: SLF Ga Altama LLC
Buyer: Coastal Business Storage
Price: $3,500,000
Location: Altama Plantation
Seller: Christopher Speaks
Buyer: Cassie Hodges
Price: $687,500
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Sea Island Co LLC
Buyer: Charlotte McChesney
Price: $3,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Shelia Carroll
Buyer: John Simpson
Price: $88,300
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Kevin Daniel
Buyer: Alfred Munoz
Price: $83,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Chad Lawnichak
Buyer: Veronica Franklin
Price: $374,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Frederick Joyner
Buyer: Lindsay Greene
Price: $685,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: JD3PC Property LLC
Buyer: Bella Development
Price: $102,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Hortensie Sanders
Buyer: Marek Balinski
Price: $121,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Tom Radzio
Buyer: Sean Casey
Price: $289,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Solomon Patrick
Buyer: James Cummings
Price: $380,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Scott Riggs
Buyer: Linda Hambright
Price: $299,900
Location: Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: Ronald Penkava
Buyer: Thomas Rice
Price: $440,500
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Patrick Smith
Buyer: Adam Coleman
Price: $400,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Thomas Stewart
Buyer: Jordan Dorn
Price: $799,000
Location: Petersons
Seller: James Hendry Homebuilders
Buyer: Lindsey Jordan
Price: $367,000
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: William Zupko
Buyer: Carol Buffington
Price: $399,900
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Jacob Jordan
Buyer: Candace Jones
Price: $265,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Roy Turner
Buyer: Frederick Joyner
Price: $545,000
Location: Courtside Villas