Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 25 through April 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Barbara Pelletier

Buyer: Adam Myers

Price: $620,000

Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation

Seller: Justin Espey

Buyer: William Melvin

Price: $325,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Jerome Ruby

Buyer: Scott Argo

Price: $800,000

Location: Marbella

Seller: Robin Robinson

Buyer: Kim Robinson

Price: $40,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Kim Robinson

Buyer: John Robinson

Price: $60,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Dorothy Latham

Buyer: Patriot Enterprises

Price: $17,100

Location: Dennard Tract

Seller: Oglethorpe Bay

Buyer: Jason Clark

Price: $245,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: George Davis

Buyer: Isaac Deal

Price: $60,000

Location: Brunswick Point

Seller: Clyde Truan

Buyer: Marland Solomon

Price: $270,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Propventure

Buyer: CRD Properties

Price: $82,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: John Goodrich

Buyer: Marially Trujillo

Price: $172,000

Location: Country Club Heights

Seller: Andrew Tipaldos

Buyer: Keith Gartman

Price: $25,000

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Tyrone Timmons

Buyer: Price Fields

Price: $272,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Lillagard

Buyer: Lizanne Gottung

Price: $1,825,000

Location: Villas at Coast Cottages

Seller: 1965 Glynn Ave

Buyer: 1965 Glynn Associates

Price: $2,642,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Javier Valencia

Buyer: Ellen Smith

Price: $171,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: David Clark

Buyer: Renee Hennekes

Price: $1,775,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residences

Seller: 1215 River Club

Buyer: Clinton Owen

Price: $2,695,000

Location: Sea Island River Club

Seller: Anthony McCullar

Buyer: Murray Calhoun

Price: $3,300,000

Location: Sea Island River Club

Seller: DAJ Properties

Buyer: Joshua Hallock

Price: $254,900

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Paul Swenson

Buyer: Brian Johnston

Price: $508,000

Location: Courtside Homes at Sea Palms

Seller: Robert Forehand

Buyer: Jami Patrick

Price: $365,000

Location: Barkentine Court

Seller: Lake Cottages Investors

Buyer: Moonscape Lake Cottage

Price: $950,000

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Vincente Ramirez

Buyer: Janice Taylor

Price: $146,800

Location: Old Town

Seller: John Nuebel

Buyer: David Goforth

Price: $250,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Chetal Patel

Buyer: Danielle Mozetta

Price: $299,900

Location: Shadow Lake

Seller: Brett Waldron

Buyer: James Drayton

Price: $233,000

Location: Fred Massey Estate

Seller: Jackie McKenzie

Buyer: Bretton Tomlin

Price: $352,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Dream Street Investments

Buyer: Oscar Patron

Price: $100,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Genuinedealz

Buyer: Everett Holdings

Price: $585,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Michael Lake

Buyer: Hal Sigman

Price: $340,000

Location: Grand Oaks Plantation

Seller: Hal Sigman

Buyer: David Katz

Price: $495,000

Location: Grand Oaks Plantation

Seller: Lake Cottages Investors

Buyer: Kip Frey

Price: $900,000

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Dylan King

Buyer: Vanessa Price

Price: $234,900

Location: Avondale

Seller: Joshua Nelson

Buyer: Harsh Amin

Price: $60,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Jmarie Holdings

Buyer: Juan Noyola

Price: $97,100

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Jill Jernigan

Buyer: Joseph Davis

Price: $285,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Christa Wiggins

Buyer: Dustin Hammond

Price: $272,800

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Mollie Howard

Buyer: William Walker

Price: $215,000

Location: Crystal Lake

Seller: Driggers Construction

Buyer: Vctrey

Price: $300,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Michael Poillucci

Buyer: Rebecca Duggan

Price: $847,500

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Virginia Borders

Buyer: George David

Price: $925,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Driggers Homes

Buyer: Maritime Homes

Price: $100,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Maritime Homes

Buyer: Ian Francis

Price: $420,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: JDC Jr

Buyer: Maria Garner

Price: $270,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Ann Daniel

Buyer: Jana Young

Price: $315,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Charmaine Thomas

Buyer: Thanh Huynh

Price: $432,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Peninsula Investment

Buyer: Donald Nakic

Price: $36,500

Location: Peninsula at Golden

Seller: Carl Pfeifer

Buyer: Bonnie Wilkinson

Price: $361,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Quantum Wealth Group

Buyer: Moises Ortega

Price: $10,500

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: Ana Lytic

Buyer: Kimberly Singer

Price: $185,000

Location: Blythe Lakes

Seller: Susan Ballard

Buyer: Stanley Huntley

Price: $310,000

Location: Linkside Patio Homes

Seller: Tim Morgan

Buyer: Richard Stephens

Price: $242,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Joseph Padgett

Buyer: Moxley & Moxley Construction

Price: $63,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Emily Lemasters

Buyer: Benjamin Church

Price: $259,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Gerald Dent

Buyer: Harsh Amin

Price: $56,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Golden Isles Assets

Buyer: Cheryl Cutia

Price: $205,000

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Daniel Rioux

Buyer: Thomas Bruder

Price: $399,900

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: John Cason IV

Buyer: Hogan Dyer

Price: $30,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Charles Campbell

Buyer: Isabel Bearden

Price: $850,000

Location: King & Prince Villas

Seller: William Woods

Buyer: Catherine Veal

Price: $2,000,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Genevieve McKinster

Buyer: Andrew Hamilton

Price: $7,800

Location: Everett City

Seller: Moxley Homes

Buyer: Melissa Roberts

Price: $338,400

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Nita Foster

Buyer: Mary Gainey

Price: $242,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Towne Club Construction

Buyer: Kathryn Metcalf

Price: $465,000

Location: Captains Cove

