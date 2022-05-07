Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 25 through April 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Barbara Pelletier
Buyer: Adam Myers
Price: $620,000
Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation
Seller: Justin Espey
Buyer: William Melvin
Price: $325,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Jerome Ruby
Buyer: Scott Argo
Price: $800,000
Location: Marbella
Seller: Robin Robinson
Buyer: Kim Robinson
Price: $40,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Kim Robinson
Buyer: John Robinson
Price: $60,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Dorothy Latham
Buyer: Patriot Enterprises
Price: $17,100
Location: Dennard Tract
Seller: Oglethorpe Bay
Buyer: Jason Clark
Price: $245,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: George Davis
Buyer: Isaac Deal
Price: $60,000
Location: Brunswick Point
Seller: Clyde Truan
Buyer: Marland Solomon
Price: $270,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Propventure
Buyer: CRD Properties
Price: $82,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: John Goodrich
Buyer: Marially Trujillo
Price: $172,000
Location: Country Club Heights
Seller: Andrew Tipaldos
Buyer: Keith Gartman
Price: $25,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Tyrone Timmons
Buyer: Price Fields
Price: $272,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Lillagard
Buyer: Lizanne Gottung
Price: $1,825,000
Location: Villas at Coast Cottages
Seller: 1965 Glynn Ave
Buyer: 1965 Glynn Associates
Price: $2,642,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Javier Valencia
Buyer: Ellen Smith
Price: $171,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: David Clark
Buyer: Renee Hennekes
Price: $1,775,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residences
Seller: 1215 River Club
Buyer: Clinton Owen
Price: $2,695,000
Location: Sea Island River Club
Seller: Anthony McCullar
Buyer: Murray Calhoun
Price: $3,300,000
Location: Sea Island River Club
Seller: DAJ Properties
Buyer: Joshua Hallock
Price: $254,900
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Paul Swenson
Buyer: Brian Johnston
Price: $508,000
Location: Courtside Homes at Sea Palms
Seller: Robert Forehand
Buyer: Jami Patrick
Price: $365,000
Location: Barkentine Court
Seller: Lake Cottages Investors
Buyer: Moonscape Lake Cottage
Price: $950,000
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Vincente Ramirez
Buyer: Janice Taylor
Price: $146,800
Location: Old Town
Seller: John Nuebel
Buyer: David Goforth
Price: $250,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Chetal Patel
Buyer: Danielle Mozetta
Price: $299,900
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: Brett Waldron
Buyer: James Drayton
Price: $233,000
Location: Fred Massey Estate
Seller: Jackie McKenzie
Buyer: Bretton Tomlin
Price: $352,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Dream Street Investments
Buyer: Oscar Patron
Price: $100,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Genuinedealz
Buyer: Everett Holdings
Price: $585,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Michael Lake
Buyer: Hal Sigman
Price: $340,000
Location: Grand Oaks Plantation
Seller: Hal Sigman
Buyer: David Katz
Price: $495,000
Location: Grand Oaks Plantation
Seller: Lake Cottages Investors
Buyer: Kip Frey
Price: $900,000
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Dylan King
Buyer: Vanessa Price
Price: $234,900
Location: Avondale
Seller: Joshua Nelson
Buyer: Harsh Amin
Price: $60,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Jmarie Holdings
Buyer: Juan Noyola
Price: $97,100
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Jill Jernigan
Buyer: Joseph Davis
Price: $285,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Christa Wiggins
Buyer: Dustin Hammond
Price: $272,800
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Mollie Howard
Buyer: William Walker
Price: $215,000
Location: Crystal Lake
Seller: Driggers Construction
Buyer: Vctrey
Price: $300,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Michael Poillucci
Buyer: Rebecca Duggan
Price: $847,500
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Virginia Borders
Buyer: George David
Price: $925,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Driggers Homes
Buyer: Maritime Homes
Price: $100,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Maritime Homes
Buyer: Ian Francis
Price: $420,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: JDC Jr
Buyer: Maria Garner
Price: $270,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Ann Daniel
Buyer: Jana Young
Price: $315,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Charmaine Thomas
Buyer: Thanh Huynh
Price: $432,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Peninsula Investment
Buyer: Donald Nakic
Price: $36,500
Location: Peninsula at Golden
Seller: Carl Pfeifer
Buyer: Bonnie Wilkinson
Price: $361,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Quantum Wealth Group
Buyer: Moises Ortega
Price: $10,500
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Ana Lytic
Buyer: Kimberly Singer
Price: $185,000
Location: Blythe Lakes
Seller: Susan Ballard
Buyer: Stanley Huntley
Price: $310,000
Location: Linkside Patio Homes
Seller: Tim Morgan
Buyer: Richard Stephens
Price: $242,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Joseph Padgett
Buyer: Moxley & Moxley Construction
Price: $63,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Emily Lemasters
Buyer: Benjamin Church
Price: $259,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Gerald Dent
Buyer: Harsh Amin
Price: $56,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Golden Isles Assets
Buyer: Cheryl Cutia
Price: $205,000
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Daniel Rioux
Buyer: Thomas Bruder
Price: $399,900
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: John Cason IV
Buyer: Hogan Dyer
Price: $30,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Charles Campbell
Buyer: Isabel Bearden
Price: $850,000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: William Woods
Buyer: Catherine Veal
Price: $2,000,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Genevieve McKinster
Buyer: Andrew Hamilton
Price: $7,800
Location: Everett City
Seller: Moxley Homes
Buyer: Melissa Roberts
Price: $338,400
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Nita Foster
Buyer: Mary Gainey
Price: $242,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Towne Club Construction
Buyer: Kathryn Metcalf
Price: $465,000
Location: Captains Cove