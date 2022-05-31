Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 16 through May 20 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: William Haley

Buyer: David Mason

Price: $1,250,000

Location: Shaw Bounty

Seller: Patrica Tucker

Buyer: Dalton Tate

Price: $850,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc

Buyer: Brooke Spell

Price: $159,900

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: James Benefield

Buyer: Michael Devane

Price: $503,800

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Sandra Epstein

Buyer: Prestige WW LLC

Price: $138,000

Location: Pine Ridge

Seller: Theodore Moore

Buyer: Walter Holland

Price: $344,900

Location: River Bend

Seller: Joel Maddox

Buyer: Thomas Herman

Price: $315,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: BNG Holdings LLC

Buyer: In Town Holdings Atlantic

Price: $1,500,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Michael Camp

Price: $425,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Jesse Crawford

Buyer: William Suddath

Price: $4,575,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Lawrence Nizinski

Buyer: Primrose Ferrer

Price: $40,000

Location: Gordon Heights

Seller: Juanita Campbell

Buyer: Juana Morales

Price: $20,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Jerry Poulin

Buyer: Jason Robinson

Price: $470,000

Location: Fox Creek

Seller: William Higgs

Buyer: Skye Starks

Price: $295,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Christopher Cottrill

Buyer: Charles White

Price: $1,850,000

Location: Viewpoint

Seller: Joel Butler

Buyer: Joseph Jachimowicz

Price: $395,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Patrick Hale

Buyer: Clifford Bussard

Price: $367,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: John Cable

Buyer: DAJ Properties II LLC

Price: $256,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Clifford Bogus

Buyer: Tonisha Riley

Price: $89,900

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Russell Lipthratt

Buyer: Jeffory Harris

Price: $530,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Meghann Tucker

Buyer: Steve Villegas

Price: $419,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Allan Smith

Buyer: Charles Warford

Price: $150,000

Location: Sunrise Pointe

Seller: 104 Cooper Circle

Buyer: Helders Land LLC

Price: $395,000

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Charles Harris

Buyer: BG 14 LLC

Price: $580,100

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Daniel Dean

Buyer: Matthew Mills

Price: $291,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Brunswick Highway 99 LLC

Buyer: BUC EES Brunswick LLC

Price: $3,110,000

Location: N/A

Seller: John Walters

Buyer: Saulius Stanys

Price: $175,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Walter Lee

Buyer: Carol Heffernan

Price: $20,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Daniel Cain

Buyer: Judson McCranie

Price: $555,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Dewey Snipes

Buyer: Michael Nelson

Price: $290,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Stewart Daniel

Buyer: Bertie Edwards

Price: $49,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Neil Foster

Buyer: Pallet Menders

Price: $23,700

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Judson McCranie

Buyer: LJB Investment

Price: $425,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ulysses McCranie

Buyer: LJB Investment

Price: $150,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Katherine McCranie

Buyer: LJB Investment

Price: $150,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Cleon McCranie

Buyer: LJB Investment

Price: $150,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Karen Schmidt

Buyer: Nancy Grantham

Price: $269,000

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: Dcl Properties LLC

Buyer: Tonya Moore

Price: $241,200

Location: Golf Villas

Seller: Selena Tumlin

Buyer: Yarmouth SSI LLC

Price: $612,200

Location: Beachcomber Retreat

Seller: Neil Foster

Buyer: WJMB LLC

Price: $71,200

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Kimberly Campbell

Buyer: Deason Properties LLC

Price: $280,000

Location: Skiff Landing on Dunbar Creek

Seller: Bruce Clark

Buyer: Shelly Chayka

Price: $354,900

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Rosalinda Gutierrez

Buyer: CRD Properties LLC

Price: $135,000

Location: Habersham Park

Seller: Ethan Harper

Buyer: Benjamin Whaley

Price: $305,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Malort Properties LLC

Buyer: Jala Shree Investment

Price: $1,200.000

Location: South Port

Seller: Savannah Presbytery Inc

Buyer: Cherry Lane Properties

Price: $265,000

Location: N/A

Seller: George Waterhouse

Buyer: Alison Alba

Price: $335,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Lodoris Leavell

Buyer: Dennis Mims

Price: $287,500

Location: Notting Hill

Seller: Mildred Purvis

Buyer: Francisco Juan

Price: $80,000

Location: Peninsular Park

Seller: Michael Halaby

Buyer: Thomas Martin

Price: $59,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Joanne Rinehart

Price: $366,100

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate

Seller: Cynthia Hyde

Buyer: Sea Gardens Inc

Price: $272,200

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Gerald Mader

Buyer: Sea Gardens Inc

Price: $275,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Diggers Homes Inc

Buyer: Daniel Blauvelt

Price: $487,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Atz Allison

Buyer: Tyryee Green

Price: $275,000

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Charles Arnold

Buyer: Thomas Bullock

Price: $360,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

More from this section

Business owner competing against himself

Business owner competing against himself

Southern Tide merchandise comprised about 20% of sales at Fred Rowe’s Gentlemen’s & Lady Outfitters store on St. Simons Island, a fact that did not go unnoticed by corporate.