Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 16 through May 20 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: William Haley
Buyer: David Mason
Price: $1,250,000
Location: Shaw Bounty
Seller: Patrica Tucker
Buyer: Dalton Tate
Price: $850,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc
Buyer: Brooke Spell
Price: $159,900
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: James Benefield
Buyer: Michael Devane
Price: $503,800
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Sandra Epstein
Buyer: Prestige WW LLC
Price: $138,000
Location: Pine Ridge
Seller: Theodore Moore
Buyer: Walter Holland
Price: $344,900
Location: River Bend
Seller: Joel Maddox
Buyer: Thomas Herman
Price: $315,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: BNG Holdings LLC
Buyer: In Town Holdings Atlantic
Price: $1,500,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Michael Camp
Price: $425,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Jesse Crawford
Buyer: William Suddath
Price: $4,575,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Lawrence Nizinski
Buyer: Primrose Ferrer
Price: $40,000
Location: Gordon Heights
Seller: Juanita Campbell
Buyer: Juana Morales
Price: $20,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Jerry Poulin
Buyer: Jason Robinson
Price: $470,000
Location: Fox Creek
Seller: William Higgs
Buyer: Skye Starks
Price: $295,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Christopher Cottrill
Buyer: Charles White
Price: $1,850,000
Location: Viewpoint
Seller: Joel Butler
Buyer: Joseph Jachimowicz
Price: $395,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Patrick Hale
Buyer: Clifford Bussard
Price: $367,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: John Cable
Buyer: DAJ Properties II LLC
Price: $256,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Clifford Bogus
Buyer: Tonisha Riley
Price: $89,900
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Russell Lipthratt
Buyer: Jeffory Harris
Price: $530,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Meghann Tucker
Buyer: Steve Villegas
Price: $419,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Allan Smith
Buyer: Charles Warford
Price: $150,000
Location: Sunrise Pointe
Seller: 104 Cooper Circle
Buyer: Helders Land LLC
Price: $395,000
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Charles Harris
Buyer: BG 14 LLC
Price: $580,100
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Daniel Dean
Buyer: Matthew Mills
Price: $291,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Brunswick Highway 99 LLC
Buyer: BUC EES Brunswick LLC
Price: $3,110,000
Location: N/A
Seller: John Walters
Buyer: Saulius Stanys
Price: $175,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Walter Lee
Buyer: Carol Heffernan
Price: $20,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Daniel Cain
Buyer: Judson McCranie
Price: $555,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Dewey Snipes
Buyer: Michael Nelson
Price: $290,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Stewart Daniel
Buyer: Bertie Edwards
Price: $49,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Neil Foster
Buyer: Pallet Menders
Price: $23,700
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Judson McCranie
Buyer: LJB Investment
Price: $425,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ulysses McCranie
Buyer: LJB Investment
Price: $150,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Katherine McCranie
Buyer: LJB Investment
Price: $150,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Cleon McCranie
Buyer: LJB Investment
Price: $150,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Karen Schmidt
Buyer: Nancy Grantham
Price: $269,000
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Dcl Properties LLC
Buyer: Tonya Moore
Price: $241,200
Location: Golf Villas
Seller: Selena Tumlin
Buyer: Yarmouth SSI LLC
Price: $612,200
Location: Beachcomber Retreat
Seller: Neil Foster
Buyer: WJMB LLC
Price: $71,200
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Kimberly Campbell
Buyer: Deason Properties LLC
Price: $280,000
Location: Skiff Landing on Dunbar Creek
Seller: Bruce Clark
Buyer: Shelly Chayka
Price: $354,900
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Rosalinda Gutierrez
Buyer: CRD Properties LLC
Price: $135,000
Location: Habersham Park
Seller: Ethan Harper
Buyer: Benjamin Whaley
Price: $305,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Malort Properties LLC
Buyer: Jala Shree Investment
Price: $1,200.000
Location: South Port
Seller: Savannah Presbytery Inc
Buyer: Cherry Lane Properties
Price: $265,000
Location: N/A
Seller: George Waterhouse
Buyer: Alison Alba
Price: $335,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Lodoris Leavell
Buyer: Dennis Mims
Price: $287,500
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: Mildred Purvis
Buyer: Francisco Juan
Price: $80,000
Location: Peninsular Park
Seller: Michael Halaby
Buyer: Thomas Martin
Price: $59,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Joanne Rinehart
Price: $366,100
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate
Seller: Cynthia Hyde
Buyer: Sea Gardens Inc
Price: $272,200
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Gerald Mader
Buyer: Sea Gardens Inc
Price: $275,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Diggers Homes Inc
Buyer: Daniel Blauvelt
Price: $487,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Atz Allison
Buyer: Tyryee Green
Price: $275,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Charles Arnold
Buyer: Thomas Bullock
Price: $360,000
Location: Majestic Oaks