Editor’s Note: Below is the remaining Property Transactions for this week. The first part ran in Friday’s edition of The News

Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 17 through May 21 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Diann Roberts Cook

Buyer: Michael L. Middleton

Price: $80,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ethelyn H. Wilcox

Buyer: Christopher S. Gunter Jr.

Price: $339,500

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Manuel John Desoto

Buyer: Eric Bracewell

Price: $232,900

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Timothy J. Andrews

Buyer: Morgan T. Garcia

Price: $210,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: J Preston

Buyer: Chadwick W. Martin

Price: $1,200,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: S&K Rentals LLC

Buyer: Rebecca Thompson

Price: $290,000

Location: Sea Island Road

Seller: Marion Kenneth Bryson

Buyer: Picket Fence Properties LLC

Price: $172,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Beverly Bittinger

Buyer: James Patrick Kennedy

Price: $585,000

Location: Peninsula Point

Seller: Ronald G. Haven, trustee

Buyer: Guy Lewis Stubblefield Jr.

Price: $275,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Erick K. Funn

Buyer: Robert Ashley Stubbs

Price: $576,500

Location: Laurel View

Seller: Barbara F. Lyon

Buyer: Ashley S. Shanks

Price: $445,000

Location: Grandview at Sea Palms

Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Buyer: Thomas Andrew Brubaker

Price: $275,000

Location: North End

Seller: Jo Ellen Frances Hedlund

Buyer: Marcia Fischer

Price: $242,000

Location: Marshwood

Seller: Lawrence Meagher

Buyer: Ronald G. Pearson

Price: $1,147,500

Location: Grove

Seller: Craig S. Cody

Buyer: Gerald Dent

Price: $37,500

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Mary Kathryn Riggins, trustee

Buyer: Bradford S. Brown

Price: $465,000

Location: South End

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: James R. Shelton

Price: $170,400

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Cathy P. Massey

Buyer: Eric Floyd

Price: $166,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: C. Devant Wainwright

Buyer: Robert T. Petrie

Price: $12,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Jimmy Ray Fullard

Buyer: Charles E. Gibson

Price: $200,000

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Fiddler Island LLC

Buyer: Theodore Knight Cahill, Jr

Price: $815,000

Location: Fiddler Island

Seller: Francis J. Smith

Buyer: Stanley Polson

Price: $235,800

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Jennifer Gentile Lee

Buyer: Diana M. Gentile

Price: $176,900

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: TF Capital LLC

Buyer: MRI Properties LLC

Price: $350,000

Location: N/A

Seller: John F. Bain Jr.

Buyer: Edward C. Bosbyshell

Price: $1,175,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Diann McMahan

Buyer: Chris Allen

Price: $565,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Anne Marie St John McClean, trustee

Buyer: Jessica Gibbs Zettler

Price: $342,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Shady Acres Ga 2016 LLC

Buyer: BP Shady Acres Ga 2021 LLC

Price: $2,700,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Joseph Scott

Buyer: Larry Larue Lee

Price: $226,900

Location: Stately Oaks

Seller: United Community Bank

Buyer: Magdalena Ewa Babiarz

Price: $79,100

Location: Glynn Heights

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction Inc.

Buyer: Jolette D. Thole

Price: $240,000

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Cypress Creek LLC

Buyer: Orin Bennett

Price: $75,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Jane A. Brockman

Buyer: James Henry Dove

Price: $40,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Rhonda R. Gillis

Buyer: Robert F. Spann

Price: $475,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Janette K. Lochowski

Buyer: Chasitee Amanda Chambers

Price: $289,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Hayward C. Johnson

Buyer: Lashanda Michelle Hawkins

Price: $160,900

Location: Cates Bounty

Seller: Maria Emma M. Escobar

Buyer: Elizabeth G. Rodriguez Gutierrez

Price: $93,000

Location: Glynco Annex

Seller: Peter E. Rising

Buyer: Katherine Yousnossi Rivera

Price: $290,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Alvin Eugene Wessel Jr.

Buyer: Dorotheanna Sigmund Sumner

Price: $948,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Harry L. Anderson

Buyer: Bradley J. Watkins

Price: $310,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Alesia Kirk Preece

Buyer: Brooklyn Dollar Miller

Price: $687,000

Location: Sea Heaven Town Homes

Seller: Brandon H. Sigman

Buyer: David B. Dukes

Price: $344,900

Location: Breedlove Addition Village Bluff

Seller: Randall D. Ehle

Buyer: Ira Joines Bridwell Jr

Price: $349,000

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: Charles William Latham

Buyer: Kenneth A. Altman

Price: $34,500

Location: Hickox/Druid Hills

Seller: Theodore James May

Buyer: George E. Anderson

Price: $18,000

Location: Pickett Landing

Seller: Juan Noyola

Buyer: Zachary Richard Pierson

Price: $168,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Emerald Towers Destin LLC

Buyer: Christopher M. Elliott

Price: $1,120,100

Location: East Beach

Seller: Michael Landon Nelson

Buyer: Ronald E. Bird

Price: $299,900

Location: Cains Crossing

Seller: Michael A. Hodzen

Buyer: James W. Adkins

Price: $232,900

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Levi Homschek

Buyer: Chelsy J. Parson

Price: $162,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Anna Mae Ostervold

Buyer: Moy 1 LLC

Price: $349,000

Location: Compass Point

Seller: Jan Chen Lewis Cutforth

Buyer: George R. Bickert

Price: $280,000

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: David A. Warford, trustee

Buyer: Alexander Lewis Frankel

Price: $1,275,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Sun Coast Construction Inc.

Buyer: John B. Newton

Price: $50,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: GA Butler Properties LLC

Buyer: Daniel Ortega

Price: $121,400

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Brailsford Troup Nightingale Jr.

Buyer: Mark Digiovanni

Price: $480,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Matthew Burton Jones

Buyer: David H. Leahy

Price: $55,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Catherine C. Resseau

Buyer: Lee Krill

Price: $229,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Susan C. Hogan

Buyer: Steven P. Hicks

Price: $540,000

Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Ameet Shankra Shetty

Buyer: David G. Wilkins

Price: $578,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: V. Scott Killingsworth

Buyer: David W. Dye Jr.

Price: $685,000

Location: Butler Mews

Seller: David L. Lee

Buyer: Kevin Murray

Price: $393,700

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: MIRB LLC

Buyer: Danny Luis Morgan

Price: $370,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Robert Michael Barnes

Buyer: Sally Barnes

Price: $287,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Barry T. Milton, trustee

Buyer: Cavtar LLC

Price: $1,616,500

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Kenneth G. Freeman

Buyer: Sylvia Ayala

Price: $122,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Lillie Jean Webb

Buyer: Abby R. Potts

Price: $190,000

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Gerald A. Burger

Buyer: West Main Construction LLC

Price: $114,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Tracy Ellis

Buyer: Gary J. Bassell

Price: $727,000

Location: Beach Drive Place

Seller: Roy Edison Bedingfield Jr.

Buyer: Monte E. Manning

Price: $420,000

Location: Turtle Point

Seller: Michael Sherbanenko

Buyer: Ashley Alderman

Price: $174,500

Location: Shadow Lake

Seller: Flemington Forest Properties LLC

Buyer: Fred E. Griffis

Price: $75,000

Location: Flemington Farms

Seller: Richard A. Veneri, trustee

Buyer: Lou B. Holdsworth

Price: $285,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Michael Dana Winston

Buyer: James Boatright

Price: $104,900

Location: Pine Crest

Seller: David B. Bailey Jr.

Buyer: Lauren E. Deland

Price: $179,000

Location: Winstead

Seller: David Lee Ulrich

Buyer: Franklin N. Fuselier

Price: $257,500

Location: Cameron Place

