Editor’s Note: Below is the remaining Property Transactions for this week. The first part ran in Friday’s edition of The News
Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 17 through May 21 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Diann Roberts Cook
Buyer: Michael L. Middleton
Price: $80,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ethelyn H. Wilcox
Buyer: Christopher S. Gunter Jr.
Price: $339,500
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Manuel John Desoto
Buyer: Eric Bracewell
Price: $232,900
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Timothy J. Andrews
Buyer: Morgan T. Garcia
Price: $210,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: J Preston
Buyer: Chadwick W. Martin
Price: $1,200,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: S&K Rentals LLC
Buyer: Rebecca Thompson
Price: $290,000
Location: Sea Island Road
Seller: Marion Kenneth Bryson
Buyer: Picket Fence Properties LLC
Price: $172,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Beverly Bittinger
Buyer: James Patrick Kennedy
Price: $585,000
Location: Peninsula Point
Seller: Ronald G. Haven, trustee
Buyer: Guy Lewis Stubblefield Jr.
Price: $275,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Erick K. Funn
Buyer: Robert Ashley Stubbs
Price: $576,500
Location: Laurel View
Seller: Barbara F. Lyon
Buyer: Ashley S. Shanks
Price: $445,000
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Buyer: Thomas Andrew Brubaker
Price: $275,000
Location: North End
Seller: Jo Ellen Frances Hedlund
Buyer: Marcia Fischer
Price: $242,000
Location: Marshwood
Seller: Lawrence Meagher
Buyer: Ronald G. Pearson
Price: $1,147,500
Location: Grove
Seller: Craig S. Cody
Buyer: Gerald Dent
Price: $37,500
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Mary Kathryn Riggins, trustee
Buyer: Bradford S. Brown
Price: $465,000
Location: South End
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: James R. Shelton
Price: $170,400
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Cathy P. Massey
Buyer: Eric Floyd
Price: $166,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: C. Devant Wainwright
Buyer: Robert T. Petrie
Price: $12,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Jimmy Ray Fullard
Buyer: Charles E. Gibson
Price: $200,000
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Fiddler Island LLC
Buyer: Theodore Knight Cahill, Jr
Price: $815,000
Location: Fiddler Island
Seller: Francis J. Smith
Buyer: Stanley Polson
Price: $235,800
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Jennifer Gentile Lee
Buyer: Diana M. Gentile
Price: $176,900
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: TF Capital LLC
Buyer: MRI Properties LLC
Price: $350,000
Location: N/A
Seller: John F. Bain Jr.
Buyer: Edward C. Bosbyshell
Price: $1,175,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Diann McMahan
Buyer: Chris Allen
Price: $565,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Anne Marie St John McClean, trustee
Buyer: Jessica Gibbs Zettler
Price: $342,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Shady Acres Ga 2016 LLC
Buyer: BP Shady Acres Ga 2021 LLC
Price: $2,700,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Joseph Scott
Buyer: Larry Larue Lee
Price: $226,900
Location: Stately Oaks
Seller: United Community Bank
Buyer: Magdalena Ewa Babiarz
Price: $79,100
Location: Glynn Heights
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction Inc.
Buyer: Jolette D. Thole
Price: $240,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Cypress Creek LLC
Buyer: Orin Bennett
Price: $75,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Jane A. Brockman
Buyer: James Henry Dove
Price: $40,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Rhonda R. Gillis
Buyer: Robert F. Spann
Price: $475,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Janette K. Lochowski
Buyer: Chasitee Amanda Chambers
Price: $289,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Hayward C. Johnson
Buyer: Lashanda Michelle Hawkins
Price: $160,900
Location: Cates Bounty
Seller: Maria Emma M. Escobar
Buyer: Elizabeth G. Rodriguez Gutierrez
Price: $93,000
Location: Glynco Annex
Seller: Peter E. Rising
Buyer: Katherine Yousnossi Rivera
Price: $290,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Alvin Eugene Wessel Jr.
Buyer: Dorotheanna Sigmund Sumner
Price: $948,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Harry L. Anderson
Buyer: Bradley J. Watkins
Price: $310,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Alesia Kirk Preece
Buyer: Brooklyn Dollar Miller
Price: $687,000
Location: Sea Heaven Town Homes
Seller: Brandon H. Sigman
Buyer: David B. Dukes
Price: $344,900
Location: Breedlove Addition Village Bluff
Seller: Randall D. Ehle
Buyer: Ira Joines Bridwell Jr
Price: $349,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Charles William Latham
Buyer: Kenneth A. Altman
Price: $34,500
Location: Hickox/Druid Hills
Seller: Theodore James May
Buyer: George E. Anderson
Price: $18,000
Location: Pickett Landing
Seller: Juan Noyola
Buyer: Zachary Richard Pierson
Price: $168,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Emerald Towers Destin LLC
Buyer: Christopher M. Elliott
Price: $1,120,100
Location: East Beach
Seller: Michael Landon Nelson
Buyer: Ronald E. Bird
Price: $299,900
Location: Cains Crossing
Seller: Michael A. Hodzen
Buyer: James W. Adkins
Price: $232,900
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Levi Homschek
Buyer: Chelsy J. Parson
Price: $162,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Anna Mae Ostervold
Buyer: Moy 1 LLC
Price: $349,000
Location: Compass Point
Seller: Jan Chen Lewis Cutforth
Buyer: George R. Bickert
Price: $280,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: David A. Warford, trustee
Buyer: Alexander Lewis Frankel
Price: $1,275,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Sun Coast Construction Inc.
Buyer: John B. Newton
Price: $50,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: GA Butler Properties LLC
Buyer: Daniel Ortega
Price: $121,400
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Brailsford Troup Nightingale Jr.
Buyer: Mark Digiovanni
Price: $480,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Matthew Burton Jones
Buyer: David H. Leahy
Price: $55,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Catherine C. Resseau
Buyer: Lee Krill
Price: $229,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Susan C. Hogan
Buyer: Steven P. Hicks
Price: $540,000
Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Ameet Shankra Shetty
Buyer: David G. Wilkins
Price: $578,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: V. Scott Killingsworth
Buyer: David W. Dye Jr.
Price: $685,000
Location: Butler Mews
Seller: David L. Lee
Buyer: Kevin Murray
Price: $393,700
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: MIRB LLC
Buyer: Danny Luis Morgan
Price: $370,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Robert Michael Barnes
Buyer: Sally Barnes
Price: $287,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Barry T. Milton, trustee
Buyer: Cavtar LLC
Price: $1,616,500
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Kenneth G. Freeman
Buyer: Sylvia Ayala
Price: $122,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Lillie Jean Webb
Buyer: Abby R. Potts
Price: $190,000
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Gerald A. Burger
Buyer: West Main Construction LLC
Price: $114,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Tracy Ellis
Buyer: Gary J. Bassell
Price: $727,000
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: Roy Edison Bedingfield Jr.
Buyer: Monte E. Manning
Price: $420,000
Location: Turtle Point
Seller: Michael Sherbanenko
Buyer: Ashley Alderman
Price: $174,500
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: Flemington Forest Properties LLC
Buyer: Fred E. Griffis
Price: $75,000
Location: Flemington Farms
Seller: Richard A. Veneri, trustee
Buyer: Lou B. Holdsworth
Price: $285,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Michael Dana Winston
Buyer: James Boatright
Price: $104,900
Location: Pine Crest
Seller: David B. Bailey Jr.
Buyer: Lauren E. Deland
Price: $179,000
Location: Winstead
Seller: David Lee Ulrich
Buyer: Franklin N. Fuselier
Price: $257,500
Location: Cameron Place