Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 17 through May 21 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Benjamin S. Cheeks
Buyer: Roger P. Nestor II
Price: $290,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: James J. Melchione
Buyer: True Pair LLC
Price: $279,900
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Timothy F. Wellford
Buyer: Tony Pigg
Price: $238,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Carlos Santana
Price: $314,900
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Emma Kathleen Co
Buyer: Social Impact Community Partners LLC
Price: $75,000
Location: New Town
Seller: LTD Land Holdings LLC
Buyer: Nancy E. Mather
Price: $17,500
Location: Lakes
Seller: Jason Michael Haray
Buyer: Rebecca Leann Durden
Price: $228,500
Location: Green Cove
Seller: James Gary Waters
Buyer: James P. McEntee
Price: $292,500
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Linda C. Mallard, trustee
Buyer: Wayne Knox
Price: $118,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: Letha Fowler
Price: $278,800
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Mark E. Henry
Buyer: Tanner Nolan McLaine
Price: $165,000
Location: Northend
Seller: Tim W. Hudson
Buyer: Jimmy R. Partin
Price: $50,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Gina Patrick
Buyer: Jean R. Stewart
Price: $43,500
Location: Wilton Tyson Estate
Seller: Laurice Lancaster
Buyer: Tongelia Latrice Thomas
Price: $164,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Susan Owens Cobb
Buyer: Stacey Semtner, trustee
Price: $850,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Lillian S. Binner
Buyer: John M. Butin
Price: $362,500
Location: Linkside Patio
Seller: Billy Gardiner
Buyer: 710 George Street LLC
Price: $160,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Angela Adams
Buyer: Hillary S. Stringfellow, trustee
Price: $267,100
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Brian Bauer
Buyer: Lynda Gayle Roberts
Price: $340,000
Location: Kingstowne
Seller: Johns Land Co Inc.
Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction Inc.
Price: $22,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Charles A. Dorminy
Buyer: Angela S. Harrison
Price: $950,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: James D. Corley
Buyer: Lance Turpin
Price: $725,000
Location: St. Simons Club
Seller: Jeffery S. Wainwright
Buyer: Jon Clarke
Price: $445,000
Location: Tree Top
Seller: Ian Buchli
Buyer: Karen Vineyard
Price: $360,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Glynn Brunswick Land Bank Authority
Buyer: Harboer Lenders North LLC
Price: $5,500
Location: Liberty Harbor
Seller: Folly Holdings Inc.
Buyer: Matthew S. Doroff
Price: $769,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Eric Howard Wright
Buyer: Claborn Investment LLC
Price: $165,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Kimberly K. Guest
Buyer: Jessica Blair Turner
Price: $15,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Housing & Urban Development
Buyer: John Wayne Flanders
Price: $160,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Jennifer D. Smith
Buyer: Grant Watkins
Price: $247,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Terry G. Rook
Buyer: Whitney Bailey
Price: $240,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Kimberly G. Williams
Buyer: Raven V. Gill
Price: $218,500
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: John W. Robinson
Buyer: Anna Denise Myers
Price: $3,600
Location: Dixville
Seller: Karen M. Harris
Buyer: Coby Scott Bender
Price: $164,000
Location: Wingfield Commons
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Stephen F. Sipperly
Price: $1,500,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Beachview Investments LLC
Buyer: Lawrence V. Meagher
Price: $565,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Chandler Akins
Buyer: Wendy L. Berryhill
Price: $115,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Donna Boswell Smith
Buyer: Terri Dianne Anito
Price: $304,500
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Kathilyn D. Edmond
Buyer: Erika Nicole Brooks
Price: $172,200
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC
Buyer: VC Dirt LLC
Price: $1,332,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Arlene M. Catalina
Buyer: Traci H. Lee
Price: $328,000
Location: Twin Rivers
Seller: Jonathan W. Hewett
Buyer: Gary Pope
Price: $18,000
Location: Palm Grove Island
Seller: Michael L. Wagner
Buyer: Krista Dawn Connor
Price: $373,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Colt Pfaff
Buyer: Brinney Dale Smith
Price: $267,900
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Sgar Properties
Buyer: Lamar Smith Signature Development LLC
Price: $480,000
Location: Covington Pointe