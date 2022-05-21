Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 9 through May 13 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Clarence Bell
Buyer: Stacey Box
Price: $520,000
Location: Kings Terrace
Seller: Hodnett Cooper & Hodnett LLC
Buyer: Walter House
Price: $299,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Sarah Singleton
Buyer: Millacent Giger
Price: $159,000
Location: Habitat Bay Street
Seller: Kathryne Raclin
Buyer: Frank Hamlin
Price: $5,000,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Lakeside 205 Model
Buyer: Brett Moyes
Price: $590,000
Location: Lakeside at Longwood
Seller: Real Estate Guys
Buyer: Mark Nicolo
Price: $365,000
Location: Lincoln Place
Seller: Eddie Sizemore
Buyer: James Cox
Price: $362,500
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: Suzanne Pittman
Buyer: David Barry
Price: $535,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Robert Libby
Buyer: Andrew Hatcher
Price: $650,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Mei Qiu
Buyer: Benjamin Causey
Price: $608,500
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Michael Ross
Buyer: John Price
Price: $220,400
Location: Emanuel Church Estates
Seller: Lloyd Bevaque
Buyer: Joshua Mick
Price: $155,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Larry Rentz
Buyer: Michael Pegues
Price: $199,900
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Timothy Coffia
Buyer: Chadrick Hutcheson
Price: $515,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Solid Rock Holdings
Buyer: Varnell Sanderson
Price: $376,600
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage
Seller: Aardvark
Buyer: Camellia High
Price: $4,150,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Anne Anderson
Buyer: Benjamin Harris
Price: $795,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Thomas Burson
Buyer: Lyndie Davis
Price: $210,000
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: Lewis Strickland
Buyer: Richard Wideman
Price: $30,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Mary Crews
Buyer: Tonia Aldridge
Price: $36,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Elizabeth Crisanti
Buyer: Richard Ballesteros
Price: $546,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Gale Sanders
Buyer: Chris Zachry
Price: $42,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Michael Gibson
Buyer: Larry Peters
Price: $349,900
Location: Lakes
Seller: William Mason
Buyer: Yasmin Hall
Price: $ 70,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Sun Coast Homes
Buyer: Winstina Lightfoot
Price: $115,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Helen Wainwright
Buyer: Greg Shepherd
Price: $490,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: 1700 Newcastle
Buyer: Sunderhaus Enterprise
Price: $305,000
Location: Town Lots
Seller: Clarence Daniels
Buyer: De Leon Properties
Price: $3,330,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James Blanchard
Buyer: Elizabeth Pirkle Family
Price: $1,085,000
Location: King & Prince
Seller: Township Bluff
Buyer: George Skarpalezos
Price: $116,500
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Robert Updike
Buyer: Kathryn Sundquist
Price: $432,200
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Frederica Development Group
Buyer: Thomas Marchetto
Price: $285,000
Location: North End
Seller: Sun Coast Homes
Buyer: Balinska Orlowska
Price: $189,700
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Terry Taylor
Buyer: Donna Elder
Price: $375,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Anthony Kilday
Buyer: Jonathan Greene
Price: $650,000
Location: Highland Acres
Seller: Jeff Adams
Buyer: Martin Moses
Price: $325,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: William McClung
Buyer: Kevin Hanrahan
Price: $829,000
Location: Peninsula Point
Seller: Provident Church Ministries
Buyer: Patrycia Rojas
Price: $68,600
Location: New Town
Seller: Stephen Knapp
Buyer: David Dukes
Price: $40,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: JH Stone Properties
Buyer: Devin Johnes
Price: $38,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Sun Coast Homes
Buyer: Dover Bluff Market
Price: $160,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Delores Polite
Buyer: Amber Malone
Price: $70,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Ashford Pearce
Buyer: Sherrie Sims
Price: $220,000
Location: West Shore Point
Seller: Andrew Tostensen
Buyer: Stephen Hammond
Price: $1,600,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Sherry Leigeber
Buyer: Susana Teodoro
Price: $167,000
Location: Palmetto Estates
Seller: Niangin Lin
Buyer: Ronda Frasier
Price: $269,900
Location: Wingefield Commons
Seller: Jean Choate
Buyer: Maria Rivas
Price: $155,100
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Laura Hinson
Buyer: Kaitlyn McKnight
Price: $250,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Grace Community Church
Buyer: JE Kirkland Enterprises
Price: $93,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Edwin Estevz
Buyer: Klara Balint
Price: $273,000
Location: Shell Point
Seller: Lucas Property Holdings
Buyer: Doug Klinowski
Price: $1,000,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Cannon Gould
Buyer: Rebecca Strother
Price: $400,000
Location: Marshwinds
Seller: Zachary Hedgepeth
Buyer: Marie Camprini
Price: $530,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Richard Stewart
Buyer: Alan Hull
Price: $445,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Anne Stirewalt
Buyer: Brownie Barksdale
Price: $475,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Evelyn Walker
Buyer: LJB Investment
Price: $435,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Andrew Boak
Price: $444,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Jason Cunnard
Buyer: Elison McCallaster
Price: $1,800,000
Location: Hamilton Landing