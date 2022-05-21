Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 9 through May 13 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Clarence Bell

Buyer: Stacey Box

Price: $520,000

Location: Kings Terrace

Seller: Hodnett Cooper & Hodnett LLC

Buyer: Walter House

Price: $299,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Sarah Singleton

Buyer: Millacent Giger

Price: $159,000

Location: Habitat Bay Street

Seller: Kathryne Raclin

Buyer: Frank Hamlin

Price: $5,000,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Lakeside 205 Model

Buyer: Brett Moyes

Price: $590,000

Location: Lakeside at Longwood

Seller: Real Estate Guys

Buyer: Mark Nicolo

Price: $365,000

Location: Lincoln Place

Seller: Eddie Sizemore

Buyer: James Cox

Price: $362,500

Location: Notting Hill

Seller: Suzanne Pittman

Buyer: David Barry

Price: $535,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Robert Libby

Buyer: Andrew Hatcher

Price: $650,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Mei Qiu

Buyer: Benjamin Causey

Price: $608,500

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Michael Ross

Buyer: John Price

Price: $220,400

Location: Emanuel Church Estates

Seller: Lloyd Bevaque

Buyer: Joshua Mick

Price: $155,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Larry Rentz

Buyer: Michael Pegues

Price: $199,900

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Timothy Coffia

Buyer: Chadrick Hutcheson

Price: $515,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Solid Rock Holdings

Buyer: Varnell Sanderson

Price: $376,600

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage

Seller: Aardvark

Buyer: Camellia High

Price: $4,150,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Anne Anderson

Buyer: Benjamin Harris

Price: $795,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Thomas Burson

Buyer: Lyndie Davis

Price: $210,000

Location: Spring Hill

Seller: Lewis Strickland

Buyer: Richard Wideman

Price: $30,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Mary Crews

Buyer: Tonia Aldridge

Price: $36,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Elizabeth Crisanti

Buyer: Richard Ballesteros

Price: $546,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Gale Sanders

Buyer: Chris Zachry

Price: $42,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Michael Gibson

Buyer: Larry Peters

Price: $349,900

Location: Lakes

Seller: William Mason

Buyer: Yasmin Hall

Price: $ 70,000

Location: College Park

Seller: Sun Coast Homes

Buyer: Winstina Lightfoot

Price: $115,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Helen Wainwright

Buyer: Greg Shepherd

Price: $490,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: 1700 Newcastle

Buyer: Sunderhaus Enterprise

Price: $305,000

Location: Town Lots

Seller: Clarence Daniels

Buyer: De Leon Properties

Price: $3,330,000

Location: N/A

Seller: James Blanchard

Buyer: Elizabeth Pirkle Family

Price: $1,085,000

Location: King & Prince

Seller: Township Bluff

Buyer: George Skarpalezos

Price: $116,500

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Robert Updike

Buyer: Kathryn Sundquist

Price: $432,200

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Frederica Development Group

Buyer: Thomas Marchetto

Price: $285,000

Location: North End

Seller: Sun Coast Homes

Buyer: Balinska Orlowska

Price: $189,700

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Terry Taylor

Buyer: Donna Elder

Price: $375,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Anthony Kilday

Buyer: Jonathan Greene

Price: $650,000

Location: Highland Acres

Seller: Jeff Adams

Buyer: Martin Moses

Price: $325,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: William McClung

Buyer: Kevin Hanrahan

Price: $829,000

Location: Peninsula Point

Seller: Provident Church Ministries

Buyer: Patrycia Rojas

Price: $68,600

Location: New Town

Seller: Stephen Knapp

Buyer: David Dukes

Price: $40,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: JH Stone Properties

Buyer: Devin Johnes

Price: $38,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Sun Coast Homes

Buyer: Dover Bluff Market

Price: $160,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Delores Polite

Buyer: Amber Malone

Price: $70,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Ashford Pearce

Buyer: Sherrie Sims

Price: $220,000

Location: West Shore Point

Seller: Andrew Tostensen

Buyer: Stephen Hammond

Price: $1,600,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Sherry Leigeber

Buyer: Susana Teodoro

Price: $167,000

Location: Palmetto Estates

Seller: Niangin Lin

Buyer: Ronda Frasier

Price: $269,900

Location: Wingefield Commons

Seller: Jean Choate

Buyer: Maria Rivas

Price: $155,100

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Laura Hinson

Buyer: Kaitlyn McKnight

Price: $250,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Grace Community Church

Buyer: JE Kirkland Enterprises

Price: $93,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Edwin Estevz

Buyer: Klara Balint

Price: $273,000

Location: Shell Point

Seller: Lucas Property Holdings

Buyer: Doug Klinowski

Price: $1,000,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Cannon Gould

Buyer: Rebecca Strother

Price: $400,000

Location: Marshwinds

Seller: Zachary Hedgepeth

Buyer: Marie Camprini

Price: $530,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Richard Stewart

Buyer: Alan Hull

Price: $445,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Anne Stirewalt

Buyer: Brownie Barksdale

Price: $475,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Evelyn Walker

Buyer: LJB Investment

Price: $435,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Andrew Boak

Price: $444,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Jason Cunnard

Buyer: Elison McCallaster

Price: $1,800,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

