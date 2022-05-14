Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 02 through May 06 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Hailey Rials

Price: $266,500

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Merissa Bennett

Price: $540,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: George Hodges

Buyer: Philip Craven

Price: $849,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Lawrence Greene

Buyer: John Stroud

Price: $405,000

Location: Brockinton Marsh

Seller: Carolyn Elrod

Buyer: Margaret Wilson

Price: $389,900

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: WDE Investments LLC

Buyer: Julie Thornton

Price: $572,000

Location: Beachcomber Retreat

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: 601 Ocean Blvd LLC

Price: $1,082,500

Location: St. Simons Park

Seller: Carl Shenkman

Buyer: Clarice Londono

Price: $610,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: RM & SP LLC

Buyer: Chanslor Road LLC

Price: $600,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Blake Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: Chanslor Road LLC

Price: $600,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Mark Boozer

Price: $270,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Nathan Mobley

Buyer: Benjamin Sandifer

Price: $590,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Preston Martin

Buyer: Orange Paper LLC

Price: $5,325,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Tasso Liartis

Buyer: Greg Stahl

Price: $850,500

Location:Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Patriot Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Michelle Juarez

Price: $168,000

Location: Habersham Park

Seller: Michael Gowen

Buyer: Ronald Strayhorn

Price: $250,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Krista Trombley

Buyer: Brian Watson

Price: $1,075,000

Location: St Simons Heights

Seller: Ronald Strayhorn

Buyer: Michael Gowen

Price: $875,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ross Cotton

Buyer: Ian Ross

Price: $298,500

Location:Tanglewood

Seller: Alan Dyer

Buyer: Chong Pak

Price: $620,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Greg Moxley

Buyer: Donald Smith

Price: $465,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: P Nut Properties Inc

Buyer: Toby Murphey

Price: $217,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Linda Ohara

Buyer: Patricia Newman

Price: $50,000

Location:Goodyear Park Extension

Seller: Charles Driggers

Buyer: Maria McCreedy

Price: $270,000

Location:Tanglewood

Seller: Sarah Kolinie

Buyer: Thomas Heimann

Price: $255,500

Location: Building F Walmar Grove

Seller: Solid Rock Co.

Buyer: Tammy Downing

Price: $408,100

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Randloph Russell

Buyer: Mark Tedder

Price: $1,662,500

Location: Fiddler Point

Seller: Eicher Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Elizabeth Shoemaker

Price: $399,900

Location:River Oaks

Seller: Deborah Williams

Buyer: Philip Goliber

Price: $485,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Christy Avedisian

Buyer: Qingui Qiu

Price: $345,000

Location: Picket Landing

Seller: TFG Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Opher Moses

Price: $590,800

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Stephen Purnell

Buyer: Adam Pask

Price: $379,000

Location: Deerwood Estate

Seller: Jan Maloof

Buyer: Brett Barron

Price: $725,500

Location: Druid Oaks

Seller: Coastal Legacy Property LLC

Buyer: Leon Groce

Price: $125,000

Location: New Town

Seller: SJC Real Estate Holdings LLC

Buyer: Sea Levels Homes Three LLC

Price: $60,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Rebecca Bell

Buyer: Hoss Investments

Price: $937,200

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Glenn Williams

Buyer: Steven Helmer

Price: $234,900

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Mary Ann Wicker

Buyer: Stephen Pruitt

Price: $422,000

Location: Musgrove Place

Seller: Rodney Allen

Buyer: Sharon Bodet

Price: $539,900

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Austin Catts

Buyer: Jan Blazejewski

Price: $653,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: St Simons Island Properties LLC

Buyer: Robert Bishop

Price: $1,065,000

Location: King & Prince Villas

Seller: Legacy Home Builders

Buyer: Kristi Lynch

Price: $849,900

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Anthony May

Buyer: Pride Evans

Price: $35,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Maritime Home LLC

Buyer: ET9 LP

Price: $3,423,600

Location: Autumn Wood

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah Llc

Buyer: ET9 LP

Price: $226,900

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Chris Asmar

Buyer: J M Allen Construction Inc

Price: $35,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Edgar Carter

Buyer: Linda Carter

Price: $260,000

Location: Buckmeadow Plantation

Seller: Janet Johnson

Buyer: Rocky L Sease

Price: $275,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Thomas Scheer

Buyer: Wade Masters

Price: $36,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina Dock

Seller: Matthew Jones

Buyer: Matthew Morrow

Price: $481,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development Llc

Buyer: Smith Family Homes Llc

Price: $35,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development Llc

Buyer: Smith Family Homes Llc

Price: $45,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development Llc

Buyer: Smith Family Homes Llc

Price: $35,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: James Brewster

Buyer: Jeffrey Rose

Price: $115,000

Location:Hampton Pointe

Seller: Juan Morales

Buyer: Amelia Morales

Price: $10,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Shelley Kennedy

Buyer: Trimble One LLC

Price: $100,000

Location: Southern Junction

Seller: Patricia Henning

Buyer: Bryn Gabriel

Price: $283,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Clifford Slapikas

Buyer: David Baxter

Price: $780,000

Location: Devonwood Estates

Seller: Stephen Silver

Buyer: David Sewall

Price: $1,575,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Joann Meisel

Buyer: Ernest Stump

Price: $1,495,000

Location: Village Oaks

Seller: Christopher Zachry

Buyer: Cynthia Cox

Price: $700,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Clarinda Campbell

Buyer: Liz Slapikas

Price: $325,000

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Robert Hayes

Buyer: Patricia Clifton

Price: $225,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Matthew Donato

Buyer: Angela Dawson

Price: $450,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Kevin Foley

Price: $416,500

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Thomas Dion

Buyer: Southern Seas Retreats

Price: $1,900,000

Location: Village Oaks

Seller: Walter Holland

Buyer: Abigail Cilento

Price: $670,000

Location: Central Park

Seller: Geraldine Foster

Buyer: Mark Tilghman

Price: $945,000

Location: Orange Hall

