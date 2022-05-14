Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 02 through May 06 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Hailey Rials
Price: $266,500
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Merissa Bennett
Price: $540,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: George Hodges
Buyer: Philip Craven
Price: $849,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Lawrence Greene
Buyer: John Stroud
Price: $405,000
Location: Brockinton Marsh
Seller: Carolyn Elrod
Buyer: Margaret Wilson
Price: $389,900
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: WDE Investments LLC
Buyer: Julie Thornton
Price: $572,000
Location: Beachcomber Retreat
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: 601 Ocean Blvd LLC
Price: $1,082,500
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: Carl Shenkman
Buyer: Clarice Londono
Price: $610,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: RM & SP LLC
Buyer: Chanslor Road LLC
Price: $600,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Blake Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Chanslor Road LLC
Price: $600,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Mark Boozer
Price: $270,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Nathan Mobley
Buyer: Benjamin Sandifer
Price: $590,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Preston Martin
Buyer: Orange Paper LLC
Price: $5,325,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Tasso Liartis
Buyer: Greg Stahl
Price: $850,500
Location:Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Patriot Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Michelle Juarez
Price: $168,000
Location: Habersham Park
Seller: Michael Gowen
Buyer: Ronald Strayhorn
Price: $250,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Krista Trombley
Buyer: Brian Watson
Price: $1,075,000
Location: St Simons Heights
Seller: Ronald Strayhorn
Buyer: Michael Gowen
Price: $875,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ross Cotton
Buyer: Ian Ross
Price: $298,500
Location:Tanglewood
Seller: Alan Dyer
Buyer: Chong Pak
Price: $620,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Greg Moxley
Buyer: Donald Smith
Price: $465,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: P Nut Properties Inc
Buyer: Toby Murphey
Price: $217,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Linda Ohara
Buyer: Patricia Newman
Price: $50,000
Location:Goodyear Park Extension
Seller: Charles Driggers
Buyer: Maria McCreedy
Price: $270,000
Location:Tanglewood
Seller: Sarah Kolinie
Buyer: Thomas Heimann
Price: $255,500
Location: Building F Walmar Grove
Seller: Solid Rock Co.
Buyer: Tammy Downing
Price: $408,100
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Randloph Russell
Buyer: Mark Tedder
Price: $1,662,500
Location: Fiddler Point
Seller: Eicher Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Elizabeth Shoemaker
Price: $399,900
Location:River Oaks
Seller: Deborah Williams
Buyer: Philip Goliber
Price: $485,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Christy Avedisian
Buyer: Qingui Qiu
Price: $345,000
Location: Picket Landing
Seller: TFG Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Opher Moses
Price: $590,800
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Stephen Purnell
Buyer: Adam Pask
Price: $379,000
Location: Deerwood Estate
Seller: Jan Maloof
Buyer: Brett Barron
Price: $725,500
Location: Druid Oaks
Seller: Coastal Legacy Property LLC
Buyer: Leon Groce
Price: $125,000
Location: New Town
Seller: SJC Real Estate Holdings LLC
Buyer: Sea Levels Homes Three LLC
Price: $60,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Rebecca Bell
Buyer: Hoss Investments
Price: $937,200
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Glenn Williams
Buyer: Steven Helmer
Price: $234,900
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Mary Ann Wicker
Buyer: Stephen Pruitt
Price: $422,000
Location: Musgrove Place
Seller: Rodney Allen
Buyer: Sharon Bodet
Price: $539,900
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Austin Catts
Buyer: Jan Blazejewski
Price: $653,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: St Simons Island Properties LLC
Buyer: Robert Bishop
Price: $1,065,000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Legacy Home Builders
Buyer: Kristi Lynch
Price: $849,900
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Anthony May
Buyer: Pride Evans
Price: $35,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Maritime Home LLC
Buyer: ET9 LP
Price: $3,423,600
Location: Autumn Wood
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah Llc
Buyer: ET9 LP
Price: $226,900
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Chris Asmar
Buyer: J M Allen Construction Inc
Price: $35,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Edgar Carter
Buyer: Linda Carter
Price: $260,000
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: Janet Johnson
Buyer: Rocky L Sease
Price: $275,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Thomas Scheer
Buyer: Wade Masters
Price: $36,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina Dock
Seller: Matthew Jones
Buyer: Matthew Morrow
Price: $481,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development Llc
Buyer: Smith Family Homes Llc
Price: $35,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development Llc
Buyer: Smith Family Homes Llc
Price: $45,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development Llc
Buyer: Smith Family Homes Llc
Price: $35,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: James Brewster
Buyer: Jeffrey Rose
Price: $115,000
Location:Hampton Pointe
Seller: Juan Morales
Buyer: Amelia Morales
Price: $10,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Shelley Kennedy
Buyer: Trimble One LLC
Price: $100,000
Location: Southern Junction
Seller: Patricia Henning
Buyer: Bryn Gabriel
Price: $283,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Clifford Slapikas
Buyer: David Baxter
Price: $780,000
Location: Devonwood Estates
Seller: Stephen Silver
Buyer: David Sewall
Price: $1,575,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Joann Meisel
Buyer: Ernest Stump
Price: $1,495,000
Location: Village Oaks
Seller: Christopher Zachry
Buyer: Cynthia Cox
Price: $700,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Clarinda Campbell
Buyer: Liz Slapikas
Price: $325,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Robert Hayes
Buyer: Patricia Clifton
Price: $225,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Matthew Donato
Buyer: Angela Dawson
Price: $450,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Kevin Foley
Price: $416,500
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Thomas Dion
Buyer: Southern Seas Retreats
Price: $1,900,000
Location: Village Oaks
Seller: Walter Holland
Buyer: Abigail Cilento
Price: $670,000
Location: Central Park
Seller: Geraldine Foster
Buyer: Mark Tilghman
Price: $945,000
Location: Orange Hall