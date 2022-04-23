Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 11 through April 15 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Brendan Hunt

Buyer: Charles Hall

Price: $401,000

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Sandra Pope

Buyer: John Jones

Price: $473,600

Location: Nottinghill

Seller: Andrew Law

Buyer: Tracy Burch

Price: $677,700

Location: Beach Club

Seller: Karl Allen

Buyer: Emmitt Prosser

Price: $198,400

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Cornerstone Equities

Buyer: David Luster

Price: $1,099,000

Location: Ocean Village

Seller: Laurence Boothby, trustee

Buyer: Matthew Boothby

Price: $284,000

Location: Oaks

Seller: Katherine Eubank

Buyer: St. Simons Island Vacation Rentals LLC

Price: $340,000

Location: Marsh Villas

Seller: Mary Ratcliffe

Buyer: Amanda Hoskins

Price: $305,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Mechel Washington

Buyer: Jason Little

Price: $65,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development

Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC

Price: $30,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development

Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC

Price: $30,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development

Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC

Price: $30,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development

Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC

Price: $175,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: James Fris, trustee

Buyer: David Burruss

Price: $795,000

Location: Village Villas

Seller: First American Bank & Trust

Buyer: Lisa McDaniel

Price: $247,000

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: Nathan Russo

Buyer:Vivienne Noufer

Price: $219,000

Location: Brockington Point

Seller: Dorothy Johnson

Buyer: KM Holdings, LLC

Price: $375,000

Location: Lincoln Field

Seller: Lavertia Johnson

Buyer: Colin Smith

Price: $80,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Kindness Matters LLC

Buyer: Lawrence Jones

Price: $500,000

Location: Mission Asao

Seller: William Bernstein, trustee

Buyer: Executive Real Estate LLC

Price: $191,000

Location:

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: Charles Ferrell

Price: $60,300

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Thomas Stewart Jr., trustee

Buyer: Loni Shepherd

Price: $449,000

Location: River View Park

Seller: Jeffery Bickel

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $825,000

Location: Lincoln Field

Seller: SJC Real Estate Holdings LLC

Buyer: Golden Management Enterprises LLC

Price: $42,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Heather Sholander

Buyer: Daniel Lane

Price: $220,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: William Duncan

Buyer: John McSherry

Price: $225,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Henri St. Pierre

Buyer: Brannon Fitch

Price: $1,850,000

Location: Frederica Oaks

Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC

Buyer: Mike Hungenberg

Price: $1,900,000

Location: Viewpoint Oaks

Seller: Robert Leady

Buyer: Cameron Hugill

Price: $269,000

Location: Emanuel Church Estates

Seller: Christopher Finley

Buyer: Triple M Holdings LLC

Price: $1,665,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Joy Full Residents LLC

Buyer: Brunswick Glynn Properties LLC

Price: $130,000

Location: Riverfront Plaza

Seller: Dale Steffens

Buyer: Hayward Johnson

Price: $245,000

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Raymond Miller

Buyer: Ernie Godwin

Price: $200,900

Location: Cates Bounty

Seller: Dalton Leverett

Buyer: Jarod Mullis

Price: $220,000

Location: Thalmann Estates

Seller: George Hardy IV

Buyer: Andrew Riccioni

Price: $582,500

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Jeanne Walker

Buyer: Michael Mussell

Price: $828,800

Location: Sea Palms West

Seller: Greg Stahl

Buyer: Bryan Polleschultz

Price: $539,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Township Bluff LLC

Buyer: George Skarpalezos II

Price: $116,500

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Sandra Miller

Buyer: Nathaniel Glende

Price: $230,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Miriam Conley

Buyer: Huerta Rentals LLC

Price: $52,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: JM Allen Construction

Buyer: Victor Stillinger

Price: $495,900

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: David Rideout

Buyer: Steven Anderson

Price: $85,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: DAJ Properties II LLC

Buyer: Amy Hughes

Price: $265,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Angela Stringfellow

Buyer: Jason Turner

Price: $1,000,000

Location: Dellwood

Seller: Janice Fedders

Buyer: Russell Galland

Price: $579,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: R.M. Patterson Jr., trustee

Buyer: Rebecca Amankwah

Price: $730,500

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Leann Pask

Buyer: Paula Monthofer

Price: $580,000

Location: Serenity Place

Seller: Brumbach Development LLC

Buyer: Jessica Tenzer

Price: $300,000

Location: Habersham Park

Seller: Atlantic Coast Holdings LLC

Buyer: George Stewart

Price: $325,000

Location: Shaws Bounty

Seller: Coismo LLC

Buyer: Just Beachy Amelia LLC

Price: $738,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Dylan Stafford

Buyer: Robert Wise

Price: $259,900

Location: Southwind

Seller: Mark Klein

Buyer: Matthew Gidley

Price: $775,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Tommy Richburg

Buyer: Jeffery Vance

Price: $260,000

Location: Buckmeadow Plantation

Seller: Jennifer Bell

Buyer: Marcy Morning

Price: $31,900

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Faud Rafidi, trustee

Buyer: Sheneka Bradwell

Price: $230,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Peggy Garner

Buyer: Sharon Stazinski

Price: $310,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Cumberland Investment LLC

Buyer: Tina Smith

Price: $239,900

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Michael Greaves

Buyer: Shirley Rowe

Price: $199,900

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Justin McBride

Price: $338,900

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Shannon Sellers

Buyer: Eugene Mohr

Price: $169,000

Location: Scarlett Estate

Seller: John Welch

Buyer: Andrew Swan

Price: $1,430,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Kenneth Wade

Buyer: Millard Scarboro

Price: $309,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Shannon O’Quinn

Buyer: Donald Wolfe

Price: $163,000

Location: Glendale

Seller: Donald Wolfe

Buyer: Gerald Kauffeld

Price: $192,900

Location: Palmetto Estates

Seller: Freida Thompson

Buyer: Andrea Kohlman

Price: $565,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Bobbie Kinney

Buyer: David Vanassche

Price: $380,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Robert Futch

Buyer: Janet Loving

Price: $260,000

Location: Stately Oaks

