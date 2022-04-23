Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 11 through April 15 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Brendan Hunt
Buyer: Charles Hall
Price: $401,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Sandra Pope
Buyer: John Jones
Price: $473,600
Location: Nottinghill
Seller: Andrew Law
Buyer: Tracy Burch
Price: $677,700
Location: Beach Club
Seller: Karl Allen
Buyer: Emmitt Prosser
Price: $198,400
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Cornerstone Equities
Buyer: David Luster
Price: $1,099,000
Location: Ocean Village
Seller: Laurence Boothby, trustee
Buyer: Matthew Boothby
Price: $284,000
Location: Oaks
Seller: Katherine Eubank
Buyer: St. Simons Island Vacation Rentals LLC
Price: $340,000
Location: Marsh Villas
Seller: Mary Ratcliffe
Buyer: Amanda Hoskins
Price: $305,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Mechel Washington
Buyer: Jason Little
Price: $65,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development
Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC
Price: $30,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development
Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC
Price: $30,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development
Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC
Price: $30,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development
Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC
Price: $175,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: James Fris, trustee
Buyer: David Burruss
Price: $795,000
Location: Village Villas
Seller: First American Bank & Trust
Buyer: Lisa McDaniel
Price: $247,000
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Nathan Russo
Buyer:Vivienne Noufer
Price: $219,000
Location: Brockington Point
Seller: Dorothy Johnson
Buyer: KM Holdings, LLC
Price: $375,000
Location: Lincoln Field
Seller: Lavertia Johnson
Buyer: Colin Smith
Price: $80,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Kindness Matters LLC
Buyer: Lawrence Jones
Price: $500,000
Location: Mission Asao
Seller: William Bernstein, trustee
Buyer: Executive Real Estate LLC
Price: $191,000
Location:
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: Charles Ferrell
Price: $60,300
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Thomas Stewart Jr., trustee
Buyer: Loni Shepherd
Price: $449,000
Location: River View Park
Seller: Jeffery Bickel
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $825,000
Location: Lincoln Field
Seller: SJC Real Estate Holdings LLC
Buyer: Golden Management Enterprises LLC
Price: $42,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Heather Sholander
Buyer: Daniel Lane
Price: $220,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: William Duncan
Buyer: John McSherry
Price: $225,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Henri St. Pierre
Buyer: Brannon Fitch
Price: $1,850,000
Location: Frederica Oaks
Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC
Buyer: Mike Hungenberg
Price: $1,900,000
Location: Viewpoint Oaks
Seller: Robert Leady
Buyer: Cameron Hugill
Price: $269,000
Location: Emanuel Church Estates
Seller: Christopher Finley
Buyer: Triple M Holdings LLC
Price: $1,665,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Joy Full Residents LLC
Buyer: Brunswick Glynn Properties LLC
Price: $130,000
Location: Riverfront Plaza
Seller: Dale Steffens
Buyer: Hayward Johnson
Price: $245,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Raymond Miller
Buyer: Ernie Godwin
Price: $200,900
Location: Cates Bounty
Seller: Dalton Leverett
Buyer: Jarod Mullis
Price: $220,000
Location: Thalmann Estates
Seller: George Hardy IV
Buyer: Andrew Riccioni
Price: $582,500
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Jeanne Walker
Buyer: Michael Mussell
Price: $828,800
Location: Sea Palms West
Seller: Greg Stahl
Buyer: Bryan Polleschultz
Price: $539,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Township Bluff LLC
Buyer: George Skarpalezos II
Price: $116,500
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Sandra Miller
Buyer: Nathaniel Glende
Price: $230,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Miriam Conley
Buyer: Huerta Rentals LLC
Price: $52,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: JM Allen Construction
Buyer: Victor Stillinger
Price: $495,900
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: David Rideout
Buyer: Steven Anderson
Price: $85,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: DAJ Properties II LLC
Buyer: Amy Hughes
Price: $265,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Angela Stringfellow
Buyer: Jason Turner
Price: $1,000,000
Location: Dellwood
Seller: Janice Fedders
Buyer: Russell Galland
Price: $579,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: R.M. Patterson Jr., trustee
Buyer: Rebecca Amankwah
Price: $730,500
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Leann Pask
Buyer: Paula Monthofer
Price: $580,000
Location: Serenity Place
Seller: Brumbach Development LLC
Buyer: Jessica Tenzer
Price: $300,000
Location: Habersham Park
Seller: Atlantic Coast Holdings LLC
Buyer: George Stewart
Price: $325,000
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: Coismo LLC
Buyer: Just Beachy Amelia LLC
Price: $738,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Dylan Stafford
Buyer: Robert Wise
Price: $259,900
Location: Southwind
Seller: Mark Klein
Buyer: Matthew Gidley
Price: $775,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Tommy Richburg
Buyer: Jeffery Vance
Price: $260,000
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: Jennifer Bell
Buyer: Marcy Morning
Price: $31,900
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Faud Rafidi, trustee
Buyer: Sheneka Bradwell
Price: $230,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Peggy Garner
Buyer: Sharon Stazinski
Price: $310,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Cumberland Investment LLC
Buyer: Tina Smith
Price: $239,900
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Michael Greaves
Buyer: Shirley Rowe
Price: $199,900
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Justin McBride
Price: $338,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Shannon Sellers
Buyer: Eugene Mohr
Price: $169,000
Location: Scarlett Estate
Seller: John Welch
Buyer: Andrew Swan
Price: $1,430,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Kenneth Wade
Buyer: Millard Scarboro
Price: $309,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Shannon O’Quinn
Buyer: Donald Wolfe
Price: $163,000
Location: Glendale
Seller: Donald Wolfe
Buyer: Gerald Kauffeld
Price: $192,900
Location: Palmetto Estates
Seller: Freida Thompson
Buyer: Andrea Kohlman
Price: $565,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Bobbie Kinney
Buyer: David Vanassche
Price: $380,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Robert Futch
Buyer: Janet Loving
Price: $260,000
Location: Stately Oaks