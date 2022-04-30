Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 18 through April 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Kelly Cranford
Buyer: MH Way
Price: $252,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: William Woods
Buyer: John Ulzheimer
Price: $1,270,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Mary Gainey
Buyer: Ian McEwen
Price: $290,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Flanagan Development
Buyer: John Murphy
Price: $1,883,700
Location: North End
Seller: ETS Family Limited Partnership
Buyer: Amanda Graham Bryan
Price: $507,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Nancy Burdge
Buyer: Nathan Moreau
Price: $601,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons
Seller: Patrick Portis
Buyer: Calixto Hernandez
Price: $75,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Teresa McElroy
Buyer: Richard Nazz
Price: $810,000
Location: West Point Lake
Seller: Morgan Greek
Buyer: Jude Dutille
Price: $312,000
Location: Island South
Seller: West Point Plantation
Buyer: Diane Keller
Price: $150,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Quinn Martin
Buyer: William Woods
Price: $1,625,000
Location: Beachview
Seller: Jerry Tolbert
Buyer: Bodiford Property
Price: $435,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Samuel Kenney
Buyer: John Merando
Price: $595,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Terry Myers
Buyer: John Brenard
Price: $205,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Eloise Rydecki
Buyer: Christopher Shonk
Price: $375,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Francis Cornwell
Buyer: Joseph Burke
Price: $30,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Lisa Suzanne
Buyer: James Carpenter
Price: $139,000
Location: Jekyll Heights
Seller: Moxley Homes
Buyer: Gabriel Aguirre
Price: $337,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Stephanie Porter
Buyer: Stephanie Porter
Price: $454,900
Location: Seronoa Cove
Seller: Leann Duckworth
Buyer: William Duckworth
Price: $885,000
Location: Petersons
Seller: Pamela Strickland
Buyer: J&W Enterprise
Price: $48,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Chad Santillo
Buyer: Diane Davis
Price: $488,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Nathaniel Southers
Buyer: Mary Brown
Price: $190,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Donna Shupe
Buyer: William Wallace
Price: $303,400
Location: Marsh Oak
Seller: Robin Hutchinson
Buyer: Robert Proffer
Price: $335,500
Location: Winward Acres
Seller: Josh Carr
Buyer: Jamey Sapp
Price: $165,000
Location: Brockinton Point
Seller: Robert McCannon
Buyer: Sherry Rose
Price: $202,500
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Jo Myers
Buyer: Betsey Clark
Price: $780,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Towneclub Construction
Buyer: Jessica Cannon
Price: $495,000
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Jason Brown
Buyer: Mary Marchman
Price: $785,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Gregory Walker
Buyer: Huerta Rentals
Price: $80,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Jill Brockington
Buyer: Southeast Georgia Land Sales
Price: $285,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Brightwood Properties
Buyer: Flores Martinez
Price: $160,000
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: Cook Properties of Georgia
Buyer: Cook Sales Properties
Price: $285,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Cherie Miller
Buyer: Morris Hester
Price: $455,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Bryan Tarin
Buyer: Robert Starr
Price: $527,000
Location: Lakeview Cottages
Seller: Sun Coast Homes
Buyer: Sean Lemmond
Price: $130,500
Location: Brunswick Villas
Seller: Pulitzer Properties
Buyer: Duane Wray
Price: $669,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Kent Capper
Buyer: James Turner
Price: $599,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: David Savoy
Price: $1,550,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Brannen Veal
Buyer: Jacob Lebas
Price: $725,000
Location: West Point
Seller: Stwcate
Buyer: Ellis Nichols
Price: $706,700
Location: Orchard
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Fredrick Zeh
Price: $750,000
Location: Orchard
Seller: Fredrick Zeh
Buyer: VC Dirt
Price: $950,000
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: Mary Lovett
Buyer: Alan Sigler
Price: $173,000
Location: Blythe Village of Blythe Island
Seller: George Madray
Buyer: Robert Madray
Price: $35,000
Location: Creekside Oaks
Seller: Pragnesh Patel
Buyer: Nirali Dalal
Price: $25,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Brightwood Properties
Buyer: Charles Friedrnan
Price: $240,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Amelia Morales
Buyer: Danielle Shelton
Price: $16,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Earl Rainey
Buyer: Robert ODonnell
Price: $65,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jennifer Cahoon Harris
Buyer: Susan Sasser
Price: $287,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Gordon Usery
Buyer: Regency Innovations
Price: $130,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Scott Altman
Buyer: Joseph Jetton
Price: $650,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Cruz Investment Properties
Buyer: Chastity Queener
Price: $180,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Don Fox
Buyer: Jeffrey Hajek
Price: $1,037,000
Location: St. Simons Club
Seller: Jeffrey Welsch
Buyer: Sean Garren
Price: $230,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Cynthia Lee
Buyer: Brent Bailey
Price: $680,000
Location: Marion Dent
Seller: VC Dirt
Buyer: Greenleafe Development
Price: $287,500
Location: Bottlebrush Walk
Seller: VC Dirt
Buyer: Grants Ferry Cove
Price: $1,000
Location: Bottlebrush Walk
Seller: Helen Weathers
Buyer: Millicent Weathers
Price: $130,000
Location: Oceanwood
Seller: Lake Cottages
Buyer: Robert Vankirk
Price: $2,347,100
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Julia Brooker
Buyer: Beachguard
Price: $600,000
Location: North End
Seller: George Skarpalezos
Buyer: Coastal Marsh Construction
Price: $145,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Solid Rock Holdings
Buyer: Campbell Construction
Price: $56,000
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: John Hornby
Buyer: Viewpoint Properties
Price: $345,000
Location: Oaks
Seller: Kenneth Creekmore
Buyer: Douglas Miller
Price: $194,000
Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes
Seller: Poco Enterprises
Buyer: Pedro Claudio
Price: $36,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Douglas Deal
Buyer: Kalvin Johnson
Price: $222,500
Location: Kensington (Fairway Oaks)
Seller: Ronnie Griffin
Buyer: J Jireh
Price: $162,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Carl Mumford
Buyer: Robert Betts
Price: $362,200
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Richard Hatheway
Buyer: Mary Russell
Price: $100,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Linda Borders Davis
Buyer: Joshua Saltsman
Price: $180,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: George Madray
Buyer: Lee Dinoff
Price: $750,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Michael Shaw
Buyer: Samuel Spanos
Price: $3,500,000
Location: Beach Club Suite
Seller: West Point Plantation
Buyer: Armistead Holdings
Price: $275,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Annie Pickett
Buyer: Jonathan Sweat
Price: $375,000
Location: Pelican Place
Seller: David Faulk
Buyer: Alphie Spears
Price: $180,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Brian Finleyson
Buyer: Cesar Patron
Price: $168,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Diane Crossett
Buyer: Transell Investments
Price: $350,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Scott Argo
Buyer: Greg Miller
Price: $760,000
Location: Admirals Cove
Seller: Daniel Yates
Buyer: Joshua Laroche
Price: $278,500
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: Karen Babson
Buyer: Paulino Castillo Duran
Price: $40,000
Location: Mayhew
Seller: Frederica Development Group
Buyer: Aventurinefl
Price: $398,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Solid Rock
Buyer: Peter Anker
Price: $330,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Solid Rock
Buyer: Taylor Donnell
Price: $370,400
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Anna Cabeca
Buyer: Elson Pittard
Price: $1,200,000
Location: Black Banks
Seller: Jerry Alexander
Buyer: Kevin Bargeron
Price: $40,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Rebecca Lovett
Buyer: Dale Cardwell
Price: $16,100
Location:Blythe Village
Seller: Christopher Wilson
Buyer: Joseph Drake
Price: $280,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Maritime Homes
Buyer: Charles Tortorete
Price: $654,700
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Ralph Watson
Buyer: Mia Gordon
Price: $96,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Driggers Homes
Buyer: Patrica Zeitlin
Price: $297,000
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Charlotte Terris
Buyer: Jason Ebersol
Price: $302,800
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Clark Hendley
Buyer: Blake Merrill
Price: $2,000,000
Location: Point
Seller: David Shumans
Buyer: Mark Lochstampfor
Price: $272,500
Location: Barkentine Court
Seller: Jill Brockington Realty
Buyer: Southeast Georgia Land Sales
Price: $110,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ridgely Graham
Buyer: Evan Fountain
Price: $700,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country
Seller: 12 Old Seaside
Buyer: Clay Whitson
Price: $951,000
Location: Old Seaside
Seller: David Edwards
Buyer: 915 Albany
Price: $250,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Todd Lightfoot
Buyer: Benjamin Clark
Price: $351,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Commercial Drive Properties
Buyer: George Robinson
Price: $301,400
Location: Country Walk