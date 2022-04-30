Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 18 through April 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Kelly Cranford

Buyer: MH Way

Price: $252,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: William Woods

Buyer: John Ulzheimer

Price: $1,270,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Mary Gainey

Buyer: Ian McEwen

Price: $290,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Flanagan Development

Buyer: John Murphy

Price: $1,883,700

Location: North End

Seller: ETS Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: Amanda Graham Bryan

Price: $507,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Nancy Burdge

Buyer: Nathan Moreau

Price: $601,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons

Seller: Patrick Portis

Buyer: Calixto Hernandez

Price: $75,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Teresa McElroy

Buyer: Richard Nazz

Price: $810,000

Location: West Point Lake

Seller: Morgan Greek

Buyer: Jude Dutille

Price: $312,000

Location: Island South

Seller: West Point Plantation

Buyer: Diane Keller

Price: $150,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Quinn Martin

Buyer: William Woods

Price: $1,625,000

Location: Beachview

Seller: Jerry Tolbert

Buyer: Bodiford Property

Price: $435,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Samuel Kenney

Buyer: John Merando

Price: $595,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Terry Myers

Buyer: John Brenard

Price: $205,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Eloise Rydecki

Buyer: Christopher Shonk

Price: $375,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Francis Cornwell

Buyer: Joseph Burke

Price: $30,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Lisa Suzanne

Buyer: James Carpenter

Price: $139,000

Location: Jekyll Heights

Seller: Moxley Homes

Buyer: Gabriel Aguirre

Price: $337,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Stephanie Porter

Buyer: Stephanie Porter

Price: $454,900

Location: Seronoa Cove

Seller: Leann Duckworth

Buyer: William Duckworth

Price: $885,000

Location: Petersons

Seller: Pamela Strickland

Buyer: J&W Enterprise

Price: $48,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Chad Santillo

Buyer: Diane Davis

Price: $488,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Nathaniel Southers

Buyer: Mary Brown

Price: $190,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Donna Shupe

Buyer: William Wallace

Price: $303,400

Location: Marsh Oak

Seller: Robin Hutchinson

Buyer: Robert Proffer

Price: $335,500

Location: Winward Acres

Seller: Josh Carr

Buyer: Jamey Sapp

Price: $165,000

Location: Brockinton Point

Seller: Robert McCannon

Buyer: Sherry Rose

Price: $202,500

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Jo Myers

Buyer: Betsey Clark

Price: $780,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Towneclub Construction

Buyer: Jessica Cannon

Price: $495,000

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: Jason Brown

Buyer: Mary Marchman

Price: $785,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Gregory Walker

Buyer: Huerta Rentals

Price: $80,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Jill Brockington

Buyer: Southeast Georgia Land Sales

Price: $285,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Brightwood Properties

Buyer: Flores Martinez

Price: $160,000

Location: Brunswick Farms

Seller: Cook Properties of Georgia

Buyer: Cook Sales Properties

Price: $285,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Cherie Miller

Buyer: Morris Hester

Price: $455,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Bryan Tarin

Buyer: Robert Starr

Price: $527,000

Location: Lakeview Cottages

Seller: Sun Coast Homes

Buyer: Sean Lemmond

Price: $130,500

Location: Brunswick Villas

Seller: Pulitzer Properties

Buyer: Duane Wray

Price: $669,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Kent Capper

Buyer: James Turner

Price: $599,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: David Savoy

Price: $1,550,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Brannen Veal

Buyer: Jacob Lebas

Price: $725,000

Location: West Point

Seller: Stwcate

Buyer: Ellis Nichols

Price: $706,700

Location: Orchard

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Fredrick Zeh

Price: $750,000

Location: Orchard

Seller: Fredrick Zeh

Buyer: VC Dirt

Price: $950,000

Location: St. Simons Park

Seller: Mary Lovett

Buyer: Alan Sigler

Price: $173,000

Location: Blythe Village of Blythe Island

Seller: George Madray

Buyer: Robert Madray

Price: $35,000

Location: Creekside Oaks

Seller: Pragnesh Patel

Buyer: Nirali Dalal

Price: $25,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Brightwood Properties

Buyer: Charles Friedrnan

Price: $240,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Amelia Morales

Buyer: Danielle Shelton

Price: $16,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Earl Rainey

Buyer: Robert ODonnell

Price: $65,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jennifer Cahoon Harris

Buyer: Susan Sasser

Price: $287,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Gordon Usery

Buyer: Regency Innovations

Price: $130,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Scott Altman

Buyer: Joseph Jetton

Price: $650,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Cruz Investment Properties

Buyer: Chastity Queener

Price: $180,000

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: Don Fox

Buyer: Jeffrey Hajek

Price: $1,037,000

Location: St. Simons Club

Seller: Jeffrey Welsch

Buyer: Sean Garren

Price: $230,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Cynthia Lee

Buyer: Brent Bailey

Price: $680,000

Location: Marion Dent

Seller: VC Dirt

Buyer: Greenleafe Development

Price: $287,500

Location: Bottlebrush Walk

Seller: VC Dirt

Buyer: Grants Ferry Cove

Price: $1,000

Location: Bottlebrush Walk

Seller: Helen Weathers

Buyer: Millicent Weathers

Price: $130,000

Location: Oceanwood

Seller: Lake Cottages

Buyer: Robert Vankirk

Price: $2,347,100

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Julia Brooker

Buyer: Beachguard

Price: $600,000

Location: North End

Seller: George Skarpalezos

Buyer: Coastal Marsh Construction

Price: $145,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Solid Rock Holdings

Buyer: Campbell Construction

Price: $56,000

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: John Hornby

Buyer: Viewpoint Properties

Price: $345,000

Location: Oaks

Seller: Kenneth Creekmore

Buyer: Douglas Miller

Price: $194,000

Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes

Seller: Poco Enterprises

Buyer: Pedro Claudio

Price: $36,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Douglas Deal

Buyer: Kalvin Johnson

Price: $222,500

Location: Kensington (Fairway Oaks)

Seller: Ronnie Griffin

Buyer: J Jireh

Price: $162,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Carl Mumford

Buyer: Robert Betts

Price: $362,200

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Richard Hatheway

Buyer: Mary Russell

Price: $100,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Linda Borders Davis

Buyer: Joshua Saltsman

Price: $180,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: George Madray

Buyer: Lee Dinoff

Price: $750,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Michael Shaw

Buyer: Samuel Spanos

Price: $3,500,000

Location: Beach Club Suite

Seller: West Point Plantation

Buyer: Armistead Holdings

Price: $275,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Annie Pickett

Buyer: Jonathan Sweat

Price: $375,000

Location: Pelican Place

Seller: David Faulk

Buyer: Alphie Spears

Price: $180,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Brian Finleyson

Buyer: Cesar Patron

Price: $168,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Diane Crossett

Buyer: Transell Investments

Price: $350,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Scott Argo

Buyer: Greg Miller

Price: $760,000

Location: Admirals Cove

Seller: Daniel Yates

Buyer: Joshua Laroche

Price: $278,500

Location: Buckmeadow Plantation

Seller: Karen Babson

Buyer: Paulino Castillo Duran

Price: $40,000

Location: Mayhew

Seller: Frederica Development Group

Buyer: Aventurinefl

Price: $398,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Solid Rock

Buyer: Peter Anker

Price: $330,900

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Solid Rock

Buyer: Taylor Donnell

Price: $370,400

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Anna Cabeca

Buyer: Elson Pittard

Price: $1,200,000

Location: Black Banks

Seller: Jerry Alexander

Buyer: Kevin Bargeron

Price: $40,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Rebecca Lovett

Buyer: Dale Cardwell

Price: $16,100

Location:Blythe Village

Seller: Christopher Wilson

Buyer: Joseph Drake

Price: $280,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Maritime Homes

Buyer: Charles Tortorete

Price: $654,700

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Ralph Watson

Buyer: Mia Gordon

Price: $96,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Driggers Homes

Buyer: Patrica Zeitlin

Price: $297,000

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

Seller: Charlotte Terris

Buyer: Jason Ebersol

Price: $302,800

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Clark Hendley

Buyer: Blake Merrill

Price: $2,000,000

Location: Point

Seller: David Shumans

Buyer: Mark Lochstampfor

Price: $272,500

Location: Barkentine Court

Seller: Jill Brockington Realty

Buyer: Southeast Georgia Land Sales

Price: $110,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ridgely Graham

Buyer: Evan Fountain

Price: $700,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country

Seller: 12 Old Seaside

Buyer: Clay Whitson

Price: $951,000

Location: Old Seaside

Seller: David Edwards

Buyer: 915 Albany

Price: $250,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Todd Lightfoot

Buyer: Benjamin Clark

Price: $351,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Commercial Drive Properties

Buyer: George Robinson

Price: $301,400

Location: Country Walk

More from this section

Speaker explains mental health legislation

Speaker explains mental health legislation

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, says the recently concluded General Assembly session approved “truly transformational” legislation to deal with mental health in Georgia.