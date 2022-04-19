Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 4 through April 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Gail White
Buyer: Kevin Faller
Price: $1,095,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Richard Taylor
Buyer: David Winey
Price: $490,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Brandon McCarn
Buyer: 850 Mallery Street
Price: $325,000
Location: Building J Ocean Walk
Seller: Jill Overton
Buyer: Joseph Hatley
Price: $390,000
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Carrie Rillo
Price: $699,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Shawn Swinson
Buyer: Susan Ashburn
Price: $110,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: James Fucetola
Buyer: Elizabeth Fernandez
Price: $710,000
Location: Orchard
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: ET 9 LP
Price: $3,893,400
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: ET 7 LP
Price: $258,400
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Walter Smith Jr.
Buyer: Mital Patel
Price: $112,500
Location: Shadowlake
Seller: Providence Brook LLC
Buyer: Mital Patel
Price: 112,500
Location: Golden Isles Tract
Seller: Proctor Margaret Anne Oswald
Buyer: John Oconnell
Price: $1,525,000
Location: Dunbar Acres
Seller: Rick Smith
Buyer: Blake Investment Holdings
Price: $599,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: CF KL Assets
Price: $2,456,500
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Stephen Siler
Buyer: Janie Belcher
Price: $2,050,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Quarter Dune LLC
Buyer: Wesley Harris
Price: $625,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residences
Seller: Shuntale Whitesell
Buyer: Sandra Sparks
Price: $845,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert Wilson
Buyer: Dennis Lavine
Price: $401,000
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: John Martin
Price: $1,146,000
Location: Kings Point
Seller: Alan Oneal
Buyer: Herbert Bond
Price: $300,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Eric Harrison
Price: $305,700
Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines
Seller: Calvin Lyons
Buyer: Brandon Derrick
Price: $180,000
Location: Cox
Seller: Gwendolyn Yates
Buyer: Lajoy Johnson
Price: $26,000
Location: Terranova
Seller: Brunswick Paradise Properties
Buyer: Stacie Stoner
Price: $45,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Marshall Grantham
Buyer: Ronald Scarboro
Price: $387,000
Location:Cinder Hill
Seller: William Strickland
Buyer: Christopher Parshley
Price: $120,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Glenn Kicklighter
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management
Price: $85,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Howard Kicklighter
Buyer: Surindra Phulnauth
Price: $77,000
Location: Bonnie Day
Seller: SJC Real Estate Holdings
Buyer: Debbie Narain
Price: $67,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Glenn Kicklighter
Buyer: Debbie Narain
Price: $94,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Glenn Kicklighter
Buyer: Debbie Narain
Price: $85,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Glenn Kicklighter
Buyer: Bryan Tyman
Price: $105,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: 100 Houses LLC
Buyer: Ulises Santana
Price: $50,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Keith Lewis
Buyer: Tenars Investment LLC
Price: $100,000
Location: Calvin Wayne Estate
Seller: Beaver Creek Homes
Buyer: Garry Davis
Price: $230,000
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Christopher Sloan
Buyer: Lee Hatheway
Price: $280,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Ruby Avant
Buyer: Jeremy Haynes
Price: $360,000
Location: Southern Landings
Seller: Terry Thompson
Buyer: Christian Cochran
Price: $284,500
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Stanley Huntley
Buyer: David Cowart
Price: $485,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: JM Allen Construction Inc.
Buyer: Nancy Bennett
Price: $509,900
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Anthony Harrison
Buyer: Wesley Johnson
Price: $427,000
Location: Crystal Lake
Seller: Lynde Lowery
Buyer: Larry Sellers
Price: $260,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Kya Hazzard
Buyer: Timothy Gismonde
Price: $220,000
Location:Avondale
Seller: Kimberly Ballesteros
Buyer: Jennifer Evans
Price: $164,500
Location: Marshview
Seller: Gary Jackson
Buyer: Brandon Weis
Price: $220,000
Location: Tract
Seller: Van Camp Properties
Buyer: Idus Micajah Bush
Price: $230,000
Location: Mackay Cottages
Seller: Ellis Nichols
Buyer: Kaden Jacobucci
Price: $470,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Bridgeworks Properties
Buyer: Janice Investments
Price: $675
Location:Model Farms
Seller: James Dyer
Buyer: Karen Huff
Price: $650,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Wilmington Savings Fund
Buyer: Kenneth Kaul
Price: $ 93,300
Location: Glynn Marsh
Seller: Albrights Coastal Properties
Buyer: Julie Cipolla
Price: $125,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Pallet Menders
Buyer: Reginald Jackson
Price: $139,900
Location: Culligans Landing
Seller: St. Simons Island Vacation Rentals
Buyer: 609 EGV
Price: $285,000
Location: Golf Villas
Seller: First Street
Buyer: Ruth Trudeau
Price: $576,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Brunswick Exit 42
Buyer: Brunswick Highway 99
Price: $2,725,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Mattco Properties
Buyer: Jessica Luegering
Price: $300,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Michael Joiner
Buyer: Charles Griner
Price: $350,000
Location: Nottinghill
Seller: Driggers Homes
Buyer: Kenneth Burandt
Price: $344,400
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Kenneth Burandt
Buyer: Tony Cowart
Price: $293,000
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Regency Innovations
Buyer: Jessica Neal
Price: $360,000
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: Erica Smith
Buyer: Adolphus Farlow
Price: $599,000
Location: Clinch Estates
Seller: Christian Cochran
Buyer: Corey Ferrell
Price: $180,000
Location: Springhill
Seller: Sydney Hutchinson
Buyer: Erin Ross
Price: $165,000
Location: Cottages at Golden Isles
Seller: Erick Sweat
Buyer: Cindy Frazier
Price: $460,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Creola II
Buyer: Sandra Phillips
Price: $334,900
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: ETS Family Limited
Buyer: Oyster Grove Development
Price: $3,006,000
Location:Oyster Grove
Seller: Karl Ohlsson
Buyer: Stephen Grass
Price: $356,000
Location: Kingstowne
Seller: Rosemary Dozier
Buyer: James Lynn
Price: $1,125,000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Robert Pearce
Buyer: Lynde Schubert
Price: $285,000
Location:Village Green
Seller: Carol Elliott
Buyer: Melissa Jacobs
Price: $104,000
Location: Jillwood
Seller: Michael Monroe
Buyer: Patrick Hagan
Price: $200,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Mussara Investments
Buyer: Niraliben Patel
Price: $30,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Susan Willis
Buyer: Benjamin Grantham
Price: $14,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Darrell Drafts
Buyer: Travis Bragg
Price: $259,500
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Sun Coast Homes
Buyer: Madison Schroeder
Price: $293,000
Location: South Union Street
Seller: Pamela Chambers
Buyer: Jeffery Sandfoss
Price: $213,500
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Virginia Ray
Buyer: Medius Acquisitions
Price: $175,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Phyllis Brown
Buyer: Cynthia Nurenberg
Price: $255,000
Location: Canal Landing
Seller: Alberta Adams
Buyer: Jon Rawitzer
Price: $625,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country
Seller: Lake Cottages Investors
Buyer: Jamie Mcnab
Price: $2,300,000
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Tongwei Hu
Buyer: National Residential Nominee
Price: $404,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: National Residential Nominee
Buyer: William Applegate
Price: $404,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Mary Pafford
Buyer: Gloria Whatley
Price: $164,300
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Brumbach Development
Buyer: Regina McDuffie
Price: $255,000
Location: Habersham Park
Seller: Martha Dodson
Buyer: John Smith
Price: $920,000
Location: Orange Hall
Seller: Carnella Wright
Buyer: La Grady
Price: $20,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Lanier Parkway Associates
Buyer: Jeremiah 2911 Brunswick
Price: $36,000
Location: Golden Isles Place
Seller: Richard Shirah
Buyer: James Fris
Price: $1,400,000
Location: Parkview
Seller: Solid Rock
Buyer: Richard Rogers
Price: $342,100
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation