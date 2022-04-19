Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 4 through April 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Gail White

Buyer: Kevin Faller

Price: $1,095,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Richard Taylor

Buyer: David Winey

Price: $490,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Brandon McCarn

Buyer: 850 Mallery Street

Price: $325,000

Location: Building J Ocean Walk

Seller: Jill Overton

Buyer: Joseph Hatley

Price: $390,000

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Carrie Rillo

Price: $699,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Shawn Swinson

Buyer: Susan Ashburn

Price: $110,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: James Fucetola

Buyer: Elizabeth Fernandez

Price: $710,000

Location: Orchard

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: ET 9 LP

Price: $3,893,400

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: ET 7 LP

Price: $258,400

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Walter Smith Jr.

Buyer: Mital Patel

Price: $112,500

Location: Shadowlake

Seller: Providence Brook LLC

Buyer: Mital Patel

Price: 112,500

Location: Golden Isles Tract

Seller: Proctor Margaret Anne Oswald

Buyer: John Oconnell

Price: $1,525,000

Location: Dunbar Acres

Seller: Rick Smith

Buyer: Blake Investment Holdings

Price: $599,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Smith Family Homes

Buyer: CF KL Assets

Price: $2,456,500

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Stephen Siler

Buyer: Janie Belcher

Price: $2,050,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Quarter Dune LLC

Buyer: Wesley Harris

Price: $625,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residences

Seller: Shuntale Whitesell

Buyer: Sandra Sparks

Price: $845,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Robert Wilson

Buyer: Dennis Lavine

Price: $401,000

Location: Morgans Mill

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: John Martin

Price: $1,146,000

Location: Kings Point

Seller: Alan Oneal

Buyer: Herbert Bond

Price: $300,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Eric Harrison

Price: $305,700

Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines

Seller: Calvin Lyons

Buyer: Brandon Derrick

Price: $180,000

Location: Cox

Seller: Gwendolyn Yates

Buyer: Lajoy Johnson

Price: $26,000

Location: Terranova

Seller: Brunswick Paradise Properties

Buyer: Stacie Stoner

Price: $45,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: Marshall Grantham

Buyer: Ronald Scarboro

Price: $387,000

Location:Cinder Hill

Seller: William Strickland

Buyer: Christopher Parshley

Price: $120,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Glenn Kicklighter

Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management

Price: $85,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Howard Kicklighter

Buyer: Surindra Phulnauth

Price: $77,000

Location: Bonnie Day

Seller: SJC Real Estate Holdings

Buyer: Debbie Narain

Price: $67,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Glenn Kicklighter

Buyer: Debbie Narain

Price: $94,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Glenn Kicklighter

Buyer: Debbie Narain

Price: $85,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Glenn Kicklighter

Buyer: Bryan Tyman

Price: $105,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: 100 Houses LLC

Buyer: Ulises Santana

Price: $50,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Keith Lewis

Buyer: Tenars Investment LLC

Price: $100,000

Location: Calvin Wayne Estate

Seller: Beaver Creek Homes

Buyer: Garry Davis

Price: $230,000

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Christopher Sloan

Buyer: Lee Hatheway

Price: $280,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Ruby Avant

Buyer: Jeremy Haynes

Price: $360,000

Location: Southern Landings

Seller: Terry Thompson

Buyer: Christian Cochran

Price: $284,500

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Stanley Huntley

Buyer: David Cowart

Price: $485,000

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: JM Allen Construction Inc.

Buyer: Nancy Bennett

Price: $509,900

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Anthony Harrison

Buyer: Wesley Johnson

Price: $427,000

Location: Crystal Lake

Seller: Lynde Lowery

Buyer: Larry Sellers

Price: $260,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Kya Hazzard

Buyer: Timothy Gismonde

Price: $220,000

Location:Avondale

Seller: Kimberly Ballesteros

Buyer: Jennifer Evans

Price: $164,500

Location: Marshview

Seller: Gary Jackson

Buyer: Brandon Weis

Price: $220,000

Location: Tract

Seller: Van Camp Properties

Buyer: Idus Micajah Bush

Price: $230,000

Location: Mackay Cottages

Seller: Ellis Nichols

Buyer: Kaden Jacobucci

Price: $470,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Bridgeworks Properties

Buyer: Janice Investments

Price: $675

Location:Model Farms

Seller: James Dyer

Buyer: Karen Huff

Price: $650,000

Location: Wymberly on the Marsh

Seller: Wilmington Savings Fund

Buyer: Kenneth Kaul

Price: $ 93,300

Location: Glynn Marsh

Seller: Albrights Coastal Properties

Buyer: Julie Cipolla

Price: $125,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Pallet Menders

Buyer: Reginald Jackson

Price: $139,900

Location: Culligans Landing

Seller: St. Simons Island Vacation Rentals

Buyer: 609 EGV

Price: $285,000

Location: Golf Villas

Seller: First Street

Buyer: Ruth Trudeau

Price: $576,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Brunswick Exit 42

Buyer: Brunswick Highway 99

Price: $2,725,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Mattco Properties

Buyer: Jessica Luegering

Price: $300,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Michael Joiner

Buyer: Charles Griner

Price: $350,000

Location: Nottinghill

Seller: Driggers Homes

Buyer: Kenneth Burandt

Price: $344,400

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Kenneth Burandt

Buyer: Tony Cowart

Price: $293,000

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Regency Innovations

Buyer: Jessica Neal

Price: $360,000

Location: Egrets Pass

Seller: Erica Smith

Buyer: Adolphus Farlow

Price: $599,000

Location: Clinch Estates

Seller: Christian Cochran

Buyer: Corey Ferrell

Price: $180,000

Location: Springhill

Seller: Sydney Hutchinson

Buyer: Erin Ross

Price: $165,000

Location: Cottages at Golden Isles

Seller: Erick Sweat

Buyer: Cindy Frazier

Price: $460,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Creola II

Buyer: Sandra Phillips

Price: $334,900

Location: Egrets Pass

Seller: ETS Family Limited

Buyer: Oyster Grove Development

Price: $3,006,000

Location:Oyster Grove

Seller: Karl Ohlsson

Buyer: Stephen Grass

Price: $356,000

Location: Kingstowne

Seller: Rosemary Dozier

Buyer: James Lynn

Price: $1,125,000

Location: King & Prince Villas

Seller: Robert Pearce

Buyer: Lynde Schubert

Price: $285,000

Location:Village Green

Seller: Carol Elliott

Buyer: Melissa Jacobs

Price: $104,000

Location: Jillwood

Seller: Michael Monroe

Buyer: Patrick Hagan

Price: $200,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Mussara Investments

Buyer: Niraliben Patel

Price: $30,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Susan Willis

Buyer: Benjamin Grantham

Price: $14,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Darrell Drafts

Buyer: Travis Bragg

Price: $259,500

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Sun Coast Homes

Buyer: Madison Schroeder

Price: $293,000

Location: South Union Street

Seller: Pamela Chambers

Buyer: Jeffery Sandfoss

Price: $213,500

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: Virginia Ray

Buyer: Medius Acquisitions

Price: $175,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Phyllis Brown

Buyer: Cynthia Nurenberg

Price: $255,000

Location: Canal Landing

Seller: Alberta Adams

Buyer: Jon Rawitzer

Price: $625,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country

Seller: Lake Cottages Investors

Buyer: Jamie Mcnab

Price: $2,300,000

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Tongwei Hu

Buyer: National Residential Nominee

Price: $404,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: National Residential Nominee

Buyer: William Applegate

Price: $404,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Mary Pafford

Buyer: Gloria Whatley

Price: $164,300

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Brumbach Development

Buyer: Regina McDuffie

Price: $255,000

Location: Habersham Park

Seller: Martha Dodson

Buyer: John Smith

Price: $920,000

Location: Orange Hall

Seller: Carnella Wright

Buyer: La Grady

Price: $20,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Lanier Parkway Associates

Buyer: Jeremiah 2911 Brunswick

Price: $36,000

Location: Golden Isles Place

Seller: Richard Shirah

Buyer: James Fris

Price: $1,400,000

Location: Parkview

Seller: Solid Rock

Buyer: Richard Rogers

Price: $342,100

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

