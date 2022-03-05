Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of February 14 through February 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Norman Rutledge
Buyer: Progressive Construction & Flooring Services
Price: $38,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Rosemary S. Strickland
Buyer: Avery Watson Strickland
Price: $300,000
Location: River Blend
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Frederica Estates LLC
Price: $1,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Virgil Herman Hinson
Buyer: Miguel A. Flores
Price: $13,800
Location: Sterling Industrial Park
Seller: Valerie Harrison
Buyer: Crystal Johnson
Price: $225,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Jay Andrew Pierson
Buyer: Christopher Paul Hill Jr.
Price: $200,000
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Windingstair LLC
Buyer: Roger Wayne Pearce Sr.
Price: $255,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Diso LLC
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management
Price: $57,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Janis Grayson Brock
Buyer: Kevin Gough
Price: $99,500
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Denise Ann Barnes
Buyer: Deborah Van Valkenburg
Price: $43,800
Location: New Town
Seller: Cory R. Belschner
Buyer: Progressive Construction & Flooring
Price: $80,000
Location:Urbana
Seller: Jennifer A. Southworth
Buyer: Mark Boothman
Price: $315,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: G Street Holdings LLC
Buyer: Buildwise Project Management
Price: $290,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Stephen J. Perez
Buyer: Mary Louise Zeller
Price: $657,000
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: John W. Thompson
Buyer: Mark A. Thomas
Price: $369,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.
Buyer: Denise A. Barnes
Price: $58,000
Location: New Town
Seller: John McEachern Co
Buyer: Franklin J. Furlett
Price: $406,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: David Wayne Merier
Buyer: Wal 2 Wal Contracting Inc.
Price: $27,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Noel Jensen
Buyer: Sean M. Flanagan
Price: $395,000
Location: Marsh Oaks
Seller: Butler Plantation LLC
Buyer: James Gibson Jackson IV
Price: $60,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Z127128 IRA
Buyer: Moxley & Co LLC
Price: $200,000
Location: Gateway Center
Seller: Najakkaz Hargrove
Buyer: Douglas A. Dreher
Price: $240,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Phyllis M. Wilson
Buyer: Emory L. Larkin
Price: $85,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Lindsey Daly
Buyer: R&D Land & Air LLC
Price: $135,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Michelle Lee Joyner
Buyer: Michael A. Kilakawski
Price: $660,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Warren Whitesell Mowry
Buyer: Lawrence Paul Godlasky
Price: $359,000
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: Lainer Parkway Associates
Buyer: 2500 Tara LLC
Price: $145,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Alan Clay Wilson
Buyer: Jason Hill
Price: $2,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Pearl H. Wilson
Buyer: Jason Hill
Price: $25,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey Wright Willis
Price: $1,615,700
Location: East Beach
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Carissa Latta
Price: $344,700
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Emma Lee Morris
Buyer: Martin Polmanteer
Price: $145,400
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Susan A. Bird
Buyer: Dustin Roberts
Price: $360,000
Location: Cains Crossing
Seller: Betty S. Logan
Buyer: Global Property Management LLC
Price: $80,000
Location: Wiltery
Seller: Matthew K. Mitchell
Buyer: Quantum Wealth Group LLC
Price: $7,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Arthur Banks
Buyer: Coastal GA Property Solutions LLC
Price: $45,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Tony S. Clark
Buyer: Ryan Claterbaugh
Price: $869,000
Location: Central Park
Seller: Lake Cottages Investors
Buyer: VCYOJO LLC
Price: $496,200
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Gary S. Share
Buyer: Kristine Fisher Cain Altiere
Price: $245,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Pragnesh P. Patel
Buyer: Manubhai N. Patel
Price: $50,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: 100 Houes LLC
Buyer: Susana Loopez
Price: $26,100
Location: Parkwood
Seller: Annette N. Daughters
Buyer: Luis Montalvo
Price: $12,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Eric D. Wilkins
Buyer: Jelle Schoen
Price: $742,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Brenda B. Jones
Buyer: Carolyn P. Elrod
Price: $300,000
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: Erica M. Boyd
Buyer: Michael D. Lentini
Price: $43,000
Location: Carolwoods
Seller: Cooper House LLC
Buyer: Patrick H. Brannah
Price: $255,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: David T. Hires
Buyer: Deborah L. Danielstunstill
Price: $103,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Fat Yau Ko
Buyer: Donna L. Kuchar
Price: $740,000
Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park
Seller: Steven K. Wyman
Buyer: Johnny E. McClendon
Price: $100,300
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: CF KL Assets 2019 LLC
Price: $439,700
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: H&H Consultores LLC
Price: $44,900
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Daniel Dewey Johnson
Buyer: Ambe 7 LLC
Price: $318,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Royer Property Investments LLC
Buyer: Yolanda Lerdo Chino
Price: $102,500
Location: New Town
Seller: Mitchell V. Brock
Buyer: Chong S. Pak
Price: $189,000
Location: West Point Lake
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC
Buyer: Michael P. Murphy
Price: $130,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation