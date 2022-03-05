Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of February 14 through February 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Norman Rutledge

Buyer: Progressive Construction & Flooring Services

Price: $38,700

Location: N/A

Seller: Rosemary S. Strickland

Buyer: Avery Watson Strickland

Price: $300,000

Location: River Blend

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Frederica Estates LLC

Price: $1,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Virgil Herman Hinson

Buyer: Miguel A. Flores

Price: $13,800

Location: Sterling Industrial Park

Seller: Valerie Harrison

Buyer: Crystal Johnson

Price: $225,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Jay Andrew Pierson

Buyer: Christopher Paul Hill Jr.

Price: $200,000

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Windingstair LLC

Buyer: Roger Wayne Pearce Sr.

Price: $255,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Diso LLC

Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management

Price: $57,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Janis Grayson Brock

Buyer: Kevin Gough

Price: $99,500

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Denise Ann Barnes

Buyer: Deborah Van Valkenburg

Price: $43,800

Location: New Town

Seller: Cory R. Belschner

Buyer: Progressive Construction & Flooring

Price: $80,000

Location:Urbana

Seller: Jennifer A. Southworth

Buyer: Mark Boothman

Price: $315,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: G Street Holdings LLC

Buyer: Buildwise Project Management

Price: $290,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Stephen J. Perez

Buyer: Mary Louise Zeller

Price: $657,000

Location: Sea Palms North Cottages

Seller: John W. Thompson

Buyer: Mark A. Thomas

Price: $369,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.

Buyer: Denise A. Barnes

Price: $58,000

Location: New Town

Seller: John McEachern Co

Buyer: Franklin J. Furlett

Price: $406,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: David Wayne Merier

Buyer: Wal 2 Wal Contracting Inc.

Price: $27,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Noel Jensen

Buyer: Sean M. Flanagan

Price: $395,000

Location: Marsh Oaks

Seller: Butler Plantation LLC

Buyer: James Gibson Jackson IV

Price: $60,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Z127128 IRA

Buyer: Moxley & Co LLC

Price: $200,000

Location: Gateway Center

Seller: Najakkaz Hargrove

Buyer: Douglas A. Dreher

Price: $240,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Phyllis M. Wilson

Buyer: Emory L. Larkin

Price: $85,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Lindsey Daly

Buyer: R&D Land & Air LLC

Price: $135,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Michelle Lee Joyner

Buyer: Michael A. Kilakawski

Price: $660,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Warren Whitesell Mowry

Buyer: Lawrence Paul Godlasky

Price: $359,000

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: Lainer Parkway Associates

Buyer: 2500 Tara LLC

Price: $145,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Alan Clay Wilson

Buyer: Jason Hill

Price: $2,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Pearl H. Wilson

Buyer: Jason Hill

Price: $25,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey Wright Willis

Price: $1,615,700

Location: East Beach

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Carissa Latta

Price: $344,700

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Emma Lee Morris

Buyer: Martin Polmanteer

Price: $145,400

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Susan A. Bird

Buyer: Dustin Roberts

Price: $360,000

Location: Cains Crossing

Seller: Betty S. Logan

Buyer: Global Property Management LLC

Price: $80,000

Location: Wiltery

Seller: Matthew K. Mitchell

Buyer: Quantum Wealth Group LLC

Price: $7,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Arthur Banks

Buyer: Coastal GA Property Solutions LLC

Price: $45,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Tony S. Clark

Buyer: Ryan Claterbaugh

Price: $869,000

Location: Central Park

Seller: Lake Cottages Investors

Buyer: VCYOJO LLC

Price: $496,200

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Gary S. Share

Buyer: Kristine Fisher Cain Altiere

Price: $245,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Pragnesh P. Patel

Buyer: Manubhai N. Patel

Price: $50,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: 100 Houes LLC

Buyer: Susana Loopez

Price: $26,100

Location: Parkwood

Seller: Annette N. Daughters

Buyer: Luis Montalvo

Price: $12,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Eric D. Wilkins

Buyer: Jelle Schoen

Price: $742,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Brenda B. Jones

Buyer: Carolyn P. Elrod

Price: $300,000

Location: Sea Palms Colony

Seller: Erica M. Boyd

Buyer: Michael D. Lentini

Price: $43,000

Location: Carolwoods

Seller: Cooper House LLC

Buyer: Patrick H. Brannah

Price: $255,000

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: David T. Hires

Buyer: Deborah L. Danielstunstill

Price: $103,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Fat Yau Ko

Buyer: Donna L. Kuchar

Price: $740,000

Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park

Seller: Steven K. Wyman

Buyer: Johnny E. McClendon

Price: $100,300

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: CF KL Assets 2019 LLC

Price: $439,700

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Golden Isles Investment

Buyer: H&H Consultores LLC

Price: $44,900

Location: Golden Isles

Seller: Daniel Dewey Johnson

Buyer: Ambe 7 LLC

Price: $318,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Royer Property Investments LLC

Buyer: Yolanda Lerdo Chino

Price: $102,500

Location: New Town

Seller: Mitchell V. Brock

Buyer: Chong S. Pak

Price: $189,000

Location: West Point Lake

Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC

Buyer: Michael P. Murphy

Price: $130,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

