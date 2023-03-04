Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 15 through Jan. 21 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: John Guarisco
Buyer: Justin Bacon
Price: $520,000
Location: Marshes
Seller: Walter Nichols
Buyer: Cynthia Norman
Price: $283,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Atlama Rentals
Buyer: Maydrani Cordova
Price: $48,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Willis Hunter
Buyer: Lemuel Hockaday
Price: $649,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Hukabe SSI
Buyer: John Brown
Price: $430,000
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: Valerie Harrison
Buyer: Robert Doolittle
Price: $355,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Zachary White
Buyer: Michael Waidmann
Price: $340,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Donald Wiggins
Buyer: Wanda Wetherington
Price: $750,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Miranda Hires
Buyer: Tommy McDougald
Price: $650,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons
Seller: Peppertree
Buyer: Ralph Lightner
Price: $326,800
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: James Kayler
Buyer: Walter Mikulencak
Price: $650,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Ruby Webb
Buyer: Emily Vaughn
Price: $70,000
Location:Northwood Estates
Seller: Global Property
Buyer: Dickie Matthews
Price: $266,000
Location: Vinings Estates
Seller: Anthony Young
Buyer: Joshua Nelson
Price: $100,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Cash Mere Realty
Buyer: Pamela Dixon
Price: $125,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Rebekah Ferrell
Buyer: Tracy Johnston
Price: $275,000
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: Jack Bonner
Buyer: Luis Olivares
Price: $475,000
Location: Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: Creola II
Buyer: Andre Turner
Price: $406,500
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: Walter Graham
Buyer: Anthony Ruize
Price: $485,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Patrica Smith
Buyer: Mervin Moses
Price: $43,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Margaret Turecamo
Buyer: HLQ Solutions
Price: $665,000
Location: Cloister
Seller: Jeffrey Chockley
Buyer: Torii Sutherland
Price: $225,000
Location: Honeybee
Seller: Billy Hall
Buyer: Donald Wiggins
Price: $75,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Calvin Elliott
Buyer: Sherr Green
Price: $310,000
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Jason Ernst
Buyer: Ronald Scarboro
Price: $17,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature
Buyer: Smith Family Homes
Price: $50,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: Mehulbahi
Price: $321,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature
Buyer: Smith Family Homes
Price: $50,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Paul Ducker
Buyer: Lamar Davis
Price: $283,000
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Barry Snell
Buyer: Stephen Bailey
Price: $830,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Moxley Homes
Buyer: Calvin Elliott
Price: $377,900
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage
Seller: Julie Terrell
Buyer: Thomas Knight
Price: $50,000
Location: Heidi
Seller: Daniel Gelinas
Buyer: Ivan Camargo
Price: $70,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Elizabeth Daniell
Buyer: Brenda Isbell
Price: $325,000
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Dana Hill
Buyer: Tabitha Loper
Price: $14,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Tyrone Hill
Buyer: Tabitha Loper
Price: $14,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Christine Janetsky
Buyer: Peter Gosden
Price: $220,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Old Mill Steam
Buyer: Steven Smith
Price: $1,685,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Colleen Mather
Buyer: Colleen Mather
Price: $5,295,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Georgia Coast Rentals
Buyer: David Mandujano
Price: $159,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Joshua Mead
Buyer: Alena Lara
Price: $280,000
Location: Garden Homes
Seller: Mary Louie
Buyer: Brenda Ellis
Price: $120,000
Location: Glynn Heights
Seller: Miranda Hires
Buyer: Jeremy Knowles
Price: $1,026,000
Location: East View
Seller: Redden Construction
Buyer: Jonathan Alford
Price: $22,500
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Kirk Brown
Buyer: Shanell Bailey
Price: $170,000
Location: Basswood Estates
Seller: Anthony Grovner
Buyer: John Goodrich
Price: $75,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: 610 Newcastle
Buyer: Efrian Ramirez
Price: $65,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Willie Harris
Buyer: Andrew Ackerman
Price: $195,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Joseph Haley
Buyer: Debbie Craven
Price: $695,000
Location: Wymberly on the marsh
Seller: Jonathan Roberts
Buyer: Thomas Stroud
Price: $215,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Sara Huschke
Buyer: Driston Gaddis
Price: $190,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Cornerstone Equities
Buyer: Henry Miller
Price: $579,000
Location: Village Creek
Seller: Kristi Lynch
Buyer: John Cefalu
Price: $840,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Brandon Emken
Buyer: William Cable
Price: $338,500
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: LS Harper Family
Buyer: Georgia Land Group
Price: $529,100
Location: N/A
Seller: E Management & Technical
Buyer: Schuyler Elliott
Price: $289,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Glynn PPD Acq
Buyer: Glynn Isle Housing Partners
Price: $8,450,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Andrew Kuchera
Buyer: Johnny Clark
Price: $305,000
Location: Shell Point
Seller: Ade 1053
Buyer: Dianne Peters
Price: $634,300
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert Daniel
Buyer: Rent All of Glynn
Price: $1,149,000
Location: Montpelier
Seller: Scott Flick
Buyer: National Residential
Price: $460,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Michele Petro
Buyer: Casey Keefe
Price: $357,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Tina Perez
Buyer: Joel Mendez
Price: $15,000
Location: Tiffany Estates
Seller: Alma Macias
Buyer: Noel Mejia
Price: $35,000
Location: Carver Heights