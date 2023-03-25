Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of February 19 through February 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Coastal Landscape & Design
Buyer: Coastal Recreational Storage
Price: $35,000
Location: McKinna Place
Seller: Dhaval
Buyer: Krisha Services
Price: $2,550,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Raybuns Lloyd
Buyer: Robert Ray
Price: $150,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: CF KL Assets
Price: $1,416,800
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Sterling Springs
Buyer: Frankie Strother
Price: $40,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Charles Royer
Buyer: Mayte Cruz
Price: $150,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Malik Walker
Buyer: Mariana Morales
Price: $18,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Vashi Whipple
Buyer: Lytesha Williams
Price: $60,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James Sanford
Buyer: Phillip Rowell
Price: $20,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Adam Martin
Buyer: Avenamar Alonso
Price: $158,000
Location: College Park
Seller: PIC Fund
Buyer: Tyler Williams
Price: $460,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Tyler Williams
Buyer: Nomi
Price: $461,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Troy Buechler
Buyer: Matthew Duggar
Price: $315,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Gregory Dean
Buyer: Michael Smith
Price: $160,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: David Fagan
Buyer: Kevin Baldwin
Price: $310,000
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Denise Spears
Buyer: Claborn Investments
Price: $110,000
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Patrica Walker
Buyer: Riverside Realty Brunswick
Price: $70,000
Location: Shrine Park
Seller: Peffer Real Estate
Buyer: Jason Little
Price: $155,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Driggers Homes
Buyer: Mary Jetton
Price: $374,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Willie Adams
Buyer: Warner Camacho
Price: $95,000
Location: Pinewood
Seller: Roger Ryan
Buyer: Thomas Hackett
Price: $3,850,000
Location: Kings Point
Seller: Lanier Parkway
Buyer: Alan Wilson
Price: $46,000
Location: Golden Isles Place
Seller: David Nelson
Buyer: Romeo Quiroz
Price: $47,500
Location: Commons
Seller: Elizabeth Russo
Buyer: Keith Loughlin
Price: $652,500
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: William Vandorn
Buyer: Natalio Alejandro
Price: $70,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Tonnie Shadron
Buyer: Meko McCray
Price: $156,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Roger Noonan
Buyer: Sandi Sweeney
Price: $815,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Maritime Homes
Buyer: Tara Martinez
Price: $279,900
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Jennifer Berry
Buyer: Derek Funk
Price: $1,000,000
Location: Butler Mews
Seller: Danielle Klein
Buyer: Pedro Rancier
Price: $425,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Noser Investment
Buyer: Extreme Tires & Auto
Price: $175,000
Location: Arco
Seller: William Swan
Buyer: Tracolya Green
Price: $222,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Latonia Odom
Buyer: Dominick Walker
Price: $350,000
Location: Laurel Grove
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Christopher Ryals
Price: $476,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Village Creek Associates
Buyer: Missoe
Price: $300,000
Location: Village Creek
Seller: Elizabeth Caldwell
Buyer: Suzanne Blackburn
Price: $300,000
Location: Mallery
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Jason Oconnor
Price: $429,200
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Watson Tuggle
Buyer: Daniel Santiago
Price: $52,500
Location: N/A