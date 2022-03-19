Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 7 through March 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Mariner Property LLC

Buyer: Anthony J. Zdunko

Price: $515,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Custom Outlots LLC

Buyer: Zaxbys Properties LLC

Price: $1,350,000

Location: Village at Glynn Place

Seller: Allyn Jean Basore

Buyer: Gearhead Properties LLC

Price: $595,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: James S. Tennant

Buyer: Irvin Milton Smith IV

Price: $375,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Cynthia A. Johnson

Buyer: Kathryn E. Young

Price: $175,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Plan C. Investments

Buyer: Robert Nicholas Daly

Price: $70,000

Location: Union Street

Seller: Brian A. Partlow

Buyer: John A. Williams

Price: $240,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Richie Williams

Buyer: Neri Molina

Price: $35,000

Location:N/A

Seller: TPKC Enterprise LLC

Buyer: Daniel Elijah Mott

Price: $190,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Daphine Holland Springer

Buyer: Christopher D. Jackson

Price: $215,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Shelby Flowers

Buyer: Howard Earl Flowers

Price: $44,600

Location: N/A

Seller: Richard Yanda

Buyer: Eleanor H. Trew

Price: $150,000

Location: Sea Oaks Plantation

Seller: Sandy K. Spell

Buyer: Katherine Emily Williams

Price: $381,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Betty Jean Edwards

Buyer: Popventure LLC

Price: $20,800

Location: Old Town

Seller: Kyle P. Culbertson

Buyer: Paul B. Legrand

Price: $210,500

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Neila Beth Owen

Buyer: Juanita S. Sanders

Price: $446,500

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Usher Construction LLC

Buyer: Robert P. Wood

Price: $295,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: Chad Matthew Albertson

Buyer: Sujal C. Patel

Price: $245,000

Location: Industrial Park

Seller: Sally L. Beveridge

Buyer: Richard B. Kolsby

Price: $350,000

Location: Southpoint

Seller: Joshua B. Childers

Buyer: Jim C. Kaltenbach

Price: $329,900

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Robert H. Hewson

Buyer: George Hunter

Price: $825,000

Location: Myrtle Street Sea Turtles

Seller: Jane B. Floyd

Buyer: Johnny Ronald Minish

Price: $344,000

Location: Beacon Park

Seller: Dream Finders Homes LLC

Buyer: Dennis J. Dougherty

Price: $2,214,700

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Brandon W. Waters

Buyer: Trace W. Copeland

Price: $2,050,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Construction BC Inc.

Buyer: Brian J. Ludwig

Price: $1,550,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Derrell Winsor Anglyn Jr.

Buyer: Corey Potts

Price: $910,000

Location: Neptune Place

Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC

Buyer: Matthew Vaughn

Price: $349,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: Allan Neal Norman

Price: $52,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Margaret R. Behrend

Buyer: Karl R. Knade

Price: $528,500

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Sonny V. Joseph

Buyer: Executive Real Estate LLC

Price: $249,000

Location: Old McKinnon

Seller: Amanda Lindsey Stack Workmon

Buyer: Ironside Homes LLC

Price: $370,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Trace Copeland

Buyer: Joseph B. Bass III

Price: $1,500,000

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: James A. Feldt

Buyer: Patrick J. Curtis

Price: $238,000

Location: Brockinton South

Seller: Chester Wood Cofer

Buyer: Jessica Hersey

Price: $184,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Carol M. Austin

Buyer: Linda Young Loving

Price: $325,000

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Club

Seller: Amir Azim Daneshvar

Buyer: Howard Bruce Marshall

Price: $145,000

Location: West Point Lake

Seller: Marlaine J. Krouse

Buyer: Juan Buleje

Price: $95,000

Location: Fleming Farms

Seller: Hunter Lloyd Evors

Buyer: Paul Lynn Crites

Price: $248,500

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Shelley M. Renner

Buyer: Amie Carter

Price: $1,380,000

Location: King City

Seller: Mark C. Ryals

Buyer: Savannah Home Solutions LLC

Price: $49,500

Location: New Town

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Jacob Lautenbach

Price: $330,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Byron Brown

Buyer: William C. Grantham

Price: $345,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Karl Francis McCollum

Buyer: Jhickman Properties

Price: $175,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Robert A. Hill

Buyer: Paige A. Armstrong

Price: $622,800

Location: Beach Club at Simons Island

Seller: Robert H. Hewson

Buyer: George C. Hunter

Price: $825,000

Location: Sea Turtles of St. Simons

Seller: Nirceu Toniolo

Buyer: Shawn Folson

Price: $289,000

Location: Nottinghill West

Seller: Willis C Collett III

Buyer: Anne Liberati

Price: $755,000

Location: Meadows

Seller: Turner Property Group LLC

Buyer: Veal Family Investments

Price: $549,900

Location: Gardner

Seller: Scojet Inc.

Buyer: Americas Second Harvest

Price: $2,000,000

Location: Glynco McBride Industrial Park

Seller: Lake Cottages Investors

Buyer: Thomas Mingone

Price: $2,297,500

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Debra C. Williamson

Buyer: Cruz Investment Properties LLC

Price: $112,500

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: Kelly Cox

Buyer: Terry L. Cox

Price: $235,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Regina M. Hager Moitoso

Buyer: Christian John Mangin

Price: $1,900,000

Location: Wildlife Preserve

Seller: Johnny W. Masters

Buyer: Naomi Turner

Price: $550,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Katherin Whitney Roszell

Buyer: Robert James Proffer

Price: $175,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: John W. Farmer

Buyer: Seth Cohen

Price: $640,000

Location: Park View

Seller: Joseph D. Salavarria

Buyer: Jonathan David Hill

Price: $500,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Karen Bartenfeld Smith

Buyer: Julie J. Ralston

Price: $450,000

Location: Linkside Patio Homes

Seller: James M. Jones

Buyer: AW Jones III

Price: $375,000

Location: Oatland Plantation

Seller: Laurie L. Humphries

Buyer: Brian P. Dolan

Price: $660,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ollies Unlimited Development

Buyer: Elvin Campbell

Price: $100,600

Location: New Town

