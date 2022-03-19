Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 7 through March 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Mariner Property LLC
Buyer: Anthony J. Zdunko
Price: $515,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Custom Outlots LLC
Buyer: Zaxbys Properties LLC
Price: $1,350,000
Location: Village at Glynn Place
Seller: Allyn Jean Basore
Buyer: Gearhead Properties LLC
Price: $595,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: James S. Tennant
Buyer: Irvin Milton Smith IV
Price: $375,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Cynthia A. Johnson
Buyer: Kathryn E. Young
Price: $175,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Plan C. Investments
Buyer: Robert Nicholas Daly
Price: $70,000
Location: Union Street
Seller: Brian A. Partlow
Buyer: John A. Williams
Price: $240,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Richie Williams
Buyer: Neri Molina
Price: $35,000
Location:N/A
Seller: TPKC Enterprise LLC
Buyer: Daniel Elijah Mott
Price: $190,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Daphine Holland Springer
Buyer: Christopher D. Jackson
Price: $215,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Shelby Flowers
Buyer: Howard Earl Flowers
Price: $44,600
Location: N/A
Seller: Richard Yanda
Buyer: Eleanor H. Trew
Price: $150,000
Location: Sea Oaks Plantation
Seller: Sandy K. Spell
Buyer: Katherine Emily Williams
Price: $381,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Betty Jean Edwards
Buyer: Popventure LLC
Price: $20,800
Location: Old Town
Seller: Kyle P. Culbertson
Buyer: Paul B. Legrand
Price: $210,500
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Neila Beth Owen
Buyer: Juanita S. Sanders
Price: $446,500
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Usher Construction LLC
Buyer: Robert P. Wood
Price: $295,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: Chad Matthew Albertson
Buyer: Sujal C. Patel
Price: $245,000
Location: Industrial Park
Seller: Sally L. Beveridge
Buyer: Richard B. Kolsby
Price: $350,000
Location: Southpoint
Seller: Joshua B. Childers
Buyer: Jim C. Kaltenbach
Price: $329,900
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Robert H. Hewson
Buyer: George Hunter
Price: $825,000
Location: Myrtle Street Sea Turtles
Seller: Jane B. Floyd
Buyer: Johnny Ronald Minish
Price: $344,000
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: Dream Finders Homes LLC
Buyer: Dennis J. Dougherty
Price: $2,214,700
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Brandon W. Waters
Buyer: Trace W. Copeland
Price: $2,050,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Construction BC Inc.
Buyer: Brian J. Ludwig
Price: $1,550,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Derrell Winsor Anglyn Jr.
Buyer: Corey Potts
Price: $910,000
Location: Neptune Place
Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC
Buyer: Matthew Vaughn
Price: $349,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: Allan Neal Norman
Price: $52,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Margaret R. Behrend
Buyer: Karl R. Knade
Price: $528,500
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Sonny V. Joseph
Buyer: Executive Real Estate LLC
Price: $249,000
Location: Old McKinnon
Seller: Amanda Lindsey Stack Workmon
Buyer: Ironside Homes LLC
Price: $370,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Trace Copeland
Buyer: Joseph B. Bass III
Price: $1,500,000
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: James A. Feldt
Buyer: Patrick J. Curtis
Price: $238,000
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: Chester Wood Cofer
Buyer: Jessica Hersey
Price: $184,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Carol M. Austin
Buyer: Linda Young Loving
Price: $325,000
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Club
Seller: Amir Azim Daneshvar
Buyer: Howard Bruce Marshall
Price: $145,000
Location: West Point Lake
Seller: Marlaine J. Krouse
Buyer: Juan Buleje
Price: $95,000
Location: Fleming Farms
Seller: Hunter Lloyd Evors
Buyer: Paul Lynn Crites
Price: $248,500
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Shelley M. Renner
Buyer: Amie Carter
Price: $1,380,000
Location: King City
Seller: Mark C. Ryals
Buyer: Savannah Home Solutions LLC
Price: $49,500
Location: New Town
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Jacob Lautenbach
Price: $330,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Byron Brown
Buyer: William C. Grantham
Price: $345,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Karl Francis McCollum
Buyer: Jhickman Properties
Price: $175,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert A. Hill
Buyer: Paige A. Armstrong
Price: $622,800
Location: Beach Club at Simons Island
Seller: Robert H. Hewson
Buyer: George C. Hunter
Price: $825,000
Location: Sea Turtles of St. Simons
Seller: Nirceu Toniolo
Buyer: Shawn Folson
Price: $289,000
Location: Nottinghill West
Seller: Willis C Collett III
Buyer: Anne Liberati
Price: $755,000
Location: Meadows
Seller: Turner Property Group LLC
Buyer: Veal Family Investments
Price: $549,900
Location: Gardner
Seller: Scojet Inc.
Buyer: Americas Second Harvest
Price: $2,000,000
Location: Glynco McBride Industrial Park
Seller: Lake Cottages Investors
Buyer: Thomas Mingone
Price: $2,297,500
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Debra C. Williamson
Buyer: Cruz Investment Properties LLC
Price: $112,500
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Kelly Cox
Buyer: Terry L. Cox
Price: $235,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Regina M. Hager Moitoso
Buyer: Christian John Mangin
Price: $1,900,000
Location: Wildlife Preserve
Seller: Johnny W. Masters
Buyer: Naomi Turner
Price: $550,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Katherin Whitney Roszell
Buyer: Robert James Proffer
Price: $175,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: John W. Farmer
Buyer: Seth Cohen
Price: $640,000
Location: Park View
Seller: Joseph D. Salavarria
Buyer: Jonathan David Hill
Price: $500,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Karen Bartenfeld Smith
Buyer: Julie J. Ralston
Price: $450,000
Location: Linkside Patio Homes
Seller: James M. Jones
Buyer: AW Jones III
Price: $375,000
Location: Oatland Plantation
Seller: Laurie L. Humphries
Buyer: Brian P. Dolan
Price: $660,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ollies Unlimited Development
Buyer: Elvin Campbell
Price: $100,600
Location: New Town