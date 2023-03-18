Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 15 through February 12 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: John Dills
Buyer: JCD Jr.
Price: $142,400
Location: Old Town
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: MJ4
Price: $194,700
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: DOMUM
Price: $119,700
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: Alexis Ferrara
Price: $49,900
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: Anting Group
Price: $149,800
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Used Rubber
Buyer: Lightfoot Coffee
Price: $320,000
Location: South Port
Seller: West Main Construction
Buyer: Ross Thompson
Price: $1,370,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Mark Riner
Buyer: Donald Wiggins
Price: $18,000
Location: IVY
Seller: David Young
Buyer: Steve Whitlock
Price: $162,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Gregory Burnett
Buyer: Samuel Jones
Price: $272,000
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Penny Properties
Buyer: Daniel Lewis
Price: $285,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Terry Wilson
Buyer: Wilson Marion
Price: $75,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: AL Call
Buyer: Live Oak Fiber
Price: $61,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Howard Mann
Buyer: Charlton Mann
Price: $125,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Willis Hunter
Buyer: Simple Holdings
Price: $15,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Bradley Harrison
Buyer: Kristle Steen
Price: $190,000
Location: Pinewood
Seller: Flemington Forest
Buyer: Woodland Land Holding
Price: $356,600
Location: N/A
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: Raul Miglietti
Price: $349,900
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: Jelisa Carroll
Price: $344,900
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Merritt Place
Buyer: Merritt Place
Price: $2,400,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Joshua Ours
Buyer: David Dess
Price: $342,000
Location: Eagles Crest
Seller: Gerardo Martinez
Buyer: Maryann Sobolewski
Price: $289,900
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Christopher Lacey
Buyer: Ivan Gotay
Price: $230,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Kristina Heise
Buyer: David Boczar
Price: $271,000
Location: Brockington South
Seller: Larry Haney
Buyer: Matthew Gay
Price: $145,000
Location: Habersham Park
Seller: Charles McMillan
Buyer: 109 Palmetto
Price: $407,500
Location: Palmettos
Seller: Beverly Anderson
Buyer: Golden Management Enterprises
Price: $32,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Anthony Young
Buyer: Luis Barrios
Price: $112,000
Location: College Park
Seller: 1317 Demere
Buyer: Julie Long
Price: $970,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Mattie Guynn
Buyer: Robert Soles
Price: $19,100
Location: Basswood Estates
Seller: Village Creek Associates
Buyer: Picket Fence Properties
Price: $125,000
Location: Village Creek
Seller: Corey Duncan
Buyer: Jamison Peschel
Price: $425,000
Location: North End
Seller: Merline McCloud
Buyer: Rogers Mitchell
Price: $80,000
Location: N/A
Seller: NFSGA
Buyer: Geremia Co
Price: $2,184,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Dean Peacock
Buyer: Duchy Partners
Price: $2,850,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Christopher Mead
Buyer: Harriet Lancaster
Price: $242,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Glen Dodson
Buyer: Lennon Scariano
Price: $237,000
Location: Ashley Marsh
Seller: Maritime Homes
Buyer: Maritime Homes
Price: $292,000
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Ruth Blackwell
Buyer: Mac McLelland
Price: $850,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Cottage Grove Partners
Buyer: CF KL Assets
Price: $3,937,000
Location: Cottage Grove
Seller: Esther Howard
Buyer: Melanie Edwards
Price: $230,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Christopher Carter
Buyer: David Feinerman
Price: $2,600,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Maritime Home
Buyer: Laura Waks
Price: $1,200,000
Location: Carey Cummings
Seller: Sheila Rooney
Buyer: Carolina Investments
Price: $12,000
Location: Valerie North
Seller: Stephen Edwards
Buyer: Robert Moore
Price: $665,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Mariellen Morris
Buyer: Charles Atkinson
Price: $195,500
Location: East View
Seller: 100 Houses
Buyer: Robert Kent
Price: $129,900
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Boxwood Holdings
Buyer: Candelario Sanchez
Price: $180,000
Location: East View
Seller: John Davis
Buyer: Golden Management
Price: $37,400
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Bonnie Wilkinson
Buyer: Walter Walker
Price: $397,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Adkins Property Investments
Buyer: Carole Tubbs
Price: $242,000
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Global Property Management
Buyer: Alicia Walter
Price: $158,000
Location: Vining Estates
Seller: LA Chancey
Buyer: Terry Merchant
Price: $160,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Edward McNelis
Buyer: Sarah Stratton
Price: $310,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Bobby Lovett
Buyer: A&K Davis Properties
Price: $328,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Ted Ford
Buyer: Matthew Gray
Price: $667,800
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: William Cross
Buyer: Jeffrey Carpenter
Price: $347,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: John Donnelly
Buyer: Philip Carter
Price: $479,500
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Jenna Bryson
Buyer: Thomas Hughes
Price: $275,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Brent Bailey
Buyer: Arch Beasley
Price: $987,500
Location: Marion Dent
Seller: Vernet Thomas
Buyer: Jerry Stapleton
Price: $258,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Bryan Sipe
Buyer: Randy Grimes
Price: $350,000
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Aaron Cook
Buyer: Charles Williams
Price: $460,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Joyce Moore
Buyer: Shane Condit
Price: $198,000
Location: Northside Estate
Seller: Joyce White
Buyer: John Donnelly
Price: $499,900
Location: Village Creek
Seller: Wanda Wetherington
Buyer:John Bixler
Price: $803,000
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: Timothy Hose
Buyer: Megan Johnson
Price: $193,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Patrica Alford
Buyer: PCI Hold
Price: $212,500
Location: Pelican Place
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Michael Showers
Price: $420,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Gary Allen
Buyer: Tonya Matney
Price: $685,000
Location: Lake view Cottages
Seller: Drummond Spence
Buyer: PP Brunswick Ga Owner
Price: $750,000
Location: Day & Bloom
Seller: Habitat for Humanity
Buyer: Stephen Adams
Price: $8,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Cody Blades
Buyer: Scott Wagner
Price: $45,000
Location: Lakeside at Longwood
Seller: Moxley Homes
Buyer: Tiffiny Montenegro
Price: $441,000
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate
Seller: VCYOJO
Buyer: Gary Wilt
Price: $2,373,500
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Julie Smith
Buyer: Virginia Andreae
Price: $615,000
Location: Hampon Point
Seller: Ruth Holmes
Buyer: Carrie Sawyer
Price: $288,500
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Stanley Tipton
Buyer: John Potts
Price: $480,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Long Leaf Pine Investment
Buyer: 3855 DH
Price: $200,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Glenn Kicklighter
Buyer: Wanda Richardson
Price: $145,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Pentecostal Miracle Deliverance
Buyer: Ministries Aposento
Price: $100,000
Location: Carver Heights
Seller: Cumberland Investment
Buyer: Carmenza Condon
Price: $259,900
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Melanie Stallings
Buyer: Kayleen Rock
Price: $430,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Terence Rountree
Buyer: Laquata Lynch
Price: $80,000
Location: Perry Park
Seller: West Main Construction
Buyer: Ashby Moore
Price: $715,100
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Daniel York
Buyer: Brian Satisky
Price: $2,600,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Victor Edens
Buyer: Lisa Fowler
Price: $270,000
Location: Golf Villas
Seller: Roger Budd
Buyer: Josh Kirkland
Price: $20,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Dude Holdings
Buyer: Naomi Turner
Price: $24,500
Location: NorthPark Center
Seller: Alvin Turner
Buyer: Jacqueline Silva
Price: $55,000
Location: Pine Crest
Seller: Meridian Assets
Buyer: Ade 1054
Price: $540,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Mary Torres
Buyer: Jamey Duckworth Land
Price: $45,000
Location: Myers Hill Estates
Seller: 1317 Demere Road
Buyer: Carol Craig
Price: $980,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Sombat Nonaremath
Buyer: Andrea Riveros
Price: $210,000
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Golden Management Enterprise
Buyer: Jeffery Smith
Price: $192,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Dorian Hayes
Buyer: Matthew Sardo
Price: $1,022,300
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Camenza Condon
Buyer: Timothy Poydenis
Price: $840,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Leo Ford
Buyer: Michael Hannah
Price: $390,000
Location: Tupelo
Seller: Downey CO
Buyer: Donna Perrin
Price: $365,000
Location: Plantation Point
Seller: Michael Heick
Buyer: Alyson Klees
Price: $175,000
Location: East View
Seller: John Harper
Buyer: Hazel Mead
Price: $837,000
Location: Demere Retreat
Seller: Sun Coast Homes
Buyer: Joni Edgerton
Price: $152,900
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Colin Smith
Buyer: Michael Foust
Price: $55,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: John Beckham
Buyer: Don Barnette
Price: $75,000
Location: Bulldog Hangar
Seller: Stephen Gray
Buyer: William Shivers
Price: $237,500
Location: Atlantic Point
Seller: Gregory Hicks
Buyer: Crystal Womble
Price: $335,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes
Buyer: Allison Culberson
Price: $392,500
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Bok Lee
Price: $548,200
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Robert Gilbert
Buyer: Palm Lake Property
Price: $25,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Linda Corra
Buyer: SSI Bruce
Price: $1,150,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Weyerhaeuser
Buyer: Brunswick & Glynn County Development
Price: $6,675,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Neil Barley
Buyer: Christopher Hart
Price: $32,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Sun Coast Homes
Buyer: Chelsey Carranza
Price: $80,000
Location: New Town
Seller: VCYOJO
Buyer: Lake Cottages
Price: $2,525,000
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Christopher Bentley
Buyer: High Hope Way
Price: $1,250,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature
Buyer: Smith Family Homes
Price: $50,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Flemington Forest
Buyer: Sweetwater Land
Price: $305,800
Location: N/A
Seller: Michael Haugen
Buyer: Southern Building
Price: $10,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Janet Cork
Buyer: Ray Fuller
Price: $10,000
Location: Shadow Brooke
Seller: Isaiah Sixty one
Buyer: Mayfield Holdings
Price: $458,000
Location: New Town
Seller: James Wolf
Buyer: Jennifer Lassiter
Price: $225,000
Location: Lakewood
Seller: Kenneth Burandt
Buyer: Jeffery Howard
Price: $389,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: John Goodrich
Buyer: Lisa Eisenhower
Price: $215,000
Location: Palmetto Estates