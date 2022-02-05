Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 17 through January 21 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: RJH & C Rentals LLC

Buyer: Sea Level Homes LLC

Price: $110,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Henry Kevin Teichman

Buyer: Elizabeth Kelley

Price: $930,000

Location: N/A

Seller: James B. Talley

Buyer: Stephen G. Prince

Price: $100,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Barbra K. Amesbury

Buyer: Stephen G. Prince

Price: $2,900,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Dorothy F. Johnson

Buyer: Daniel J. Speight

Price: $275,000

Location: Missouri Adams

Seller: Jim M. Youngner

Buyer: Jeff J. Belen

Price: $190,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Peter T. Knobloch

Buyer: Ronald Zazworsky

Price: $4,050,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: James Q. Wilfong

Buyer: Wendy W. Tiegreen

Price: $285,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Jean Harris

Buyer: Shanda G. Williams

Price: $280,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Bobby J. Causey

Buyer: Jeanne E. Kaufmann

Price: $750,000

Location: Village Villas

Seller: Pamela P. Elliott

Buyer: Foamworks Brunswick

Price: $3,179,300

Location: N/A

Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties

Buyer: Enrique A. Sotelo

Price: $60,000

Location: Carriage Gate

Seller: Kathleen B. Ansley

Buyer: Tammy Norris Marshall

Price: $120,000

Location: Westpoint Lake

Seller: Bryant Anthony Arrington

Buyer: John Charles Martin

Price: $530,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Rita J. Johnson

Buyer: Ann Padgett Levasseur

Price: $339,900

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Charles M. Powers

Buyer: Pamela Goss Rotunda

Price: $227,000

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Taryn L. Cranford

Buyer: Brandon Emken

Price: $290,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: JD & D Properties

Buyer: Gary D. Johns

Price: $1,000

Location: West Shore Pointe

Seller: Kevin James Strasser

Buyer: Shellie Lewis

Price: $540,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Leigh Ann Olsen

Buyer: Narendrakumar N. Patel

Price: $161,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Raymond James Trust

Buyer: Deron Edgar Buchanan

Price: $290,000

Location: Thomas Estates

Seller: Joan Ethlyn Walling

Buyer: Mark Carson

Price: $435,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: American Legion Glynn Post 507

Buyer: Larry C. Rentz

Price: $120,000

Location: Anderson Way

Seller: Steven Kirk Ritter

Buyer: Propventure LLC

Price: $115,000

Location: Fred Smith

Seller: Herbert A. Johnson

Buyer: Donna Durshimer Rowlen

Price: $300,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Dan A. Ralescu

Buyer: William Eugene Carter

Price: $222,500

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Althea Redpath

Price: $299,900

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: AI Properties LLC

Buyer: Elvin Herbert Campbell

Price: $170,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Richard C. Messina

Buyer: SDW Ventures LLC

Price: $190,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Jacob Brandon Melton

Buyer: WH Hagerty Properties LLC

Price: $1,285,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Jason A. Parnell

Buyer: Debra Faye Jackson

Price: $474,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Eric Smead

Buyer: Michael J. Borg

Price: $330,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Regency Land Group LLC

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $1,034,000

Location: Autumn Wood

Seller: Herndon Randolph Clark

Buyer: Charles Fiveash

Price: $315,000

Location: Riverwatch

Seller: Donald W. Bowman

Buyer: John Crumpton

Price: $425,000

Location: Grand View

Seller: Ellen Lauren Merren

Buyer: Gregory K. Davis

Price: $260,000

Location: Island South

Seller: Frederica Development Group

Buyer: East Congress

Price: $410,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Deborah Shearouse

Buyer: William Mark Newton

Price: $11,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Ben J. Osteen

Buyer: Devon Adams

Price: $165,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Elizabeth Howard Brashars

Buyer: Pablo Castro

Price: $330,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: David R. Herrin

Buyer: Karin I. Ryan

Price: $350,000

Location: Oaks

Seller: Rebecca Kinlaw

Buyer: Global Property Management

Price: $68,000

Location: Blackerby Farms

Seller: Henry E. Lee Jr.

Buyer: Kelly Kutrufis Lee

Price: $220,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: C&L Odom LLC

Buyer: Thanh Thi Nguyen

Price: $155,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Jose M. Tuya

Buyer: David Marissa L. DeMarchi

Price: $230,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: Rose M. Cramer

Buyer: William Clyatt

Price: $220,000

Location: Tupelo

Seller: Bobbi H. Jernigan

Buyer: Michael E. Ruberti

Price: $303,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Shellie Anthony Lewis

Buyer: David Royce Harrison

Price: $415,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC

Buyer: Olivia H. Holland

Price: $352,000

Location: Perppertree Crossing

