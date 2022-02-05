Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 17 through January 21 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: RJH & C Rentals LLC
Buyer: Sea Level Homes LLC
Price: $110,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Henry Kevin Teichman
Buyer: Elizabeth Kelley
Price: $930,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James B. Talley
Buyer: Stephen G. Prince
Price: $100,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Barbra K. Amesbury
Buyer: Stephen G. Prince
Price: $2,900,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Dorothy F. Johnson
Buyer: Daniel J. Speight
Price: $275,000
Location: Missouri Adams
Seller: Jim M. Youngner
Buyer: Jeff J. Belen
Price: $190,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Peter T. Knobloch
Buyer: Ronald Zazworsky
Price: $4,050,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: James Q. Wilfong
Buyer: Wendy W. Tiegreen
Price: $285,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Jean Harris
Buyer: Shanda G. Williams
Price: $280,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Bobby J. Causey
Buyer: Jeanne E. Kaufmann
Price: $750,000
Location: Village Villas
Seller: Pamela P. Elliott
Buyer: Foamworks Brunswick
Price: $3,179,300
Location: N/A
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties
Buyer: Enrique A. Sotelo
Price: $60,000
Location: Carriage Gate
Seller: Kathleen B. Ansley
Buyer: Tammy Norris Marshall
Price: $120,000
Location: Westpoint Lake
Seller: Bryant Anthony Arrington
Buyer: John Charles Martin
Price: $530,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Rita J. Johnson
Buyer: Ann Padgett Levasseur
Price: $339,900
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Charles M. Powers
Buyer: Pamela Goss Rotunda
Price: $227,000
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Taryn L. Cranford
Buyer: Brandon Emken
Price: $290,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: JD & D Properties
Buyer: Gary D. Johns
Price: $1,000
Location: West Shore Pointe
Seller: Kevin James Strasser
Buyer: Shellie Lewis
Price: $540,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Leigh Ann Olsen
Buyer: Narendrakumar N. Patel
Price: $161,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Raymond James Trust
Buyer: Deron Edgar Buchanan
Price: $290,000
Location: Thomas Estates
Seller: Joan Ethlyn Walling
Buyer: Mark Carson
Price: $435,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: American Legion Glynn Post 507
Buyer: Larry C. Rentz
Price: $120,000
Location: Anderson Way
Seller: Steven Kirk Ritter
Buyer: Propventure LLC
Price: $115,000
Location: Fred Smith
Seller: Herbert A. Johnson
Buyer: Donna Durshimer Rowlen
Price: $300,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Dan A. Ralescu
Buyer: William Eugene Carter
Price: $222,500
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Althea Redpath
Price: $299,900
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: AI Properties LLC
Buyer: Elvin Herbert Campbell
Price: $170,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Richard C. Messina
Buyer: SDW Ventures LLC
Price: $190,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Jacob Brandon Melton
Buyer: WH Hagerty Properties LLC
Price: $1,285,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Jason A. Parnell
Buyer: Debra Faye Jackson
Price: $474,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Eric Smead
Buyer: Michael J. Borg
Price: $330,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Regency Land Group LLC
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $1,034,000
Location: Autumn Wood
Seller: Herndon Randolph Clark
Buyer: Charles Fiveash
Price: $315,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Donald W. Bowman
Buyer: John Crumpton
Price: $425,000
Location: Grand View
Seller: Ellen Lauren Merren
Buyer: Gregory K. Davis
Price: $260,000
Location: Island South
Seller: Frederica Development Group
Buyer: East Congress
Price: $410,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Deborah Shearouse
Buyer: William Mark Newton
Price: $11,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Ben J. Osteen
Buyer: Devon Adams
Price: $165,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Elizabeth Howard Brashars
Buyer: Pablo Castro
Price: $330,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: David R. Herrin
Buyer: Karin I. Ryan
Price: $350,000
Location: Oaks
Seller: Rebecca Kinlaw
Buyer: Global Property Management
Price: $68,000
Location: Blackerby Farms
Seller: Henry E. Lee Jr.
Buyer: Kelly Kutrufis Lee
Price: $220,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: C&L Odom LLC
Buyer: Thanh Thi Nguyen
Price: $155,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Jose M. Tuya
Buyer: David Marissa L. DeMarchi
Price: $230,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: Rose M. Cramer
Buyer: William Clyatt
Price: $220,000
Location: Tupelo
Seller: Bobbi H. Jernigan
Buyer: Michael E. Ruberti
Price: $303,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Shellie Anthony Lewis
Buyer: David Royce Harrison
Price: $415,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: Olivia H. Holland
Price: $352,000
Location: Perppertree Crossing