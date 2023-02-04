Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 1 through January 7 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Dana Hill
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 1 through January 7 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Dana Hill
Buyer: Tabitha Loper
Price: $14,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Tyrone Hill
Buyer: Tabitha Loper
Price: $14,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Christine Janetsky
Buyer: Peter Gosden
Price: $220,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Old Mill Steam
Buyer: Steven Smith
Price: $1,685,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Colleen Mather
Buyer: Colleen Mather
Price: $5,295,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Georgia Coast Rentals
Buyer: David Mandujano
Price: $159,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Joshua Mead
Buyer: Alena Lara
Price: $280,000
Location: Garden Homes
Seller: Mary Louie
Buyer: Brenda Ellis
Price: $120,000
Location: Glynn Heights
Seller: Miranda Hires
Buyer: Jeremy Knowles
Price: $1,026,000
Location: East View
Seller: Redden Construction
Buyer: Jonathan Alford
Price: $22,500
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Kirk Brown
Buyer: Shanell Bailey
Price: $170,000
Location: Basswood Estates
Seller: Anthony Grovner
Buyer: John Goodrich
Price: $75,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: 610 Newcastle
Buyer: Efrian Ramirez
Price: $65,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Willie Harris
Buyer: Andrew Ackerman
Price: $195,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Joseph Haley
Buyer: Debbie Craven
Price: $695,000
Location: Wymberly on the marsh
Seller: Jonathan Roberts
Buyer: Thomas Stroud
Price: $215,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Sara Huschke
Buyer: Driston Gaddis
Price: $190,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Cornerstone Equities
Buyer: Henry Miller
Price: $579,000
Location: Village Creek
Seller: Kristi Lynch
Buyer: John Cefalu
Price: $840,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Brandon Emken
Buyer: William Cable
Price: $338,500
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: LS Harper Family
Buyer: Georgia Land Group
Price: $529,100
Location: N/A
Seller: E Management & Technical
Buyer: Schuyler Elliott
Price: $289,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Glynn PPD Acq
Buyer: Glynn Isle Housing Partners
Price: $8,450,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Andrew Kuchera
Buyer: Johnny Clark
Price: $305,000
Location: Shell Point
Seller: Ade 1053
Buyer: Dianne Peters
Price: $634,300
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert Daniel
Buyer: Rent All of Glynn
Price: $1,149,000
Location: Montpelier
Seller: Scott Flick
Buyer: National Residential
Price: $460,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Michele Petro
Buyer: Casey Keefe
Price: $357,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Tina Perez
Buyer: Joel Mendez
Price: $15,000
Location: Tiffany Estates
Seller: Alma Macias
Buyer: Noel Mejia
Price: $35,000
Location: Carver Heights
Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.
In his short essay “At the Funeral,” Mark Twain gave advice on how one must behave at memorial services.
To successfully prosecute a case, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office needs witnesses to testify in court.
Tourism is without a doubt a driving force in the Golden Isles, but developing a strong workforce and infrastructure for the future are imperative to ensure the local economy remains strong and resilient.
Donations to Sparrow’s Nest, a food pantry in Brunswick, have kept pace with rising demand, for which the organization is thankful.