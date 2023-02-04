Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 1 through January 7 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Dana Hill

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.

State of region is strong says local panel

Tourism is without a doubt a driving force in the Golden Isles, but developing a strong workforce and infrastructure for the future are imperative to ensure the local economy remains strong and resilient.