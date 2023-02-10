Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 8 through January 14 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 8 through January 14 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: John Clark
Buyer: Andrey Pecherin
Price: $325,000
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: Carlos Reyes
Buyer: Harrison Bonham
Price: $295,000
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Mary Hobbs
Buyer: SE & BP
Price: $23,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Pallet Menders
Buyer: Roderick MacDonald
Price: $189,900
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Joshua West
Buyer: Christopher Foresman
Price: $50,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Emily Mardis
Buyer: Richard Godden
Price: $408,000
Location: Winward Acres
Seller: Cedar Valley Properties
Buyer: Clay Wittmeyer
Price: $620,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons
Seller: Angela Herrington
Buyer: GCK Properties
Price: $1,030,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Patricia Johnson
Buyer: MTZ Inc.
Price: $45,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Richard Nazzaro
Buyer: Walter Nichols
Price: $535,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Hubert Strange
Buyer: Thomas Pickron
Price: $595,000
Location: West Lake Patio
Seller: Stephen Duffell
Buyer: John King
Price: $100,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Global Property Management
Buyer: EZ Rentals
Price: $109,900
Location: Ayers
Seller: Gang Wang
Buyer: Jamey Duckworth Land Holdings
Price: $40,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Gang Wang
Buyer: JTA Properties
Price: $16,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Gang Wang
Buyer: Jamey Duckworth Land Holdings
Price: $20,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Perry McDonald
Buyer: William Robinson
Price: $228,400
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: DB Ray
Buyer: June Carter
Price: $350,000
Location: Hendrix Walk
Seller: Deborah Stokes
Buyer: Leslie Strickland
Price: $7,000
Location: Pinemeadows
Seller: Emerson Mungin
Buyer: JTA Properties
Price: $90,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Arbie Booth
Buyer: Lakeitha Matthews
Price: $50,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Tony Thaw
Buyer: AAYA1
Price: $115,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Eubie Crosby
Buyer: Shanta Smith
Price: $155,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Brent Broshow
Buyer: Patti Nash
Price: $675,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Moxley Homes
Buyer: David Head
Price: $402,700
Location: Crossing at Carriage Gate
Seller: Michael Koreckis
Buyer: Eric Kapp
Price: $175,000
Location: Glen Meadows
Seller: Don Bolding
Buyer: Brandon Finn
Price: $255,000
Location: Marsh Oak
Seller: Joshua Johns
Buyer: Christy Barry
Price: $322,500
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Brittany Cowan
Price: $391,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Colton Roberts
Price: $386,700
Location: Clearwater
Seller: David Cason
Buyer: William Cooley
Price: $358,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht
Seller: RW Scarlett Property
Buyer: Ga Brunswick Scarlett
Price: $805,000
Location: N/A
