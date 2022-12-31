Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of December 4 through December 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Jeffrey Carpenter
Buyer: Fred Wrice
Price: $273,000
Location: Northend
Seller: 50 Oaks Group
Buyer: Lewis & Raulerson
Price: $2,500,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Bostwick Family Partnership
Buyer: Carmichael Hill Partners
Price: $426,200
Location: Fiddler Point
Seller: Brett Lawson
Buyer: Roger Noonan
Price: $940,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Douglas Richard
Buyer: Darrel Waugh
Price: $495,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Christina Butler
Buyer: Travis Irby
Price: $244,000
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Maritime Homes
Buyer: Jana Haga
Price: $499,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Kevin Linkenhoker
Buyer: John Yousey
Price: $259,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Michael Henderson
Buyer: Thomas White
Price: $230,000
Location: Ricefield
Seller: Glover Properties
Buyer: Steven Shifman
Price: $233,200
Location: Burgess
Seller: Wesley Prescott
Buyer: Valentin Cabrera
Price: $160,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jeffrey Pinter
Buyer: Yolanda Salazar
Price: $150,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Robert Terjesen
Buyer: Jeannie Cowan
Price: $225,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Grant Ralph
Buyer: Enrique Sotelo
Price: $250,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Lowe & Co
Buyer: Perez Rentals
Price: $35,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Christopher Campbell
Buyer: Luis Antonio Santos
Price: $20,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Lanora Sharp
Buyer: Lawrence Singer
Price: $725,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Anthony Putnam
Buyer: Brian Bandas
Price: $600,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Melissa Thompson
Buyer: Rufus Johnson
Price: $10,000
Location: Montpelier
Seller: Suzanne Blackburn
Buyer: F&M Family
Price: $503,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Mari Cosby
Buyer: Larry Grabill
Price: $70,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Karla Guldner
Buyer: Suzi Carson
Price: $1,265,000
Location: Marsh Point
Seller: Donald McWaters
Buyer: Mark Valentine
Price: $1,100,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: David Arnold
Buyer: Sandy Tows
Price: $1,372,500
Location: Lottie Floyd Tract
Seller: Butler Investment
Buyer: Herman Rawls
Price: $30,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Terri Worthey
Buyer: Kimberly Helton
Price: $285,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Cascade Funding Mortgage
Buyer: Cory Rule
Price: $319,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Ellen Gerard
Buyer: SI Cottage
Price: $3,300,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Conard Criss
Buyer: Eric Wiita
Price: $339,900
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Gretchen Kelly
Buyer: Amy Adams
Price: $2,925,000
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Richard Browning
Buyer: Michael Barber
Price: $6,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Gary Jackson
Buyer: Dover Bluff
Price: $105,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Justin Keyzer
Buyer: Renan Paraguassu
Price: $369,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Richard Ballesteros
Buyer: Fred Winkler
Price: $665,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Robert Jenkins
Buyer: Ronald Race
Price: $381,500
Location: Shadow Brooke
Seller: JTA Properties
Buyer: William Donald
Price: $530,600
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Seaside Cottages
Buyer: Sabina Brock
Price: $525,000
Location: Seaside Cottages
Seller: Tyler Walters
Buyer: Ty William Rinoski
Price: $640,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country
Seller: Coastal Georgia Rentals
Buyer: AAYA1
Price: $135,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Homer Fountain
Buyer: Richard Edenfield
Price: $300,000
Location: Winward Acres
Seller: James Wolf
Buyer: John Gonzales
Price: $1,400,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: William Kicklighter
Buyer: Edward Aloi
Price: $88,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Bill Duckworth Land Holdings
Buyer: Kent Kraft
Price: $532,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Pedro Gonzalez
Buyer: Dwayne Jacobson
Price: $333,100
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Joey Drayton
Buyer: Michael McBride
Price: $265,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Southeast Baptist Association
Buyer: OS Properties
Price: $690,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Hollye Finn
Buyer: Denise White
Price: $224,900
Location: Cate Bounty