Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of November 13 through November 19 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Christopher Jackson
Buyer: Mary Glover
Price: $593,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Anne Whittle
Buyer: Jude Christopher
Price: $770,000
Location: Marsh Point
Seller: Martin White
Buyer: James Branch
Price: $195,000
Location: N/A
Seller: ADS Construction of Glynn
Buyer: Alexander Tharpe
Price: $385,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: First American Bank & Trust
Buyer: Judith Hoffman
Price: $295,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: William Vejcik
Buyer: Gred Heilman
Price: $35,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Harry Parker
Buyer: Robin Ewers
Price: $140,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: 1427 Newcastle St.
Buyer: Christopher Triplett
Price: $375,000
Location: Southend
Seller: Ann Johnson
Buyer: Samantha Doster
Price: $240,000
Location: East View
Seller: Cherise Cartwright
Buyer: Patrica Hardman
Price: $175,000
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Kristin Hoffman
Buyer: Keisha Holland
Price: $369,900
Location: Flemington Farms
Seller: Steven Holland
Buyer: Mart McFall
Price: $345,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Driggers Homes
Buyer: Paula McKenzie
Price: $405,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Maritime Homes
Buyer: Philip Huckaby
Price: $285,900
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Sarah Alexander
Buyer: Gregory Boeklen
Price: $375,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Calford Jones
Buyer: Antonio Carrillo
Price: $15,000
Location: Arco
Seller: Jamie Danley
Buyer: John Porter
Price: $600,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Pnut Properties
Buyer: Gregory Amundson
Price: $243,300
Location: Bell Air Estates
Seller: Doris Cooper
Buyer: Mark Dalle
Price: $282,500
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Donald Lutes
Buyer: Shadron Silva Realty
Price: $50,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Virginia Boyd
Buyer: Martin Peters
Price: $176,400
Location: East View
Seller: Patrica Rankin
Buyer: Terry Birmingham
Price: $194,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Pallet Menders
Buyer: Teresa Peeples
Price: $155,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Amber Hutton
Buyer: Robert Francis
Price: $722,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Anthony Wilson
Buyer: IPE 1031 Rev 456
Price: $385,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Peter Schwert
Buyer: Karen Mumford
Price: $125,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Hurley Cook
Buyer: Lytesha Williams
Price: $12,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Wilson Marion
Buyer: Ramiro Garcia
Price: $25,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Stanley Robinson
Buyer: Judy Didoha Living
Price: $1,075,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: Little Horse Creek Lodge
Buyer: Blake Cohen
Price: $212,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Shree Laxmi Vishnu
Buyer: OM Parmatma
Price: $2,300,000
Location: South Port
Seller: Wolf Island Partners
Buyer: Sapelo Development
Price: $625,000
Location: Industrial Park
Seller: Frank Armani
Buyer: Spencer Allen
Price: $140,000
Location: Bel Air Estates
Seller: Thomas Hicks
Buyer: John Shannon
Price: $390,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: Kimberly Kelly
Buyer: Keith Williams
Price: $515,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Rose Miller
Buyer: David Hurtado
Price: $65,000
Location: Valerie North
Seller: Roderick MacDonald
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors
Price: $98,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Craig Brown
Buyer: Michael Patrick
Price: $50,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Pello Steve
Buyer: Car Wash Express
Price: $300,000
Location: N/A
Seller: West Main Construction
Buyer: James Murphy
Price: $626,600
Location: West Point