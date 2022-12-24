Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Burrell Capital LLC
Buyer: First American Bank & Trust
Price: $405,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: SGA Development Co. LLC
Buyer: Jeremy Brast
Price: $539,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Steben Lawrence
Buyer: Sawgrass Construction Inc.
Price: $90,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James Griffin
Buyer: Daniel Brogdon
Price: $254,000
Location: Cates Bounty
Seller: Nina Lewis
Buyer: Jeanne McCollum
Price: $20,000
Location: Pine Ridge Annex
Seller: Alexander Frankel
Buyer: Michael Latini
Price: $1,690,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Richard Salvatore
Buyer: Randall McGarvey
Price: $1,837,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Quinton Hewitt
Buyer: Glenn Pilzon
Price: $75,000
Location: Pinehurst
Seller: Francisca Vazquez
Buyer: Bacilia Castillo
Price: $150,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Simmie Denmark
Buyer: Preston Googe
Price: $375,000
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: Wilson Marion
Buyer: Tyler Esposito
Price: $27,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Donal Brunegraff
Buyer: Phatthana Manivong
Price: $29,000
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: Frances Hendrix
Buyer: McIntyre Homes
Price: $125,000
Location: Lakewood
Seller: Depratter Landing LLC
Buyer: James Thorpe
Price: $30,000
Location: Ratcliff Lake
Seller: Paul White
Buyer: Todd Southland
Price: $1,500,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: VCYOJO LLC
Buyer: Sea Island Lake Cottages LLC
Price: $2,520,000
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Cody Thomas
Buyer: Clifford Warren
Price: $260,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Francis Lewis
Buyer: Lonnie Vickers
Price: $175,900
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Jennifer Corbett
Buyer: Susan Brown
Price: $517,500
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Deronda Owens
Buyer: Richard Carter
Price: $85,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Kathryn Munro
Buyer: Hudson Hedgecoth
Price: $187,000
Location: Glen Meadows
Seller: Erica Vroman
Buyer: Domingo Diaz
Price: $28,000
Location: South Union Street
Seller: Creig Self
Buyer: Majorie Stevens
Price: $357,500
Location: Drake’s Landing
Seller: Vicky Watson
Buyer: Megan Carter
Price: $235,000
Location: Highland Park
Seller: R&P SSI LLC
Buyer: Blake Investment Holdings LLC
Price: $1,000,000
Location: Golden Isles Gateway
Seller: Alice Loomis
Buyer: Marcus Durden
Price: $40,000
Location: Old Orange Grove
Seller: James Hunter
Buyer: Fast Freedom Properties LLC
Price: $37,500
Location: Urbana
Seller: William Hartley
Buyer: Debra Clayton
Price: $1,250,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Alison Schueneman
Buyer: Forrest Strickland
Price: $490,000
Location: West Lake
Seller: Missoe LLC
Buyer: William Briers
Price: $750,000
Location: Village Creek
Seller: Debra Clayton
Buyer: Chester Lambert
Price: $1,025,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Debra Clayton
Buyer: DCB & Co. Inc.
Price: $175,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Hetal Housing LLC
Buyer: Jerrell Jett
Price: $203,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Deloris Lott
Price: $257,500
Location: Autumns Woods
Seller: Richard Edenfield
Buyer: Blenda Mericle
Price: $523,900
Location: Riverside
Seller: Lyndia Dearing
Buyer: Grayson Schulte
Price: $310,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Troy Weaver
Buyer: Island Square LLC
Price: $267,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Dorothy Dyar
Buyer: Julie Denmon
Price: $ 210,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Donna Ammons
Buyer: Dylan Hall
Price: $350,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Chasity Payne
Buyer: Justin McManus
Price: $170,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Brunetti Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Mark Hagan
Price: $519,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: William Allen
Buyer: David Peer
Price: $518,900
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Joseph Childs
Buyer: D&G Coastal Properties LLC
Price: $590,000
Location: Beachcomber Retreat
Seller: Weyerhaeuser NR Co.
Buyer: Third Pope LLC
Price: $4,133,900
Location: N/A
Seller: SGAR Properties LLC
Buyer: Lamar Smith Signature Development LLC
Price: $370,800
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Laura Reeve
Buyer: Robert Polizzano
Price: $ 365,000
Location: Heritage Estates
Seller: Alice Horton
Buyer: Carol Heffernan
Price: $5,000
Location: Village Bluff