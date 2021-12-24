Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of December 6 through December 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Parker Realty

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Lowery

Price: $355,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Elizabeth Lowery

Buyer: Anthony James Pisciotta

Price: $595,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Terry Lee Thomas Jr.

Buyer: Phoddcorp LLC

Price: $335,700

Location: St. Simons Island Heights

Seller: Frances T. Ansley

Buyer: Kimberly Peterson

Price: $499,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Laura M. Biondi

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Coulter

Price: $254,000

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Ashley A. Foster

Buyer: Richard H. Taylor

Price: $299,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Beth Randall

Buyer: Michael Hall

Price: $216,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Freida Teresa Jacobs

Buyer: William P. Bristol

Price: $240,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Charles E. Gibson

Buyer: Matthew Alan Stansberry

Price: $230,000

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Carol Inez Baker Parrott

Buyer: Nathan Correll

Price: $184,900

Location: Pine Ridge

Seller: John Anthony Kenneally

Buyer: Michael J. Murphy Sr.

Price: $425,000

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: Anna May Castricone

Buyer: Legacy Homebuilders LLC

Price: $130,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: William Felix Strother

Buyer: Shannon A. Biddle

Price: $410,900

Location: Battery

Seller: Charlotte N. Sorensen

Buyer: St. Simons Island Properties

Price: $1,475,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Sara E. Salinas

Buyer: Jimmy Robert Oetjen

Price: $370,000

Location: Notting Hill

Seller: Vicky I Jaynes

Buyer: Larry C. Rentz

Price: $129,900

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Delmas Calvin Jenkins III

Buyer: Rolf Lundberg

Price: $275,000

Location: Sea Marsh

Seller: James Frederick Seybold

Buyer: Charles Ray Hull

Price: $70,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Melvin Fishman

Buyer: Windell Neal Boatright

Price: $100,000

Location: West Lake Patio Homes

Seller: Grace T. Sudden

Buyer: Jay Jenkins

Price: $169,900

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Polestar Ga Brunswick Altama LLC

Buyer: VAM Properties LLC

Price: $13,442,600

Location: N/A

Seller: Thomas T. Brittain

Buyer: Rachel Russell Meadors

Price: $830,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Dennis L. Myers

Buyer: James A. Hartnett

Price: $353,400

Location: Parkway Office Park

Seller: Rose Hunter

Buyer: David P. Blackshear

Price: $26,700

Location: Harrington

Seller: Salim M. Osta

Buyer: David McNally

Price: $10,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Real Estate Guys LLC

Buyer: Thanh Thi Nguyen

Price: $195,000

Location: Northside Estates

Seller: Reba L. Johnson

Buyer: John C. Welch

Price: $630,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Lori S. Willis

Buyer: Hector Manuel Deoleo

Price: $296,000

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Valerie F. Harrison

Buyer: Allen Cox

Price: $30,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Gathering Place Inc.

Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC

Price: $50,000

Location: Kings Walk

Seller: Roberto Baptiste

Buyer: Christopher R. Miller

Price: $320,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Ernest W. Tuten

Buyer: Robert F. Broadus

Price: $555,000

Location: Sea Palms North Cottages

Seller: Tygh A. Brogdon

Buyer: David Vernon Weisensel

Price: $460,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: James R. McNally

Price: $630,000

Location: Luvinia Bryan Estate

Seller: Steven G. Blackerby

Buyer: Melinda Caroline Woodbury

Price: $610,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: David A. Crawford

Buyer: Terry Lawrence Mongsene

Price: $505,500

Location:

Seller: Ray Reynolds

Buyer: Joyce Kelly

Price: $590,000

Location: Ogethorpe Park

Seller: Tony S. Clark

Buyer: Michael Austin Criswell

Price: $850,000

Location: Central Park

Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC

Buyer: Emmanuel Westmoreland

Price: $285,900

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development

Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC

Price: $225,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC

Buyer: Suzanne Ciaccio

Price: $247,900

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: DW Holdings of Glynn County

Buyer: Seed Investments LLC

Price: $450,000

Location: Island Professional Park

Seller: Golden Isles Motorsports LLC

Buyer: GAWA Investments GA LLC

Price: $1,000,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Cathy L. Eaton

Buyer: Pamela B. Garcia

Price: $158,800

Location: High Hill Lakes

Seller: Roy Lee Stepp

Buyer: Steven C. Golden

Price: $8,000

Location: Druid Hills

Seller: Brantley Q. McMinn

Buyer: Otamot Land LLC

Price: $1,425,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ruth Anne H. Bonnot

Buyer: Mark Parsons

Price: $319,000

Location: Island South

Seller: James B. Danowski

Buyer: Charles H. Jernigan

Price: $449,900

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: McDowell Properties LLC

Buyer: Linda P. Johnston

Price: $1,500,000

Location: Oceans Six

Seller: Allison Duryea Childers

Buyer: Margaret M. Renew

Price: $351,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: SIA Propco

Buyer: Frederica Estates

Price: $50,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Cumberland Trust & Investment

Buyer: Dale Reed

Price: $116,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Bentig LLC

Buyer: Brendan Bachman

Price: $370,000

Location: Ocean

Seller: Hollis T. Houk

Buyer: Mary Ann Mehre

Price: $625,000

Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Jean Dickey

Buyer: Brooks Mancinelli

Price: $35,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Christine Easley

Buyer: Whprather Properties

Price: $231,800

Location: Creekside Oaks

Seller: Carl M. Willis

Buyer: Steven L. Long

Price: $226,500

Location: Southwind

Seller: Diane J. Espinosa

Buyer: Gary J. Marsh

Price: $350,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Robert Allan Guyton

Buyer: Gerald Dallas Davidson

Price: $1,500,000

Location: North End

Seller: US Bank National Association

Buyer: Kavanaugh Chandler

Price: $269,900

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Virginia Miller

Buyer: Jay Jenkins

Price: $415,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Lamaya King

Buyer: Lisa Maciej

Price: $225,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Mark D. Zeitlin

Buyer: Kristin Leigh Hayes

Price: $239,900

Location: Planation at Golden Isles

Seller: Pelican Holdings

Buyer: Susan A. Bird

Price: $340,000

Location: Pelican Place

Seller: Robert H. Buckler

Buyer: Victor E. Corrigan

Price: $1,275,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: John M. Sisk

Buyer: Donna Wheeler Shupe

Price: $1,015,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Donna D. Early

Buyer: Stan Kerry Dilworth

Price: $1,500,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: BRR Holdings LLC

Buyer: Harbor Lenders North LLC

Price: $7,000

Location: Liberty Harbor

More from this section