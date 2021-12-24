Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of December 6 through December 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Parker Realty
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Lowery
Price: $355,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Elizabeth Lowery
Buyer: Anthony James Pisciotta
Price: $595,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Terry Lee Thomas Jr.
Buyer: Phoddcorp LLC
Price: $335,700
Location: St. Simons Island Heights
Seller: Frances T. Ansley
Buyer: Kimberly Peterson
Price: $499,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Laura M. Biondi
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Coulter
Price: $254,000
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Ashley A. Foster
Buyer: Richard H. Taylor
Price: $299,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Beth Randall
Buyer: Michael Hall
Price: $216,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Freida Teresa Jacobs
Buyer: William P. Bristol
Price: $240,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Charles E. Gibson
Buyer: Matthew Alan Stansberry
Price: $230,000
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Carol Inez Baker Parrott
Buyer: Nathan Correll
Price: $184,900
Location: Pine Ridge
Seller: John Anthony Kenneally
Buyer: Michael J. Murphy Sr.
Price: $425,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Anna May Castricone
Buyer: Legacy Homebuilders LLC
Price: $130,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: William Felix Strother
Buyer: Shannon A. Biddle
Price: $410,900
Location: Battery
Seller: Charlotte N. Sorensen
Buyer: St. Simons Island Properties
Price: $1,475,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Sara E. Salinas
Buyer: Jimmy Robert Oetjen
Price: $370,000
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: Vicky I Jaynes
Buyer: Larry C. Rentz
Price: $129,900
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Delmas Calvin Jenkins III
Buyer: Rolf Lundberg
Price: $275,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: James Frederick Seybold
Buyer: Charles Ray Hull
Price: $70,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Melvin Fishman
Buyer: Windell Neal Boatright
Price: $100,000
Location: West Lake Patio Homes
Seller: Grace T. Sudden
Buyer: Jay Jenkins
Price: $169,900
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Polestar Ga Brunswick Altama LLC
Buyer: VAM Properties LLC
Price: $13,442,600
Location: N/A
Seller: Thomas T. Brittain
Buyer: Rachel Russell Meadors
Price: $830,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Dennis L. Myers
Buyer: James A. Hartnett
Price: $353,400
Location: Parkway Office Park
Seller: Rose Hunter
Buyer: David P. Blackshear
Price: $26,700
Location: Harrington
Seller: Salim M. Osta
Buyer: David McNally
Price: $10,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Real Estate Guys LLC
Buyer: Thanh Thi Nguyen
Price: $195,000
Location: Northside Estates
Seller: Reba L. Johnson
Buyer: John C. Welch
Price: $630,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Lori S. Willis
Buyer: Hector Manuel Deoleo
Price: $296,000
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Valerie F. Harrison
Buyer: Allen Cox
Price: $30,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Gathering Place Inc.
Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC
Price: $50,000
Location: Kings Walk
Seller: Roberto Baptiste
Buyer: Christopher R. Miller
Price: $320,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Ernest W. Tuten
Buyer: Robert F. Broadus
Price: $555,000
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: Tygh A. Brogdon
Buyer: David Vernon Weisensel
Price: $460,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: James R. McNally
Price: $630,000
Location: Luvinia Bryan Estate
Seller: Steven G. Blackerby
Buyer: Melinda Caroline Woodbury
Price: $610,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: David A. Crawford
Buyer: Terry Lawrence Mongsene
Price: $505,500
Location:
Seller: Ray Reynolds
Buyer: Joyce Kelly
Price: $590,000
Location: Ogethorpe Park
Seller: Tony S. Clark
Buyer: Michael Austin Criswell
Price: $850,000
Location: Central Park
Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC
Buyer: Emmanuel Westmoreland
Price: $285,900
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development
Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC
Price: $225,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC
Buyer: Suzanne Ciaccio
Price: $247,900
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: DW Holdings of Glynn County
Buyer: Seed Investments LLC
Price: $450,000
Location: Island Professional Park
Seller: Golden Isles Motorsports LLC
Buyer: GAWA Investments GA LLC
Price: $1,000,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Cathy L. Eaton
Buyer: Pamela B. Garcia
Price: $158,800
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: Roy Lee Stepp
Buyer: Steven C. Golden
Price: $8,000
Location: Druid Hills
Seller: Brantley Q. McMinn
Buyer: Otamot Land LLC
Price: $1,425,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ruth Anne H. Bonnot
Buyer: Mark Parsons
Price: $319,000
Location: Island South
Seller: James B. Danowski
Buyer: Charles H. Jernigan
Price: $449,900
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: McDowell Properties LLC
Buyer: Linda P. Johnston
Price: $1,500,000
Location: Oceans Six
Seller: Allison Duryea Childers
Buyer: Margaret M. Renew
Price: $351,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: SIA Propco
Buyer: Frederica Estates
Price: $50,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Cumberland Trust & Investment
Buyer: Dale Reed
Price: $116,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Bentig LLC
Buyer: Brendan Bachman
Price: $370,000
Location: Ocean
Seller: Hollis T. Houk
Buyer: Mary Ann Mehre
Price: $625,000
Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Jean Dickey
Buyer: Brooks Mancinelli
Price: $35,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Christine Easley
Buyer: Whprather Properties
Price: $231,800
Location: Creekside Oaks
Seller: Carl M. Willis
Buyer: Steven L. Long
Price: $226,500
Location: Southwind
Seller: Diane J. Espinosa
Buyer: Gary J. Marsh
Price: $350,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Robert Allan Guyton
Buyer: Gerald Dallas Davidson
Price: $1,500,000
Location: North End
Seller: US Bank National Association
Buyer: Kavanaugh Chandler
Price: $269,900
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Virginia Miller
Buyer: Jay Jenkins
Price: $415,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Lamaya King
Buyer: Lisa Maciej
Price: $225,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Mark D. Zeitlin
Buyer: Kristin Leigh Hayes
Price: $239,900
Location: Planation at Golden Isles
Seller: Pelican Holdings
Buyer: Susan A. Bird
Price: $340,000
Location: Pelican Place
Seller: Robert H. Buckler
Buyer: Victor E. Corrigan
Price: $1,275,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: John M. Sisk
Buyer: Donna Wheeler Shupe
Price: $1,015,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Donna D. Early
Buyer: Stan Kerry Dilworth
Price: $1,500,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: BRR Holdings LLC
Buyer: Harbor Lenders North LLC
Price: $7,000
Location: Liberty Harbor