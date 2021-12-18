Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of November 22 through November 26 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Thomas Naldrett

Buyer: LFS Enterprise LLC

Price: $83,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Gregory Walker

Buyer: HBK LTD LLC

Price: $52,500

Location: Old Town

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.

Buyer: Larry D. Colson

Price: $135,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Matthew A. Griffin

Buyer: Damion Anthony Shaw

Price: $218,000

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Patricia Tucker Gibbs

Buyer: Ronald C. Robeson

Price: $72,000

Location: Dunbar Acres

Seller: Jere Lee LLC

Buyer: Charles F. Grigsby

Price: $1,174,600

Location: St. Simons Cottages

Seller: Ashley Langford

Buyer: Gregg R. Huston

Price: $95,000

Location: Whispering Pines

Seller: Strother Point Inc.

Buyer: James Fucetola

Price: $315,000

Location: Battery

Seller: WDE Investments LLC

Buyer: CTS Management LLC

Price: $1,000,000

Location: East End

Seller: DMR Investments LLC

Buyer: TOCO Hill Inc.

Price: $401,700

Location: Golden Isles Gateway

Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: Michael Ryglewski

Price: $48,000

Location: Lakeside at Longwood

Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: Dawn M. Ahl

Price: $65,000

Location: Lakeside at Longwood

Seller: Elaine Barker

Buyer: Robert D. Reeves

Price: $3,400,000

Location: Kings Point

Seller: Michele M. Anderegg

Buyer: Sarah R. Stevenson

Price: $559,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Dennis E. Marshall

Buyer: Jennifer Hobbick

Price: $150,000

Location: Terrace Gardens

Seller: Philomena Gaines

Buyer: Gina May

Price: $289,000

Location: Lincoln Place Courtyard Villas

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: James Fucetola

Price: $690,000

Location: Petersons

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: ET 5 LP

Price: $524,400

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: ET 5 LP

Price: $1,330,000

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Ana Lytic LLC

Buyer: Lori Ann Witnik

Price: $169,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Hugh Michael Hughes

Buyer: Tyrone A. Hill

Price: $189,200

Location: Calebs Crossing

