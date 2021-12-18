Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of November 22 through November 26 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Thomas Naldrett
Buyer: LFS Enterprise LLC
Price: $83,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Gregory Walker
Buyer: HBK LTD LLC
Price: $52,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.
Buyer: Larry D. Colson
Price: $135,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Matthew A. Griffin
Buyer: Damion Anthony Shaw
Price: $218,000
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Patricia Tucker Gibbs
Buyer: Ronald C. Robeson
Price: $72,000
Location: Dunbar Acres
Seller: Jere Lee LLC
Buyer: Charles F. Grigsby
Price: $1,174,600
Location: St. Simons Cottages
Seller: Ashley Langford
Buyer: Gregg R. Huston
Price: $95,000
Location: Whispering Pines
Seller: Strother Point Inc.
Buyer: James Fucetola
Price: $315,000
Location: Battery
Seller: WDE Investments LLC
Buyer: CTS Management LLC
Price: $1,000,000
Location: East End
Seller: DMR Investments LLC
Buyer: TOCO Hill Inc.
Price: $401,700
Location: Golden Isles Gateway
Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Michael Ryglewski
Price: $48,000
Location: Lakeside at Longwood
Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Dawn M. Ahl
Price: $65,000
Location: Lakeside at Longwood
Seller: Elaine Barker
Buyer: Robert D. Reeves
Price: $3,400,000
Location: Kings Point
Seller: Michele M. Anderegg
Buyer: Sarah R. Stevenson
Price: $559,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Dennis E. Marshall
Buyer: Jennifer Hobbick
Price: $150,000
Location: Terrace Gardens
Seller: Philomena Gaines
Buyer: Gina May
Price: $289,000
Location: Lincoln Place Courtyard Villas
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: James Fucetola
Price: $690,000
Location: Petersons
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: ET 5 LP
Price: $524,400
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: ET 5 LP
Price: $1,330,000
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Ana Lytic LLC
Buyer: Lori Ann Witnik
Price: $169,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Hugh Michael Hughes
Buyer: Tyrone A. Hill
Price: $189,200
Location: Calebs Crossing