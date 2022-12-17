Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of November 20 through November 26 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Flemington Forest Properties
Buyer: Wayne Moxley
Price: $610,600
Location: Flemington Farms
Seller: Driggers Homes
Buyer: Joanna Daniel
Price: $337,400
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: US Bank National
Buyer: Global Resource Group
Price: $289,700
Location: Marsh Oaks
Seller: BMA Investments
Buyer: KDR Properties
Price: $318,100
Location: N/A
Seller: Teramore Development
Buyer: Folly Estates Mobile Home
Price: $2,162,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Suzanne Stearns
Buyer: Via Andersain
Price: $325,000
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: Wilfred Smith
Buyer: Georganna Sage
Price: $428,000
Location: Brockington
Seller: Franquita Oliver
Buyer: Daniel Teodoro
Price: $117,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Nicholas Kudyk
Buyer: Andrew Eason
Price: $299,900
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Lavette Johnson
Buyer: Forrest Theune
Price: $178,000
Location: Baybridge
Seller: Unity Way
Buyer: Pope Family Enterprises
Price: $990,000
Location: Lake Forest Manor
Seller: First American Bank
Buyer: Herbert Bond
Price: $302,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Patrick McCord
Buyer: Lewis Taylor
Price: $261,000
Location: Country Park
Seller: Brunswick Artery
Buyer: Cavedo Properties
Price: $326,500
Location: Mayhew
Seller: Blenda Buchanan
Buyer: Michael Katz
Price: $1,500,000
Location: Butler Mews
Seller: David Fernwalt
Buyer: Vickie Bunkley
Price: $235,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: DMR Investments
Buyer: Southeast Georgia Land Sales
Price: $1,315,000
Location: Golden Isles Gateway
Seller: Stephen Tocco
Buyer: Steven Graham
Price: $248,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Rodney Mead
Buyer: Ryan Porter
Price: $436,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Carlton Gay
Buyer: David Cusson
Price: $775,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Pallet Menders
Buyer: Christopher Peckler
Price: $145,000
Location: Pine Haven
Seller: Amanda Williams
Buyer: Higher Ground Holdings
Price: $145,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Judy Didoha
Buyer: Laurie Larue
Price: $530,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Edward Simmons
Buyer: Austin Morine
Price: $142,000
Location: N/A
Seller: George Andreae
Buyer: Keith Mitchell
Price: $510,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Philip Garza
Buyer: Datranik Hines
Price: $193,500
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Greg Unterwagner
Buyer: Diane Davis
Price: $255,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Cottage Grove Partners
Buyer: CF KL Assets 2021
Price: $3,230,400
Location: Cottage Grove
Seller: Bgrs Relocation
Buyer: Nicole Harper
Price: $280,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: John Imhoff
Buyer: Thomas Hogan
Price: $350,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
