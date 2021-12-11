Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Diana Beechler

Buyer: Matthew Neal

Price: $102,700

Location: N/A

Seller: Katyryn McGiboney

Buyer: Amy Loerzel

Price: $245,000

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: Terry Sarigumba

Buyer: Roger Pearce Sr.

Price: $220,000

Location: Twin Lakes

Seller: Tony Thaw

Buyer: Risi Enterprise LLC

Price: $110,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Ivory Stephens

Buyer: David Navarrete

Price: $73,500

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Albert Tyson

Buyer: Mark Andrews

Price: $19,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Harold Dixon

Buyer: Mark Hackett

Price: $235,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Margaret Bosbyshell

Buyer: Marvin Clary

Price: $387,500

Location: St. Simons Beach

Seller: Tony Thaw

Buyer: James Harper III

Price: $902,500

Location: Retreat North

Seller: Semara Holdings LLC

Buyer: Michael Alexander

Price: $902,500

Location: St. Simons Beach

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Maleeka Evans

Price: $212,200

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Daniel Jones

Price: $282,9000

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Ryan Ferguson

Price: $186,300

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Palmetto Buidling Group LLC

Buyer: Courtney Prowell

Price: $699,000

Location: Bryan Estate

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes Savannah LLC

Buyer: Torron McRae

Price: $277,100

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: MTA Financial Services Inc.

Buyer: Charlze Jonax

Price: $109,900

Location: Town Commons

Seller: David Haney

Buyer: Claudia Franzosi

Price: $411,000

Location: South Oak Ridge

Seller: David Haney

Buyer: Claudia Franzosi

Price: $30,000

Location: South Oak Ridge

Seller: Timothy Connor

Buyer: Yvette Barnes

Price: $520,000

Location: South Oak Ridge

Seller: Michael Wages

Buyer: Kristie Alt

Price: $570,500

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Parker Hill LLP

Buyer: St. Simons Wash LLC

Price: $928,700

Location: N/A

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Charles Rhodea

Price: $286,100

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Emory Boyd

Buyer: Global Property Management LLC

Price: $214,000

Location: Ayers

Seller: Clyde Parker

Buyer: Dawn Cranford

Price: $375,000

Location: Glynn Haven

Seller: Richard Livesey

Buyer: John Kapitzke

Price: $312,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Braxton Headley

Buyer: Ashley Stewart

Price: $223,000

Location: Shadow Lake

Seller: Chris Kirk

Buyer: John Kapitzke

Price: $265,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Stuart Hooson

Buyer: John Kapitzke

Price: $375,000

Location: Barnes Solutions

Seller: Ernest Gresko

Buyer: Ngoc Dung Watson

Price: $53,200

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Robert Clasby

Buyer: Jay Jenkins

Price: $181,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Gary Campbell

Buyer: Leland Podoll

Price: $216,600

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: rex Llewallyn

Buyer: Susan Baxter

Price: $300,000

Location: South End

Seller: SLF IV GA Sinclair LLC

Buyer: St. Simons Land Trust

Price: $2,392,800

Location: Sinclair Tract

Seller: Tracy McDaniel

Buyer: Dondray Thompson

Price: $258,900

Location: Maggie’s Ridge

Seller: Michael Cannon

Buyer: Edward Sweeney III

Price: $750,000

Location: Island Club

Seller: Mark Sanchez

Buyer: Matthew Zeilhofer

Price: $277,000

Location: Sea Marsh

Seller: John Sangervasi

Buyer: Michard McPhail III

Price: $5,750,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: SP Frederica LLC

Buyer: PrimeSouth Bank

Price: $3,000,000

Location: Longview Acres

Seller: Karen Martin

Buyer: Sheryl Andrews

Price: $57,000

Location: North Point

Seller: Stuart Forrester

Buyer: Daniel English

Price: $690,000

Location: Southern Oaks Plantation

Seller: Rolf Garcia

Buyer: Margaret Ray

Price: $550,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Jeffrey Gunderson

Buyer: Gabriel Cusumano

Price: $160,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Joseph Fraind

Buyer: David Muller

Price: $525,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Terry LeBlanc

Buyer: Greg Moxley

Price: $30,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Tanya Cofer

Buyer: Norbert Paga

Price: $639,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Susan Baxter

Buyer: Paul McKenzie

Price: $299,900

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Jeff Lavinder

Buyer: Path 1 LLC

Price: $50,000

Location: Woodman Park

Seller: Katherine Bowen

Buyer: Carl Schlich IV

Price: $230,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County

Buyer: Mary Collins

Price: $149,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Robert Broadus

Buyer: Peggy Burdett

Price: $840,000

Location: Sea Palms West

Seller: Tine Davis

Buyer:Flanagan Development

Price: $365,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: James Trent

Buyer: Harry Erkenbrack

Price: $299,900

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Driggers Construction LLC

Buyer: Southern Holdings LLC

Price: $235,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Frances Zimmerman

Buyer: Danny Mitchell

Price: $135,000

Location: New Town

Seller: P Nut Properties LLC

Buyer: Richard Arens

Price: $139,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Myra Korb

Buyer: Shamika Melvin

Price: $223,800

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Real Estate Guys LLC

Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management LLC

Price: $62,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: James Benefield Jr.

Buyer: Michael Pearson

Price: $370,000

Location: Ocean

Seller: Real Estate Guys

Buyer: Alicia de Barros

Price: $55,000

Location: New Town

Seller: V & K Holdings

Buyer: Path 1 LLC

Price: $750,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jennifer Beato

Buyer: Barlow Rentals LLC

Price: $127,000

Location: Marshview

Seller: Lauri Gibbs

Buyer: Donny Baggett

Price: $174,000

Location: North Point

Seller: William Parker Jr.

Buyer: Cleveland Sheard Jr.

Price: $35,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Champney Investors LLC

Buyer: Risi Enterprise LLC

Price: $220,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Ruth Beall

Buyer: Guy Spicer

Price: $380,000

Location: Sea Marsh

Seller: Daniel Hoover

Buyer: Thomas Beamish

Price: $475,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Franklin Hayes

Buyer: 16 of Industrie LP

Price: $935,000

Location: Ocean Forest

Seller: Anna Stamper

Buyer: Janice Horst

Price: $305,000

Location: Dunbar Creek

Seller: Karin Ryan

Buyer: John Gianoulidis

Price: $275,000

Location: Retreat

Seller: Joshua Price

Buyer: John Neff

Price: $565,000

Location: Wymberly on the Marsh

Seller: Timothy Dame

Buyer: Thomas McGiboney

Price: $875,000

Location: Beach Club

Seller: Robert Taylor

Buyer: MP1042 Demere LLC

Price: $685,000

Location: Ocean Vue Gardens

Seller: Joseph Farnsworth

Buyer: Rebecca Hall

Price: $117,000

Location: Sandlewood

Seller: William Powers

Buyer: Molly Harmon

Price: $215,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Dekel Joseph

Buyer: Dimas Cardoso

Price: $249,900

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: P Nut Properties

Buyer: Stephen Herman

Price: $162,000

Location: N/A

Seller: James McNally

Buyer: John Wells

Price: $610,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: LWD Properties

Buyer: Brunswick Center LLC

Price: $961,800

Location: Commercial Park

Seller: Joyce Lawson

Buyer: Michael Lech

Price: $224,900

Location: Avondale

Seller: Elizabeth McGowan

Buyer: Patrick Collins

Price: $240,000

Location: Helveston Oaks

Seller: WZ Fultz Construction

Buyer: Lee Collins

Price: $339,000

Location: Landings at Golden Isles

Seller: RK Island LLC

Buyer: Michael Cordak

Price: $125,000

Location: Live Oak Place

Seller: Miguel Ruiz

Buyer: William Carter Jr.

Price: $580,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Belinda Hazzard

Buyer: Abysinia Baptist Church

Price: $12,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Flanagan Development

Buyer: Asa High

Price: $700,800

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Flanagan Development

Buyer: Daren Johnson

Price: $700,800

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: H Star Investments LLC

Buyer: Phatthana Manivong

Price: $33,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Solid Rock Co. LLC

Buyer: Maria Gonzalez

Price: $315,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Vicki Blackmon

Buyer: Brock Evans

Price: $130,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Dane Ussery

Buyer: John Bailey

Price: $350,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC

Buyer: Rosemary Bunz

Price: $295,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

