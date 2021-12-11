Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Diana Beechler
Buyer: Matthew Neal
Price: $102,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Katyryn McGiboney
Buyer: Amy Loerzel
Price: $245,000
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Terry Sarigumba
Buyer: Roger Pearce Sr.
Price: $220,000
Location: Twin Lakes
Seller: Tony Thaw
Buyer: Risi Enterprise LLC
Price: $110,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Ivory Stephens
Buyer: David Navarrete
Price: $73,500
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Albert Tyson
Buyer: Mark Andrews
Price: $19,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Harold Dixon
Buyer: Mark Hackett
Price: $235,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Margaret Bosbyshell
Buyer: Marvin Clary
Price: $387,500
Location: St. Simons Beach
Seller: Tony Thaw
Buyer: James Harper III
Price: $902,500
Location: Retreat North
Seller: Semara Holdings LLC
Buyer: Michael Alexander
Price: $902,500
Location: St. Simons Beach
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Maleeka Evans
Price: $212,200
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Daniel Jones
Price: $282,9000
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Ryan Ferguson
Price: $186,300
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Palmetto Buidling Group LLC
Buyer: Courtney Prowell
Price: $699,000
Location: Bryan Estate
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes Savannah LLC
Buyer: Torron McRae
Price: $277,100
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: MTA Financial Services Inc.
Buyer: Charlze Jonax
Price: $109,900
Location: Town Commons
Seller: David Haney
Buyer: Claudia Franzosi
Price: $411,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: David Haney
Buyer: Claudia Franzosi
Price: $30,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Timothy Connor
Buyer: Yvette Barnes
Price: $520,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Michael Wages
Buyer: Kristie Alt
Price: $570,500
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Parker Hill LLP
Buyer: St. Simons Wash LLC
Price: $928,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Charles Rhodea
Price: $286,100
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Emory Boyd
Buyer: Global Property Management LLC
Price: $214,000
Location: Ayers
Seller: Clyde Parker
Buyer: Dawn Cranford
Price: $375,000
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller: Richard Livesey
Buyer: John Kapitzke
Price: $312,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Braxton Headley
Buyer: Ashley Stewart
Price: $223,000
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: Chris Kirk
Buyer: John Kapitzke
Price: $265,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Stuart Hooson
Buyer: John Kapitzke
Price: $375,000
Location: Barnes Solutions
Seller: Ernest Gresko
Buyer: Ngoc Dung Watson
Price: $53,200
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Robert Clasby
Buyer: Jay Jenkins
Price: $181,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Gary Campbell
Buyer: Leland Podoll
Price: $216,600
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: rex Llewallyn
Buyer: Susan Baxter
Price: $300,000
Location: South End
Seller: SLF IV GA Sinclair LLC
Buyer: St. Simons Land Trust
Price: $2,392,800
Location: Sinclair Tract
Seller: Tracy McDaniel
Buyer: Dondray Thompson
Price: $258,900
Location: Maggie’s Ridge
Seller: Michael Cannon
Buyer: Edward Sweeney III
Price: $750,000
Location: Island Club
Seller: Mark Sanchez
Buyer: Matthew Zeilhofer
Price: $277,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: John Sangervasi
Buyer: Michard McPhail III
Price: $5,750,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: SP Frederica LLC
Buyer: PrimeSouth Bank
Price: $3,000,000
Location: Longview Acres
Seller: Karen Martin
Buyer: Sheryl Andrews
Price: $57,000
Location: North Point
Seller: Stuart Forrester
Buyer: Daniel English
Price: $690,000
Location: Southern Oaks Plantation
Seller: Rolf Garcia
Buyer: Margaret Ray
Price: $550,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Jeffrey Gunderson
Buyer: Gabriel Cusumano
Price: $160,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Joseph Fraind
Buyer: David Muller
Price: $525,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Terry LeBlanc
Buyer: Greg Moxley
Price: $30,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Tanya Cofer
Buyer: Norbert Paga
Price: $639,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Susan Baxter
Buyer: Paul McKenzie
Price: $299,900
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Jeff Lavinder
Buyer: Path 1 LLC
Price: $50,000
Location: Woodman Park
Seller: Katherine Bowen
Buyer: Carl Schlich IV
Price: $230,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County
Buyer: Mary Collins
Price: $149,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Robert Broadus
Buyer: Peggy Burdett
Price: $840,000
Location: Sea Palms West
Seller: Tine Davis
Buyer:Flanagan Development
Price: $365,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: James Trent
Buyer: Harry Erkenbrack
Price: $299,900
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Driggers Construction LLC
Buyer: Southern Holdings LLC
Price: $235,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Frances Zimmerman
Buyer: Danny Mitchell
Price: $135,000
Location: New Town
Seller: P Nut Properties LLC
Buyer: Richard Arens
Price: $139,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Myra Korb
Buyer: Shamika Melvin
Price: $223,800
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Real Estate Guys LLC
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management LLC
Price: $62,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: James Benefield Jr.
Buyer: Michael Pearson
Price: $370,000
Location: Ocean
Seller: Real Estate Guys
Buyer: Alicia de Barros
Price: $55,000
Location: New Town
Seller: V & K Holdings
Buyer: Path 1 LLC
Price: $750,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jennifer Beato
Buyer: Barlow Rentals LLC
Price: $127,000
Location: Marshview
Seller: Lauri Gibbs
Buyer: Donny Baggett
Price: $174,000
Location: North Point
Seller: William Parker Jr.
Buyer: Cleveland Sheard Jr.
Price: $35,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Champney Investors LLC
Buyer: Risi Enterprise LLC
Price: $220,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Ruth Beall
Buyer: Guy Spicer
Price: $380,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Daniel Hoover
Buyer: Thomas Beamish
Price: $475,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Franklin Hayes
Buyer: 16 of Industrie LP
Price: $935,000
Location: Ocean Forest
Seller: Anna Stamper
Buyer: Janice Horst
Price: $305,000
Location: Dunbar Creek
Seller: Karin Ryan
Buyer: John Gianoulidis
Price: $275,000
Location: Retreat
Seller: Joshua Price
Buyer: John Neff
Price: $565,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Timothy Dame
Buyer: Thomas McGiboney
Price: $875,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: Robert Taylor
Buyer: MP1042 Demere LLC
Price: $685,000
Location: Ocean Vue Gardens
Seller: Joseph Farnsworth
Buyer: Rebecca Hall
Price: $117,000
Location: Sandlewood
Seller: William Powers
Buyer: Molly Harmon
Price: $215,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Dekel Joseph
Buyer: Dimas Cardoso
Price: $249,900
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: P Nut Properties
Buyer: Stephen Herman
Price: $162,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James McNally
Buyer: John Wells
Price: $610,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: LWD Properties
Buyer: Brunswick Center LLC
Price: $961,800
Location: Commercial Park
Seller: Joyce Lawson
Buyer: Michael Lech
Price: $224,900
Location: Avondale
Seller: Elizabeth McGowan
Buyer: Patrick Collins
Price: $240,000
Location: Helveston Oaks
Seller: WZ Fultz Construction
Buyer: Lee Collins
Price: $339,000
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: RK Island LLC
Buyer: Michael Cordak
Price: $125,000
Location: Live Oak Place
Seller: Miguel Ruiz
Buyer: William Carter Jr.
Price: $580,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Belinda Hazzard
Buyer: Abysinia Baptist Church
Price: $12,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Flanagan Development
Buyer: Asa High
Price: $700,800
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Flanagan Development
Buyer: Daren Johnson
Price: $700,800
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: H Star Investments LLC
Buyer: Phatthana Manivong
Price: $33,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Solid Rock Co. LLC
Buyer: Maria Gonzalez
Price: $315,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Vicki Blackmon
Buyer: Brock Evans
Price: $130,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Dane Ussery
Buyer: John Bailey
Price: $350,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: Rosemary Bunz
Price: $295,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing