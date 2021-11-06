Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of October 25 through October 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Construction BC Inc

Buyer: Seamus Hoffnagle

Price: $531,900

Location: Lake View Cottages

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc

Buyer: Edward Markez Nelson

Price: $60,000

Location: Model Farms

Seller: Victoria Joyce Moody

Buyer: Medicus Acquistions LLC

Price: $147,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Courtney C. Nowell

Buyer: Black Watch LLC

Price: $575,000

Location: North End

Seller: Edward D. Armstrong

Buyer: Michael V. Peterson

Price: $185,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Kenya Frazier Wilson

Buyer: Michelle Mukes

Price: $328,000

Location: N/A

Seller: American Development Properties

Buyer: Paul A. Fey

Price: $760,000

Location: Ocean Blvd

Seller: Jeffrey Dimuro

Buyer: BMM Ventures LLC

Price: $310,000

Location: Limeburn Village

Seller: Dune Lot 19 LLC

Buyer: Howard M. Walker

Price: $275,000

Location: N/A

Seller: KPG Investments LLC

Buyer: Claborn Enterprise LLC

Price: $50,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Amanda Lee

Buyer: Ronald James Bramble

Price: $289,000

Location: Skiff Landing on Dunbar Creek

Seller: Glenda Gail Sherer

Buyer: Tracy R. Pollard

Price: $412,000

Location: Plantation Point

Seller: Angie Tina Proctor

Buyer: Jailall Properties LLC

Price: $116,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller:VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: David Freedeman Clark

Price: $482,500

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: James E. Sanford

Buyer: Charles & Gail Shiroky

Price: $60,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Brian L. Buchanan

Buyer: Adma Michael Skeen

Price: $381,500

Location: Lakes

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Alex McCutcheon

Price: $237,900

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Matthew D. Muetzel

Price: $716,300

Location: Luvinia Bryan Estate

Seller: Selena Houston

Buyer: Amy Houston

Price: $100,000

Location: Glynn Heights

Seller: Monica Lightfoot

Buyer: SFD Properties LLC

Price: $168,400

Location: Moss Creek

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Linda Catharine Martin

Price: $227,000

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart

Buyer: Stwcate LLC

Price: $190,000

Location: Orchard

Seller: Karen Marie Stansbury

Buyer: Park Henry Brady

Price: $430,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Calvin Bone

Buyer: Nicole Bailey Mahony

Price: $151,800

Location: Tupelo

Seller: Timothy George Miller

Buyer: Fredi Valdez

Price: $69,100

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: SGA Development Co LLC

Price: $45,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Joe A. Simpson

Buyer: Sally Young Knox

Price: $239,800

Location: Island Square

Seller: Donnie Aldrich

Buyer: Martha E. Ortiz

Price: $35,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Donnie Aldrich

Buyer: Martha E. Ortiz

Price: $60,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP

Buyer: Greenleafe Development LLC

Price: $195,800

Location: Oak Grove Plantation

Seller: John B. Melvin Jr.

Buyer: Lauren Alexander Koontz

Price: $1,130,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Pequaming Co

Buyer: Kimberly Shann Rishell

Price: $325,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Robert W. Mock

Buyer: Lance Rittenhouse

Price: $40,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP

Buyer: Eric Martin Locke

Price: $29,500

Location: Oak Grove Plantation

Seller: Gian C. Talenti

Buyer: Ximena Cavazos

Price: $220,000

Location: Plantation at Golden Isles

Seller: Terrance J. Reilly

Buyer: Marcia L. Hill

Price: $440,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: Ernest Gresko

Price: $95,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: Grant Construction Group LLC

Price: $95,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart

Buyer: Stwcate LLC

Price: $1,140,000

Location: Orchard

Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: Titan Development LLC

Price: $52,000

Location: Peninsula at Golden Isles Lakeside

Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: Titan Development LLC

Price: $83,200

Location: Peninsula at Golden Isles Lakeside

Seller: Allen Construction & Development Inc

Buyer: Stuart Gould

Price: $1,850,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: Marsha C. Shipman

Price: $45,000

Location: Peninsula at Golden Isles Lakeside

Seller: Mary W. Kennedy

Buyer: Lewis Stickland

Price: $40,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Mary W. Kennedy

Buyer: Lewis Stickland

Price: $25,800

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Macon 60 LLC

Buyer: Frances Brown

Price: $265,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: William D. Borden

Buyer: Shemeka Sorrells

Price: $313,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Rodlin Robillard

Buyer: Edward Richard Keefe

Price: $195,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: James Ledbetter

Buyer: Ronald Smith

Price: $296,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Brooks Good

Buyer: Renovate Great LLC

Price: $675,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Lisa M. Lynn

Buyer: James A. Lassetter

Price: $86,500

Location: Valerie North

Seller: Tammy Purvis

Buyer: Carol A. McNabb

Price: $105,000

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: John C. Watson

Buyer: Thomas R. Nichols III

Price: $425,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Dan H. Wright

Buyer: Darlene M. Dunning

Price: $224,900

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Southern Vending LLC

Buyer: 2900 Norwich St LLC

Price: $140,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Pinehurst Lake Cottages

Buyer: Vcyojo LLC

Price: $2,325,000

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Regency Land Group LLC

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $550,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Rashad Jackson

Price: $268,700

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Bank of Hazlehurst

Buyer: Rick Smith

Price: $500,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Hillari Nevadia Kelly

Buyer: Douglas Anderson

Price: $236,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Christy J. Barry

Buyer: Ersilia Rigby

Price: $352,000

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: Wanda Lynn Gay

Buyer: Victoria L. Walter

Price: $213,000

Location: Deerwood Estates

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc

Buyer: Maria G. Garibay

Price: $115,000

Location: Mayhew

Seller: Davenport Family Holdings LLC

Buyer: KGN Holdings LLC

Price: $285,000

Location: Lake Forest Manor

Seller: Angela Wilson

Buyer: Benjamin E. Bennett

Price: $575,000

Location: Robert White Tract

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Thomas Augustus Tedder

Price: $221,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Ximena Ceinik

Price: $223,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Matthew J. Revis

Buyer: Betty J. Hunt

Price: $300,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Stacy Garon Laine

Buyer: Gregory S. Hess

Price: $375,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Marvin P. Hicks III

Buyer: Kirby M. Ingram

Price: $1,843,500

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: April Y. Herbert

Buyer: Ashley Howard

Price: $200,000

Location: Country Club Park

Seller: Robert K. Oldham

Buyer: Matt W. Estes Jr.

Price: $639,500

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Diana Fedder

Buyer: Todd A. Reeves

Price: $535,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Diama Lynne Fedder

Buyer: Todd A. Reeves

Price: $30,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: George E. Smith II

Buyer: Mknight Homes LLC

Price: $115,000

Location: Northwood Estates

More from this section

+3
Trial opens with differing views of same "horrible" death

Trial opens with differing views of same "horrible" death

Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski of the Cobb County DA told jurors Gregory McMichael made “assumptions” and “driveway decisions” when he saw Ahmaud Arbery running past his home on Satilla Drive on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

+3
WWII sub vets honored

WWII sub vets honored

Clara “Charlie” Johnston has traveled from Michigan the past 33 years to attend a ceremony honoring World War II submarine veterans at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.