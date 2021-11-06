Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of October 25 through October 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Construction BC Inc
Buyer: Seamus Hoffnagle
Price: $531,900
Location: Lake View Cottages
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc
Buyer: Edward Markez Nelson
Price: $60,000
Location: Model Farms
Seller: Victoria Joyce Moody
Buyer: Medicus Acquistions LLC
Price: $147,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Courtney C. Nowell
Buyer: Black Watch LLC
Price: $575,000
Location: North End
Seller: Edward D. Armstrong
Buyer: Michael V. Peterson
Price: $185,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Kenya Frazier Wilson
Buyer: Michelle Mukes
Price: $328,000
Location: N/A
Seller: American Development Properties
Buyer: Paul A. Fey
Price: $760,000
Location: Ocean Blvd
Seller: Jeffrey Dimuro
Buyer: BMM Ventures LLC
Price: $310,000
Location: Limeburn Village
Seller: Dune Lot 19 LLC
Buyer: Howard M. Walker
Price: $275,000
Location: N/A
Seller: KPG Investments LLC
Buyer: Claborn Enterprise LLC
Price: $50,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Amanda Lee
Buyer: Ronald James Bramble
Price: $289,000
Location: Skiff Landing on Dunbar Creek
Seller: Glenda Gail Sherer
Buyer: Tracy R. Pollard
Price: $412,000
Location: Plantation Point
Seller: Angie Tina Proctor
Buyer: Jailall Properties LLC
Price: $116,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller:VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: David Freedeman Clark
Price: $482,500
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: James E. Sanford
Buyer: Charles & Gail Shiroky
Price: $60,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Brian L. Buchanan
Buyer: Adma Michael Skeen
Price: $381,500
Location: Lakes
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Alex McCutcheon
Price: $237,900
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Matthew D. Muetzel
Price: $716,300
Location: Luvinia Bryan Estate
Seller: Selena Houston
Buyer: Amy Houston
Price: $100,000
Location: Glynn Heights
Seller: Monica Lightfoot
Buyer: SFD Properties LLC
Price: $168,400
Location: Moss Creek
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Linda Catharine Martin
Price: $227,000
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart
Buyer: Stwcate LLC
Price: $190,000
Location: Orchard
Seller: Karen Marie Stansbury
Buyer: Park Henry Brady
Price: $430,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Calvin Bone
Buyer: Nicole Bailey Mahony
Price: $151,800
Location: Tupelo
Seller: Timothy George Miller
Buyer: Fredi Valdez
Price: $69,100
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: SGA Development Co LLC
Price: $45,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Joe A. Simpson
Buyer: Sally Young Knox
Price: $239,800
Location: Island Square
Seller: Donnie Aldrich
Buyer: Martha E. Ortiz
Price: $35,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Donnie Aldrich
Buyer: Martha E. Ortiz
Price: $60,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP
Buyer: Greenleafe Development LLC
Price: $195,800
Location: Oak Grove Plantation
Seller: John B. Melvin Jr.
Buyer: Lauren Alexander Koontz
Price: $1,130,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Pequaming Co
Buyer: Kimberly Shann Rishell
Price: $325,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Robert W. Mock
Buyer: Lance Rittenhouse
Price: $40,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP
Buyer: Eric Martin Locke
Price: $29,500
Location: Oak Grove Plantation
Seller: Gian C. Talenti
Buyer: Ximena Cavazos
Price: $220,000
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: Terrance J. Reilly
Buyer: Marcia L. Hill
Price: $440,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: Ernest Gresko
Price: $95,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: Grant Construction Group LLC
Price: $95,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart
Buyer: Stwcate LLC
Price: $1,140,000
Location: Orchard
Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Titan Development LLC
Price: $52,000
Location: Peninsula at Golden Isles Lakeside
Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Titan Development LLC
Price: $83,200
Location: Peninsula at Golden Isles Lakeside
Seller: Allen Construction & Development Inc
Buyer: Stuart Gould
Price: $1,850,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Marsha C. Shipman
Price: $45,000
Location: Peninsula at Golden Isles Lakeside
Seller: Mary W. Kennedy
Buyer: Lewis Stickland
Price: $40,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Mary W. Kennedy
Buyer: Lewis Stickland
Price: $25,800
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Macon 60 LLC
Buyer: Frances Brown
Price: $265,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: William D. Borden
Buyer: Shemeka Sorrells
Price: $313,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Rodlin Robillard
Buyer: Edward Richard Keefe
Price: $195,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: James Ledbetter
Buyer: Ronald Smith
Price: $296,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Brooks Good
Buyer: Renovate Great LLC
Price: $675,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Lisa M. Lynn
Buyer: James A. Lassetter
Price: $86,500
Location: Valerie North
Seller: Tammy Purvis
Buyer: Carol A. McNabb
Price: $105,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: John C. Watson
Buyer: Thomas R. Nichols III
Price: $425,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Dan H. Wright
Buyer: Darlene M. Dunning
Price: $224,900
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Southern Vending LLC
Buyer: 2900 Norwich St LLC
Price: $140,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Pinehurst Lake Cottages
Buyer: Vcyojo LLC
Price: $2,325,000
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Regency Land Group LLC
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $550,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Rashad Jackson
Price: $268,700
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Bank of Hazlehurst
Buyer: Rick Smith
Price: $500,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Hillari Nevadia Kelly
Buyer: Douglas Anderson
Price: $236,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Christy J. Barry
Buyer: Ersilia Rigby
Price: $352,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Wanda Lynn Gay
Buyer: Victoria L. Walter
Price: $213,000
Location: Deerwood Estates
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc
Buyer: Maria G. Garibay
Price: $115,000
Location: Mayhew
Seller: Davenport Family Holdings LLC
Buyer: KGN Holdings LLC
Price: $285,000
Location: Lake Forest Manor
Seller: Angela Wilson
Buyer: Benjamin E. Bennett
Price: $575,000
Location: Robert White Tract
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Thomas Augustus Tedder
Price: $221,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Ximena Ceinik
Price: $223,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Matthew J. Revis
Buyer: Betty J. Hunt
Price: $300,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Stacy Garon Laine
Buyer: Gregory S. Hess
Price: $375,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Marvin P. Hicks III
Buyer: Kirby M. Ingram
Price: $1,843,500
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: April Y. Herbert
Buyer: Ashley Howard
Price: $200,000
Location: Country Club Park
Seller: Robert K. Oldham
Buyer: Matt W. Estes Jr.
Price: $639,500
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Diana Fedder
Buyer: Todd A. Reeves
Price: $535,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Diama Lynne Fedder
Buyer: Todd A. Reeves
Price: $30,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: George E. Smith II
Buyer: Mknight Homes LLC
Price: $115,000
Location: Northwood Estates