Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of October 16 through October 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Bobby Tatum
Buyer: Tiffany Jesudian
Price: $650,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Frederica Development Group
Buyer: Robert Marshall
Price: $485,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Margaret Reichenbach
Buyer: Laurel Snow
Price: $622,000
Location: Mission Asao
Seller: Roy Hamby
Buyer: Cameron Hayes
Price: $439,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Colby Oconnor
Buyer: Debbie Bible
Price: $380,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Mellissa Norton
Buyer: John Augenstein
Price: $490,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Patricia Dood
Buyer: Garrett Macrine
Price: $260,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Solid Rock Holdings
Buyer: Campbell Construction
Price: $56,000
Location: Grace Crossing
Seller: Debra Atwood
Buyer: Mascelia Delp
Price: $299,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Timothy Wilson
Buyer: Michael Dobkowski
Price: $1,722,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Sea Palms Ventures
Buyer: Sea Palms Ventures
Price: $1,500,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Real Estate Guys
Buyer: David Bailey
Price: $195,000
Location: Glynn Heights
Seller: Pnut Properties
Buyer: Andrew Bond
Price: $216,500
Location: Urbana
Seller: Assemblies of God
Buyer: Executive Real Estate
Price: $700,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Eve Reiss
Buyer: Richard McMinn
Price: $380,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Sara Mosley
Buyer: James Williams Bullock
Price: $142,500
Location: Whispering Pines
Seller: Thomas Harrison
Buyer: Joseph Sachen
Price: $1,250,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Olin Hackney
Buyer: Jason Brown
Price: $675,000
Location: Enclave Sea Palms
Seller: BRE DDR BR Glynn Isles
Buyer: BVA Glynn Isles
Price: $34,500,000
Location: Glynn Isles
Seller: Prescott Property Holdings
Buyer: Jeanette Clark
Price: $400,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: Executive Real Estate
Buyer: Rocklyn Homes
Price: $1,100,000
Location: N/A
Seller: David Bishop
Buyer: Robert Daly
Price: $99,000
Location: Union Street
Seller: RJH&C Rentals
Buyer: KJM2
Price: $1,210,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Alice Alvin
Buyer: Moshe Laskin
Price: $72,100
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Joseph Willis
Buyer: David Brewer
Price: $380,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: First American Bank
Buyer: Kristen Taylor Latimer
Price: $354,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: First American Bank
Buyer: Melinda
Price: $228,500
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Jessica Marra
Buyer: Peter Cutt
Price: $700,000
Location: Silver Oaks
Seller: Stewart Black
Buyer: Paul Jorgenson
Price: $389,900
Location: Old Town
Seller: 100 Houses
Buyer: Blue Bell Holdings
Price: $129,900
Location: Perry Park
Seller: Ashley Tucker
Buyer: Kristy Thomas
Price: $186,000
Location: Pine View
Seller: Julia Edwards
Buyer: Joseph Benson
Price: $475,000
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: Ridge Enterprises
Buyer: Mission Capital
Price: $3,882,200
Location: Capital Square
Seller: Edwin Smith
Buyer: Patricia Hannan
Price: $240,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Steven Golden
Buyer: Sara Shingleton
Price: $129,900
Location: Valerie North
Seller: Cortney Wiley
Buyer: Noel Garcia
Price: $80,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: William Thompson
Buyer: Joao Galego
Price: $42,000
Location: Urbana