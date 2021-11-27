Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of November 1 through November 5 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Brendan P. Doyle
Buyer: Ursuss Alvarez
Price: $279,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Norbert F. Paga
Buyer: Edward D. Armstrong
Price: $654,900
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Ty Hardison
Price: $2,500,000
Location: North End
Seller: John Alton Jones
Buyer: William C. Class
Price: $319,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Erin Buchanan Haig
Buyer: Patricia E. Buchanan
Price: $1,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Susan Willoughby Anderson
Buyer: Diane Anderson Lewis
Price: $400,000
Location:St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Pearce Properties LLC
Buyer: MHP Brunswick Air LLC
Price: $1,850,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Keith D. Stalvey
Buyer: Jose Adrian Vidales Pena
Price: $50,000
Location: Basswood Estates
Seller: Monte Haddix
Buyer: Everton Morris
Price: $265,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Lorraine K. Schneider
Buyer: Teja L. Pinkney
Price: $220,000
Location: Valerie
Seller: Yvonne C. Blais
Buyer: James Cornell Osborne
Price: $297,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Keith Hinch
Price: $429,000
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Ronald L. Camp
Buyer: William Horne
Price: $329,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Abar Properties LLC
Buyer: Austin Rosendahl
Price: $161,100
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: LTD Land Holding LLC
Buyer: Scott D. Wallingford
Price: $325,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Megan Elisa Smith
Buyer: Thomas Watson Jernigan
Price: $92,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Christopher A Carter
Buyer: Graham Anthony Hall
Price: $650,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Jonathan B. Wynn
Buyer: Kevin P. Thibodeaux
Price: $296,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Jolie Russell
Buyer: Theresa Rose Gahl
Price: $374,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Joel Edmond Moody
Buyer: Karen Matthews
Price: $475,000
Location: Central Park
Seller: James M. Curry II
Buyer: Karen Matthews
Price: $260,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Amir Azim Daneshvar
Buyer: Carolyn W. Sikes
Price: $326,500
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: Vernon E. Oliver
Buyer: Roland L. Daniel
Price: $228,000
Location: South End
Seller: Georgia Pacific Wood Products
Buyer: UFP Real Estate LLC
Price: $4,465,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ashley Davis
Buyer: Pattie Tennille
Price: $1,223,000
Location: Devonwood Estates
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Cynthia Jensen
Price: $206,000
Location: Greyfield Villas at Power Landing
Seller: Nancy M. Cradduck
Buyer: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr.
Price: $327,500
Location: River View Park
Seller: Pacific Premier Trust
Buyer: Seaside Investment Holdings LLC
Price: $235,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: ET 5 LP
Price: $488,200
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Jean Ann Waggoner
Buyer: Stacy Laine
Price: $460,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: US Bank National Association
Buyer: Mark James
Price: $20,000
Location: Blackberry Farms
Seller: Delbert M. Bowers III
Buyer: Andrei Luca Vlad
Price: $150,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Jon Butcher
Buyer: Corey Perrine
Price: $332,500
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: Helen Chanda Middleton
Buyer: Margaret Patton
Price: $189,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Dorothy Marie Hannah
Buyer: Andrew Brian Clelland
Price: $245,000
Location: N/A
Seller: William R. Hughes
Buyer: Walter E. Keith
Price: $140,200
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Becky Farion
Buyer: Tracy Kenneth Baldwin
Price: $1,275,000
Location: Maritime Landing
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: ET 5 LP
Price: $1,176,900
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: LSSH I LLC
Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC
Price: $15,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Valoree Tapley
Buyer: Harold M. Hand
Price: $12,000
Location: Touchstone Ridge Estates
Seller: Cathy L. Pringle
Buyer: Danny R. Lankford
Price: $235,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Kathy Lockhart
Buyer: Virginia Lynn Phipps
Price: $215,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Jayne A. Nickell
Buyer: Timothy R. Larsen
Price: $249,900
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Felton C. Burke Jr.
Buyer: Tina Marie Fallon
Price: $750,000
Location: Village Villas
Seller: Jerry Barnett
Buyer: Brunswick Commercial Rentals LLC
Price: $60,000
Location: Frederica North
Seller: William Jack Pratt
Buyer: Danny Lee Pratt Sr.
Price: $63,900
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Judith Kristin Hoffman
Buyer: Blessed Realty LLC
Price: $247,500
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: William T. Fallon
Buyer: Jill Oneal
Price: $1,160,000
Location: Maritime Landing
Seller: Darlene Barlow
Buyer: Ronald W. Lott Sr.
Price: $55,000
Location: Pennick Estates
Seller: Lianne Wolfram
Buyer: Lisa Leith
Price: $144,000
Location: N/A
Seller: William J. Grant
Buyer: Brantley Rental Properties LLC
Price: $38,000
Location: N/A
Seller: JAI Prabhu Woodbine LLC
Buyer: KIRA 142 LLC
Price: $400,000
Location: Old Burgess
Seller: Jerome D. Sands Jr.
Buyer: Shane D. Postell
Price: $5,000,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Jessica L. Neal
Buyer: Linda K. Riggs
Price: $255,000
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Jeffery R. Holcombe
Buyer: Frank D. Toole
Price: $575,000
Location: Demere Moss
Seller: Robert W. Potokar
Buyer: Sean McDonnell
Price: $625,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Carmen Perez
Buyer: Terry W. Wallace
Price: $165,000
Location: Demere Hammock
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Kenneth Michael Howard
Price: $678,500
Location: FKA Peterson’s Orchard
Seller: Danny R. Lankford
Buyer: Philip E. Andreae
Price: $435,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: William Scott Johnson
Buyer: William C. Johnson
Price: $160,000
Location: Cates Bounty
Seller: Susan Richards
Buyer: Rusty W. Johnson II
Price: $285,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Danny C. Berardi
Buyer: Claborn Enterprise LLC
Price: $123,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Charlotte G. Dennis
Buyer: Steven G. Blackerby
Price: $1,100,000
Location: West Point Tract
Seller: Aleta Walker
Buyer: Charles W. Brunson Jr.
Price: $325,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club Residences
Seller: Thomas J. Morris
Buyer: Gilbert Holland
Price: $61,000
Location: Breedlove
Seller: Essie M. Kitchen
Buyer: Christina A. Montgomery
Price: $130,000
Location: Glaude
Seller: Jerry Wade Brashier
Buyer: Minnie Spencer
Price: $275,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Charles A. Moore
Buyer: Raymond Francis Struble
Price: $540,000
Location: Kings Terrace
Seller: Riverbend Investments LLC
Buyer: Chip Evans Construction Inc.
Price: $115,000
Location: Vassar Point
Seller: Anthony Deantoniis
Buyer: John T. Apodaca
Price: $339,900
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Gail B. Stanek
Buyer: William Fred Hall Jr.
Price: $289,000
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: Shane R. Ross
Buyer: Patrick Moriarty
Price: $210,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.
Buyer: Kelli Handrich
Price: $100,000
Location: Arco
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Laura A. Daugherty
Price: $282,900
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles