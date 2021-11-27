Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of November 1 through November 5 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Brendan P. Doyle

Buyer: Ursuss Alvarez

Price: $279,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Norbert F. Paga

Buyer: Edward D. Armstrong

Price: $654,900

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Ty Hardison

Price: $2,500,000

Location: North End

Seller: John Alton Jones

Buyer: William C. Class

Price: $319,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Erin Buchanan Haig

Buyer: Patricia E. Buchanan

Price: $1,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Susan Willoughby Anderson

Buyer: Diane Anderson Lewis

Price: $400,000

Location:St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Pearce Properties LLC

Buyer: MHP Brunswick Air LLC

Price: $1,850,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Keith D. Stalvey

Buyer: Jose Adrian Vidales Pena

Price: $50,000

Location: Basswood Estates

Seller: Monte Haddix

Buyer: Everton Morris

Price: $265,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Lorraine K. Schneider

Buyer: Teja L. Pinkney

Price: $220,000

Location: Valerie

Seller: Yvonne C. Blais

Buyer: James Cornell Osborne

Price: $297,000

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Keith Hinch

Price: $429,000

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Ronald L. Camp

Buyer: William Horne

Price: $329,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Abar Properties LLC

Buyer: Austin Rosendahl

Price: $161,100

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: LTD Land Holding LLC

Buyer: Scott D. Wallingford

Price: $325,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Megan Elisa Smith

Buyer: Thomas Watson Jernigan

Price: $92,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Christopher A Carter

Buyer: Graham Anthony Hall

Price: $650,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Jonathan B. Wynn

Buyer: Kevin P. Thibodeaux

Price: $296,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Jolie Russell

Buyer: Theresa Rose Gahl

Price: $374,000

Location: South Oak Ridge

Seller: Joel Edmond Moody

Buyer: Karen Matthews

Price: $475,000

Location: Central Park

Seller: James M. Curry II

Buyer: Karen Matthews

Price: $260,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Amir Azim Daneshvar

Buyer: Carolyn W. Sikes

Price: $326,500

Location: Beacon Park

Seller: Vernon E. Oliver

Buyer: Roland L. Daniel

Price: $228,000

Location: South End

Seller: Georgia Pacific Wood Products

Buyer: UFP Real Estate LLC

Price: $4,465,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ashley Davis

Buyer: Pattie Tennille

Price: $1,223,000

Location: Devonwood Estates

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Cynthia Jensen

Price: $206,000

Location: Greyfield Villas at Power Landing

Seller: Nancy M. Cradduck

Buyer: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr.

Price: $327,500

Location: River View Park

Seller: Pacific Premier Trust

Buyer: Seaside Investment Holdings LLC

Price: $235,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: ET 5 LP

Price: $488,200

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Jean Ann Waggoner

Buyer: Stacy Laine

Price: $460,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: US Bank National Association

Buyer: Mark James

Price: $20,000

Location: Blackberry Farms

Seller: Delbert M. Bowers III

Buyer: Andrei Luca Vlad

Price: $150,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Jon Butcher

Buyer: Corey Perrine

Price: $332,500

Location: Landings at Golden Isles

Seller: Helen Chanda Middleton

Buyer: Margaret Patton

Price: $189,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Dorothy Marie Hannah

Buyer: Andrew Brian Clelland

Price: $245,000

Location: N/A

Seller: William R. Hughes

Buyer: Walter E. Keith

Price: $140,200

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Becky Farion

Buyer: Tracy Kenneth Baldwin

Price: $1,275,000

Location: Maritime Landing

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: ET 5 LP

Price: $1,176,900

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: LSSH I LLC

Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC

Price: $15,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Valoree Tapley

Buyer: Harold M. Hand

Price: $12,000

Location: Touchstone Ridge Estates

Seller: Cathy L. Pringle

Buyer: Danny R. Lankford

Price: $235,000

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Kathy Lockhart

Buyer: Virginia Lynn Phipps

Price: $215,000

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Jayne A. Nickell

Buyer: Timothy R. Larsen

Price: $249,900

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Felton C. Burke Jr.

Buyer: Tina Marie Fallon

Price: $750,000

Location: Village Villas

Seller: Jerry Barnett

Buyer: Brunswick Commercial Rentals LLC

Price: $60,000

Location: Frederica North

Seller: William Jack Pratt

Buyer: Danny Lee Pratt Sr.

Price: $63,900

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Judith Kristin Hoffman

Buyer: Blessed Realty LLC

Price: $247,500

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: William T. Fallon

Buyer: Jill Oneal

Price: $1,160,000

Location: Maritime Landing

Seller: Darlene Barlow

Buyer: Ronald W. Lott Sr.

Price: $55,000

Location: Pennick Estates

Seller: Lianne Wolfram

Buyer: Lisa Leith

Price: $144,000

Location: N/A

Seller: William J. Grant

Buyer: Brantley Rental Properties LLC

Price: $38,000

Location: N/A

Seller: JAI Prabhu Woodbine LLC

Buyer: KIRA 142 LLC

Price: $400,000

Location: Old Burgess

Seller: Jerome D. Sands Jr.

Buyer: Shane D. Postell

Price: $5,000,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Jessica L. Neal

Buyer: Linda K. Riggs

Price: $255,000

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Jeffery R. Holcombe

Buyer: Frank D. Toole

Price: $575,000

Location: Demere Moss

Seller: Robert W. Potokar

Buyer: Sean McDonnell

Price: $625,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Carmen Perez

Buyer: Terry W. Wallace

Price: $165,000

Location: Demere Hammock

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Kenneth Michael Howard

Price: $678,500

Location: FKA Peterson’s Orchard

Seller: Danny R. Lankford

Buyer: Philip E. Andreae

Price: $435,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: William Scott Johnson

Buyer: William C. Johnson

Price: $160,000

Location: Cates Bounty

Seller: Susan Richards

Buyer: Rusty W. Johnson II

Price: $285,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Danny C. Berardi

Buyer: Claborn Enterprise LLC

Price: $123,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Charlotte G. Dennis

Buyer: Steven G. Blackerby

Price: $1,100,000

Location: West Point Tract

Seller: Aleta Walker

Buyer: Charles W. Brunson Jr.

Price: $325,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club Residences

Seller: Thomas J. Morris

Buyer: Gilbert Holland

Price: $61,000

Location: Breedlove

Seller: Essie M. Kitchen

Buyer: Christina A. Montgomery

Price: $130,000

Location: Glaude

Seller: Jerry Wade Brashier

Buyer: Minnie Spencer

Price: $275,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Charles A. Moore

Buyer: Raymond Francis Struble

Price: $540,000

Location: Kings Terrace

Seller: Riverbend Investments LLC

Buyer: Chip Evans Construction Inc.

Price: $115,000

Location: Vassar Point

Seller: Anthony Deantoniis

Buyer: John T. Apodaca

Price: $339,900

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Gail B. Stanek

Buyer: William Fred Hall Jr.

Price: $289,000

Location: Sea Palms Colony

Seller: Shane R. Ross

Buyer: Patrick Moriarty

Price: $210,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.

Buyer: Kelli Handrich

Price: $100,000

Location: Arco

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Laura A. Daugherty

Price: $282,900

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

