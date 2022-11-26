Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the weeks of Oct. 30 through Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 through Nov. 12 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Joseph Larson
Buyer: Ronald Bruce
Price: $370,000
Location: Laurel Grove
Seller: Swafford Construction & Properties LLC
Buyer: JT Barrett Land Holdings LLC
Price: $682,000
Location: Raymonds Grant
Seller: Christopher Reddish
Buyer: Denise Harmon
Price: $360,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Jimmy Meadows
Buyer: Lorraine Desola
Price: $389,900
Location: Ocean
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: ET14 LP
Price: $234,900
Location: Autumns Woods
Seller: Fancy Bluff LLC
Buyer: Joseph Coty
Price: $325,000
Location: Angler’s Bluff
Seller: Northside Baptist Church of Brunswick Inc.
Buyer: Joey Hiers
Price: $635,000
Location: Golden Isles Gateway
Seller: Timothy Vaughn
Buyer: Floy Moseley
Price: $305,000
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: Steven Graham
Buyer: St. Simons Christian School Inc.
Price: $1,300,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Valerie Harrison
Buyer: Planting Hammock
Price: $199,900
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Golden Isles Management Group LLC
Buyer: Carol Heffernan
Price: $8,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Legacy Homebuilders LLC
Buyer: Brent Nelson
Price: $619,000
Location: Captain’s Cove
Seller: Roger Eckels
Buyer: Kenneth Zak
Price: $830,000
Location: Hendrix Walk
Seller: Haney Rental Properties LLC
Buyer: Justin Harvey
Price: $389,900
Location: Ocean
Seller: JM Allen Construction Inc.
Buyer: Jerry Owen
Price: $690,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: James Meacham
Price: $53,000
Location: Carrington Gate Plantation
Seller: Clyde Dixon
Buyer: Craig Johnson
Price: $599,000
Location: Oak Grove Plantation
Seller: GVS of Georgia LLC
Buyer: Kingsland Lodging Masters LLC
Price: $675,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James Fucetola
Buyer: Larry A Thomas Trust
Price: $1,004,100
Location: Rowantree
Seller: Swift Family Homes LLC
Buyer: CF KL Assets 2019 2 LLC
Price: $878,800
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Southern Education Services LLC
Buyer: Tiger and Dawgs LLC
Price: $99,900
Location: Washington Heights
Seller: Hernan Galdamez
Buyer: Hunter Evors
Price: $222,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Enrique Sotelo
Buyer: Alan Tucker
Price: $7,500
Location: Carriage Gate
Seller: Brenda Cofer Trust
Buyer: Cooper Zeh Holdings
Price: $1,600,000
Location: Arnold Villa Estates
Seller: Gerald Gruber
Buyer: Tomeve Associations LLC
Price: $650,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Davis & Lynn LLC
Buyer: Jessia Therrell
Price: $180,000
Location: Marshview
Seller: Rome Pickren
Buyer: Maria Soler
Price: $100,000
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: William Manning
Buyer: Neal Deen
Price: $52,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Woodberry Cottage 115 LLC
Buyer: Douglas MacGinnite
Price: $6,500,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Benjamin Spangler
Buyer: George Alsbrooks
Price: $45,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Leonardi Irrevocable Trust
Buyer: Timothy Vaughn
Price: $365,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Gerald Steeves
Buyer: Emily Black
Price: $215,300
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: James Edwards
Buyer: Landon Smith
Price: $274,000
Location: Country Club Park
Seller: Michael Kinstle
Buyer: Josua Nelson
Price: $100,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Michael Watson
Buyer: Robert Tardy
Price: $332,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Legacy Homebuilders LLC
Buyer: Lawrence Hillock
Price: $115,000
Location: Captain’s Cove
Seller: Southern Land Partners LLC
Buyer: Sureste at Diggers Landing LLC
Price: $1,625,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jeremy Stagner
Buyer: Nicolas Ledesma
Price: $225,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Leann Duckworth
Buyer: Jacob Carney
Price: $1,500,000
Location: Golf Retreat
Seller: Randolph Jordan
Buyer: Gerald Poole
Price: $245,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Kenneth Wade
Buyer: Kathleen Magbee
Price: $165,000
Location: Marshview
Seller: J Strickland Newsom
Buyer: Barara Newsom
Price: $500,000
Location: St. Simons Beach
Seller: Possum Grin LLC
Buyer: Raymond Doke
Price: $167,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Best Days Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Brent Brown
Price: $345,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: BD&S Trust
Buyer: Judith Hoffman
Price: $25,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Lewis Strickland
Buyer: Pallet Menders LLC
Price: $60,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Robert Montgomery
Buyer: Pallet Menders LLC
Price: $55,000
Location: N/A
Seller: John Winiarski
Buyer: Rakesh Patel
Price: $200,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Jean Stewart
Buyer: Jeb Stewart
Price: $10,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Anand Jailall
Buyer: Lindsay Travis
Price: $42,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Marshall Grantham
Buyer: Karen Norvell
Price: $136,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Patricia Wilkerson
Buyer: CMK Enterprises
Price: $45,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: D Properties LLC
Buyer: Robert McGettrick
Price: $310,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Elizabeth Lowery
Buyer: Wilkes Ellsworth
Price: $515,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Sol Mate Deep Water Paradie LLC
Buyer: Scott & Danielle Santori Family Trust
Price: $589,900
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Justin Benner
Buyer: Christopher Cater
Price: $178,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Donny Foster
Buyer: Abel Garcia
Price: $2,000
Location: Valerie Lane
Seller: Brenda Perkins
Buyer: Adams Construction of Coastal Georgia
Price: $19,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Patrick McGee
Buyer: Ronald Torre
Price: $360,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: June Tedder
Buyer: Nita Foster
Price: $215,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Kenneth Wade
Buyer: Becky Albright
Price: $115,000
Location: Marshview
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: CF KL Assets 2021 2 LLC
Price: $228,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Montisha Montgomery
Buyer: Antoine Pierre
Price: $134,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Arnold Anderson
Buyer: Jared Bellflower
Price: $20,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James Loughran
Buyer: Sage Sparrow LLC
Price: $593,8000
Location: N/A
Seller: Mary Helow Trust
Buyer: Maureen Sullivan
Price: $550,000
Location: Middleton Place
Seller: Ann Meilander
Buyer: Kirsten Bosch
Price: $492,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: David Smith
Buyer: Mikell LLC
Price: $140,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Rodger Pietsch
Buyer: Justin Ackley
Price: $340,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Mark Jones
Buyer: Barnacle Holdings LLC
Price: $430,000
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Briana Hernandez
Buyer: Samantha Barnwell
Price: $170,000
Location: Caleb’s Crossing