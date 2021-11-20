Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of November 8 through November 12 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Jadeange Getaways LLC
Buyer: Samantha Custard
Price: $244,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Construction BC Inc
Buyer: Alberta B. Adams
Price: $494,900
Location: Lakeview Cottages
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes Savannah LLC
Buyer: Anissa Mountain
Price: $266,000
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Anne Cummings
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $550,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Cwlots LLC
Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Price: $103,500
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Fair H. Sutherlin
Buyer: Mildred Rose LLC
Price: $1,850,000
Location: N/A
Seller: MA Property Solutions LLC
Buyer: Christy G. Denney
Price: $270,000
Location: Blythe Beach
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC
Price: $200,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC
Price: $250,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: LBB Holdings LLC
Buyer: Debbie B. Narain
Price: $90,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Keith Glisson
Buyer: Baltazar Mel Gar Sanchez
Price: $35,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Steven M. Long
Buyer: David Haney
Price: $270,500
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Sharon Wiggins Whorton
Buyer: David Liang
Price: $75,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Joseph Hiers
Buyer: Jacquelyn L. Doell
Price: $265,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Pallet Menders Inc
Buyer: Traysa D. Johnson
Price: $179,900
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Daniel Kenneth Deville
Buyer: Thomas Michael Slicko
Price: $458,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Shannon S. Kersey
Buyer: Biggs Family
Price: $245,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Hazel Mathis
Buyer: Jamaal Davon Nobles
Price: $10,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Thomas Lynn Skelton Jr.
Buyer: Chelsea K. Wilkerson
Price: $15,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: George R. Vogle
Buyer: Mark Arthur Hurt
Price: $995,000
Location: Kings Terrance
Seller: Eugenia J. Bramlitt
Buyer: Philip Fendig
Price: $227,500
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Wayne K. Robertson
Buyer: GNDS One LLC
Price: $950,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Alva Younger
Buyer: Kenya Wilson
Price: $189,000
Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes
Seller: Valerie J. Ryals
Buyer: William Preston Gordon
Price: $460,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Betty B. Anderson
Buyer: Anthony Fennell
Price: $250,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Alfonso Smith
Buyer: Leroy Smith
Price: $16,000
Location: Glynco Annex
Seller: Miriam A. Conley
Buyer: William T. Bilancio
Price: $274,000
Location: Southend
Seller: Blanche Richardson
Buyer: Rosa Nely Zarate Martinez
Price: $35,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Robert J. Campoine II
Buyer: Valerie J. Ryals
Price: $580,000
Location: Southern Oaks Plantation
Seller: Clara Roush
Buyer: Heather Davis
Price: $202,000
Location: Palmetto Place
Seller: Aliva B. Moore
Buyer: Frances J. Zimmerman
Price: $242,000
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Mark A. Eby
Buyer: Archie E. Prince IV
Price: $275,900
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Addison Burt Goolsby
Buyer: Jacob Edward Erwin
Price: $725,000
Location: Raffo Tract
Seller: Spur Condo Maghunt LLC
Buyer: WMW Investment Co LLC
Price: $525,000
Location:N/A
Seller: Martha Jean Ingram Lucas
Buyer: William Martin Woolman
Price: $625,000
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Thomas R. Nichols
Buyer: Dantera Tangpisuthipongsa
Price: $190,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Helens House LLC
Buyer: John Campbell
Price: $280,000
Location: Lincoln Place Place Courtyard Villas
Seller: Kelly Angell Cole
Buyer: Gilbert B. Meredith Jr.
Price: $331,500
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Lewis James Forbes
Buyer: Charles Haley
Price: $395,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Laser Sea Island LLC
Buyer: John Joseph Sangervasi
Price: $7,350,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Sheila Irene Gordon Pope
Price: $267,000
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Robert M. Williams Jr.
Buyer: Tara A. Lucas
Price: $275,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Henry E. Harden
Buyer: Quendolyn N. Noe
Price: $38,000
Location:N/A
Seller: Eichers Investments Group LLC
Buyer: Patricia Fr Rosten
Price: $22,900
Location: River Oaks
Seller: Gail Brewer Owens
Buyer: Nancy Lynn McKelvey
Price: $215,500
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: James R. Barfield II
Buyer: M. Robert Bosso
Price: $375,000
Location: West Lake Patio Homes
Seller: Donna R. Malone
Buyer: Betty B. Anderson
Price: $193,000
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Benjamin T. Brooks Jr.
Buyer: Michael Workman
Price: $284,900
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Dealvin Martin
Buyer: Susan Walker
Price: $140,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Dewayne H. Kennedy
Buyer: Ashley Hutson
Price: $44,400
Location: Good Place
Seller: Thomas A. Kempkes
Buyer: Helen Browning
Price: $1,325,000
Location:East Beach
Seller: Jeff S. Davidson
Buyer: Michael William Costello
Price: $305,000
Location: Brockinton Marsh
Seller: Larry B. Mathison
Buyer: Carol J. Heffernan
Price: $13,400
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Malcolm Wade Mathison Sr.
Buyer: Carol J. Heffernan
Price: $6,700
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Tina L. Lewis
Buyer: Mary Carter
Price: $23,500
Location: Post Court
Seller: Walter V. Rafolski Jr.
Buyer: Kevin Williams
Price: $198,000
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: Dtank Consulting Inc
Buyer: James Robert Furness
Price: $16,500
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Michael L. Middleton
Buyer: Aca Property Group LLC
Price: $80,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Michael L. Middleton
Buyer: Aca Property Group LLC
Price: $40,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Michael L. Middleton
Buyer: Aca Property Group LLC
Price: $400,000
Location: Oaks
Seller: CMH Homes Inc
Buyer: Theodore Favata
Price: $166,700
Location: Touchstone Ridge