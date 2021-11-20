Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of November 8 through November 12 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Jadeange Getaways LLC

Buyer: Samantha Custard

Price: $244,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Construction BC Inc

Buyer: Alberta B. Adams

Price: $494,900

Location: Lakeview Cottages

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes Savannah LLC

Buyer: Anissa Mountain

Price: $266,000

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Anne Cummings

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $550,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Cwlots LLC

Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Price: $103,500

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Fair H. Sutherlin

Buyer: Mildred Rose LLC

Price: $1,850,000

Location: N/A

Seller: MA Property Solutions LLC

Buyer: Christy G. Denney

Price: $270,000

Location: Blythe Beach

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC

Price: $200,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC

Price: $250,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: LBB Holdings LLC

Buyer: Debbie B. Narain

Price: $90,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Keith Glisson

Buyer: Baltazar Mel Gar Sanchez

Price: $35,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Steven M. Long

Buyer: David Haney

Price: $270,500

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Sharon Wiggins Whorton

Buyer: David Liang

Price: $75,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Joseph Hiers

Buyer: Jacquelyn L. Doell

Price: $265,000

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Pallet Menders Inc

Buyer: Traysa D. Johnson

Price: $179,900

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Daniel Kenneth Deville

Buyer: Thomas Michael Slicko

Price: $458,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Shannon S. Kersey

Buyer: Biggs Family

Price: $245,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Hazel Mathis

Buyer: Jamaal Davon Nobles

Price: $10,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Thomas Lynn Skelton Jr.

Buyer: Chelsea K. Wilkerson

Price: $15,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: George R. Vogle

Buyer: Mark Arthur Hurt

Price: $995,000

Location: Kings Terrance

Seller: Eugenia J. Bramlitt

Buyer: Philip Fendig

Price: $227,500

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Wayne K. Robertson

Buyer: GNDS One LLC

Price: $950,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Alva Younger

Buyer: Kenya Wilson

Price: $189,000

Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes

Seller: Valerie J. Ryals

Buyer: William Preston Gordon

Price: $460,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Betty B. Anderson

Buyer: Anthony Fennell

Price: $250,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Alfonso Smith

Buyer: Leroy Smith

Price: $16,000

Location: Glynco Annex

Seller: Miriam A. Conley

Buyer: William T. Bilancio

Price: $274,000

Location: Southend

Seller: Blanche Richardson

Buyer: Rosa Nely Zarate Martinez

Price: $35,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Robert J. Campoine II

Buyer: Valerie J. Ryals

Price: $580,000

Location: Southern Oaks Plantation

Seller: Clara Roush

Buyer: Heather Davis

Price: $202,000

Location: Palmetto Place

Seller: Aliva B. Moore

Buyer: Frances J. Zimmerman

Price: $242,000

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: Mark A. Eby

Buyer: Archie E. Prince IV

Price: $275,900

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Addison Burt Goolsby

Buyer: Jacob Edward Erwin

Price: $725,000

Location: Raffo Tract

Seller: Spur Condo Maghunt LLC

Buyer: WMW Investment Co LLC

Price: $525,000

Location:N/A

Seller: Martha Jean Ingram Lucas

Buyer: William Martin Woolman

Price: $625,000

Location: Youngwood

Seller: Thomas R. Nichols

Buyer: Dantera Tangpisuthipongsa

Price: $190,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Helens House LLC

Buyer: John Campbell

Price: $280,000

Location: Lincoln Place Place Courtyard Villas

Seller: Kelly Angell Cole

Buyer: Gilbert B. Meredith Jr.

Price: $331,500

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Lewis James Forbes

Buyer: Charles Haley

Price: $395,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Laser Sea Island LLC

Buyer: John Joseph Sangervasi

Price: $7,350,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Sheila Irene Gordon Pope

Price: $267,000

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Robert M. Williams Jr.

Buyer: Tara A. Lucas

Price: $275,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Henry E. Harden

Buyer: Quendolyn N. Noe

Price: $38,000

Location:N/A

Seller: Eichers Investments Group LLC

Buyer: Patricia Fr Rosten

Price: $22,900

Location: River Oaks

Seller: Gail Brewer Owens

Buyer: Nancy Lynn McKelvey

Price: $215,500

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: James R. Barfield II

Buyer: M. Robert Bosso

Price: $375,000

Location: West Lake Patio Homes

Seller: Donna R. Malone

Buyer: Betty B. Anderson

Price: $193,000

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Benjamin T. Brooks Jr.

Buyer: Michael Workman

Price: $284,900

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Dealvin Martin

Buyer: Susan Walker

Price: $140,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Dewayne H. Kennedy

Buyer: Ashley Hutson

Price: $44,400

Location: Good Place

Seller: Thomas A. Kempkes

Buyer: Helen Browning

Price: $1,325,000

Location:East Beach

Seller: Jeff S. Davidson

Buyer: Michael William Costello

Price: $305,000

Location: Brockinton Marsh

Seller: Larry B. Mathison

Buyer: Carol J. Heffernan

Price: $13,400

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Malcolm Wade Mathison Sr.

Buyer: Carol J. Heffernan

Price: $6,700

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Tina L. Lewis

Buyer: Mary Carter

Price: $23,500

Location: Post Court

Seller: Walter V. Rafolski Jr.

Buyer: Kevin Williams

Price: $198,000

Location: High Hill Lakes

Seller: Dtank Consulting Inc

Buyer: James Robert Furness

Price: $16,500

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Michael L. Middleton

Buyer: Aca Property Group LLC

Price: $80,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Michael L. Middleton

Buyer: Aca Property Group LLC

Price: $40,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Michael L. Middleton

Buyer: Aca Property Group LLC

Price: $400,000

Location: Oaks

Seller: CMH Homes Inc

Buyer: Theodore Favata

Price: $166,700

Location: Touchstone Ridge

