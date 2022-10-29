Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of October 9 through October 15 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Cecilia Reid
Buyer: Soc Construction
Price: $105,000
Location: N/A
Seller: 100 Houses
Buyer: Julie Tucker
Price: $129,900
Location: Brunswick Villas
Seller: Andrew Ledford
Buyer: Jane Kennedy
Price: $450,000
Location: Central Park
Seller: Haney Rental Properties
Buyer: Derrell Anglyn
Price: $389,900
Location: Ocean
Seller: Kevin Dunn
Buyer: Virginia Adams
Price: $590,000
Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Jacob Duncan
Buyer: James Damore
Price: $675,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Charma Dalope
Price: $288,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Gary Bailey
Buyer: Wilson Turcios
Price: $180,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Donna Maks
Buyer: Geeta Kainth
Price: $140,000
Location: Montpelier
Seller: Barry Fahs
Buyer: Juan Reyes
Price: $20,000
Location: Touchstone
Seller: Philip Newton
Buyer: Rodger Hogan
Price: $245,000
Location:Fairway
Seller: James Nolen
Buyer: Steven Cogburn
Price: $1,320,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Vijaya Shanmugavel
Buyer: Fernando Soto
Price: $120,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Haley Whitmore
Buyer: Jimmy Williams
Price: $170,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Ansley Otte
Buyer: Brittany Hutchinson
Price: $450,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Atlantic Land & Development
Buyer: Paul Oberry
Price: $35,500
Location: N/A
Seller: William Dahse
Buyer: Aretha Dupree
Price: $299,000
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Beni Haygood
Buyer: Edgar Clark
Price: $105,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: David Juelle
Buyer: Philip Villiotte
Price: $1,810,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Reese Haley
Buyer: Caitlin Spaeth
Price: $189,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: KM Holdings
Buyer: Maritime Homes
Price: $377,500
Location: Lincoln Field
Seller: Thomas Herndon
Buyer: Perez Rentals
Price: $35,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Marion Waidelich
Buyer: Joshlyn Chester
Price: $187,100
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Ashley Moore
Buyer: Marquis Hines
Price: $234,000
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Holly Martin
Buyer: Francis Mace
Price: $820,000
Location: Mission Asao
Seller: Donna Kelley
Buyer: James Kay
Price: $87,000
Location: Leo Smith Estate
Seller: Donna Kelley
Buyer: George Alread
Price: $87,000
Location: Leo Smith Estate
Seller: Richard Smith
Buyer: Glynn Acres
Price: $562,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Richard St. John
Buyer: Denis Murphy
Price: $649,900
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons
Seller: Thomas Schuh
Buyer: Thomas Schuh
Price: $31,100
Location: Village
Seller: 300 Cary LLC
Buyer: Brunswick OM Sai
Price: $4,000,200
Location: N/A
Seller: Judy Didoha
Buyer: Christi Gibson
Price: $340,000
Location: Island South
Seller: Robert Thigpen
Buyer: Brian Bluight
Price: $670,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Wolf Island Partners
Buyer: Southern Marsh Properties
Price: $550,000
Location: Industrial Park
Seller: Hardman Family Trust
Buyer: Christopher Nichols
Price: $240,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: John Lenard
Buyer: John Lenard
Price: $10,000
Location: Whip Poor Will Park
Seller: Betsey Clark
Buyer: Ronald Parks
Price: $450,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Linda Riggs
Buyer: Pamela Young
Price: $25,000
Location: Highland Manor
Seller: Pamela Young
Buyer: Linda Riggs
Price: $59,000
Location: Highland Manor
Seller: Matthew McHale
Buyer: Patsy Suarez
Price: $290,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Eichers Investment
Buyer: Marin Neal
Price: $395,000
Location: River Oaks
Seller: Habitat for Humanity
Buyer: James Wilson
Price: $90,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Hillary Carpenter
Buyer: Amanda Burton
Price: $250,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Stephen Duffell
Buyer: J&W Enterprise
Price: $40,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Anthony Duncan
Buyer: Bradley Proctor
Price: $446,500
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: Crystal Marasco
Price: $309,900
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Anand Jailall
Buyer: George Buffkin
Price: $80,000
Location: Glynco
Seller: Moxley Homes
Buyer: Jian Chen
Price: $368,100
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate
Seller: John Rhodes
Buyer: Ronald Delaurier
Price: $305,000
Location: Silver Bluff