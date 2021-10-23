Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of October 11 through October 15 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: James P. Branca

Buyer: Robert Kamerschen

Price: $670,000

Location: Laurel View

Seller: Purchasing Fund 20201 LLC

Buyer: Alicia Putnam

Price: $241,800

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Ralph Lewis Mashburn

Buyer: Robert L. Mashburn

Price: $114,000

Location: Glynco Annex

Seller: Michael Ryan Ferrell

Buyer: David J. Solomon

Price: $719,900

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Sandra C. Colhard

Buyer: Joseph Michael Brown

Price: $259,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Aubrey K. Ewing

Price: $615,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Paul J. Shaw

Buyer: John E. Imhoff

Price: $720,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Todd McGarrity

Buyer: Francisco J. Vasquez III

Price: $455,000

Location: North End

Seller: Lee D. Dyson

Buyer: Wild Heron Properties LLC

Price: $235,000

Location: Wymberly on the Marsh

Seller: Justin E. McManus

Buyer: Timothy Gene Norris

Price: $337,000

Location: South Oak Ridge

Seller: Paul C. Heath

Buyer: William Johnson

Price: $319,900

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Willie Mae Hines Bey

Buyer: Ron M. Gordon

Price: $164,000

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Lantana LLC

Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management LLC

Price: $60,000

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Charles W. Cottone

Buyer: Glenda Gail Sherer

Price: $705,000

Location: Hampton Place

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Jamie S. Like

Price: $319,900

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Michael R. Jones

Price: $708,000

Location: Bryan Estates

Seller: 400 Ocean Partners LLC

Buyer: Tiffany Paige Fordham

Price: $360,000

Location: Ocean

Seller: Blair Hallock

Buyer: John Cherry

Price: $435,000

Location: Marshes

Seller: David Durant

Buyer: St. Simons Properties LLC

Price: $455,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Ashton R. Earnhardt

Buyer: Andrew C. McClendon

Price: $180,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Spoonbill Landing LLC

Buyer: Joseph Douglas Coty

Price: $300,000

Location: Anglers Bluff

Seller: Brent E. Greening

Buyer: David Thompson

Price: $389,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Jesse Breidinger

Buyer: Delbra C. Bowden

Price: $595,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Graham Anthony Hall

Price: $430,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Frances P. Biddle

Buyer: Mark C. Craiger

Price: $435,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Richard J. Scott

Buyer: Robert Kregg Laundon

Price: $875,000

Location: Shaws Bounty

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Olivia Danielle Hanson

Price: $234,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Charles Ronald Kersh

Buyer: Frank G. Mitchell IV

Price: $650,000

Location: Golf Retreat

Seller: Vera M. Inman

Buyer: J. Patrick Yoder

Price: $265,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: JC Souter II

Buyer: Tammy A. Young

Price: $19,000

Location: Cains Crossings

Seller: Dale F. Brown

Buyer: Cynthia Anne Beall

Price: $290,000

Location:Oaks

Seller: Andy Lee Griffin

Buyer: Samuel W. Thompson

Price: $15,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Legacy Home Builders LLC

Buyer: Joseph M. Eberhardt

Price: $374,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Quendolyn N. Noe

Buyer: Lindy Ryan Moore

Price: $175,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC

Buyer: Harry B. Parker Jr.

Price: $547,400

Location: Ramsey Place Harrington

Seller: 3675 Community Road LLC

Buyer: Kevin Head

Price: $250,000

Location: Brunswick Farms

Seller: Rose Anna Gamble

Buyer: Christina Sasso

Price: $35,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Deborah Nelson

Buyer: James D. Benefield III

Price: $450,000

Location: Grandview at Sea Palms

Seller: Wilma Fay Register Wheatly

Buyer: Nicodemo Ventura

Price: $65,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Anthony G. Harvey Sr.

Buyer: Roshawnda Princess Richardson

Price: $27,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: GDCO LLC

Buyer: Marvin D. Morton

Price: $90,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Darrin Filer

Buyer: Matthew Vann Johnson

Price: $160,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Paul E. Waring III

Buyer: Chadwick H. Hartley

Price: $315,000

Location: Brockinton Marshes

Seller: Nancy M. Zell

Buyer: Elizabeth H. Howard

Price: $254,000

Location: South End

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.

Buyer: Kathy Gilman

Price: $94,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Charles Wesley Jones Jr.

Buyer: William A. Perry

Price: $379,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Joseph W. Turner

Buyer: Linda Ganas

Price: $27,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Gregory Scott Burnett

Price: $236,900

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Patrick C. Mcelroy

Buyer: Michael Dunnington

Price: $296,900

Location:

Seller: Brunswick First Church of Nazarene

Buyer: George L. Lewis

Price: $750,000

Location: Golden Isles Gateway

Seller: Kathleen D. Mullett

Buyer: James A. Webb

Price: $480,000

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: Laura Lang

Buyer: Gregory Hughes

Price: $325,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Natures Design Landscape Development

Buyer: Recovery Solutions Worldwide LLC

Price: $6,000

Location: N/A

