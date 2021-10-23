Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of October 11 through October 15 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: James P. Branca
Buyer: Robert Kamerschen
Price: $670,000
Location: Laurel View
Seller: Purchasing Fund 20201 LLC
Buyer: Alicia Putnam
Price: $241,800
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Ralph Lewis Mashburn
Buyer: Robert L. Mashburn
Price: $114,000
Location: Glynco Annex
Seller: Michael Ryan Ferrell
Buyer: David J. Solomon
Price: $719,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Sandra C. Colhard
Buyer: Joseph Michael Brown
Price: $259,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Aubrey K. Ewing
Price: $615,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Paul J. Shaw
Buyer: John E. Imhoff
Price: $720,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Todd McGarrity
Buyer: Francisco J. Vasquez III
Price: $455,000
Location: North End
Seller: Lee D. Dyson
Buyer: Wild Heron Properties LLC
Price: $235,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Justin E. McManus
Buyer: Timothy Gene Norris
Price: $337,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Paul C. Heath
Buyer: William Johnson
Price: $319,900
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Willie Mae Hines Bey
Buyer: Ron M. Gordon
Price: $164,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Lantana LLC
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management LLC
Price: $60,000
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Charles W. Cottone
Buyer: Glenda Gail Sherer
Price: $705,000
Location: Hampton Place
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Jamie S. Like
Price: $319,900
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Michael R. Jones
Price: $708,000
Location: Bryan Estates
Seller: 400 Ocean Partners LLC
Buyer: Tiffany Paige Fordham
Price: $360,000
Location: Ocean
Seller: Blair Hallock
Buyer: John Cherry
Price: $435,000
Location: Marshes
Seller: David Durant
Buyer: St. Simons Properties LLC
Price: $455,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Ashton R. Earnhardt
Buyer: Andrew C. McClendon
Price: $180,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Spoonbill Landing LLC
Buyer: Joseph Douglas Coty
Price: $300,000
Location: Anglers Bluff
Seller: Brent E. Greening
Buyer: David Thompson
Price: $389,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Jesse Breidinger
Buyer: Delbra C. Bowden
Price: $595,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Graham Anthony Hall
Price: $430,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Frances P. Biddle
Buyer: Mark C. Craiger
Price: $435,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Richard J. Scott
Buyer: Robert Kregg Laundon
Price: $875,000
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Olivia Danielle Hanson
Price: $234,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Charles Ronald Kersh
Buyer: Frank G. Mitchell IV
Price: $650,000
Location: Golf Retreat
Seller: Vera M. Inman
Buyer: J. Patrick Yoder
Price: $265,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: JC Souter II
Buyer: Tammy A. Young
Price: $19,000
Location: Cains Crossings
Seller: Dale F. Brown
Buyer: Cynthia Anne Beall
Price: $290,000
Location:Oaks
Seller: Andy Lee Griffin
Buyer: Samuel W. Thompson
Price: $15,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Legacy Home Builders LLC
Buyer: Joseph M. Eberhardt
Price: $374,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Quendolyn N. Noe
Buyer: Lindy Ryan Moore
Price: $175,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC
Buyer: Harry B. Parker Jr.
Price: $547,400
Location: Ramsey Place Harrington
Seller: 3675 Community Road LLC
Buyer: Kevin Head
Price: $250,000
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: Rose Anna Gamble
Buyer: Christina Sasso
Price: $35,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Deborah Nelson
Buyer: James D. Benefield III
Price: $450,000
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
Seller: Wilma Fay Register Wheatly
Buyer: Nicodemo Ventura
Price: $65,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Anthony G. Harvey Sr.
Buyer: Roshawnda Princess Richardson
Price: $27,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Marvin D. Morton
Price: $90,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Darrin Filer
Buyer: Matthew Vann Johnson
Price: $160,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Paul E. Waring III
Buyer: Chadwick H. Hartley
Price: $315,000
Location: Brockinton Marshes
Seller: Nancy M. Zell
Buyer: Elizabeth H. Howard
Price: $254,000
Location: South End
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.
Buyer: Kathy Gilman
Price: $94,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Charles Wesley Jones Jr.
Buyer: William A. Perry
Price: $379,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Joseph W. Turner
Buyer: Linda Ganas
Price: $27,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Regency Innovations LLC
Buyer: Gregory Scott Burnett
Price: $236,900
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Patrick C. Mcelroy
Buyer: Michael Dunnington
Price: $296,900
Location:
Seller: Brunswick First Church of Nazarene
Buyer: George L. Lewis
Price: $750,000
Location: Golden Isles Gateway
Seller: Kathleen D. Mullett
Buyer: James A. Webb
Price: $480,000
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: Laura Lang
Buyer: Gregory Hughes
Price: $325,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Natures Design Landscape Development
Buyer: Recovery Solutions Worldwide LLC
Price: $6,000
Location: N/A