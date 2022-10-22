Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of October 2 through October 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Whitaker Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Glynn Place Station
Price: $2,000,000
Location: Village at Glynn Place
Seller: Ralph Powell Jr.
Buyer: Sea Palms
Price: $295,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Benjamin Spangler
Buyer: Robert Jourdan
Price: $44,500
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Kyle Grimes
Buyer: Paul Gallo
Price: $180,000
Location:North End
Seller: Veta Hill Construction
Buyer: John McLemore
Price: $699,500
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Colin Smith
Buyer: Eleanor Hendrix
Price: $43,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: DMR Investments
Buyer: Southeast Georgia Land Sales
Price: $435,000
Location: Golden Isles Gateway
Seller: Joshua Keen
Buyer: Kyle Grimes
Price: $290,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: Southern Realty Custom Homes
Buyer: JM Allen Construction
Price: $25,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: Paul Gil
Price: $336,300
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Jimmy Hutson
Buyer: Jerod Myers
Price: $367,200
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Jason Hall
Buyer: Mollie Rubine
Price: $320,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Dawn Drayton
Buyer: Michael Czujko
Price: $305,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Jerry Worhsam
Buyer: Christian Arriga
Price: $260,000
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: Cari Clark
Buyer: Steve Clark
Price: $313,500
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Howard Cox
Buyer: Larry Colburn
Price: $313,500
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Kimberly King
Buyer: Kan Bautz
Price: $775,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Ashley Chandler
Buyer: Zachary Moxley
Price: $550,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: James Moore
Buyer: Casey Ancona
Price: $265,000
Location:Autumns Wood
Seller: Lori Orange
Buyer: Baer Investments
Price: $375,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Jenna McMicken
Buyer: Mark Amorosi
Price: $1,400,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: David Wallace
Buyer: Mary Kitchin
Price: $502,500
Location: West Point
Seller: Daniel Clark
Buyer: Jack Ferrell
Price: $470,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Philip Villiotte
Buyer: Fulvia Campos Duncan
Price: $1,325,000
Location: Village Oaks
Seller: Richard McKinna
Buyer: Rey Cruz
Price: $30,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Valerie Harrison
Buyer: Narain Properties LLC
Price: $113,000
Location: Glendale
Seller: Kevin Gough
Buyer: Cherise Cartwright
Price: $115,000
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Vcyojo
Buyer: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Price: $250,000
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: David Whitworth
Buyer: Jonathan Okin
Price: $977,500
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: Jane Richard
Buyer: Lindsay Friedrich
Price: $340,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Frederica Lot 19
Buyer: Robert Griffith
Price: $2,701,000
Location: North End
Seller: John Morse
Buyer: Jeffrey Belser
Price: $565,000
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
Seller: Herman Jeffer
Buyer: Mark Larson
Price: $475,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Robert Reece Jr.
Buyer: Charles McMillan
Price: $620,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Barbara Wolf
Buyer: Chris Locke
Price: $795,500
Location: Village Villas
Seller: Kenneth Janetsky
Buyer: Porter Jennings
Price: $395,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Anjelina Hollingsworth
Buyer: Larry Voris
Price: $290,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Tom Routhieaux
Buyer: Margaret Robinson
Price: $450,000
Location: Riverview Park
Seller: Madia Sargent
Buyer: Jason Dancy
Price: $414,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Joan Wrigley
Buyer: Warren Property
Price: $715,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: Helen Emmerton Inter Vivos
Buyer: Hailey McNinch
Price: $188,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Patricia Rowan
Price: $412,800
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Kandi Shepherd
Buyer: Cody White
Price: $100,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Daryle Mizelle
Buyer: Gregory Stahl
Price: $355,000
Location: Ocean Blvd
Seller: Foy Moseley
Buyer: Frank Donnelly
Price: $595,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Steve Howson Buyer: Robert Fricke Jr. Price: $580,000 Location: Plantation Point
Seller: James Johns Buyer: Friendly Express Price: $30,000 Location: N/A
Seller: William France Buyer: TL Equipment Price: $675,000 Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Richard Moore Buyer: Martin Killgallon Price: $699,000 Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles
Seller: Donald Hedick Buyer: Richard Ballesteros Price: $574,000 Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Cottage Grove Partners Buyer: CF KL Assets Price: $4,367,000 Location: N/A