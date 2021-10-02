Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 20 through September 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Mary Estelle Davis Chasteen

Buyer: Albert Lamar Chasteen

Price: $70,000

Location: N/A

Seller: JDB3 Investments LLC

Buyer: Morris Earl Muse

Price: $183,000

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: Eugene Lofton

Buyer: Eugene F. Greene Jr.

Price: $230,000

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: John R. Vitale

Buyer: DC Investment Associates LLC

Price: $19,500

Location: Oak Groves Plantation

Seller: Theodore Motes

Buyer: Richard Timothy Dyroff

Price: $449,000

Location: Oak Groves Plantation

Seller: Christopher Jones

Buyer: Julie C. Freeman

Price: $420,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Richard Dyroff

Buyer: Chad Doud

Price: $369,000

Location: North Shores

Seller: Lindsey M. Crumley

Buyer: John M. Weeks

Price: $249,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Lee R. Burton

Buyer: Seaside Pavers & Tile LLC

Price: $950,000

Location: Wesley Lee Estates

Seller: Jessica Synder

Buyer: James B. Baldwin

Price: $415,000

Location: West Shores

Seller: Mary Edna Kalcos Grassi

Buyer: Samuel J. Sutton

Price: $115,000

Location: Yellow Bluff Estates

Seller: Michael Diestel

Buyer: SSWl Properties LLC

Price: $14,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Vicki Masella

Buyer: Timothy Coy Roberts

Price: $255,000

Location: Courtyard Villas

Seller: AL J. Boudreau

Buyer: Richard Wells Littlefield II

Price: $310,000

Location: Grand Oaks Plantation

Seller: Jennifer Rogers

Buyer: Sammie Thompson Jr.

Price: $100,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Carol L. Engle

Buyer: Timothy Lamch

Price: $535,000

Location: Palmetto Lakes

Seller: Charles W. Brunson

Buyer: Michael C. Barnett

Price: $290,000

Location: Hampton River

Seller: Richard C. Kidwell

Buyer: Jackie Shifflett

Price: $35,000

Location: Morgans Mill

Seller: Darrin A. Strickland

Buyer: Kevin Sharpton

Price: $22,500

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Michael R. Yoak

Buyer: Jonathan R. Collett

Price: $112,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Mike Malone

Buyer: Kyle M. Davis

Price: $235,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Rudolph Hawke

Buyer: Michelle Underwood

Price: $223,700

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Kyle J. Blakney

Buyer: Robert E. Hutchens

Price: $485,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Pamela Anne Bartlett

Buyer: Cathy P. Powers

Price: $200,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Wanda F. Usher

Buyer: Miranda Music Smith

Price: $3,500

Location: N/A

Seller: JM Allen Construction Inc

Buyer: James P. Harper

Price: $490,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: John Cowman Jr.

Buyer: Clyde Emery Scheel

Price: $280,000

Location: Twin Rivers

Seller: Stephanie Nicole Knight

Buyer: Joshua D. Ball

Price: $205,600

Location: High Hills Lakes

Seller: Miriam Reyes

Buyer: Phattana Manivong

Price: $274,000

Location: N/A

Seller: David Slusher

Buyer: Thomas Kilbride

Price: $429,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Ralph Allen Tillman Jr.

Buyer: Pamela Sue Tillman Harris

Price: $250,000

Location: Ralph Allen Tillman Jr.

Seller: James W. Karwisch

Buyer: Catherine M. Pendleton

Price: $301,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Rosemary M. Fallstrom

Buyer: Executive Real Estate LLC

Price: $65,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Elizaberth C. Thrift

Buyer: Michael L. Crowl

Price: $1,192,500

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Brumnach Development Inc

Buyer: Tommy Ruckman

Price: $735,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Robert Rim Burandt

Buyer: Steven L. Hartman

Price: $796,000

Location: Youngwood

Seller: Kaufman Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: SSI FR LLC

Price: $262,500

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: LH Property Holdings LLC

Buyer: CHC Properties LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: Liberty Harbor

Seller: P&M Cedar Products Inc

Buyer: Village Creek Associates LLC

Price: $715,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Richard E. Maddox

Buyer: Michael Landon Nelson

Price: $425,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: PD South LLC

Buyer: Southridge Partners LLC

Price: $400,000

Location: Coral Park

Seller: Theodore Richard Shimkus

Buyer: Joeilynn Priest

Price: $285,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Miles D. James

Buyer: Emily Tarsa

Price: $420,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Sandra C. Colhard

Buyer: Paul Howard Ingle

Price: $149,900

Location: Old Town

Seller: Frederica Development

Buyer: SSI Conservancy Trust

Price: $600,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: RISI Enterprise LLC

Buyer: Robert Weed

Price: $470,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Nichole Lorraine

Buyer: David Ireland

Price: $50,000

Location: N/A

Seller: William E. Brown

Buyer: Renthia Lewis

Price: $330,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Virgil Herman Hinson, trustee

Buyer: Jason Wood

Price: $90,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Caleb Lynn Morris

Buyer: Stacy B. Nieman

Price: $335,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Rameez Qureshi

Buyer: Julia Victoria Walker

Price: $137,000

Location: Garden Grove

Seller: Floriberto Zarate Martinez

Buyer: Sally Yvette Ricalde

Price: $20,000

Location: Golden Shores

Seller: Angelique Freeman

Buyer: Richard Gardner

Price: $6,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: William R. Garner

Buyer: Dewayne Mosley

Price: $282,500

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: H. Lindsey Cordell III

Buyer: Mario Trujillo, trustee

Price: $850,000

Location: Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Roberta Lynn Stewart

Buyer: Sally Ann Tebbetts

Price: $431,600

Location: Royals Oaks

Seller: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC

Buyer: James L. Barker

Price: $508,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Bent W. Meek

Buyer: Kelsey M. Behrend

Price: $230,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Anthony J. Veselsky

Buyer: Brian M. Risinger

Price: $599,900

Location: Mallory Park

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Guadalupe Charles Davalos

Price: $229,900

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Courtney Dawn Long

Buyer: Julie Felix

Price: $250,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: James S. McCormick

Buyer: Christopher H. King

Price: $485,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Melinda A. Jacox

Buyer: Tedd Toler

Price: $599,000

Location: Marshes

Seller: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC

Buyer: Debra L. Schoene

Price: $435,000

Location: Harrington Ramsey Place

Seller: Fred W. Spaulding

Buyer: Steve Pearce

Price: $85,000

Location: Groveside Park

Seller: Avent Holdings LLC

Buyer: Facing The Sun LLC

Price: $204,000

Location: Golf Villas

Seller: 3808 Hardee Ave LLC

Buyer: Neri Molina

Price: $24,600

Location: Model Farms

Seller: W. Ralph Basham

Buyer: Paul A. Fey

Price: $815,000

Location: Sea Point Lodge

Seller: Kevin Almond

Buyer: Kevin Almond

Price: $33,000

Location: Cedar Walk

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Leslie Ann Rubino, trustee

Price: $445,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Frederick Tessari III

Buyer: Joyce M. Clyburn

Price: $339,900

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Pankaj Kumar Patel

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $35,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Bernard Duval Marlow

Buyer: Holly Holdings Investments LLC

Price: $95,000

Location: Glynn Haven

Seller: Thomas J. Burton Jr.

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Allie Davis Jones

Buyer: Donnell F. Rabine

Price: $180,000

Location: North End

Seller: Carl Lee Chaffin

Buyer: Marco Baucham

Price: $235,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Otto Y. Johnson III

Buyer: Tony Thaw

Price: $255,000

Location: Ricefield

Seller: William Thomas Wise

Buyer: Colleen Marie Dawson

Price: $59,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Sovereign Holdings LLC

Buyer: Russell Mullins

Price: $357,700

Location: Sandcastle

