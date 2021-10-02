Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 20 through September 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Mary Estelle Davis Chasteen
Buyer: Albert Lamar Chasteen
Price: $70,000
Location: N/A
Seller: JDB3 Investments LLC
Buyer: Morris Earl Muse
Price: $183,000
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Eugene Lofton
Buyer: Eugene F. Greene Jr.
Price: $230,000
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: John R. Vitale
Buyer: DC Investment Associates LLC
Price: $19,500
Location: Oak Groves Plantation
Seller: Theodore Motes
Buyer: Richard Timothy Dyroff
Price: $449,000
Location: Oak Groves Plantation
Seller: Christopher Jones
Buyer: Julie C. Freeman
Price: $420,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Richard Dyroff
Buyer: Chad Doud
Price: $369,000
Location: North Shores
Seller: Lindsey M. Crumley
Buyer: John M. Weeks
Price: $249,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Lee R. Burton
Buyer: Seaside Pavers & Tile LLC
Price: $950,000
Location: Wesley Lee Estates
Seller: Jessica Synder
Buyer: James B. Baldwin
Price: $415,000
Location: West Shores
Seller: Mary Edna Kalcos Grassi
Buyer: Samuel J. Sutton
Price: $115,000
Location: Yellow Bluff Estates
Seller: Michael Diestel
Buyer: SSWl Properties LLC
Price: $14,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Vicki Masella
Buyer: Timothy Coy Roberts
Price: $255,000
Location: Courtyard Villas
Seller: AL J. Boudreau
Buyer: Richard Wells Littlefield II
Price: $310,000
Location: Grand Oaks Plantation
Seller: Jennifer Rogers
Buyer: Sammie Thompson Jr.
Price: $100,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Carol L. Engle
Buyer: Timothy Lamch
Price: $535,000
Location: Palmetto Lakes
Seller: Charles W. Brunson
Buyer: Michael C. Barnett
Price: $290,000
Location: Hampton River
Seller: Richard C. Kidwell
Buyer: Jackie Shifflett
Price: $35,000
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: Darrin A. Strickland
Buyer: Kevin Sharpton
Price: $22,500
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Michael R. Yoak
Buyer: Jonathan R. Collett
Price: $112,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Mike Malone
Buyer: Kyle M. Davis
Price: $235,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Rudolph Hawke
Buyer: Michelle Underwood
Price: $223,700
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Kyle J. Blakney
Buyer: Robert E. Hutchens
Price: $485,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Pamela Anne Bartlett
Buyer: Cathy P. Powers
Price: $200,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Wanda F. Usher
Buyer: Miranda Music Smith
Price: $3,500
Location: N/A
Seller: JM Allen Construction Inc
Buyer: James P. Harper
Price: $490,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: John Cowman Jr.
Buyer: Clyde Emery Scheel
Price: $280,000
Location: Twin Rivers
Seller: Stephanie Nicole Knight
Buyer: Joshua D. Ball
Price: $205,600
Location: High Hills Lakes
Seller: Miriam Reyes
Buyer: Phattana Manivong
Price: $274,000
Location: N/A
Seller: David Slusher
Buyer: Thomas Kilbride
Price: $429,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Ralph Allen Tillman Jr.
Buyer: Pamela Sue Tillman Harris
Price: $250,000
Location: Ralph Allen Tillman Jr.
Seller: James W. Karwisch
Buyer: Catherine M. Pendleton
Price: $301,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Rosemary M. Fallstrom
Buyer: Executive Real Estate LLC
Price: $65,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Elizaberth C. Thrift
Buyer: Michael L. Crowl
Price: $1,192,500
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Brumnach Development Inc
Buyer: Tommy Ruckman
Price: $735,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Robert Rim Burandt
Buyer: Steven L. Hartman
Price: $796,000
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Kaufman Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: SSI FR LLC
Price: $262,500
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: LH Property Holdings LLC
Buyer: CHC Properties LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: Liberty Harbor
Seller: P&M Cedar Products Inc
Buyer: Village Creek Associates LLC
Price: $715,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Richard E. Maddox
Buyer: Michael Landon Nelson
Price: $425,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: PD South LLC
Buyer: Southridge Partners LLC
Price: $400,000
Location: Coral Park
Seller: Theodore Richard Shimkus
Buyer: Joeilynn Priest
Price: $285,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Miles D. James
Buyer: Emily Tarsa
Price: $420,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Sandra C. Colhard
Buyer: Paul Howard Ingle
Price: $149,900
Location: Old Town
Seller: Frederica Development
Buyer: SSI Conservancy Trust
Price: $600,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: RISI Enterprise LLC
Buyer: Robert Weed
Price: $470,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Nichole Lorraine
Buyer: David Ireland
Price: $50,000
Location: N/A
Seller: William E. Brown
Buyer: Renthia Lewis
Price: $330,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Virgil Herman Hinson, trustee
Buyer: Jason Wood
Price: $90,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Caleb Lynn Morris
Buyer: Stacy B. Nieman
Price: $335,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Rameez Qureshi
Buyer: Julia Victoria Walker
Price: $137,000
Location: Garden Grove
Seller: Floriberto Zarate Martinez
Buyer: Sally Yvette Ricalde
Price: $20,000
Location: Golden Shores
Seller: Angelique Freeman
Buyer: Richard Gardner
Price: $6,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: William R. Garner
Buyer: Dewayne Mosley
Price: $282,500
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: H. Lindsey Cordell III
Buyer: Mario Trujillo, trustee
Price: $850,000
Location: Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Roberta Lynn Stewart
Buyer: Sally Ann Tebbetts
Price: $431,600
Location: Royals Oaks
Seller: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC
Buyer: James L. Barker
Price: $508,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Bent W. Meek
Buyer: Kelsey M. Behrend
Price: $230,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Anthony J. Veselsky
Buyer: Brian M. Risinger
Price: $599,900
Location: Mallory Park
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Guadalupe Charles Davalos
Price: $229,900
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Courtney Dawn Long
Buyer: Julie Felix
Price: $250,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: James S. McCormick
Buyer: Christopher H. King
Price: $485,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Melinda A. Jacox
Buyer: Tedd Toler
Price: $599,000
Location: Marshes
Seller: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC
Buyer: Debra L. Schoene
Price: $435,000
Location: Harrington Ramsey Place
Seller: Fred W. Spaulding
Buyer: Steve Pearce
Price: $85,000
Location: Groveside Park
Seller: Avent Holdings LLC
Buyer: Facing The Sun LLC
Price: $204,000
Location: Golf Villas
Seller: 3808 Hardee Ave LLC
Buyer: Neri Molina
Price: $24,600
Location: Model Farms
Seller: W. Ralph Basham
Buyer: Paul A. Fey
Price: $815,000
Location: Sea Point Lodge
Seller: Kevin Almond
Buyer: Kevin Almond
Price: $33,000
Location: Cedar Walk
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Leslie Ann Rubino, trustee
Price: $445,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Frederick Tessari III
Buyer: Joyce M. Clyburn
Price: $339,900
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Pankaj Kumar Patel
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $35,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Bernard Duval Marlow
Buyer: Holly Holdings Investments LLC
Price: $95,000
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller: Thomas J. Burton Jr.
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Allie Davis Jones
Buyer: Donnell F. Rabine
Price: $180,000
Location: North End
Seller: Carl Lee Chaffin
Buyer: Marco Baucham
Price: $235,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Otto Y. Johnson III
Buyer: Tony Thaw
Price: $255,000
Location: Ricefield
Seller: William Thomas Wise
Buyer: Colleen Marie Dawson
Price: $59,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Sovereign Holdings LLC
Buyer: Russell Mullins
Price: $357,700
Location: Sandcastle