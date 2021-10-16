Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of October 4 through October 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Elizabeth Garrett
Buyer: Merrilyn R. Sease
Price: $225,000
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: David Slusher
Price: $47,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: June C. McGhee
Buyer: Michele Messina
Price: $321,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Garrett Ellis
Buyer: Maleticia Marin Esquivel
Price: $92,000
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Courtney Marie Herndon
Buyer: Kent Kraushaar
Price: $439,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Mitchell G. Galloway
Buyer: Edward William Jones Jr.
Price: $2,125,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Connie P. Santini
Buyer: Frank Gasaway Jr.
Price: $259,500
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Star Hospitality LLC
Buyer: Ramesh Patel
Price: $1,400,000
Location: Golden Isles Parkway
Seller: Charles Allen Knight
Buyer: Kimberly Ann Mallard
Price: $135,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Sand Star Investment LLC
Buyer: Rosa Elena Espinoza Perez
Price: $94,900
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: CC Hall LLC
Buyer: RC 902 LLC
Price: $2,675,000
Location: Sea Island River Club
Seller: Harmony Barnett
Buyer: Mark Ingersoll
Price: $176,800
Location: Cates Bounty
Seller: James R. Mohr
Buyer: Chris Lewis
Price: $339,900
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Charles Hunter Riepenhoff
Price: $316,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Pamela Gail Baker
Buyer: Donald Lamar White
Price: $165,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Bill Duckworth Land Holdings LLC
Buyer: Harold D. Dodgen
Price: $419,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Johnathan E. Gaskins
Buyer: Jay R. Reyher
Price: $645,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: David W. Cox
Buyer: Mackensey Hope Solomon
Price: $180,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: James Fucetola
Buyer: Kyli Dena Gardiner
Price: $823,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: Zane Edwin Schauer
Buyer: Mary Hart Wilheit, trustee
Price: $565,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Arlene Ingram
Buyer: Richard Craven
Price: $290,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Robert M. Cunningham
Buyer: Sarah Elizabeth Tinsley
Price: $779,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Robert N. Dunagan Jr.
Buyer: SSI FR LLC
Price: $525,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Thomas & Bryson Properties LLC
Buyer: VKS QOZB LLC
Price: $75,000
Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park
Seller: Thomas & Bryson Properties LLC
Buyer: Pointe Grand Brunswick SPE LLC
Price: $2,300,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Vivian Overstreet Lemmond
Buyer: Taurean Christopher Ham
Price: $266,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Betty Ammons Slaughter
Buyer: Ralph Fuggin
Price: $165,000
Location:Glendale Gardens
Seller: Donna Varnell
Buyer: Alexxus Q. Williams
Price: $90,100
Location: N/A
Seller: Seth Cullen
Buyer: Robert M. Cunningham
Price: $400,000
Location: Cottages of Musgrove
Seller: H. Randolph Laird, trustee
Buyer: Meghan Burruss Respess
Price: $4,100,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Brian D. Batchelor
Price: $850,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Jet Anthony Martin, trustee
Buyer: Steven E. Gully
Price: $425,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Morgan C. Strickland
Buyer: Richard Joy Wideman
Price: $20,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Robert M. White
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management LLC
Price: $38,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Larry S. White
Buyer: Marsh Investments LLC
Price: $490,000
Location: Captains Walk
Seller: Ashley L. Oneal
Buyer: Antonio F. Cardoso
Price: $219,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Deron E. Buchanan
Buyer: Rhonda R. Waller
Price: $125,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: James R. Blakney Jr.
Buyer: James W. Karwisch
Price: $271,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Martha L. Webster
Buyer: Richard Ballesteros
Price: $90,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Roy W. Blaschke
Buyer: Russell White
Price: $100,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Construction B C Inc.
Buyer: Joe Villarreal
Price: $503,000
Location: Lake View Cottages
Seller: 275 Commerce Drive LLC
Buyer: TAG FL LLC
Price: $1,400,000
Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park
Seller: Jeffrey B. Otto
Buyer: Gregory T. Otto
Price: $520,000
Location: Kings Terrace
Seller: 1317 Demere LLC
Buyer: Lindsey M. Tilley
Price: $499,900
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Matthew G. Kuchar
Buyer: SSI Dant LLC
Price: $3,500,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Driggers Construction Co
Buyer: Lauren Murray
Price: $3,500
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Linda F. Riner
Buyer: Linda F. Riner
Price: $ 34,700
Location: High Point
Seller: Erin L. Vaughn
Buyer: Annalise K. Monte
Price: $365,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Robert F. Gribben
Buyer: Delia Chaney
Price: $275,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Cory Mallard
Buyer: Nicholas Zotos
Price: $480,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Angela Golden
Buyer: Stephanie J. Mallard
Price: $250,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: Cynthia Simms
Buyer: Lori Anne Bolden
Price: $760,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Sarah C. Sanchez
Buyer: Andy Pina Velazquez
Price: $179,000
Location: East View
Seller: Anne Vrooman
Buyer: Warren Jansen
Price: $335,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP
Buyer: Patrick Walton
Price: $38,800
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Ray S. Lindsay
Buyer: Phillip Edward Allen
Price: $310,100
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Kathryn M. Downs
Buyer: Thomas M. Cason Jr.
Price: $495,000
Location: Wesley Crossing
Seller: John E. Durham
Buyer: Arthur Thomas Harrison
Price: $350,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Augusta Capital
Buyer: Kelly Cole
Price: $385,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: John Campbell, trustee
Buyer: Douglas Paine Bacon
Price: $260,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Thomas C. Henris
Buyer: Conder Properties LLC
Price: $125,000
Location: St. Simons by the Lighthouse
Seller: Jeremy Foreman
Buyer: Robert Timothy Zbikowski
Price: $272,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Brandon H. Sigman
Buyer: Stephen J. Knapp
Price: $82,000
Location: Breedlove Addition Village Bluff
Seller: Thomas M. Cason Jr.
Buyer: Carol Butler
Price: $380,000
Location: Palmettos
Seller: Thomas R. Schuh
Buyer: Richard Nicholas Evans
Price: $19,500
Location: Fish Hall
Seller: James Tyler Hawkins
Buyer: Jessica Ward
Price: $430,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Zane Frazier Enright
Buyer: Richard C. Watkins
Price: $260,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Helen L. Stiles
Buyer: Nautilus Homes LLC
Price: $79,600
Location: N/A
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Tiffany Jurgens
Price: $309,900
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Rebuilding Together of Glynn County Ga.
Buyer: 3825 Norwich LLC
Price: $48,000
Location: Model Farms
Seller: ARC HR5STP1001 LLC
Buyer: Eric J. Kuchar, trustee
Price: $400,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Darrell Turner
Buyer: Kevin C. Scott
Price: $142,500
Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes
Seller: Charles R. Brewer
Buyer: N/A
Price: $273,500
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Jennifer Harkey
Buyer: ACA Management LLC
Price: $123,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Lauren Doucet
Buyer: Jack A. Daniel
Price: $159,000
Location: South End
Seller: SSI FR LLC
Buyer: Frederica 13 LLC
Price: $10,000,000
Location: Frederica Estates
Seller: Island Holdings LLC
Buyer: William Mark Newton
Price: $22,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: John Duncan Goodrich
Buyer: Jonathan Barrow
Price: $141,000
Location: Country Club Heights
Seller: Pallet Menders
Buyer: Coastal Community
Price: $374,900
Location: New Town