Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of October 4 through October 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Elizabeth Garrett

Buyer: Merrilyn R. Sease

Price: $225,000

Location: Brockinton South

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: David Slusher

Price: $47,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: June C. McGhee

Buyer: Michele Messina

Price: $321,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Garrett Ellis

Buyer: Maleticia Marin Esquivel

Price: $92,000

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Courtney Marie Herndon

Buyer: Kent Kraushaar

Price: $439,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Mitchell G. Galloway

Buyer: Edward William Jones Jr.

Price: $2,125,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Connie P. Santini

Buyer: Frank Gasaway Jr.

Price: $259,500

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Star Hospitality LLC

Buyer: Ramesh Patel

Price: $1,400,000

Location: Golden Isles Parkway

Seller: Charles Allen Knight

Buyer: Kimberly Ann Mallard

Price: $135,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Sand Star Investment LLC

Buyer: Rosa Elena Espinoza Perez

Price: $94,900

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: CC Hall LLC

Buyer: RC 902 LLC

Price: $2,675,000

Location: Sea Island River Club

Seller: Harmony Barnett

Buyer: Mark Ingersoll

Price: $176,800

Location: Cates Bounty

Seller: James R. Mohr

Buyer: Chris Lewis

Price: $339,900

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Charles Hunter Riepenhoff

Price: $316,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Pamela Gail Baker

Buyer: Donald Lamar White

Price: $165,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Bill Duckworth Land Holdings LLC

Buyer: Harold D. Dodgen

Price: $419,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Johnathan E. Gaskins

Buyer: Jay R. Reyher

Price: $645,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: David W. Cox

Buyer: Mackensey Hope Solomon

Price: $180,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: James Fucetola

Buyer: Kyli Dena Gardiner

Price: $823,000

Location: Rowantree

Seller: Zane Edwin Schauer

Buyer: Mary Hart Wilheit, trustee

Price: $565,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Arlene Ingram

Buyer: Richard Craven

Price: $290,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Robert M. Cunningham

Buyer: Sarah Elizabeth Tinsley

Price: $779,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Robert N. Dunagan Jr.

Buyer: SSI FR LLC

Price: $525,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Thomas & Bryson Properties LLC

Buyer: VKS QOZB LLC

Price: $75,000

Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park

Seller: Thomas & Bryson Properties LLC

Buyer: Pointe Grand Brunswick SPE LLC

Price: $2,300,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Vivian Overstreet Lemmond

Buyer: Taurean Christopher Ham

Price: $266,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Betty Ammons Slaughter

Buyer: Ralph Fuggin

Price: $165,000

Location:Glendale Gardens

Seller: Donna Varnell

Buyer: Alexxus Q. Williams

Price: $90,100

Location: N/A

Seller: Seth Cullen

Buyer: Robert M. Cunningham

Price: $400,000

Location: Cottages of Musgrove

Seller: H. Randolph Laird, trustee

Buyer: Meghan Burruss Respess

Price: $4,100,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Brian D. Batchelor

Price: $850,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Jet Anthony Martin, trustee

Buyer: Steven E. Gully

Price: $425,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Morgan C. Strickland

Buyer: Richard Joy Wideman

Price: $20,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Robert M. White

Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management LLC

Price: $38,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Larry S. White

Buyer: Marsh Investments LLC

Price: $490,000

Location: Captains Walk

Seller: Ashley L. Oneal

Buyer: Antonio F. Cardoso

Price: $219,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Deron E. Buchanan

Buyer: Rhonda R. Waller

Price: $125,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: James R. Blakney Jr.

Buyer: James W. Karwisch

Price: $271,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Martha L. Webster

Buyer: Richard Ballesteros

Price: $90,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Roy W. Blaschke

Buyer: Russell White

Price: $100,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Construction B C Inc.

Buyer: Joe Villarreal

Price: $503,000

Location: Lake View Cottages

Seller: 275 Commerce Drive LLC

Buyer: TAG FL LLC

Price: $1,400,000

Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park

Seller: Jeffrey B. Otto

Buyer: Gregory T. Otto

Price: $520,000

Location: Kings Terrace

Seller: 1317 Demere LLC

Buyer: Lindsey M. Tilley

Price: $499,900

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Matthew G. Kuchar

Buyer: SSI Dant LLC

Price: $3,500,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Driggers Construction Co

Buyer: Lauren Murray

Price: $3,500

Location: South Oak Ridge

Seller: Linda F. Riner

Buyer: Linda F. Riner

Price: $ 34,700

Location: High Point

Seller: Erin L. Vaughn

Buyer: Annalise K. Monte

Price: $365,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Robert F. Gribben

Buyer: Delia Chaney

Price: $275,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Cory Mallard

Buyer: Nicholas Zotos

Price: $480,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Angela Golden

Buyer: Stephanie J. Mallard

Price: $250,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: Cynthia Simms

Buyer: Lori Anne Bolden

Price: $760,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Sarah C. Sanchez

Buyer: Andy Pina Velazquez

Price: $179,000

Location: East View

Seller: Anne Vrooman

Buyer: Warren Jansen

Price: $335,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP

Buyer: Patrick Walton

Price: $38,800

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Ray S. Lindsay

Buyer: Phillip Edward Allen

Price: $310,100

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

Seller: Kathryn M. Downs

Buyer: Thomas M. Cason Jr.

Price: $495,000

Location: Wesley Crossing

Seller: John E. Durham

Buyer: Arthur Thomas Harrison

Price: $350,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Augusta Capital

Buyer: Kelly Cole

Price: $385,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: John Campbell, trustee

Buyer: Douglas Paine Bacon

Price: $260,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Thomas C. Henris

Buyer: Conder Properties LLC

Price: $125,000

Location: St. Simons by the Lighthouse

Seller: Jeremy Foreman

Buyer: Robert Timothy Zbikowski

Price: $272,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Brandon H. Sigman

Buyer: Stephen J. Knapp

Price: $82,000

Location: Breedlove Addition Village Bluff

Seller: Thomas M. Cason Jr.

Buyer: Carol Butler

Price: $380,000

Location: Palmettos

Seller: Thomas R. Schuh

Buyer: Richard Nicholas Evans

Price: $19,500

Location: Fish Hall

Seller: James Tyler Hawkins

Buyer: Jessica Ward

Price: $430,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Zane Frazier Enright

Buyer: Richard C. Watkins

Price: $260,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Helen L. Stiles

Buyer: Nautilus Homes LLC

Price: $79,600

Location: N/A

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Tiffany Jurgens

Price: $309,900

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Rebuilding Together of Glynn County Ga.

Buyer: 3825 Norwich LLC

Price: $48,000

Location: Model Farms

Seller: ARC HR5STP1001 LLC

Buyer: Eric J. Kuchar, trustee

Price: $400,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Darrell Turner

Buyer: Kevin C. Scott

Price: $142,500

Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes

Seller: Charles R. Brewer

Buyer: N/A

Price: $273,500

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Jennifer Harkey

Buyer: ACA Management LLC

Price: $123,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Lauren Doucet

Buyer: Jack A. Daniel

Price: $159,000

Location: South End

Seller: SSI FR LLC

Buyer: Frederica 13 LLC

Price: $10,000,000

Location: Frederica Estates

Seller: Island Holdings LLC

Buyer: William Mark Newton

Price: $22,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: John Duncan Goodrich

Buyer: Jonathan Barrow

Price: $141,000

Location: Country Club Heights

Seller: Pallet Menders

Buyer: Coastal Community

Price: $374,900

Location: New Town

