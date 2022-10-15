Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 18 through September 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Maritime Homes
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 18 through September 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Maritime Homes
Buyer: Sandra Cooper
Price: $407,800
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: MH Memorial
Buyer: Castle Road
Price: $3,249,100
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Anita P. Wilt
Buyer: Daniel Hogan
Price: $1,661,800
Location: Coast Cottages
Seller: Greg Moxley
Buyer: Andrew Ledford
Price: $409,900
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Mary Whittle
Buyer: Gordon Tomat
Price: $899,900
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Lemonade MM Brunswick
Buyer: VYStar Credit Union
Price: $4,500,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Jennifer Honour
Price: $342,700
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Etienne Puckett
Buyer: Lori Johnson
Price: $399,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Beatrice Clinch
Buyer: David Soledad
Price: $25,000
Location:Town Commons
Seller: 100 Houses
Buyer: Brunswick Villas
Price: $389,300
Location: Brunswick Villas
Seller: Julian Clements
Buyer: Raquel Joaquin
Price: $29,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Olin McPhee
Buyer: Mercy Diaz
Price: $85,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Cynthia Wentland
Buyer: Suzanna Patton
Price: $490,000
Location: Dunbar Creek
Seller: Lanier Parkway Associates
Buyer: Southern Resources of Georgia
Price: $40,000
Location: Golden Isles Place
Seller: Paula Mastrianna
Buyer: Ann Higgins
Price: $299,900
Location: Grants Ferry
Seller: Terry Thompson
Buyer: Patricia Ballinas
Price: $20,000
Location: Bayou Oaks
Seller: Alvin Bulllard
Buyer: Nll Holdings
Price: $115,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Logan Elkins
Buyer: Debra Gahl
Price: $294,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Wylene Corwin
Buyer: Jovanna Perez
Price: $35,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Maryann Dewitt
Buyer: David Wilkins
Price: $560,000
Location: Courtside Homes at Sea Palms
Seller: Jane Dorris
Buyer: Brian Holtziner
Price: $275,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Wesley Haney
Buyer: Mikva Pools
Price: $310,000
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Westpoint Plantation
Buyer: Point West Holding
Price: $1,827,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Robin Gentile
Buyer: Angela Hobbs
Price: $118,000
Location: Glynco
Seller: Charlene Miller
Buyer: Bobby Causey
Price: $545,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Susan Marchman
Buyer: Deanna Carter
Price: $540,000
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
The Golden Ray may be gone, but it will never be forgotten, thanks to the new documentary movie “Ship Happens.”
When a passerby came across a terrified white horse walking alone in a Florida forest, Darlene DeMayo’s phone rang in Brunswick.
Glynn County Schools recently celebrated a rise in its high school graduation rate.
Long overdue renovations to the playground at Neptune Park are underway with a goal to complete the work within two weeks.
Fire destroyed the Pawn Depot at 3566 Community Road in Brunswick, engulfing the building during a thunderstorm shortly after midnight Thursday, Brunswick Fire Department Deputy Chief John Tyre said.
Nothing hurts a show like too much exposition, declared a young actor on Glynn Academy’s auditorium stage.