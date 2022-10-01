Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 11 through September 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Genea Conner
Buyer: Marshall Grantham
Price: $120,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Walter Davis
Buyer: Frances Westbrooks
Price: $18,000
Location: Basswood Estates
Seller: Frances Fisher
Buyer: Karen Cope
Price: $248,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Amanda Tillman
Buyer: Michael Middleton
Price: $245,000
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Jody Skaggs
Buyer: Franklin Fox
Price: $249,900
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Morgan Garcia
Buyer: Jonathan Bachant
Price: $268,500
Location: Greencove
Seller: Rajababoo LLC
Buyer: Vasoya LLC
Price: $1,800,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jared Boyd
Buyer: Kenneth Matthias
Price: $129,900
Location: Valeria North
Seller: Judith Fahey
Buyer: Jeffrey Fowler
Price: $152,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Patrica Roston
Buyer: Thomas Knight
Price: $35,000
Location: River Oaks
Seller: Gariel Cusumano
Buyer: Crystal Adams
Price: $478,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Neil Foster
Buyer: Pallet Menders
Price: $22,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Ricky King
Buyer: Caleb Smith
Price: $255,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Cary Carter
Buyer: Cathy Blodgett
Price: $40,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Hayward Johnson
Buyer: W&B Real Estate
Price: $130,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Joseph Baggarley
Buyer: Samantha Cunningham
Price: $170,000
Location: Winstead
Seller: Susan Shea
Buyer: Margaret Marsh
Price: $585,000
Location: Windward Point
Seller: David Bullard
Buyer: Michael Farris
Price: $190,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Jack Corley
Buyer: Dixon Dairy Investments
Price: $115,000
Location: Glynco
Seller: Stephen Gray
Buyer: Regan Couch
Price: $530,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Alice Vaughan
Buyer: Marci Girardin
Price: $196,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Pharr Partners
Buyer: William Stubbs
Price: $25,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Venetta Mason
Price: $253,100
Location: Autumns Woods
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Nichola Barron
Price: $473,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: David Warford
Buyer: Jeanne Lokey
Price: $1,650,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Emmett Bonnett
Buyer: Wobin LLC
Price: $140,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Glenn Palmatary
Buyer: Bobby Crews
Price: $399,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Mary Wilson
Buyer: Stwcate
Price: $187,500
Location: John Wells
Seller: Avis Wilson
Buyer: Stwcate
Price: $117,200
Location: John Wells
Seller: Eric Wilson
Buyer: Stwcate
Price: $58,600
Location: John Wells
Seller: Vincent Mattox
Buyer: Stwcate
Price: $11,800
Location: John Wells
Seller: Cynthia Brown
Buyer: Stwcate
Price: $75,000
Location: John Wells
Seller: Henry Wilson
Buyer: Stwcate
Price: $75,000
Location: John Wells
Seller: Sevron Wilson
Buyer: Stwcate
Price: $12,500
Location: John Wells
Seller: Quamine Baisden
Buyer: Stwcate
Price: $12,500
Location: John Wells
Seller: Shaquilta Baisden
Buyer: Stwcate
Price: $12,500
Location: John Wells
Seller: Frashier Poole
Buyer: Stwcate
Price: $31,300
Location: John Wells
Seller: Clifford Wilson
Buyer: Stwcate
Price: $31,300
Location: John Wells
Seller: Kathryn Bumby
Buyer: John Anderegg
Price: $340,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Joshua Gillette
Buyer: Raul Rodriguez
Price: $402,100
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Melissa Schwartz
Buyer: Roy Ronkowski
Price: $520,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Jefferson Adams
Buyer: Thomas Comer
Price: $240,500
Location: Glynn Jekyll Acres
Seller: Charles Gillette
Buyer: Salon Dupree
Price: $127,500
Location: New Town
Seller: ABAR Properties
Buyer: Bruce Jordan
Price: $240,000
Location: Anderson Estate
Seller: John Edwards
Buyer: Douglas Robertson
Price: $270,000
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: Brittany Dean
Buyer: Joan Hill
Price: $585,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Devant Wainwright
Buyer: Joshua Lewis
Price: $464,900
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Southern Realty & Custom Homes
Buyer: Felix Sosa
Price: $325,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Donald Napier
Buyer: Dover Bluff LLC
Price: $156,000
Location: Homesite
Seller: Kim Holdings LLC
Buyer: Frederick Mahoney
Price: $2,500,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Erick Brown
Buyer: Dennis Dinan
Price: $505,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Marmac Communications
Buyer: Southern Retreat
Price: $950,000
Location: Oak Grove
Seller: Teresa Lewis
Buyer: Christopher Fiveash
Price: $900,000
Location: Dellwood
Seller: Raymond Brown
Buyer: Bruce Snyder
Price: $419,500
Location: Palmettos
Seller: Edward Japhe
Buyer: William Sned
Price: $2,750,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Debra Lebessis
Buyer: Laime Noguera
Price: $230,000
Location: Brunswick Farm
Seller: Michael Farris
Buyer: Keith Pinker
Price: $275,000
Location: New Town
Seller: George Barnhill
Buyer: Megan Smith
Price: $288,700
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Ryung Kim
Buyer: Thomas Barnhill
Price: $565,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Patrick Riste
Buyer: Terry Gideon
Price: $535,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Harry Vining
Buyer: Global Property Management LLC
Price: $255,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: ET 13 LP
Price: $216,300
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Sharon Lynn
Buyer: Amanda Kriegh
Price: $235,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Campbell Construction LLC
Buyer: James Walden
Price: $417,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Hemenway Living Trust
Buyer: 244 Jake Colton Drive LLC
Price: $540,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: HE of Brunswick LLC
Buyer: Jekyll Hotel Dual LLC
Price: $625,000
Location: Brampton Commercial Park
Seller: Atilla Dirner
Buyer: Jill Carroll
Price: $515,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Village Creek Associates LLC
Buyer: Village Creek Landing LLC
Price: $265,000
Location: Park at Village Creek
Seller: Gholam Ghaantari
Buyer: Melissa Maroon
Price: $522,500
Location: Settler’s Hammock
Seller: Neal Deen
Buyer: Fernanco Duarte
Price: $200,000
Location: Basswood Estates
Seller: John Goodrich
Buyer: Clifford Partridge
Price: $245,000
Location: Palmetto Estates
Seller: Daniels Construction LLC
Buyer: Nadif Llweellyn
Price: $416,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Driggers Home LLC
Buyer: Robert Lewis
Price: $341,800
Location: Sweetwater
Seller: Theresa Royster
Buyer: Tracy Puckett
Price: $2,650,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Tessa Stepp
Buyer: Steven Golden
Price: $6,700
Location: Sterling
Seller: Dewitt Smiley
Buyer: John William
Price: $132,900
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Jeffrey Elliott Sr.
Buyer: Cheryl Anderson
Price: $530,000
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller: Synergy Development
Buyer: John Conner
Price: $265,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Angela Metcalf
Buyer: Angela Howard
Price: $384,900
Location: Island South
Seller: Sun Coast Homes
Buyer: Mitchell Tuttle
Price: $285,000
Location: Goodyear Park