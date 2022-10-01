Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 11 through September 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Genea Conner

Buyer: Marshall Grantham

Price: $120,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Walter Davis

Buyer: Frances Westbrooks

Price: $18,000

Location: Basswood Estates

Seller: Frances Fisher

Buyer: Karen Cope

Price: $248,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Amanda Tillman

Buyer: Michael Middleton

Price: $245,000

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: Jody Skaggs

Buyer: Franklin Fox

Price: $249,900

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Morgan Garcia

Buyer: Jonathan Bachant

Price: $268,500

Location: Greencove

Seller: Rajababoo LLC

Buyer: Vasoya LLC

Price: $1,800,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jared Boyd

Buyer: Kenneth Matthias

Price: $129,900

Location: Valeria North

Seller: Judith Fahey

Buyer: Jeffrey Fowler

Price: $152,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Patrica Roston

Buyer: Thomas Knight

Price: $35,000

Location: River Oaks

Seller: Gariel Cusumano

Buyer: Crystal Adams

Price: $478,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Neil Foster

Buyer: Pallet Menders

Price: $22,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Ricky King

Buyer: Caleb Smith

Price: $255,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Cary Carter

Buyer: Cathy Blodgett

Price: $40,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Hayward Johnson

Buyer: W&B Real Estate

Price: $130,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Joseph Baggarley

Buyer: Samantha Cunningham

Price: $170,000

Location: Winstead

Seller: Susan Shea

Buyer: Margaret Marsh

Price: $585,000

Location: Windward Point

Seller: David Bullard

Buyer: Michael Farris

Price: $190,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Jack Corley

Buyer: Dixon Dairy Investments

Price: $115,000

Location: Glynco

Seller: Stephen Gray

Buyer: Regan Couch

Price: $530,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Alice Vaughan

Buyer: Marci Girardin

Price: $196,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Pharr Partners

Buyer: William Stubbs

Price: $25,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Venetta Mason

Price: $253,100

Location: Autumns Woods

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Nichola Barron

Price: $473,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: David Warford

Buyer: Jeanne Lokey

Price: $1,650,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Emmett Bonnett

Buyer: Wobin LLC

Price: $140,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Glenn Palmatary

Buyer: Bobby Crews

Price: $399,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Mary Wilson

Buyer: Stwcate

Price: $187,500

Location: John Wells

Seller: Avis Wilson

Buyer: Stwcate

Price: $117,200

Location: John Wells

Seller: Eric Wilson

Buyer: Stwcate

Price: $58,600

Location: John Wells

Seller: Vincent Mattox

Buyer: Stwcate

Price: $11,800

Location: John Wells

Seller: Cynthia Brown

Buyer: Stwcate

Price: $75,000

Location: John Wells

Seller: Henry Wilson

Buyer: Stwcate

Price: $75,000

Location: John Wells

Seller: Sevron Wilson

Buyer: Stwcate

Price: $12,500

Location: John Wells

Seller: Quamine Baisden

Buyer: Stwcate

Price: $12,500

Location: John Wells

Seller: Shaquilta Baisden

Buyer: Stwcate

Price: $12,500

Location: John Wells

Seller: Frashier Poole

Buyer: Stwcate

Price: $31,300

Location: John Wells

Seller: Clifford Wilson

Buyer: Stwcate

Price: $31,300

Location: John Wells

Seller: Kathryn Bumby

Buyer: John Anderegg

Price: $340,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Joshua Gillette

Buyer: Raul Rodriguez

Price: $402,100

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Melissa Schwartz

Buyer: Roy Ronkowski

Price: $520,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Jefferson Adams

Buyer: Thomas Comer

Price: $240,500

Location: Glynn Jekyll Acres

Seller: Charles Gillette

Buyer: Salon Dupree

Price: $127,500

Location: New Town

Seller: ABAR Properties

Buyer: Bruce Jordan

Price: $240,000

Location: Anderson Estate

Seller: John Edwards

Buyer: Douglas Robertson

Price: $270,000

Location: Notting Hill

Seller: Brittany Dean

Buyer: Joan Hill

Price: $585,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Devant Wainwright

Buyer: Joshua Lewis

Price: $464,900

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Southern Realty & Custom Homes

Buyer: Felix Sosa

Price: $325,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Donald Napier

Buyer: Dover Bluff LLC

Price: $156,000

Location: Homesite

Seller: Kim Holdings LLC

Buyer: Frederick Mahoney

Price: $2,500,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Erick Brown

Buyer: Dennis Dinan

Price: $505,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Marmac Communications

Buyer: Southern Retreat

Price: $950,000

Location: Oak Grove

Seller: Teresa Lewis

Buyer: Christopher Fiveash

Price: $900,000

Location: Dellwood

Seller: Raymond Brown

Buyer: Bruce Snyder

Price: $419,500

Location: Palmettos

Seller: Edward Japhe

Buyer: William Sned

Price: $2,750,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Debra Lebessis

Buyer: Laime Noguera

Price: $230,000

Location: Brunswick Farm

Seller: Michael Farris

Buyer: Keith Pinker

Price: $275,000

Location: New Town

Seller: George Barnhill

Buyer: Megan Smith

Price: $288,700

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Ryung Kim

Buyer: Thomas Barnhill

Price: $565,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Patrick Riste

Buyer: Terry Gideon

Price: $535,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Harry Vining

Buyer: Global Property Management LLC

Price: $255,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: ET 13 LP

Price: $216,300

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Sharon Lynn

Buyer: Amanda Kriegh

Price: $235,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Campbell Construction LLC

Buyer: James Walden

Price: $417,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Hemenway Living Trust

Buyer: 244 Jake Colton Drive LLC

Price: $540,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: HE of Brunswick LLC

Buyer: Jekyll Hotel Dual LLC

Price: $625,000

Location: Brampton Commercial Park

Seller: Atilla Dirner

Buyer: Jill Carroll

Price: $515,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Village Creek Associates LLC

Buyer: Village Creek Landing LLC

Price: $265,000

Location: Park at Village Creek

Seller: Gholam Ghaantari

Buyer: Melissa Maroon

Price: $522,500

Location: Settler’s Hammock

Seller: Neal Deen

Buyer: Fernanco Duarte

Price: $200,000

Location: Basswood Estates

Seller: John Goodrich

Buyer: Clifford Partridge

Price: $245,000

Location: Palmetto Estates

Seller: Daniels Construction LLC

Buyer: Nadif Llweellyn

Price: $416,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Driggers Home LLC

Buyer: Robert Lewis

Price: $341,800

Location: Sweetwater

Seller: Theresa Royster

Buyer: Tracy Puckett

Price: $2,650,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Tessa Stepp

Buyer: Steven Golden

Price: $6,700

Location: Sterling

Seller: Dewitt Smiley

Buyer: John William

Price: $132,900

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Jeffrey Elliott Sr.

Buyer: Cheryl Anderson

Price: $530,000

Location: Glynn Haven

Seller: Synergy Development

Buyer: John Conner

Price: $265,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Angela Metcalf

Buyer: Angela Howard

Price: $384,900

Location: Island South

Seller: Sun Coast Homes

Buyer: Mitchell Tuttle

Price: $285,000

Location: Goodyear Park

