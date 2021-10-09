Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 27 through October 1 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Kids Korner Daycare Inc

Buyer: Kids Nest Learning Center Inc

Price: $525,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Justin L. Woods

Buyer: Larry Davis

Price: $229,000

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Jesse R. McConnell

Buyer: Jenni Quinones

Price: $685,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Daniel V. Benedetto

Buyer: Rachel Katherine Guy

Price: $247,000

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Charles Franklin Conner

Buyer: Ruth Anne H. Bonnot

Price: $241,000

Location: Island South

Seller: James Randolph Benson

Buyer: Upper Lower Daily LLC

Price: $399,000

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: Bronwyn R. Smith

Buyer: Mario Morales

Price: $310,000

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

Seller: Martin Timberlands LLC

Buyer: Gregg T. Nagle

Price: $235,000

Location: Laurel View

Seller: John Frank Newham

Buyer: Teramore Development LLC

Price: $265,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ronaka Properties LLC

Buyer: Advanta IRA Administration LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Robert W. Lafferty

Buyer: 1333 Pikes Bluff Road LLC

Price: $310,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Maribeth A. Georges

Buyer: William R. Kaiser

Price: $332,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Beach Dawg 650 LLC

Buyer: Robert Balfour Pease III

Price: $820,000

Location: Beachview Place

Seller: Sandra Lynn Williams

Buyer: Sailaway Management Inc.

Price: $399,800

Location: West Point

Seller: Ken Podd

Buyer: Ade 946 LLC

Price: $3,300,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Marion Teresa Kaufmann

Buyer: Gerald D. Reynolds

Price: $370,000

Location: Village Lofts

Seller: Mary Kathryn Hinspeter

Buyer: Johnnie Fay Granato

Price: $100,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Sharry Shaver Reale, trustee

Buyer: Robert Singleton Miller Jr.

Price: $880,000

Location: Shaws Bounty

Seller: Create Investments LLC

Buyer: SSWL Properties LLC

Price: $12,900

Location: Palmetto Bluff Palmetto Point

Seller: Daniel R. McFee

Buyer: SSWL Properties

Price: $16,000

Location: Palmetto Bluff

Seller: US Bank Na, trustee

Buyer: Sarah Harvey

Price: $975,000

Location: St. Simons Club

Seller: Lisa Harrell

Buyer: Suleyma Gomez

Price: $55,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Owens & Pello Properties Inc.

Buyer: Dalal Investment LLC

Price: $1,700,000

Location: N/A

Seller: James Morris

Buyer: Daniel Ellis Harris

Price: $40,000

Location: N/A

Seller: RISI Enterprise LLC

Buyer: Thomas J. Fletcher

Price: $100,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: George Y. HSU

Buyer: AWF Investments LLC

Price: $159,500

Location: Orange Hall

Seller: Flanagan Kaufmann LLC

Buyer: Glenda P. Welborn

Price: $496,300

Location: Ramsey Place

Seller: James B. Phillips

Buyer: Chantel Thomas

Price: $143,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Ashton Earnhardt

Buyer: Ryan P. Vickers

Price: $190,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Daniel A. Perugini

Buyer: Meredith A. Hanak

Price: $187,500

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Jennifer R. Gordon

Buyer: Jonathan David Herman

Price: $209,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Donald S. Roberts

Buyer: Bryan Peter Covert

Price: $1,125,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Chad Doud

Buyer: Benjamin Aycock

Price: $223,500

Location: Avondale

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Ashley Bandy

Price: $199,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Bradley Scott Lang

Buyer: Gregory Merritt

Price: $175,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Daryl B. Ray

Buyer: Donald L. Amos Jr.

Price: $980,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: LH Property Holdings LLC

Buyer: CHC Liberty Harbor LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Amy Demarco

Buyer: Christopher Todd Hunter

Price: $186,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Virginia S. Payne

Buyer: Kevin D. Glover

Price: $524,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: John C. Klimm

Buyer: DC Investments LLC

Price: $19,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: John J. Puckett

Buyer: Teresa F. Tucker

Price: $325,000

Location: Brockinton Marsh

Seller: Thomas Troesken

Buyer: Katie Tindol

Price: $350,000

Location:Glynn Haven Estate

Seller: Hunters Alley LLC

Buyer: Sandra I Grogan

Price: $243,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Millicent Cross

Buyer: Antonio Thomas

Price: $8,300

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Lindsey Wilson

Buyer: Ava Derry Weeks

Price: $115,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC

Buyer: Shelley A. Cyphers

Price: $437,300

Location: Ramsey Place

Seller: Edwin Baldwin Sr.

Buyer: Delores Polite

Price: $15,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Robert S. Williams

Buyer: Alexandria Penn Mchale

Price: $239,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Jasper W. Boyette

Buyer: Kristina Michelle Jorgenson

Price: $260,000

Location: Landing on Dunbar Creek

Seller: Brunswick Mob LLC

Buyer: Altera Brunswick LLC

Price: $5,100,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Essie M. Mungin

Buyer: LA Paloma Investments Inc.

Price: $3,800

Location: N/A

Seller: Town & Tennis LP

Buyer: Oconnor Properties Inc.

Price: $1,240,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Genuine Parts Co

Buyer: Jodeco Mess Kit LLC

Price: $455,000

Location: Key Industrial Park

Seller: Myranda Kirby

Buyer: Cynthia S. Franklin

Price: $260,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Charles R. Hull

Buyer: Kristine Zeh

Price: $800,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Charles Norman

Buyer: Ashley M. Beverly

Price: $224,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: Holly Holdings Investments LLC

Buyer: Mildred P. Stanford

Price: $354,100

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Roy E. Bass

Buyer: Vanessa T. Roth, trustee

Price: $891,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Toni W. Turner

Buyer: Brain McCue

Price: $30,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Clyde J. Wilkes

Buyer: Brain McCue

Price: $108,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: JC6 LLC

Buyer: Charles J. Herman Jr.

Price: $590,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Brent W. Meek

Buyer: Joshua M. Pedrozo

Price: $225,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: ET 5 LP

Price: $199,300

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Virginia C. Hopkins

Buyer: White Oak Contracting Inc.

Price: $119,900

Location: Collier Building Old Towne

Seller: Julian Smith

Buyer: Terri Evans

Price: $299,500

Location: Hutchinson

Seller: Sara Davis Williams

Buyer: Blackland Sea Property Holdings LLC

Price: $13,000,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Petter G. Harrison

Buyer: Paul H. Amato

Price: $425,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Satilla Forest Development Co Inc

Buyer: Andrew Ryan Bluestein

Price: $13,800

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Geoffrey Harold Cannon

Buyer: Justin McManus

Price: $50,000

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Van Camp Properties LLC

Buyer: Daniel Contreras Dominguez

Price: $215,000

Location: Mackay Cottages

Seller: Kristopher Alan Dopkins

Buyer: Reyna Castillo Ruiz

Price: $165,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Brian C. Hollingshead

Buyer: Jesse Christopher Legrand

Price: $209,900

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Phillip J. Mason

Buyer: Robert Stubbs

Price: $440,000

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: Michael Pitts Alford

Buyer: Zermon Drummond

Price: $535,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Stephen C. Rowland

Buyer: Truman D. Stine

Price: $275,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Richard N. Ulrich

Buyer: Synergistix Management LLC

Price: $645,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Lawanna F. Robinson

Price: $211,500

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

