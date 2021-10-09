Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 27 through October 1 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Kids Korner Daycare Inc
Buyer: Kids Nest Learning Center Inc
Price: $525,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Justin L. Woods
Buyer: Larry Davis
Price: $229,000
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Jesse R. McConnell
Buyer: Jenni Quinones
Price: $685,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Daniel V. Benedetto
Buyer: Rachel Katherine Guy
Price: $247,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Charles Franklin Conner
Buyer: Ruth Anne H. Bonnot
Price: $241,000
Location: Island South
Seller: James Randolph Benson
Buyer: Upper Lower Daily LLC
Price: $399,000
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Bronwyn R. Smith
Buyer: Mario Morales
Price: $310,000
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Martin Timberlands LLC
Buyer: Gregg T. Nagle
Price: $235,000
Location: Laurel View
Seller: John Frank Newham
Buyer: Teramore Development LLC
Price: $265,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ronaka Properties LLC
Buyer: Advanta IRA Administration LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Robert W. Lafferty
Buyer: 1333 Pikes Bluff Road LLC
Price: $310,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Maribeth A. Georges
Buyer: William R. Kaiser
Price: $332,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Beach Dawg 650 LLC
Buyer: Robert Balfour Pease III
Price: $820,000
Location: Beachview Place
Seller: Sandra Lynn Williams
Buyer: Sailaway Management Inc.
Price: $399,800
Location: West Point
Seller: Ken Podd
Buyer: Ade 946 LLC
Price: $3,300,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Marion Teresa Kaufmann
Buyer: Gerald D. Reynolds
Price: $370,000
Location: Village Lofts
Seller: Mary Kathryn Hinspeter
Buyer: Johnnie Fay Granato
Price: $100,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Sharry Shaver Reale, trustee
Buyer: Robert Singleton Miller Jr.
Price: $880,000
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: Create Investments LLC
Buyer: SSWL Properties LLC
Price: $12,900
Location: Palmetto Bluff Palmetto Point
Seller: Daniel R. McFee
Buyer: SSWL Properties
Price: $16,000
Location: Palmetto Bluff
Seller: US Bank Na, trustee
Buyer: Sarah Harvey
Price: $975,000
Location: St. Simons Club
Seller: Lisa Harrell
Buyer: Suleyma Gomez
Price: $55,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Owens & Pello Properties Inc.
Buyer: Dalal Investment LLC
Price: $1,700,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James Morris
Buyer: Daniel Ellis Harris
Price: $40,000
Location: N/A
Seller: RISI Enterprise LLC
Buyer: Thomas J. Fletcher
Price: $100,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: George Y. HSU
Buyer: AWF Investments LLC
Price: $159,500
Location: Orange Hall
Seller: Flanagan Kaufmann LLC
Buyer: Glenda P. Welborn
Price: $496,300
Location: Ramsey Place
Seller: James B. Phillips
Buyer: Chantel Thomas
Price: $143,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Ashton Earnhardt
Buyer: Ryan P. Vickers
Price: $190,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Daniel A. Perugini
Buyer: Meredith A. Hanak
Price: $187,500
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Jennifer R. Gordon
Buyer: Jonathan David Herman
Price: $209,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Donald S. Roberts
Buyer: Bryan Peter Covert
Price: $1,125,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Chad Doud
Buyer: Benjamin Aycock
Price: $223,500
Location: Avondale
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Ashley Bandy
Price: $199,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Bradley Scott Lang
Buyer: Gregory Merritt
Price: $175,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Daryl B. Ray
Buyer: Donald L. Amos Jr.
Price: $980,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: LH Property Holdings LLC
Buyer: CHC Liberty Harbor LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Amy Demarco
Buyer: Christopher Todd Hunter
Price: $186,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Virginia S. Payne
Buyer: Kevin D. Glover
Price: $524,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: John C. Klimm
Buyer: DC Investments LLC
Price: $19,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: John J. Puckett
Buyer: Teresa F. Tucker
Price: $325,000
Location: Brockinton Marsh
Seller: Thomas Troesken
Buyer: Katie Tindol
Price: $350,000
Location:Glynn Haven Estate
Seller: Hunters Alley LLC
Buyer: Sandra I Grogan
Price: $243,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Millicent Cross
Buyer: Antonio Thomas
Price: $8,300
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Lindsey Wilson
Buyer: Ava Derry Weeks
Price: $115,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC
Buyer: Shelley A. Cyphers
Price: $437,300
Location: Ramsey Place
Seller: Edwin Baldwin Sr.
Buyer: Delores Polite
Price: $15,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Robert S. Williams
Buyer: Alexandria Penn Mchale
Price: $239,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Jasper W. Boyette
Buyer: Kristina Michelle Jorgenson
Price: $260,000
Location: Landing on Dunbar Creek
Seller: Brunswick Mob LLC
Buyer: Altera Brunswick LLC
Price: $5,100,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Essie M. Mungin
Buyer: LA Paloma Investments Inc.
Price: $3,800
Location: N/A
Seller: Town & Tennis LP
Buyer: Oconnor Properties Inc.
Price: $1,240,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Genuine Parts Co
Buyer: Jodeco Mess Kit LLC
Price: $455,000
Location: Key Industrial Park
Seller: Myranda Kirby
Buyer: Cynthia S. Franklin
Price: $260,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Charles R. Hull
Buyer: Kristine Zeh
Price: $800,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Charles Norman
Buyer: Ashley M. Beverly
Price: $224,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Holly Holdings Investments LLC
Buyer: Mildred P. Stanford
Price: $354,100
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Roy E. Bass
Buyer: Vanessa T. Roth, trustee
Price: $891,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Toni W. Turner
Buyer: Brain McCue
Price: $30,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Clyde J. Wilkes
Buyer: Brain McCue
Price: $108,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: JC6 LLC
Buyer: Charles J. Herman Jr.
Price: $590,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Brent W. Meek
Buyer: Joshua M. Pedrozo
Price: $225,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: ET 5 LP
Price: $199,300
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Virginia C. Hopkins
Buyer: White Oak Contracting Inc.
Price: $119,900
Location: Collier Building Old Towne
Seller: Julian Smith
Buyer: Terri Evans
Price: $299,500
Location: Hutchinson
Seller: Sara Davis Williams
Buyer: Blackland Sea Property Holdings LLC
Price: $13,000,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Petter G. Harrison
Buyer: Paul H. Amato
Price: $425,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Satilla Forest Development Co Inc
Buyer: Andrew Ryan Bluestein
Price: $13,800
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Geoffrey Harold Cannon
Buyer: Justin McManus
Price: $50,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Van Camp Properties LLC
Buyer: Daniel Contreras Dominguez
Price: $215,000
Location: Mackay Cottages
Seller: Kristopher Alan Dopkins
Buyer: Reyna Castillo Ruiz
Price: $165,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Brian C. Hollingshead
Buyer: Jesse Christopher Legrand
Price: $209,900
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Phillip J. Mason
Buyer: Robert Stubbs
Price: $440,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Michael Pitts Alford
Buyer: Zermon Drummond
Price: $535,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Stephen C. Rowland
Buyer: Truman D. Stine
Price: $275,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Richard N. Ulrich
Buyer: Synergistix Management LLC
Price: $645,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Lawanna F. Robinson
Price: $211,500
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe