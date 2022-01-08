Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 20 through Dec. 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Rochelle Foster
Buyer: Katherine Bowen
Price: $530,000
Location: Captain’s Cove
Seller: Ramsey Badre, trustee
Buyer: Trevor Howard
Price: $96,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Ramsey Badre, trustee
Buyer: Trevor Howard
Price: $384,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Edmond Storch
Buyer: Tyson Summers
Price: $649,900
Location: Country Club
Seller: Trudy Jones
Buyer: Robert Futch
Price: $222,500
Location: Stately Oaks
Seller: Kathy Franklin
Buyer: Christopher Johnson
Price: $179,900
Location: Winstead
Seller: Jimmy Sudary
Buyer: Thanh Nguyen
Price: $121,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Joseph Graham
Buyer: Robert Wilson
Price: $367,400
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller: Brazell Investments
Buyer: My Chance Properties
Price: $214,800
Location: N/A
Seller: Charles Blue
Buyer: Travis Riddle
Price: $9,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah, LLC
Buyer: Bihn Dang
Price: $363,700
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Robert Walton
Buyer: Alisa James
Price: $345,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Corry Hull
Buyer: Ryan David
Price: $335,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Jared Downs
Buyer: Joseph Bass
Price: $250,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Darryl Fredrick
Buyer: Brunswick Auto & Marine Services
Price: $125,000
Location: Mayhew
Seller: Driggers Construction Co.
Buyer: Jamey Duckworth Land Holdings LLC
Price: $100,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Linda Lewis
Buyer: Timothy Wilson
Price: $15,000
Location: Peninsular Park
Seller: Roger Futch
Buyer: Nolan Parker
Price: $233,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Thomas Martin
Buyer: Kevin Cohrs
Price: $319,900
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Daniel Yates
Buyer: Juan Noyola
Price: $11,500
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: James Lloyd
Buyer: Juan Noyola
Price: $10,000
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: Nicholas Murphy
Buyer: William Simpson
Price: $152,500
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Robert Wiley
Buyer: Thomas Sabatino
Price: $3,600,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: LJB Investment Co., LLC
Buyer: Glenna Major
Price: $4,400,000
Location: Old Seaside
Seller: James Spence
Buyer: Massey SI LLC
Price: $550,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Oak Cottages Partners, LLC
Buyer: Kay Helms, trustee
Price: $1,225,000
Location: Arnold Villa Estates
Seller: Oaks Cottages Partners, LLC
Buyer: Kay Helms, trustee
Price: $1,225,00
Location: Arnold Villa Estates
Seller: Angel Martinez
Buyer: Maurice Gonzalez
Price: $350,000
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller: Daniel Biggs, trustee
Buyer: Bryan Hendley
Price: $405,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Linda Johnston
Buyer: Brooks Bonnot
Price: $1,845,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Jane Goldner
Buyer: Starchex Georgia, LLC
Price: $320,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Linda Castleberry
Buyer: Carol Heffernan
Price: $7,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Solid Rock Co.
Buyer: Carolyn Wall
Price: $333,600
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Columbus Nobles Jr.
Buyer: Kevin Maccarone
Price: $55,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Anne Francisco
Buyer: Olindo Casa
Price: $185,000
Location: Brockington Point
Seller: Elisabeth Ansley
Buyer: Lakeholly LLC
Price: $475,000
Location: Park View
Seller: Catherine Howard
Buyer: Terry Thomas Jr.
Price: $195,000
Location: Glenn Meadows
Seller: Lori Sanford, trustee
Buyer: Richard Allen
Price: $220,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Avery Coty
Buyer: Angela Belcher
Price: $579,000
Location: North Shore
Seller: Melanie Howell
Buyer: Joy Deloach
Price: $250,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Perez Rentals 912 LLC
Buyer: Royer Property Investments LLC
Price: $55,100
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Vivian Edwards
Buyer: Barbara Lyons
Price: $460,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Daniel Szokoly
Buyer: Tre Dorrity
Price: $269,300
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Karah Driggers
Buyer: Jason Owens
Price: $15,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Gerald Zell
Buyer: Brunswick Storage Partners LLC
Price: $315,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Christopher Walker
Buyer: Linda Dewitt
Price: $159,000
Location: Parker Drive Estates
Seller: Brazell Investments Inc.
Buyer: My Change Properties Inc.
Price: $298,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Lewis Davis
Buyer: Valentin Ortiz
Price: $40,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: K&P Coastal Rentals LLC
Buyer: Alicia De Barros
Price: $57,500
Location: New Town
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: David Peaster
Price: $90,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Ellen Williams
Buyer: Holly Holdings Investment LLC
Price: $1,295,500
Location: Village Oaks
Seller: S O Be Investments USA LLC
Buyer: SPM Services LLC
Price: $55,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Clifton Davis
Buyer: S O Be Investments USA LLC
Price: $32,000
Location: N/A