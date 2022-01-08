Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 20 through Dec. 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Rochelle Foster

Buyer: Katherine Bowen

Price: $530,000

Location: Captain’s Cove

Seller: Ramsey Badre, trustee

Buyer: Trevor Howard

Price: $96,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Ramsey Badre, trustee

Buyer: Trevor Howard

Price: $384,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Edmond Storch

Buyer: Tyson Summers

Price: $649,900

Location: Country Club

Seller: Trudy Jones

Buyer: Robert Futch

Price: $222,500

Location: Stately Oaks

Seller: Kathy Franklin

Buyer: Christopher Johnson

Price: $179,900

Location: Winstead

Seller: Jimmy Sudary

Buyer: Thanh Nguyen

Price: $121,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Joseph Graham

Buyer: Robert Wilson

Price: $367,400

Location: Glynn Haven

Seller: Brazell Investments

Buyer: My Chance Properties

Price: $214,800

Location: N/A

Seller: Charles Blue

Buyer: Travis Riddle

Price: $9,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah, LLC

Buyer: Bihn Dang

Price: $363,700

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Robert Walton

Buyer: Alisa James

Price: $345,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Corry Hull

Buyer: Ryan David

Price: $335,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Jared Downs

Buyer: Joseph Bass

Price: $250,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Darryl Fredrick

Buyer: Brunswick Auto & Marine Services

Price: $125,000

Location: Mayhew

Seller: Driggers Construction Co.

Buyer: Jamey Duckworth Land Holdings LLC

Price: $100,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Linda Lewis

Buyer: Timothy Wilson

Price: $15,000

Location: Peninsular Park

Seller: Roger Futch

Buyer: Nolan Parker

Price: $233,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Thomas Martin

Buyer: Kevin Cohrs

Price: $319,900

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Daniel Yates

Buyer: Juan Noyola

Price: $11,500

Location: Buckmeadow Plantation

Seller: James Lloyd

Buyer: Juan Noyola

Price: $10,000

Location: Buckmeadow Plantation

Seller: Nicholas Murphy

Buyer: William Simpson

Price: $152,500

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Robert Wiley

Buyer: Thomas Sabatino

Price: $3,600,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: LJB Investment Co., LLC

Buyer: Glenna Major

Price: $4,400,000

Location: Old Seaside

Seller: James Spence

Buyer: Massey SI LLC

Price: $550,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Oak Cottages Partners, LLC

Buyer: Kay Helms, trustee

Price: $1,225,000

Location: Arnold Villa Estates

Seller: Oaks Cottages Partners, LLC

Buyer: Kay Helms, trustee

Price: $1,225,00

Location: Arnold Villa Estates

Seller: Angel Martinez

Buyer: Maurice Gonzalez

Price: $350,000

Location: Glynn Haven

Seller: Daniel Biggs, trustee

Buyer: Bryan Hendley

Price: $405,000

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Linda Johnston

Buyer: Brooks Bonnot

Price: $1,845,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Jane Goldner

Buyer: Starchex Georgia, LLC

Price: $320,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Linda Castleberry

Buyer: Carol Heffernan

Price: $7,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Solid Rock Co.

Buyer: Carolyn Wall

Price: $333,600

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Columbus Nobles Jr.

Buyer: Kevin Maccarone

Price: $55,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Anne Francisco

Buyer: Olindo Casa

Price: $185,000

Location: Brockington Point

Seller: Elisabeth Ansley

Buyer: Lakeholly LLC

Price: $475,000

Location: Park View

Seller: Catherine Howard

Buyer: Terry Thomas Jr.

Price: $195,000

Location: Glenn Meadows

Seller: Lori Sanford, trustee

Buyer: Richard Allen

Price: $220,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Avery Coty

Buyer: Angela Belcher

Price: $579,000

Location: North Shore

Seller: Melanie Howell

Buyer: Joy Deloach

Price: $250,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Perez Rentals 912 LLC

Buyer: Royer Property Investments LLC

Price: $55,100

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Vivian Edwards

Buyer: Barbara Lyons

Price: $460,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Daniel Szokoly

Buyer: Tre Dorrity

Price: $269,300

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Karah Driggers

Buyer: Jason Owens

Price: $15,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Gerald Zell

Buyer: Brunswick Storage Partners LLC

Price: $315,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Christopher Walker

Buyer: Linda Dewitt

Price: $159,000

Location: Parker Drive Estates

Seller: Brazell Investments Inc.

Buyer: My Change Properties Inc.

Price: $298,700

Location: N/A

Seller: Lewis Davis

Buyer: Valentin Ortiz

Price: $40,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: K&P Coastal Rentals LLC

Buyer: Alicia De Barros

Price: $57,500

Location: New Town

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: David Peaster

Price: $90,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Ellen Williams

Buyer: Holly Holdings Investment LLC

Price: $1,295,500

Location: Village Oaks

Seller: S O Be Investments USA LLC

Buyer: SPM Services LLC

Price: $55,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Clifton Davis

Buyer: S O Be Investments USA LLC

Price: $32,000

Location: N/A

In the public park where a local 18-year-year old man died violently in a shootout on Dec. 26, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste stood Thursday with a throng of law enforcement officers to pledge a unified response to safeguard communities against dangerous elements.