Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 10 through January 14 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Solid Rock Co. Inc

Buyer: Edith Aguirre

Price: $345,300

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: A I Properties LLC

Buyer: Michel Allie Winslett

Price: $143,800

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: RJH & C Rentals LLC

Buyer: Jake Michael Smith

Price: $106,700

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Carol Brown, trustee

Buyer: Eric Adler

Price: $225,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Exotic Automotive Holdings LLC

Price: $295,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Sara Asmus

Buyer: Erin J. Benedetto

Price: $465,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Rachel A. Rowland

Price: $1,600,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Blake Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: Stephen C. Cookson

Price: $256,300

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Robert J. Betterton

Buyer: Renee Burdick

Price: $335,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: James C. Hendry Homebuilders

Buyer: Raymond A. Jackson

Price: $354,900

Location: Landings at Golden Isles

Seller: Royer Property Investments LLC

Buyer: Luis Gabriel Morales Bacilllo

Price: $78,500

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Gail E. Beck

Buyer: P Nut Properties Inc

Price: $75,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Timothy Lee Sloan

Buyer: Antonios Construction LLC

Price: $9,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Michael L. Middleton

Buyer: Patrick T. Long

Price: $25,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: W. Harvey Anderson

Buyer: Perez Rentals 912 LLC

Price: $99,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Lewis A. Strickland

Buyer: Beatriz German Joel

Price: $35,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Donna J. Ponsell

Buyer: Jeff Meeks

Price: $85,000

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Tommy Courson

Buyer: Melanie P. Passwater

Price: $217,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Trinity Life Insurance Co

Buyer: Gerardo Paredes

Price: $55,000

Location: Model Farms

Seller: Domenic A. McClinton

Buyer: J. Curtis Hofer

Price: $442,000

Location: Laurel Grove

Seller: Duchy Partners LLC

Buyer: RFVC LLC

Price: $2,295,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Automated Control Systems LLC

Buyer: Leslie Marie Hochstin

Price: $410,000

Location: South Oak Ridge

Seller: Douglas Coffey

Buyer: Timothy W. Nelson

Price: $435,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Donald Shaw Varnadoe

Buyer: Brian McCue

Price: $30,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: R&H Lucas Holdings LLC

Price: $850,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: David Taylor Morgan

Buyer: Lindsay Sarah Oreilly French

Price: $475,000

Location: North End

Seller: Cristina Dorch

Buyer: Claborn Enterprises LLC

Price: $125,000

Location: East View

Seller: Bernard Duval Marlow

Buyer: Katherine Marie Donnan

Price: $495,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: William Clyatt

Buyer: Ricckie Elwood Jenkins

Price: $295,000

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Harmony Barnett

Price: $252,300

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Robert D. Sires

Buyer: 5115 Oglethorpe Drive LLC

Price: $3,450,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Philip E. Fendig

Buyer: H. Lee Johnson

Price: $240,000

Location: Golf Villas

Seller: Norman C. Rogers

Buyer: Marshall Grantham

Price: $99,300

Location: Myers Hill Tract

Seller: S&S Realty Associates

Buyer: Rameez Qureshi

Price: $6,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Lela A. McNutt

Buyer: Katherine Kennedy

Price: $182,900

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Strata Palmga LLC

Buyer: Sreit Palm Club LLC

Price: $23,899,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Strata Grandelake LLC

Buyer: Sreit Retreat at Grande Lake LLC

Price: $38,510,000

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes Inc

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $500,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

