Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 10 through January 14 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Solid Rock Co. Inc
Buyer: Edith Aguirre
Price: $345,300
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: A I Properties LLC
Buyer: Michel Allie Winslett
Price: $143,800
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: RJH & C Rentals LLC
Buyer: Jake Michael Smith
Price: $106,700
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Carol Brown, trustee
Buyer: Eric Adler
Price: $225,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Exotic Automotive Holdings LLC
Price: $295,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Sara Asmus
Buyer: Erin J. Benedetto
Price: $465,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Rachel A. Rowland
Price: $1,600,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Blake Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Stephen C. Cookson
Price: $256,300
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Robert J. Betterton
Buyer: Renee Burdick
Price: $335,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: James C. Hendry Homebuilders
Buyer: Raymond A. Jackson
Price: $354,900
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: Royer Property Investments LLC
Buyer: Luis Gabriel Morales Bacilllo
Price: $78,500
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Gail E. Beck
Buyer: P Nut Properties Inc
Price: $75,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Timothy Lee Sloan
Buyer: Antonios Construction LLC
Price: $9,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Michael L. Middleton
Buyer: Patrick T. Long
Price: $25,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: W. Harvey Anderson
Buyer: Perez Rentals 912 LLC
Price: $99,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Lewis A. Strickland
Buyer: Beatriz German Joel
Price: $35,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Donna J. Ponsell
Buyer: Jeff Meeks
Price: $85,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Tommy Courson
Buyer: Melanie P. Passwater
Price: $217,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Trinity Life Insurance Co
Buyer: Gerardo Paredes
Price: $55,000
Location: Model Farms
Seller: Domenic A. McClinton
Buyer: J. Curtis Hofer
Price: $442,000
Location: Laurel Grove
Seller: Duchy Partners LLC
Buyer: RFVC LLC
Price: $2,295,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Automated Control Systems LLC
Buyer: Leslie Marie Hochstin
Price: $410,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Douglas Coffey
Buyer: Timothy W. Nelson
Price: $435,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Donald Shaw Varnadoe
Buyer: Brian McCue
Price: $30,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: R&H Lucas Holdings LLC
Price: $850,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: David Taylor Morgan
Buyer: Lindsay Sarah Oreilly French
Price: $475,000
Location: North End
Seller: Cristina Dorch
Buyer: Claborn Enterprises LLC
Price: $125,000
Location: East View
Seller: Bernard Duval Marlow
Buyer: Katherine Marie Donnan
Price: $495,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: William Clyatt
Buyer: Ricckie Elwood Jenkins
Price: $295,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Regency Innovations LLC
Buyer: Harmony Barnett
Price: $252,300
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Robert D. Sires
Buyer: 5115 Oglethorpe Drive LLC
Price: $3,450,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Philip E. Fendig
Buyer: H. Lee Johnson
Price: $240,000
Location: Golf Villas
Seller: Norman C. Rogers
Buyer: Marshall Grantham
Price: $99,300
Location: Myers Hill Tract
Seller: S&S Realty Associates
Buyer: Rameez Qureshi
Price: $6,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Lela A. McNutt
Buyer: Katherine Kennedy
Price: $182,900
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Strata Palmga LLC
Buyer: Sreit Palm Club LLC
Price: $23,899,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Strata Grandelake LLC
Buyer: Sreit Retreat at Grande Lake LLC
Price: $38,510,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes Inc
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $500,000
Location: Somersby Pointe