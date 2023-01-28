Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of December 18 through December 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Ministerios Aposento Alto Inc
Buyer: Gary Cross
Price: $130,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Bobbi Jernigan
Buyer: George Monk
Price: $535,000
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Global Property Management
Buyer: Amber Sobczak
Price: $139,900
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: David Richardson
Buyer: Stephanie Fowler
Price: $499,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: South Glynn Partners
Buyer: DMB Associates
Price: $180,000
Location: Abbington Woods
Seller: Mickle Curry
Buyer: Austin Wooten
Price: $185,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Thomas Aguirre
Buyer: Huerta Rentals
Price: $210,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Greg Moxley
Buyer: James Miller
Price: $535,000
Location: Barrington
Seller: Wesley Harper
Buyer: Gilberto Martinez
Price: $64,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Frederica Club Amenities
Buyer: Frederica Hospitality
Price: $1,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jeffrey Henderson
Buyer: Georgia Beach House
Price: $625,000
Location: River View Park
Seller: SSI Conservancy Trust
Buyer: Frederica Development
Price: $170,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Vctrey
Buyer: Julie Duckworth
Price: $2,875,000
Location: Golf Retreat
Seller: Frederica Development
Buyer: SSI Conservancy Trust
Price: $170,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Lost Lake Properties
Buyer: Vicki Wells
Price: $265,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Chad Kemp
Buyer: Beth Naudin
Price: $253,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: James Hickox
Buyer: Chad Kemp
Price: $110,000
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Mary Bondurant
Buyer: Candace Jordan
Price: $554,500
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: VCYOJO
Buyer: Brent Staggs
Price: $2,608,200
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Avery Alderman
Buyer: Kathleen Green
Price: $390,000
Location: Ocean
Seller: Virginia Phipps
Buyer: William Watson
Price: $350,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Robert Dempsey
Buyer: Alyson Reed
Price: $303,700
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Matthew Ullman
Buyer: Alfredo Gonalez
Price: $56,000
Location:Riverwood Plantation
Seller: Deronda Owens
Buyer: Cody Moody
Price: $50,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Langston Gamble
Buyer: Margaret Andrews
Price: $80,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: 152 Shore Rush
Buyer: Matthew Gilbert
Price: $1,750,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Michael Yoak
Buyer: Shoregate Storage
Price: $3,775,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Solebury Realty
Buyer: APS Altama Investments
Price: $1,250,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James Sullivan
Buyer: Fralick Carlton
Price: $689,000
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: Hannah Johnston
Buyer: Joseph Dreher
Price: $365,000
Location: Pelican Place
Seller: Mason Waters
Buyer: Melanie Barger
Price: $775,000
Location: N/A
Seller: US Bank Trust
Buyer: Linda Caraway
Price: $123,500
Location: Glynco
Seller: GA Goldport
Buyer: Westminster Club
Price: $4,684,000
Location:N/A
Seller: Stroud Investments
Buyer: Roberto Osorio
Price: $23,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Rhonda Lavender
Buyer: Julie Royer
Price: $225,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Timoteo Sanchez
Buyer: Jackeline Valle
Price: $14,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Hannah Taylor
Price: $372,600
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Matthew Marcoccia
Price: $306,300
Location: Autumns Wood