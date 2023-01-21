Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of December 11 through December 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: International Auto Processing
Buyer: International Auto Processing
Price: $2,851,000
Location: Colonels Island
Seller: International Auto Processing
Buyer: International Auto Processing
Price: $2,597,500
Location: Colonels Island
Seller: International Auto Processing
Buyer: International Auto Processing
Price: $2,397,000
Location: Colonels Island
Seller: Sandra Davis
Buyer: Pnut Properties
Price: $57,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Tony Beaver
Buyer: Blake Adams
Price: $34,000
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Jenifer Herrin
Buyer: Robin Logan
Price: $358,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Rusty Johnson
Buyer: Shirlene Hammond
Price: $322,000
Location: Leotis Estates
Seller: Robert Furlong
Buyer: Earl Carter
Price: $650,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Elisabeth Weinberg
Buyer: David Pritchett
Price: $775,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Nicholas Chandler
Buyer: Brad Woodroffe
Price: $363,000
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: Mark Yates
Buyer: VC Dirt
Price: $1,250,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Mary Harrod
Buyer: VC Dirt
Price: $1,250,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Island View Partners
Buyer: Brunswick LLC
Price: $1,256,900
Location: N/A
Seller: WJH
Buyer: ET 15 LP
Price: $448,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Shelia Thurman
Buyer: Jocay
Price: $419,000
Location: Cottages at Plantation
Seller: Dixon Management Group
Buyer: ACTS LLC
Price: $419,000
Location: Cottages at Plantation
Seller: Paul Ferre
Buyer: Nicole Waller
Price: $548,500
Location: Village Creek
Seller: Teri Vaughn
Buyer: Shelia Thurman
Price: $385,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Richard Moser
Buyer: James Manning
Price: $680,000
Location:Villas at Frederica
Seller: Brenda Parker
Buyer: Marc Nordquist
Price: $525,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller:VCYOJO
Buyer: Raleigh Robinson
Price: $2,520,000
Location: Sea Island Cottages
Seller: Mary Barger
Buyer: 304 Hawkins Island
Price: $550,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Gerald Pratt
Buyer: Milton Kennedy
Price: $342,200
Location: Lakes
Seller: VC Dirt
Buyer: Island View Properties
Price: $100,000
Location: N/A
Seller: VC Dirt
Buyer: Brunswick LLC
Price: $2,400,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Driggers Homes
Buyer: Collin Cordell
Price: $359,900
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Collin Cordell
Buyer: Laura Hamilton
Price: $275,000
Location: Cottage Grove
Seller: Anand Jailall
Buyer: Anand Jailall
Price: $125,000
Location: East Point
Seller: Jean Stewart
Buyer: Joseph Lemmond
Price: $10,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James Allgood
Buyer: Marina SSI
Price: $170,500
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Donald Willis
Buyer: Kevin Head
Price: $350,000
Location: Industrial Park
Seller: Raymond Seals
Buyer: Oscar Cummings
Price: $39,600
Location: Hill
Seller: Gregory Smith
Buyer: Abigail Osgood
Price: $435,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: RLF Kingsland Properties
Buyer: Ade 1053
Price: $625,000
Location: Driggers
Seller: Frederica Development Group
Buyer: James Thomas
Price: $310,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: VC Dirt
Buyer: VSK QOZB
Price: $120,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Thelma Hoffman
Buyer: VSK QOZB
Price: $4,600
Location: N/A
Seller: Frederica Estates
Buyer: Compass Star Legacy
Price: $2,000,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Essie Sheffield
Buyer: Vimla Hariram
Price: $58,000
Location: Perry Park
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group
Buyer: William Jinkins
Price: $220,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: George Bagby
Buyer: Tallinn Properties
Price: $539,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Natalie Mizelle
Buyer: James Akin
Price: $283,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Renovate Great
Buyer: Carlton Gay
Price: $550,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Wayne Knox
Buyer: Walter Holland
Price: $18,500
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: James Palumbo
Buyer: Vanessa Reid
Price: $237,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Alexandra Dallas
Buyer: Trudy Kelly
Price: $410,000
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Joyce Ledingham
Buyer: Virginia Phipps
Price: $505,000
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: Desi Atreidi
Price: $424,900
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Rossana Zegarra
Buyer: Patron Investments
Price: $21,500
Location: North Point
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Lizabeth Perez
Price: $280,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Martime Homes
Buyer: Michael McCoy
Price: $499,800
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Marian Aiksnoras
Buyer: Atlantic Breezes
Price: $470,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
•••
Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of December 25 through December 31 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Augusta Ave
Buyer: Golden Isles Management
Price: $80,000
Location: Valerie North
Seller: Robert Rowell
Buyer: Jean Derosa
Price: $405,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Charles Cox
Buyer: Mackenzie Cox
Price: $350,000
Location: Linkside Patio
Seller: SE Ebbert
Buyer: Garrison Spearman
Price: $420,700
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: David Davis
Buyer: Square One Home Construction
Price: $800,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Candace Jordan
Buyer: Abigail Lovell
Price: $635,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Sun Coast Homes
Buyer: Robert Rowell
Price: $229,000
Location: Homesite
Seller: LAJ Florida
Buyer: Jaden Barnes
Price: $49,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Joshua Fortney
Buyer: Jonathan Radovich
Price: $305,000
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Jamie Hendrix
Buyer: Myrtice Marion
Price: $235,000
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Dorothy Deschenes
Buyer: Wesley Smith
Price: $332,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature
Buyer: Smith Family Homes
Price: $250,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: CF KL Assets
Price: $1,431,500
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Calvin Bone
Buyer: Mineshkumar Patel
Price: $20,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Larry Aiello
Buyer: Robert Shaw
Price: $5,600,000
Location: BCO Beach Club
Seller: Debbie Dineen
Buyer: Lauretta Bowen
Price: $140,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: June Carter
Buyer: Katy McDonald
Price: $1,195,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Vctrey
Buyer: Kaufmann
Price: $315,000
Location: North End
Seller: TL Midwood Partners
Buyer: Shane Postell
Price: $900,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: W&B Real Estate
Buyer: Paul Malec
Price: $272,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Nancy Stroud
Buyer: Kenneth Wade
Price: $325,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Earle Duncan
Buyer: Christopher Atkinson
Price: $145,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Legacy Homebuilders
Buyer: Kalpeshkumar Patel
Price: $674,000
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Mary Wilheit
Buyer: Briana Amos
Price: $662,500
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Chris Gibson
Buyer: Robert Twiggs
Price: $455,000
Location: Village Creek
Seller: George Street
Buyer: Nickole Mitchell
Price: $525,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Wilmington Savings Funds
Buyer: James Emanuel
Price: $210,000
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Cash Mere Realty
Buyer: Ton Real Estate
Price: $98,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Merlene Burgess
Buyer: Helen Middleton
Price: $260,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Caroline Franklin
Buyer: William Middleton
Price: $264,900
Location: Old Town
Seller: Corey Wood
Buyer: Barbara Digioia
Price: $920,000
Location: Oak Grove Island