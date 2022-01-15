Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 27 through Dec. 31 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Jeremy Guest

Buyer: Jose Chavez

Price: $115,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: Johnny Ligon

Buyer: Amanda White

Price: $248,300

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: David Tompkins

Price: $357,500

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Steven Anderson

Buyer: Allen Construction & Development Inc.

Price: $33,600

Location: Happy Hangars

Seller: Scott McQuade

Buyer: Armistead Holdings LLC

Price: $112,500

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Beverly Zwolinski

Buyer: Linda Angelotti

Price: $284,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Advanta IRA Administration LLC

Buyer: Susan Shea

Price: $419,000

Location: Windward Point

Seller: Steven Gully

Buyer: Alex Helton

Price: $350,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Charles Mosley

Buyer: Harold Hand

Price: $25,000

Location: Groveside Park

Seller: Eleazar Herrington

Buyer: Jeremiah Herrington

Price: $150,000

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Daniel Kaufman

Buyer: Jason Hill

Price: $ 29,900

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Towneclub Construction LLC

Buyer: Legacy Homebuilders LLC

Price: $575,000

Location: Captain’s Cove

Seller: Edith Taunton

Buyer: Devin O’Connell

Price: $235,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Charlotte Williamson

Buyer: James Iken

Price: $543,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: James C. Hendry Homebuilders LLC

Buyer: Charlotte Williamson

Price: $358,000

Location: Landings at Golden Isles

Seller: Terry Pietsch

Buyer: James Bryja

Price: $1,895,000

Location: Fiddler Point

Seller: Synovus Bank

Buyer: Khary Paschel

Price: $7,500

Location: Watercrest

Seller: Tyson Summers

Buyer: Rivercrest Drive LLC

Price: $340,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: JWAT Inc.

Buyer: WVSS Coastal LLC

Price: $1,140,000

Location: Brunswick Farms

Seller: Connie Willis

Buyer: Yeslie Silva

Price: $280,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Remer Clifton

Buyer: Joshua Nelson

Price: $132,000

Location: Kensington Park

Seller: Lyndie Davis

Buyer: Hank Pelkey

Price: $246,000

Location: Sherwood Forest

Seller: Dixon Dairy Investments

Buyer: Darrin Nettles

Price: $74,500

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Brunswick Artery LLC

Buyer: Brunswick Auto & Marine Services,

Price: $22,500

Location: Mayhew

Seller: McIntyre Homes

Buyer: Sylvia Norman

Price: $169,900

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Terri Myrberg

Buyer: Jared Chrisp

Price: $241,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Lakeside 72 & 95 LLC

Buyer: Michael Cataldo

Price: $399,900

Location: Lakeside

Seller: Denise Lonergan

Buyer: Sawitree Spaulding

Price: $429,900

Location: Glynn Haven

Seller: James Fucetola

Buyer: Charles Callender

Price: $1,402,000

Location: Battery

Seller: Terry Schubert

Buyer: Harry Hudson

Price: $248,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Frederick Harvey

Buyer: Jenifer Foxworthy

Price: $620,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Mary DeLorenzo

Buyer: Denise Lonergan

Price: $274,000

Location: Deer Run

Seller: Patrick Regan

Buyer: Amanda King

Price: $87,700

Location: Moss Creek

Seller: Terri Hartridge

Buyer: Margaret Turecamo

Price: $605,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Tony Mabry

Buyer: Pedro Hernandez

Price: $242,000

Location: Not given

Seller: Ashley Gibblets

Buyer: Tiffany Marinello

Price: $185,000

Location: Caleb’s Crossing

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Douglas Kunnemann

Price: $780,800

Location: Orchard

Seller: Construction BC Inc.

Buyer: Ronald Saunders

Price: $260,000

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Jason Snyder

Buyer: Russell Huskey

Price: $228,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: George Horner

Buyer: Mark Flanagan

Price: $149,900

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: Lakeside 72 & 95 LLC

Buyer: Michael Cataldo

Price: $399,900

Location: Lakeside

Seller: Gregory Walker

Buyer: Royer Property Investments LLC

Price: $75,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Sea Island Co. LLC

Buyer: SI SOUTH LLC

Price: $35,000

Location: Not given

Seller: William Ris

Buyer: Brantley McMinn

Price: $780,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Marjorie Varnadoe

Buyer: Gale Scott

Price: $815,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Joshua Clifton

Buyer: Roy Johnson

Price: $144,000

Location: Union Town

Seller: Blueprint Property Solutions LLC

Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management LLC

Price: $45,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Zoe Herrington

Buyer: Moises Hernandez

Price: $28,000

Location: Pine Meadows

Seller: Earline Sesameau

Buyer: Michael Staley

Price: $18,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: John Evans

Buyer: William Lane

Price: $1,450,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: 129 Druid Oaks LLC

Buyer: James Van Boxel

Price: $550,000

Location: Highland Acres

Seller: James Stephens

Buyer: Dylan JAckson

Price: $153,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: Chastain Unlimited LLC

Buyer: Richard Sawyer

Price: $460,000

Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation

Seller: Aaron Messer

Buyer: Thomas Stark

Price: $459,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Rudolph Brown

Buyer: Lanier McCuin

Price: $345,000

Location: Riverwatch

Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC

Buyer: Maria Perla

Price: $349,800

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: James Gann

Buyer: Fabian Mann

Price: $160,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Kelcie Slay

Price: $323,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Dana Steele

Buyer: Morales Brothers Enterprises LLC

Price: $125,000

Location: South Port

Seller: Jadeange Getaways LLC

Buyer: Richard Evans

Price: $266,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Harry Sykes

Buyer: Paul Avery

Price: $500,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Alexander SRP Villas LLC

Buyer: AB Partners LP

Price: $85,200

Location: Grant’s Ferry

Seller: Red Maple Cottages LLC

Buyer: RLTW Inc

Price: $1,100,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Harry Goodwin

Buyer: Thomas Goodwin

Price: $25,000

Location: Waterfront

Seller: AI Properties LLC

Buyer: Wobin LLC

Price: $169,200

Location: Middleton

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Patience Tajelleh

Price: $286,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Stephanie Green

Price: $251,8000

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC

Buyer: Colleen Burt

Price: $228,900

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Amanda Spivey

Buyer: Edward Ramirez

Price: $665,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Catherine Jones

Buyer: 100 Houses LLC

Price: $3,500,000

Location: Not given

Seller: Sapelo Building Solutions LLC

Buyer: Michele Messina

Price: $265,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Andrew Irving

Buyer: Janice Kilgore

Price: $595,000

Location: None given

Seller: Paula Hood

Buyer: Tracy Sousa

Price: $12,500

Location: None given

Seller: Michael Dunn

Buyer: David Hancock

Price: $390,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: RIT GR LLC

Buyer: Joan Pearson

Price: $681,500

Location: Industrial Park

Seller: Janice Harris

Buyer: Lawrence Delaney

Price: $425,000

Location: None given

Seller: Khamani Lodge

Buyer: David Crews

Price: $425,000

Location: Saddle Brook

Seller: Davella LP

Buyer: Lwell McGee

Price: $208,000

Location: Stately Oaks

Seller: Katherine Korte

Buyer: Aundrea Newbern

Price: $ 260,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Stephanie Stowell

Buyer: April Anderson

Price: $168,000

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: William Bernstein

Buyer: Conrad’s Rental & Maintenance LLC

Price: $364,000

Location: Old Town

