Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 27 through Dec. 31 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Jeremy Guest
Buyer: Jose Chavez
Price: $115,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: Johnny Ligon
Buyer: Amanda White
Price: $248,300
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: David Tompkins
Price: $357,500
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Steven Anderson
Buyer: Allen Construction & Development Inc.
Price: $33,600
Location: Happy Hangars
Seller: Scott McQuade
Buyer: Armistead Holdings LLC
Price: $112,500
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Beverly Zwolinski
Buyer: Linda Angelotti
Price: $284,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Advanta IRA Administration LLC
Buyer: Susan Shea
Price: $419,000
Location: Windward Point
Seller: Steven Gully
Buyer: Alex Helton
Price: $350,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Charles Mosley
Buyer: Harold Hand
Price: $25,000
Location: Groveside Park
Seller: Eleazar Herrington
Buyer: Jeremiah Herrington
Price: $150,000
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Daniel Kaufman
Buyer: Jason Hill
Price: $ 29,900
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Towneclub Construction LLC
Buyer: Legacy Homebuilders LLC
Price: $575,000
Location: Captain’s Cove
Seller: Edith Taunton
Buyer: Devin O’Connell
Price: $235,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Charlotte Williamson
Buyer: James Iken
Price: $543,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: James C. Hendry Homebuilders LLC
Buyer: Charlotte Williamson
Price: $358,000
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: Terry Pietsch
Buyer: James Bryja
Price: $1,895,000
Location: Fiddler Point
Seller: Synovus Bank
Buyer: Khary Paschel
Price: $7,500
Location: Watercrest
Seller: Tyson Summers
Buyer: Rivercrest Drive LLC
Price: $340,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: JWAT Inc.
Buyer: WVSS Coastal LLC
Price: $1,140,000
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: Connie Willis
Buyer: Yeslie Silva
Price: $280,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Remer Clifton
Buyer: Joshua Nelson
Price: $132,000
Location: Kensington Park
Seller: Lyndie Davis
Buyer: Hank Pelkey
Price: $246,000
Location: Sherwood Forest
Seller: Dixon Dairy Investments
Buyer: Darrin Nettles
Price: $74,500
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Brunswick Artery LLC
Buyer: Brunswick Auto & Marine Services,
Price: $22,500
Location: Mayhew
Seller: McIntyre Homes
Buyer: Sylvia Norman
Price: $169,900
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Terri Myrberg
Buyer: Jared Chrisp
Price: $241,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Lakeside 72 & 95 LLC
Buyer: Michael Cataldo
Price: $399,900
Location: Lakeside
Seller: Denise Lonergan
Buyer: Sawitree Spaulding
Price: $429,900
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller: James Fucetola
Buyer: Charles Callender
Price: $1,402,000
Location: Battery
Seller: Terry Schubert
Buyer: Harry Hudson
Price: $248,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Frederick Harvey
Buyer: Jenifer Foxworthy
Price: $620,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Mary DeLorenzo
Buyer: Denise Lonergan
Price: $274,000
Location: Deer Run
Seller: Patrick Regan
Buyer: Amanda King
Price: $87,700
Location: Moss Creek
Seller: Terri Hartridge
Buyer: Margaret Turecamo
Price: $605,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Tony Mabry
Buyer: Pedro Hernandez
Price: $242,000
Location: Not given
Seller: Ashley Gibblets
Buyer: Tiffany Marinello
Price: $185,000
Location: Caleb’s Crossing
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Douglas Kunnemann
Price: $780,800
Location: Orchard
Seller: Construction BC Inc.
Buyer: Ronald Saunders
Price: $260,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Jason Snyder
Buyer: Russell Huskey
Price: $228,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: George Horner
Buyer: Mark Flanagan
Price: $149,900
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Lakeside 72 & 95 LLC
Buyer: Michael Cataldo
Price: $399,900
Location: Lakeside
Seller: Gregory Walker
Buyer: Royer Property Investments LLC
Price: $75,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Sea Island Co. LLC
Buyer: SI SOUTH LLC
Price: $35,000
Location: Not given
Seller: William Ris
Buyer: Brantley McMinn
Price: $780,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Marjorie Varnadoe
Buyer: Gale Scott
Price: $815,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Joshua Clifton
Buyer: Roy Johnson
Price: $144,000
Location: Union Town
Seller: Blueprint Property Solutions LLC
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management LLC
Price: $45,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Zoe Herrington
Buyer: Moises Hernandez
Price: $28,000
Location: Pine Meadows
Seller: Earline Sesameau
Buyer: Michael Staley
Price: $18,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: John Evans
Buyer: William Lane
Price: $1,450,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: 129 Druid Oaks LLC
Buyer: James Van Boxel
Price: $550,000
Location: Highland Acres
Seller: James Stephens
Buyer: Dylan JAckson
Price: $153,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Chastain Unlimited LLC
Buyer: Richard Sawyer
Price: $460,000
Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation
Seller: Aaron Messer
Buyer: Thomas Stark
Price: $459,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Rudolph Brown
Buyer: Lanier McCuin
Price: $345,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: Maria Perla
Price: $349,800
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: James Gann
Buyer: Fabian Mann
Price: $160,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Kelcie Slay
Price: $323,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Dana Steele
Buyer: Morales Brothers Enterprises LLC
Price: $125,000
Location: South Port
Seller: Jadeange Getaways LLC
Buyer: Richard Evans
Price: $266,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Harry Sykes
Buyer: Paul Avery
Price: $500,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Alexander SRP Villas LLC
Buyer: AB Partners LP
Price: $85,200
Location: Grant’s Ferry
Seller: Red Maple Cottages LLC
Buyer: RLTW Inc
Price: $1,100,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Harry Goodwin
Buyer: Thomas Goodwin
Price: $25,000
Location: Waterfront
Seller: AI Properties LLC
Buyer: Wobin LLC
Price: $169,200
Location: Middleton
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Patience Tajelleh
Price: $286,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Stephanie Green
Price: $251,8000
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC
Buyer: Colleen Burt
Price: $228,900
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Amanda Spivey
Buyer: Edward Ramirez
Price: $665,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Catherine Jones
Buyer: 100 Houses LLC
Price: $3,500,000
Location: Not given
Seller: Sapelo Building Solutions LLC
Buyer: Michele Messina
Price: $265,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Andrew Irving
Buyer: Janice Kilgore
Price: $595,000
Location: None given
Seller: Paula Hood
Buyer: Tracy Sousa
Price: $12,500
Location: None given
Seller: Michael Dunn
Buyer: David Hancock
Price: $390,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: RIT GR LLC
Buyer: Joan Pearson
Price: $681,500
Location: Industrial Park
Seller: Janice Harris
Buyer: Lawrence Delaney
Price: $425,000
Location: None given
Seller: Khamani Lodge
Buyer: David Crews
Price: $425,000
Location: Saddle Brook
Seller: Davella LP
Buyer: Lwell McGee
Price: $208,000
Location: Stately Oaks
Seller: Katherine Korte
Buyer: Aundrea Newbern
Price: $ 260,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Stephanie Stowell
Buyer: April Anderson
Price: $168,000
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: William Bernstein
Buyer: Conrad’s Rental & Maintenance LLC
Price: $364,000
Location: Old Town