Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of December 13 through December 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Ashton Rene Pollock
Buyer: April N. Anderson
Price: $169,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Zondra Renee McKune
Price: $263,500
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Tara N. Bloom
Buyer: Little Red Properties
Price: $657,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Ann Deck
Buyer: Reba L. Johnson
Price: $318,000
Location: Kingstown
Seller: Kay Power
Buyer: Joseph Bellard
Price: $335,000
Location: Winward Acres
Seller: Mary Ann Mitchell
Buyer: William E. Paul
Price: $1,895,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Sherry P. Howard
Buyer: Matthew Cohen
Price: $310,000
Location: Dunbar Creek
Seller: Samuel Brian Freeman
Buyer: George D. Martin
Price: $475,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Jerilyn Cribbs Barker
Buyer: April N. Anderson
Price: $99,500
Location: New Town
Seller: George Waterhouse
Buyer: Justin Bradley
Price: $270,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Haney Rental Properties
Buyer: Douglas L. Dick
Price: $382,500
Location: Ocean
Seller: Kevin D. Coyle
Buyer: Douglas Hunt Morgan
Price: $829,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Garrie J. Kane
Price: $362,500
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Tidal Creek Holdings LLC
Buyer: Limar Properties LLC
Price: $425,000
Location: Island Professional Park
Seller: Sandra R. Robinson
Buyer: Jeffery P. Fountain
Price: $449,900
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Adam Davis
Price: $691,300
Location: Pettersons
Seller: Andrew H. Tostensen
Buyer: SW Brunswick, LLC
Price: $2,700,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Water Turkey Holdings LLC
Buyer: Tidal Creek Development LLC
Price: $310,000
Location: Juanita Wiley
Seller: Amanda A. Long
Buyer: Paul Monroe Clark
Price: $495,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Carol C. Prince
Buyer: Swan Deborah McKnight
Price: $2,900.000
Location: Marbella
Seller: Hunter L. Breedlove
Buyer: Marley Goldin
Price: $275,000
Location: Myers Hill Estates
Seller: Miriam R. Fuchs
Buyer: Southern Soul Land
Price: $322,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Clayton Thomas Black
Buyer: Callista Nix
Price: $289,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Katherine E. Grootendorst
Buyer: Glen Bigler
Price: $53,900
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Sunbelt Inc.
Buyer: Georgia Power Co
Price: $550,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Nicole Mitchell
Buyer: Don Barnette
Price: $709,000
Location: Sugarmill
Seller: Monroe W. Lovett
Buyer: Rachel Degracia Wall
Price: $295,000
Location: Lincoln Place
Seller: Frank M. Sawyer
Buyer: Brandon Wingfield
Price: $31,000
Location: Lakeside at Longwood
Seller: Gary R. Smith
Buyer: John T. Gillam
Price: $37,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Jamison F. Wiroll
Buyer: John Edward Jackson
Price: $440,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Diggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Stephen C. Cookson
Price: $332,500
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Carlos H. Griffis
Buyer: Crystal Bilger
Price: $193,000
Location: Everett City
Seller: Tory Nix
Buyer: Ana Irma Chicas
Price: $90,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Stanley James Mensing
Buyer: Michael A. Lamb
Price: $1,200,000
Location: St. Island Club
Seller: John F. Carr
Buyer: Dalton Lee Klimp
Price: $350,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Pamela T. Bell
Buyer: Tyler Russell
Price: $1,499,000
Location: Watermark
Seller: Mark Stephen Jules
Buyer: Mary M. Smith
Price: $565,000
Location: North End
Seller: Sanita D. Nixon
Buyer: Maria W. Mangram
Price: $226,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Devsu Corp
Buyer: 300 Cary LLC
Price: $1,111,200
Location: N/A
Seller: William Spencer Cordon
Buyer: Perry C. Barnett
Price: $465,500
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: James L. Barker
Buyer: Thomas M. Davis
Price: $340,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: John Leonard Jr.
Buyer: Bryan R. Benson
Price: $452,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Franklin Joseph Furlett
Buyer: Parrish Investment Properties
Price: $755,000
Location: East End
Seller: Lorrie Ann Lewis
Buyer: Brice Lewis
Price: $45,000
Location: Pickren Land
Seller: Steve E. Pello
Buyer: KGN Holdings
Price: $150,000
Location: N/A
Seller: 1401 River Club
Buyer: Kevin W. Rassas
Price: $2,225,000
Location: Sea Island River Club
Seller: Much Ministries Inc.
Buyer: Rebecca E. Rowell
Price: $295,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: John T. Gillam
Buyer: FAEC
Price: $35,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina Dock
Seller: James Flack Jr.
Buyer: Vincent Joseph Vallone
Price: $248,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: 201 Neptune LLC
Buyer: Taylor Drake
Price: $1,150,000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Wuilber Ortiz Rubio
Price: $338,800
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Michael H. Butler
Buyer: Southwest Opportunities Group
Price: $250,000
Location: Laurel View
Seller: Amy K. Clines
Buyer: Reginald Deone Goodwin
Price: $468,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Lester Lee Forrest
Buyer: Benjamin Acevedo
Price: $55,000
Location: Jackson Heights
Seller: Glover Holdings LLC
Buyer: ULSH Coastal Properties LLC
Price: $25,000
Location: North End
Seller: Ann Nelson Curtis
Buyer: Crown Investments of Georgia LLC
Price: $519,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Patricia Ann Lisinski
Buyer: Richard Angerer
Price: $153,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Crown Investments of Georgia LLC
Buyer: Michael William Wilson
Price: $282,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Michelle V. Stewart
Buyer: Phyllis R. Jackson
Price: $230,000
Location: Mackay Cottages
Seller: Samuel E. Willis
Buyer: John Francis Ravold
Price: $371,600
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Lee R. Rogers
Buyer: Stewart Lee Atkins
Price: $345,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Jessica Kouba
Buyer: Monica Little
Price: $192,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: John C. Starr
Buyer: 360 23 LLC
Price: $11,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Tony Thaw
Buyer: SEC 074 LLC
Price: $4,100,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Karen Love Campbell
Buyer: Ramesh P. Shenoy
Price: $1,274,000
Location: Battery
Seller: Nash Investments LP
Buyer: Michael Mendolera
Price: $200,000
Location: North End
Seller: David Tompkins
Buyer: Markita Sue Hutchison
Price: $574,000
Location: Myers Hill Estates
Seller: Carol Ann Mudd
Buyer: Jeri Gerstle
Price: $550,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Ronell L. Pullins
Price: $195,600
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Eugenia Martin Wood
Buyer: C Bryan Wood
Price: $421,000
Location: Gould Place
Seller: James F. Gowen
Buyer: AJCL Group LLC
Price: $863,400
Location: N/A
Seller: Rosemary Elaine Heck Jackson
Buyer: Perez Rentals 912 LLC
Price: $84,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Steven B. Knox
Buyer: We Buy Houses
Price: $33,100
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: We Buy Houses
Buyer: Kevin Linkenhoker
Price: $86,000
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: Bruce Atkinson
Buyer: Raquel Joaquin Teodoro
Price: $31,000
Location: N/A