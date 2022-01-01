Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of December 13 through December 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Ashton Rene Pollock

Buyer: April N. Anderson

Price: $169,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Zondra Renee McKune

Price: $263,500

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Tara N. Bloom

Buyer: Little Red Properties

Price: $657,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Ann Deck

Buyer: Reba L. Johnson

Price: $318,000

Location: Kingstown

Seller: Kay Power

Buyer: Joseph Bellard

Price: $335,000

Location: Winward Acres

Seller: Mary Ann Mitchell

Buyer: William E. Paul

Price: $1,895,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Sherry P. Howard

Buyer: Matthew Cohen

Price: $310,000

Location: Dunbar Creek

Seller: Samuel Brian Freeman

Buyer: George D. Martin

Price: $475,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Jerilyn Cribbs Barker

Buyer: April N. Anderson

Price: $99,500

Location: New Town

Seller: George Waterhouse

Buyer: Justin Bradley

Price: $270,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Haney Rental Properties

Buyer: Douglas L. Dick

Price: $382,500

Location: Ocean

Seller: Kevin D. Coyle

Buyer: Douglas Hunt Morgan

Price: $829,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Garrie J. Kane

Price: $362,500

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Tidal Creek Holdings LLC

Buyer: Limar Properties LLC

Price: $425,000

Location: Island Professional Park

Seller: Sandra R. Robinson

Buyer: Jeffery P. Fountain

Price: $449,900

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Adam Davis

Price: $691,300

Location: Pettersons

Seller: Andrew H. Tostensen

Buyer: SW Brunswick, LLC

Price: $2,700,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Water Turkey Holdings LLC

Buyer: Tidal Creek Development LLC

Price: $310,000

Location: Juanita Wiley

Seller: Amanda A. Long

Buyer: Paul Monroe Clark

Price: $495,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Carol C. Prince

Buyer: Swan Deborah McKnight

Price: $2,900.000

Location: Marbella

Seller: Hunter L. Breedlove

Buyer: Marley Goldin

Price: $275,000

Location: Myers Hill Estates

Seller: Miriam R. Fuchs

Buyer: Southern Soul Land

Price: $322,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Clayton Thomas Black

Buyer: Callista Nix

Price: $289,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Katherine E. Grootendorst

Buyer: Glen Bigler

Price: $53,900

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Sunbelt Inc.

Buyer: Georgia Power Co

Price: $550,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Nicole Mitchell

Buyer: Don Barnette

Price: $709,000

Location: Sugarmill

Seller: Monroe W. Lovett

Buyer: Rachel Degracia Wall

Price: $295,000

Location: Lincoln Place

Seller: Frank M. Sawyer

Buyer: Brandon Wingfield

Price: $31,000

Location: Lakeside at Longwood

Seller: Gary R. Smith

Buyer: John T. Gillam

Price: $37,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Jamison F. Wiroll

Buyer: John Edward Jackson

Price: $440,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Diggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Stephen C. Cookson

Price: $332,500

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Carlos H. Griffis

Buyer: Crystal Bilger

Price: $193,000

Location: Everett City

Seller: Tory Nix

Buyer: Ana Irma Chicas

Price: $90,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Stanley James Mensing

Buyer: Michael A. Lamb

Price: $1,200,000

Location: St. Island Club

Seller: John F. Carr

Buyer: Dalton Lee Klimp

Price: $350,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Pamela T. Bell

Buyer: Tyler Russell

Price: $1,499,000

Location: Watermark

Seller: Mark Stephen Jules

Buyer: Mary M. Smith

Price: $565,000

Location: North End

Seller: Sanita D. Nixon

Buyer: Maria W. Mangram

Price: $226,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Devsu Corp

Buyer: 300 Cary LLC

Price: $1,111,200

Location: N/A

Seller: William Spencer Cordon

Buyer: Perry C. Barnett

Price: $465,500

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: James L. Barker

Buyer: Thomas M. Davis

Price: $340,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: John Leonard Jr.

Buyer: Bryan R. Benson

Price: $452,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Franklin Joseph Furlett

Buyer: Parrish Investment Properties

Price: $755,000

Location: East End

Seller: Lorrie Ann Lewis

Buyer: Brice Lewis

Price: $45,000

Location: Pickren Land

Seller: Steve E. Pello

Buyer: KGN Holdings

Price: $150,000

Location: N/A

Seller: 1401 River Club

Buyer: Kevin W. Rassas

Price: $2,225,000

Location: Sea Island River Club

Seller: Much Ministries Inc.

Buyer: Rebecca E. Rowell

Price: $295,000

Location: Sea Marsh

Seller: John T. Gillam

Buyer: FAEC

Price: $35,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina Dock

Seller: James Flack Jr.

Buyer: Vincent Joseph Vallone

Price: $248,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: 201 Neptune LLC

Buyer: Taylor Drake

Price: $1,150,000

Location: King & Prince Villas

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Wuilber Ortiz Rubio

Price: $338,800

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Michael H. Butler

Buyer: Southwest Opportunities Group

Price: $250,000

Location: Laurel View

Seller: Amy K. Clines

Buyer: Reginald Deone Goodwin

Price: $468,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Lester Lee Forrest

Buyer: Benjamin Acevedo

Price: $55,000

Location: Jackson Heights

Seller: Glover Holdings LLC

Buyer: ULSH Coastal Properties LLC

Price: $25,000

Location: North End

Seller: Ann Nelson Curtis

Buyer: Crown Investments of Georgia LLC

Price: $519,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Patricia Ann Lisinski

Buyer: Richard Angerer

Price: $153,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Crown Investments of Georgia LLC

Buyer: Michael William Wilson

Price: $282,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Michelle V. Stewart

Buyer: Phyllis R. Jackson

Price: $230,000

Location: Mackay Cottages

Seller: Samuel E. Willis

Buyer: John Francis Ravold

Price: $371,600

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Lee R. Rogers

Buyer: Stewart Lee Atkins

Price: $345,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Jessica Kouba

Buyer: Monica Little

Price: $192,000

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: John C. Starr

Buyer: 360 23 LLC

Price: $11,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Tony Thaw

Buyer: SEC 074 LLC

Price: $4,100,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Karen Love Campbell

Buyer: Ramesh P. Shenoy

Price: $1,274,000

Location: Battery

Seller: Nash Investments LP

Buyer: Michael Mendolera

Price: $200,000

Location: North End

Seller: David Tompkins

Buyer: Markita Sue Hutchison

Price: $574,000

Location: Myers Hill Estates

Seller: Carol Ann Mudd

Buyer: Jeri Gerstle

Price: $550,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Ronell L. Pullins

Price: $195,600

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Eugenia Martin Wood

Buyer: C Bryan Wood

Price: $421,000

Location: Gould Place

Seller: James F. Gowen

Buyer: AJCL Group LLC

Price: $863,400

Location: N/A

Seller: Rosemary Elaine Heck Jackson

Buyer: Perez Rentals 912 LLC

Price: $84,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Steven B. Knox

Buyer: We Buy Houses

Price: $33,100

Location: Brunswick Farms

Seller: We Buy Houses

Buyer: Kevin Linkenhoker

Price: $86,000

Location: Brunswick Farms

Seller: Bruce Atkinson

Buyer: Raquel Joaquin Teodoro

Price: $31,000

Location: N/A

