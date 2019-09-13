Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 26 through Aug. 30 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: JDB3 Investments LLC
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors and Management LLC
Price: $65,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Young Davis
Buyer: John Beecher
Price: $35,000
Location: Valerie Blk B
Seller: Mark Ward
Buyer: David Soledad
Price: $32,000
Location: 801 Subdiv of 2
Seller: Ditech Financial LLC
Buyer: Sandra Shannon
Price: $37,500
Location: Not listed
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Jamelle Kirksey
Price: $105,000
Location: Culligan’s Landing
Seller: Earl Morgan
Buyer: Delmus Bacon
Price: $65,000
Location: Petersville Settlement
Seller: Rogelio Quintanar
Buyer: Robert Morgan
Price: $330,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Albert Reeves
Buyer: Lynne Hall
Price: $163,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Citizens Bank Bemiss
Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC
Price: $253,000
Location: Greyfield Villas
Seller: Ronald Scherba
Buyer: Hai Le
Price: $247,500
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Binnalce INC
Buyer: Vince Enterprise LLC
Price: $2,000,000
Location: King City Hotel Reservations
Seller: Joseph Khurana
Buyer: Ralph Iorio
Price: $442,000
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: John Owen
Buyer: Christopher Lail
Price: $251,900
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Sima Farmer
Buyer: Thomas Gesner
Price: $675,100
Location: East Beach
Seller: Renee Jordan
Buyer: CL Greer Enterprises INC
Price: $280,000
Location: Not listed
Seller: L&J Properties
Buyer: Cathryn Dunn
Price: $860,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Edward Slaughter
Buyer: Timothy Meredith
Price: $245,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Robert Bibby
Buyer: Friedrich Chrapko
Price: $263,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Pallet Menders INC
Buyer: Lula Mae Taylor
Price: $89,900
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Michele Carlberg
Buyer: Remona Barry
Price: $174,900
Location: Avondale
Seller: Equity Trust Co.
Buyer: Tabby Getaway LLC
Price: $459,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons
Seller: Berry Clements
Buyer: Diann McMahan
Price: $505,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf and Country
Seller: Della Vicent
Buyer: Dennis Daniel
Price: $121,000
Location: Demere Hammock
Seller: Paul Sanders
Buyer: William Vazquez
Price: $747,200
Location: Enclave at Sea Palms
Seller: Barbara Klepsig
Buyer: Rebecca Dorrell
Price: $179,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Rosie Ozaki
Buyer: Michael Mills
Price: $59,900
Location: Habersham Park
Seller: Nancy Williamson
Buyer: Stephen Bowen
Price: $750,000
Location: Sea View
Seller: PTM Beach LLC
Buyer: Tommy Coleman
Price: $555,000
Location: Seahaven Townhome
Seller: Saralyn Sears
Buyer: Steven Thiry
Price: $445,000
Location: West Lake
Seller: Joel Cordle
Buyer: Philop Villiotte
Price: $795,000
Location: Village Oaks
Seller: Margaret Jacobs
Buyer: TFG Enterprises LLC
Price: $348,300
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Richard Morris
Buyer: Gary Pope
Price: $375,000
Location: South Oak
Seller: Jerome Suddarth
Buyer: Tonnie Shadrom
Price: $110,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Roberto Taglione
Buyer: Steely Taglione
Price: $321,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Richard Pond
Buyer: Dealvin Martin
Price: $20,800
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Richard Ogden
Buyer: Marian Matsan
Price: $380,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Richard Lefeber
Buyer: Michael Antonio
Price: $704,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Frederica Development
Buyer: Joseph Cashia
Price: $400,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Carlton Devooght
Buyer: Keith Mitchell LLC
Price: $746,400
Location: Battery L 3
Leasor: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll
Leasee: Ocean Oaks Live Oak LLC
Price: Not listed
Location: Jekyll Island
• • •
Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 2 through Sept. 6 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Bounteum Phengdara
Price: $184,600
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Michael Doubleday
Buyer: Sue Chambless
Price: $375,000
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
Seller: Tinie Cyin
Buyer: Duy Bui
Price: $135,800
Location: Fairway Oaks