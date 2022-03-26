Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of February 28 through March 4 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Toby Murphey

Buyer: April Anderson

Price: $111,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Raymond Kearney

Buyer: Joyce Kelly

Price: $341,200

Location: Fairway

Seller: Laurie Longley

Buyer: Bruce Taylor

Price: $40,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Charles Gregory

Buyer: Robert Gregory

Price: $587,500

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: 120 Harrogate LLC

Buyer: Alberto Ruiz

Price: $507,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Glenn Lewis

Buyer: Outside Impressions Inc

Price: $102,900

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Richard McBride

Buyer: Robert Cummins

Price: $640,000

Location: Sea Palms North Cottages

Seller: Matthew C. Smith

Buyer: Marcellus Murray

Price: $449,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Yulanda Stephens

Buyer: Judith Thomas

Price: $120,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: McMillan Family LTD

Buyer: Lawrence Babbitt

Price: $417,500

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: L. Kemper

Buyer: Margaret Krishon

Price: $290,000

Location: Shadow Brooke

Seller: James Haper

Buyer: Jon Barron

Price: $450,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: High Yield Holding LLC

Buyer: Michael Middleton

Price: $53,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Paul Harraka

Buyer: LAJ Florida LLC

Price: $46,500

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Rhetta Thompson

Buyer: Sebastian Cruz

Price: $370,00

Location: Lakeside Patio Homes

Seller: Teresa Peeples

Buyer: Samuel Brantley

Price: $30,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Moxley & Moxley Construction LLC

Buyer: Matthew Smith

Price: $550,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Dale Williams

Buyer: Michael Calvert

Price: $35,600,000

Location: Kings Point

Seller: Lois Cox

Buyer: Joseph Cox

Price: $30,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Pamela Kimbell

Buyer: Nina Ryles

Price: $340,000

Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines

Seller: Edwin Pittman

Buyer: Yegor Stolyar

Price: $120,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Haley Enterprise LLC

Buyer: Overman Relief Veterinary Service

Price: $169,000

Location: Anderson Way

Seller: Jim Bailey

Buyer: David Webster

Price: $315,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Tanya Martinez Pearce

Buyer: Gregory Amos

Price: $55,800

Location: College Park

Seller: Sixth Green Enterprises

Buyer: Richard Alexander

Price: $479,500

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: John Powers

Buyer: David Crane

Price: $1,795,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: David Cutia

Buyer: Kaufmann Family LTD

Price: $385,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Maynard Harrison

Buyer: SSI Retreat LLC

Price: $175,000

Location: Liberty Harbor

Seller: Hugh Brown

Buyer: Angie Machin

Price: $243,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Juan Morales

Buyer: Southern Market Investments LLC

Price: $39,000

Location: Carver Heights

Seller: Albertha Clark

Buyer: Neri Molina

Price: $15,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Frank Deloach III

Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Price: $1,025,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Thomas Riccio

Buyer: Mark Mathers

Price: $350,800

Location: Oglethorpe Manor

Seller: Brantley Rental Properties

Buyer: Global Property Management

Price: $115,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jolette Thole

Buyer: Nedean Maddox

Price: $320,000

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Avery Strickland

Buyer: Amanda Szokoly

Price: $36,500

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Curtis Thrower

Buyer: Latrich Johnson

Price: $290,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Paul Meschke

Buyer: Giovanni Casotti

Price: $300,000

Location: Marsh Point

Seller: Sharon C. Peck

Buyer: Dereck Farinha

Price: $310,000

Location: Dunbar Creek

Seller: Royer Property Investments LLC

Buyer: Elda Gonzalez

Price: $154,000

Location: Perry Park

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Lang Pum

Price: $249,900

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Joseph Cheeley

Buyer: James Benefield

Price: $1,545,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Jason Collins

Buyer: Golden Marsh Properties LLC

Price: $460,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Athenaeum Group III LLC

Buyer: BPR Summit Drive LLC

Price: $450,000

Location: Golden Isles Gateway

Seller: Ann Rewis

Buyer: Otho Plyer

Price: $495,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: John Stroud

Buyer: Stratton West

Price: $208,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Sharon Kapusta

Buyer: Alvin Bullard

Price: $65,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Bernard Babcock

Buyer: Nancy Coverdell

Price: $1,350,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Patricia Floyd

Buyer: Linda Farmer

Price: $565,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Michael Dickson

Buyer: Seacat Investments

Price: $225,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Douglas Macmaster

Buyer: Deborah Waters

Price: $425,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Ryan Hughes

Price: $355,900

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Royce Alan Kroenke

Buyer: Richard Wideman

Price: $120,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Carolyn Bezanson

Buyer: Bryon Raynes

Price: $950,000

Location: Vassar Point

Seller: Robert Wade

Buyer: Roger Jarrard

Price: $89,500

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Terri Anderson

Buyer: Robert Carter

Price: $70,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Briss LLC

Buyer: Global Property Management LLC

Price: $15,000,000

Location: Parkwood

Seller: Bobby Davis

Buyer: Park A Rig LLC

Price: $79,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Monica Mann

Buyer: Robert Proffer

Price: $229,700

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Carrolll Custom Homes Inc.

Buyer: Joshua Price

Price: $735,000

Location: Settlers Hammock

Seller: Kerry Obrien

Buyer: Cottage 260 LLC

Price: $36,000,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Alexander Davis

Buyer: Melissa Franklin

Price: $249,900

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Scott Risi

Buyer: Mary Dickson

Price: $589,000

Location: Marshes

Seller: SHIV 7 LLC

Buyer: Bharaviben Dalal

Price: $155,000

Location: Ayers

Seller: Earle Hartridge

Buyer: Sarah Godfrey

Price: $250,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: James Fucetola

Buyer: Shelley Callender

Price: $326,000

Location: Battery

Seller: Robert Cummings

Buyer: 15th Fred LLC

Price: $425,000

Location: North End

Seller: Lily Danner

Buyer: Deryl Martin

Price: $675,000

Location: Sea Palms North

Seller: Matthew Vaughn

Buyer: Ervin Carraway

Price: $249,200

Location: Plantation at Golden Isles

Seller: Joseph Briggs

Buyer: Siraj Maolud

Price: $341,400

Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group

Buyer: ET 7 LP

Price: $235,900

Location: Grove at Pecan Point

Seller: Grover Ramsey

Buyer: Rick Smith

Price: $40,000

Location: Morgans Mill

Seller: Sarah Thomas

Buyer: Megan Madray

Price: $200,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: W Lane Chambers

Buyer: Reynolds Family Holdings

Price: $39,300

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Roger Grabo

Buyer: DOG SSI LLC

Price: $187,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Leigh Toomey

Buyer: RJ Krajewski LLC

Price: $630,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Charles Tortorete

Buyer: Anthony Genovese

Price: $1,275,000

Location: Hendrix

Seller: Destin Hall

Buyer: Juanita Pinedo

Price: $208,900

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Rakesh Patel

Price: $498,900

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Barry Barteau

Buyer: Samuel Wentworth

Price: $297,800

Location: Golf Villas

Seller: Mary Russell

Buyer: Sage Nuss

Price: $155,000

Location: Massey Estate

Seller: Catherine Workmon

Buyer: Clark Hendley

Price: $377,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Ronald Morris

Buyer: Tia Scott

Price: $180,000

Location: Culligans Landing

Seller: Blake Merrill

Buyer: James Fucetola

Price: $200,000

Location: Rowantree

Seller: Mknight Homes LLC

Buyer: Hiep Pham

Price: $212,000

Location: Northwood Estates

More from this section

USS Alaska wins Omaha Trophy

USS Alaska wins Omaha Trophy

The USS Alaska, homeported at Navy Submarine Base Kings Bay, has been named the Navy’s top ballistic missile submarine.

Hero questions accident victims

Hero questions accident victims

Brian “Amarok” Critton is struggling with mixed emotions after dragging a woman from a burning car on March 10 in Jacksonville, Fla.