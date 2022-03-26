Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of February 28 through March 4 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Toby Murphey
Buyer: April Anderson
Price: $111,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Raymond Kearney
Buyer: Joyce Kelly
Price: $341,200
Location: Fairway
Seller: Laurie Longley
Buyer: Bruce Taylor
Price: $40,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Charles Gregory
Buyer: Robert Gregory
Price: $587,500
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: 120 Harrogate LLC
Buyer: Alberto Ruiz
Price: $507,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Glenn Lewis
Buyer: Outside Impressions Inc
Price: $102,900
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Richard McBride
Buyer: Robert Cummins
Price: $640,000
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: Matthew C. Smith
Buyer: Marcellus Murray
Price: $449,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Yulanda Stephens
Buyer: Judith Thomas
Price: $120,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: McMillan Family LTD
Buyer: Lawrence Babbitt
Price: $417,500
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: L. Kemper
Buyer: Margaret Krishon
Price: $290,000
Location: Shadow Brooke
Seller: James Haper
Buyer: Jon Barron
Price: $450,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: High Yield Holding LLC
Buyer: Michael Middleton
Price: $53,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Paul Harraka
Buyer: LAJ Florida LLC
Price: $46,500
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Rhetta Thompson
Buyer: Sebastian Cruz
Price: $370,00
Location: Lakeside Patio Homes
Seller: Teresa Peeples
Buyer: Samuel Brantley
Price: $30,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Moxley & Moxley Construction LLC
Buyer: Matthew Smith
Price: $550,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Dale Williams
Buyer: Michael Calvert
Price: $35,600,000
Location: Kings Point
Seller: Lois Cox
Buyer: Joseph Cox
Price: $30,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Pamela Kimbell
Buyer: Nina Ryles
Price: $340,000
Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines
Seller: Edwin Pittman
Buyer: Yegor Stolyar
Price: $120,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Haley Enterprise LLC
Buyer: Overman Relief Veterinary Service
Price: $169,000
Location: Anderson Way
Seller: Jim Bailey
Buyer: David Webster
Price: $315,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Tanya Martinez Pearce
Buyer: Gregory Amos
Price: $55,800
Location: College Park
Seller: Sixth Green Enterprises
Buyer: Richard Alexander
Price: $479,500
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: John Powers
Buyer: David Crane
Price: $1,795,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: David Cutia
Buyer: Kaufmann Family LTD
Price: $385,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Maynard Harrison
Buyer: SSI Retreat LLC
Price: $175,000
Location: Liberty Harbor
Seller: Hugh Brown
Buyer: Angie Machin
Price: $243,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Juan Morales
Buyer: Southern Market Investments LLC
Price: $39,000
Location: Carver Heights
Seller: Albertha Clark
Buyer: Neri Molina
Price: $15,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Frank Deloach III
Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Price: $1,025,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Thomas Riccio
Buyer: Mark Mathers
Price: $350,800
Location: Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: Brantley Rental Properties
Buyer: Global Property Management
Price: $115,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jolette Thole
Buyer: Nedean Maddox
Price: $320,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Avery Strickland
Buyer: Amanda Szokoly
Price: $36,500
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Curtis Thrower
Buyer: Latrich Johnson
Price: $290,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Paul Meschke
Buyer: Giovanni Casotti
Price: $300,000
Location: Marsh Point
Seller: Sharon C. Peck
Buyer: Dereck Farinha
Price: $310,000
Location: Dunbar Creek
Seller: Royer Property Investments LLC
Buyer: Elda Gonzalez
Price: $154,000
Location: Perry Park
Seller: Regency Innovations LLC
Buyer: Lang Pum
Price: $249,900
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Joseph Cheeley
Buyer: James Benefield
Price: $1,545,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Jason Collins
Buyer: Golden Marsh Properties LLC
Price: $460,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Athenaeum Group III LLC
Buyer: BPR Summit Drive LLC
Price: $450,000
Location: Golden Isles Gateway
Seller: Ann Rewis
Buyer: Otho Plyer
Price: $495,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: John Stroud
Buyer: Stratton West
Price: $208,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Sharon Kapusta
Buyer: Alvin Bullard
Price: $65,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Bernard Babcock
Buyer: Nancy Coverdell
Price: $1,350,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Patricia Floyd
Buyer: Linda Farmer
Price: $565,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Michael Dickson
Buyer: Seacat Investments
Price: $225,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Douglas Macmaster
Buyer: Deborah Waters
Price: $425,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Ryan Hughes
Price: $355,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Royce Alan Kroenke
Buyer: Richard Wideman
Price: $120,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Carolyn Bezanson
Buyer: Bryon Raynes
Price: $950,000
Location: Vassar Point
Seller: Robert Wade
Buyer: Roger Jarrard
Price: $89,500
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Terri Anderson
Buyer: Robert Carter
Price: $70,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Briss LLC
Buyer: Global Property Management LLC
Price: $15,000,000
Location: Parkwood
Seller: Bobby Davis
Buyer: Park A Rig LLC
Price: $79,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Monica Mann
Buyer: Robert Proffer
Price: $229,700
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Carrolll Custom Homes Inc.
Buyer: Joshua Price
Price: $735,000
Location: Settlers Hammock
Seller: Kerry Obrien
Buyer: Cottage 260 LLC
Price: $36,000,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Alexander Davis
Buyer: Melissa Franklin
Price: $249,900
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Scott Risi
Buyer: Mary Dickson
Price: $589,000
Location: Marshes
Seller: SHIV 7 LLC
Buyer: Bharaviben Dalal
Price: $155,000
Location: Ayers
Seller: Earle Hartridge
Buyer: Sarah Godfrey
Price: $250,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: James Fucetola
Buyer: Shelley Callender
Price: $326,000
Location: Battery
Seller: Robert Cummings
Buyer: 15th Fred LLC
Price: $425,000
Location: North End
Seller: Lily Danner
Buyer: Deryl Martin
Price: $675,000
Location: Sea Palms North
Seller: Matthew Vaughn
Buyer: Ervin Carraway
Price: $249,200
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: Joseph Briggs
Buyer: Siraj Maolud
Price: $341,400
Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group
Buyer: ET 7 LP
Price: $235,900
Location: Grove at Pecan Point
Seller: Grover Ramsey
Buyer: Rick Smith
Price: $40,000
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: Sarah Thomas
Buyer: Megan Madray
Price: $200,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: W Lane Chambers
Buyer: Reynolds Family Holdings
Price: $39,300
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Roger Grabo
Buyer: DOG SSI LLC
Price: $187,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Leigh Toomey
Buyer: RJ Krajewski LLC
Price: $630,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Charles Tortorete
Buyer: Anthony Genovese
Price: $1,275,000
Location: Hendrix
Seller: Destin Hall
Buyer: Juanita Pinedo
Price: $208,900
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Rakesh Patel
Price: $498,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Barry Barteau
Buyer: Samuel Wentworth
Price: $297,800
Location: Golf Villas
Seller: Mary Russell
Buyer: Sage Nuss
Price: $155,000
Location: Massey Estate
Seller: Catherine Workmon
Buyer: Clark Hendley
Price: $377,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Ronald Morris
Buyer: Tia Scott
Price: $180,000
Location: Culligans Landing
Seller: Blake Merrill
Buyer: James Fucetola
Price: $200,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: Mknight Homes LLC
Buyer: Hiep Pham
Price: $212,000
Location: Northwood Estates